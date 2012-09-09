Trending

Dennis claims Chrono Champenois title

Chernetskiy, Quaade on podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Australia0:40:48
2Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:18
3Rasmus Quaade (Den) Denmark0:00:41
4Damien Howson (Aus) Australia0:00:44
5Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:53
6Lawrence Warbasse (USA) US National Team0:01:06
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard-Trek CT0:01:10
8Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:01:12
9Nathan Brown (USA) US National Team0:01:15
10James Oram (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:01:39
11Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle0:01:46
12Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:47
13Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Kyrgyzstan
14Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Netherlands0:01:48
15Peidard Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida0:01:50
16Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:52
17Peter Koning (Ned) Netherlands0:02:26
18Yves Lampaert (Bel) Belgium
19Christophe Sleurs (Bel) VC Technics-Abutriek0:02:47
20Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atas Personal-Jakroo0:02:49
21Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) CC Nogent-sur-Oise0:03:02
22Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team
23Gert Joeaar (Est) CC Villeneuve Saint-Germain0:03:10
24Conor Dunne (Irl) VC Technics-Abutriek
25Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Netherlands0:03:50
26Viktor Manokov (Rus) Russia0:04:07
27Sarawut Sirionnachai (Tha) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:05:18
28Ingus Eislers (Lat) Alpha Baltic0:06:59
HDMichael Vink (NZl) VC Technics-Abutriek0:09:22
HDLauris Spillers (Lat) Alpha Baltic0:12:35
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark

