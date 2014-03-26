Zirbel wins Chico Stage Race time trial
Routley continues in race lead
River Road TT: -
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:19:33
|2
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:00:22
|3
|Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:37
|4
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:39
|5
|Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:39
|6
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:00
|7
|Justin Mauch (Airgas Cycling)
|0:01:03
|8
|Max Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:08
|9
|Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bikes powered by Equator Coffees)
|0:01:10
|10
|Max Korus (Astellas Professional Cycling)
|0:01:11
|11
|Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes powered by Equator Coffees)
|0:01:16
|12
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes powered by Equator Coffees)
|0:01:17
|13
|Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant Specialized)
|0:01:30
|14
|Ryan Mele (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:41
|15
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes powered by Equator Coffees)
|0:01:41
|16
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:01:46
|17
|Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bikes powered by Equator Coffees)
|0:01:58
|18
|Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)
|0:01:59
|19
|David Benkoski (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team)
|0:01:59
|20
|Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team)
|0:02:05
|21
|Kaler Marshall (Audi p/b Kryki Sports)
|0:02:07
|22
|Joshua Carling (Marc Pro - Strava)
|23
|Aj Kennedy (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team)
|0:02:09
|24
|Dana Williams (Team Mike's Bikes powered by Equator Coffees)
|0:02:10
|25
|Kristofer Dahl (Team SmartStop)
|0:02:11
|26
|Ryan Miller (BMW Development Team)
|0:02:14
|27
|Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:02:14
|28
|Erik Camacho (Pinnacle-Reactor p/b JL Velo)
|0:02:19
|29
|Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:02:20
|30
|Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling)
|0:02:22
|31
|Stuart Wight (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:02:28
|32
|Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team)
|0:02:29
|33
|Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes powered by Equator Coffees)
|0:02:30
|34
|Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:02:31
|35
|Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
|0:02:34
|36
|Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
|0:02:42
|37
|Trevor White (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team)
|0:02:44
|38
|Adam Artner (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing)
|0:02:46
|39
|Erik Nelson (Team BP/Sierra Nevada/Reliable)
|0:02:47
|40
|Connor Mccutcheon (Airgas Cycling)
|0:02:47
|41
|Taylor Cody (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team)
|0:02:49
|42
|Dustin Andrews (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:02:49
|43
|Greg White (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team)
|0:02:51
|44
|Scot Ferguson (Velo Reno Cycling Team)
|0:02:55
|45
|Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR)
|0:02:56
|46
|Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:00
|47
|Randy Bramblett (Pinnacle-Reactor p/b JL Velo)
|0:03:01
|48
|Matthew Schaupp (BMW Development Team)
|0:03:02
|49
|Aaron Patterson (Pinnacle-Reactor p/b JL Velo)
|0:03:02
|50
|Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR)
|0:03:05
|51
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes powered by Equator Coffees)
|0:03:06
|52
|Samuel Gagnon (Equipe du Quebec)
|0:03:06
|53
|Chris Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:03:08
|54
|Brian Funk (Metromint Cycling)
|0:03:09
|55
|Andrew Biscardi (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team)
|0:03:09
|56
|Michael Larson (Velo Reno Cycling Team)
|0:03:17
|57
|Michael Cordova (Chico elite p/b Sierra Nevada)
|0:03:22
|58
|Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno Cycling Team)
|0:03:23
|59
|Simon Pierre Gauthier (Equipe du Quebec)
|0:03:29
|60
|Chris Yu (Metromint Cycling)
|0:03:32
|61
|Lee Peters (SquadraSF)
|0:03:35
|62
|Luciano Sponza (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team)
|0:03:39
|63
|Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:03:42
|64
|Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:03:50
|65
|Brandon Borth (Team BP/Sierra Nevada/Reliable)
|0:03:59
|66
|Robert Lander (Davis bike club)
|0:04:01
|67
|Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:04:01
|68
|Chris Mcgovern (Real Wheels / cycleutioncoaching.com)
|0:04:04
|69
|James Stemper (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)
|0:04:10
|70
|Aj Snovel (Folsom Bike/VW/Raley's)
|0:04:12
|71
|Marc Antoine Soucy (Equipe du Quebec)
|0:04:21
|72
|Justin Traud (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team)
|0:04:23
|73
|Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:04:34
|74
|Rob Evans (Bear Developent Team)
|0:04:35
|75
|Brennan Percy (Chico elite p/b Sierra Nevada)
|0:04:39
|76
|Adam De Vos (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:04:42
|77
|Corey Duren (Chico elite p/b Sierra Nevada)
|0:04:49
|78
|Jd Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR)
|0:04:58
|79
|Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:05:08
|80
|David Bangor (Fresh Air - Focus)
|0:05:40
|81
|Naveen Molloy (FreshAir-Focus)
|0:05:50
|82
|Christopher Laberge (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team)
|0:06:09
|83
|Emmanuel Gagn (Airgas Cycling)
|0:06:10
|84
|Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)
|0:06:23
|DNS
|Chris Stastny (UCI CT: Firefighters Upsala CK)
|DNS
|Tom Edwards (Bear Republic Brewing Co)
|DNS
|Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy