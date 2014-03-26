Trending

Zirbel wins Chico Stage Race time trial

Routley continues in race lead

Tom Zirbel atop the tiem trial podium with teammate Will Routley and Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagens Berman)

(Image credit: Alex Chiu)
US time trial champion Tom Zirbel in action in the Chico Stage Race

(Image credit: Alex Chiu)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:19:33
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman)0:00:22
3Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:37
4Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:39
5Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:39
6Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:00
7Justin Mauch (Airgas Cycling)0:01:03
8Max Jenkins (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:08
9Colin Daw (Team Mike's Bikes powered by Equator Coffees)0:01:10
10Max Korus (Astellas Professional Cycling)0:01:11
11Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes powered by Equator Coffees)0:01:16
12Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes powered by Equator Coffees)0:01:17
13Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant Specialized)0:01:30
14Ryan Mele (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:41
15Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes powered by Equator Coffees)0:01:41
16Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)0:01:46
17Craig Fellers (Team Mike's Bikes powered by Equator Coffees)0:01:58
18Sam Cerruti (Family Cycling Center)0:01:59
19David Benkoski (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team)0:01:59
20Rene Corella Braun (BMW Development Team)0:02:05
21Kaler Marshall (Audi p/b Kryki Sports)0:02:07
22Joshua Carling (Marc Pro - Strava)
23Aj Kennedy (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team)0:02:09
24Dana Williams (Team Mike's Bikes powered by Equator Coffees)0:02:10
25Kristofer Dahl (Team SmartStop)0:02:11
26Ryan Miller (BMW Development Team)0:02:14
27Ariel Herrmann (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:14
28Erik Camacho (Pinnacle-Reactor p/b JL Velo)0:02:19
29Jared Kessler (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:20
30Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling)0:02:22
31Stuart Wight (Team H&R BLOCK)0:02:28
32Kyle Torres (BMW Development Team)0:02:29
33Walton Brush (Team Mike's Bikes powered by Equator Coffees)0:02:30
34Bailey Mcknight (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:02:31
35Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)0:02:34
36Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)0:02:42
37Trevor White (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team)0:02:44
38Adam Artner (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Brewing)0:02:46
39Erik Nelson (Team BP/Sierra Nevada/Reliable)0:02:47
40Connor Mccutcheon (Airgas Cycling)0:02:47
41Taylor Cody (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team)0:02:49
42Dustin Andrews (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:02:49
43Greg White (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team)0:02:51
44Scot Ferguson (Velo Reno Cycling Team)0:02:55
45Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR)0:02:56
46Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:00
47Randy Bramblett (Pinnacle-Reactor p/b JL Velo)0:03:01
48Matthew Schaupp (BMW Development Team)0:03:02
49Aaron Patterson (Pinnacle-Reactor p/b JL Velo)0:03:02
50Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR)0:03:05
51James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes powered by Equator Coffees)0:03:06
52Samuel Gagnon (Equipe du Quebec)0:03:06
53Chris Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:08
54Brian Funk (Metromint Cycling)0:03:09
55Andrew Biscardi (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team)0:03:09
56Michael Larson (Velo Reno Cycling Team)0:03:17
57Michael Cordova (Chico elite p/b Sierra Nevada)0:03:22
58Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno Cycling Team)0:03:23
59Simon Pierre Gauthier (Equipe du Quebec)0:03:29
60Chris Yu (Metromint Cycling)0:03:32
61Lee Peters (SquadraSF)0:03:35
62Luciano Sponza (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team)0:03:39
63Matt Chatlaong (Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:42
64Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R BLOCK)0:03:50
65Brandon Borth (Team BP/Sierra Nevada/Reliable)0:03:59
66Robert Lander (Davis bike club)0:04:01
67Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:01
68Chris Mcgovern (Real Wheels / cycleutioncoaching.com)0:04:04
69James Stemper (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)0:04:10
70Aj Snovel (Folsom Bike/VW/Raley's)0:04:12
71Marc Antoine Soucy (Equipe du Quebec)0:04:21
72Justin Traud (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team)0:04:23
73Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R BLOCK)0:04:34
74Rob Evans (Bear Developent Team)0:04:35
75Brennan Percy (Chico elite p/b Sierra Nevada)0:04:39
76Adam De Vos (Team H&R BLOCK)0:04:42
77Corey Duren (Chico elite p/b Sierra Nevada)0:04:49
78Jd Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR)0:04:58
79Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R BLOCK)0:05:08
80David Bangor (Fresh Air - Focus)0:05:40
81Naveen Molloy (FreshAir-Focus)0:05:50
82Christopher Laberge (VuMedi Elite Cycling Team)0:06:09
83Emmanuel Gagn (Airgas Cycling)0:06:10
84Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)0:06:23
DNSChris Stastny (UCI CT: Firefighters Upsala CK)
DNSTom Edwards (Bear Republic Brewing Co)
DNSJacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete Specialized)

