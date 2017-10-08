Trending

Image 1 of 5

Jeremy Powers, Tobin Ortenblad and Stephen Hyde on the podium of Charm City

(Image credit: Peloton Sports)
Image 2 of 5

Tobin Ortenblad wins the sprint over Powers

(Image credit: PinnedGrit)
Image 3 of 5

Jeremy Powers, Tobin Ortenblad and Stephen Hyde on the podium in Baltimore

(Image credit: PinnedGrit)
Image 4 of 5

The men on course

(Image credit: Peloton Sports)
Image 5 of 5

Tobin Ortenblad on the steps

(Image credit: Peloton Sports)

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label Racing) followed his double wins at last weekend's KMC Cross Fest with the Category 1 victory in the Elite Men's race at Druid Hill Park on Saturday.

"The race started pretty fast. I led for probably the first two laps, I get excited and want to ride the front. I'm trying to work on patience," Ortenblad said about the nine-lap battle.

"I'd say halfway through some guys started to make moves. I was definitely starting to hurt pretty bad and it was taking longer to shut (down) little gaps."

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) would control the front of the race for the final laps until the finishing straight. Ortenblad made his move over final two obstacles, the sand pit and barriers, and with a hard kick in the final meters got the edge on Powers, who had to settle for second. Hyde rolled in just behind in third.

"Going into the last two laps, Jeremy Powers was just rolling super hard. He was on a good day today," Ortenblad said. "On the last lap, I was second wheel going up the hill, and somehow got shuffled to the back of the group and was in fourth, which is really not where I wanted to be. That was worst-case scenario. But the thing with being in fourth, you can rely on the guys in front of you to start fighting for position. And when people fight for position, they always end up running corners wide. So I got by Hyde and Kerry, and was on Jeremy's wheel going into the sand. I just stayed on him and outsprint him again."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racin1:00:14
2Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
3Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:02
4Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team0:00:04
5Spencer Petrov (USA) Aspire Racing0:00:43
6Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:01:04
7Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Racing0:01:12
8James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Sports0:01:22
9Cody Kaiser (USA) Lange Twins0:02:20
10Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Hyperthreads0:02:34
11Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM / NCC0:02:47
12Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling p/b Tr0:02:59
13Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld.0:03:22
14Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE IND/NOKIA HEALTH/SIMPLEHU0:03:52
15Bjorn Selander (USA) Borah Teamwear / Bingham Built0:04:10
16Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH Elite p/b MGCC0:04:27
17Jules Goguely (USA) Apex / NBX / Hyperthreads0:04:48
18Scott Smith (USA) JAM / NCC0:05:01
19Evan Murphy (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:05:02
20Byron Rice (USA) Storm Racing Team
21Jordan Snyder (USA) @Bicyclerealtor/ERO Verge Sport0:05:27
22Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Gillespie Eye Care/SETcoaching/0:05:49
23Merwin Davis (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.0:05:55
24Trevor O'Donnell (USA) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross0:05:59
25Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Team Ontario / Centurion Next W0:06:22
26Christopher Rabadi (USA) Unattached0:06:24
27Tyler Cloutier (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garnea0:07:18
28Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
29Andrew Giniat (USA) Pony Shop CX Team
30Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) 717cycling p/b RSI Panels
31Jordan Villella (USA) Cycle Smart
32Jeremy Burkhardt (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
33Samuel Kieffer (USA) Red Kite Coaching
34Scott Mcgill (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
35William Sheftall (USA) Spirited Cyclist
36Matthew Tyler (USA) Laughing Dog Bicycles
37Thomas Borner (USA)
38Brendan Mccormack (USA) Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads
39Christian Ricci (USA) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
40Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
41Gregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike p/b Borah Teamwea
42Ryan Grenier (USA) The Fast Forward
43Scott Myers (USA)
44Andrew Bailey (USA) CycleWorks
45Jesse Stauffer (USA) East Ridge Outfitters/BicycleRe
46Trent Blackburn (USA) JAM / NCC
47Patrick Miller (USA) The Fast Forward
48Christian Sundquist (USA) N/A
49George Schulz (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
DNFTravis Livermon (USA) Maxxis/Shimano
DNFTroy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
DNFDylan Postier (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions
DNFRyan Dewald (USA) Team Skyline
DNFSamuel O'Keefe (USA) HOUSE IND/NOKIA HEALTH/SIMPLEHU
DNSYorben Van Tichelt (Bel) ERA - Circus
DNSHector Fernando Riveros Paez (USA) Stan's NoTubes p/b Maxxis / Con
DNSColin Eustis (USA) Sons United Racing Team
DNSJared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket

