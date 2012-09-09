Trending

Houvenaghel wins Chrono Champenois

Small, Zabelinskaya round out podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendy Houvenaghel (GBr) Great Britain0:45:02
2Carmen Small (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:24
3Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Rusvelo0:01:34
4Julia Shaw (GBr) Great Britain0:01:40
5Natalia Boyarskya (Rus) Rusvelo0:03:38
6Catherine Grage (Den) Denmark0:03:40
7Patricia Schawager (Swi) Switzerland0:03:48
8Lisa Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Product0:04:00
9Jutta Stienen (Swi) Switzerland0:04:17
10Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
11Jeannie Longo (Fra) AS Palais Sports Alpexo0:04:23
12Romy Kasper (Ger) Rusvelo0:04:32
13Thrude Natholmen (Nor) Norway0:06:17
14Manuela Hartl (Ger) Arbo0:06:24
15Irina Molicheva (Rus) Rusvelo0:06:26
16Svetlana Bubnekova (Rus) Rusvelo0:07:22

