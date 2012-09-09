Dennis claims Chrono Champenois title
Chernetskiy, Quaade on podium
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Australia
|0:40:48
|2
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:00:18
|3
|Rasmus Quaade (Den) Denmark
|0:00:41
|4
|Damien Howson (Aus) Australia
|0:00:44
|5
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:53
|6
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team
|0:01:06
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard-Trek CT
|0:01:10
|8
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:01:12
|9
|Nathan Brown (USA) US National Team
|0:01:15
|10
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:01:39
|11
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle
|0:01:46
|12
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:47
|13
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Kyrgyzstan
|14
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:48
|15
|Peidard Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:01:50
|16
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:52
|17
|Peter Koning (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:26
|18
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Belgium
|19
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) VC Technics-Abutriek
|0:02:47
|20
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atas Personal-Jakroo
|0:02:49
|21
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) CC Nogent-sur-Oise
|0:03:02
|22
|Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|23
|Gert Joeaar (Est) CC Villeneuve Saint-Germain
|0:03:10
|24
|Conor Dunne (Irl) VC Technics-Abutriek
|25
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:50
|26
|Viktor Manokov (Rus) Russia
|0:04:07
|27
|Sarawut Sirionnachai (Tha) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme
|0:05:18
|28
|Ingus Eislers (Lat) Alpha Baltic
|0:06:59
|HD
|Michael Vink (NZl) VC Technics-Abutriek
|0:09:22
|HD
|Lauris Spillers (Lat) Alpha Baltic
|0:12:35
|DNF
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
