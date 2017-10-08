Ortenblad out-sprints Powers in Charm City
Hyde rounds out podium in Baltimore
Elite Men: Baltimore -
Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label Racing) followed his double wins at last weekend's KMC Cross Fest with the Category 1 victory in the Elite Men's race at Druid Hill Park on Saturday.
"The race started pretty fast. I led for probably the first two laps, I get excited and want to ride the front. I'm trying to work on patience," Ortenblad said about the nine-lap battle.
"I'd say halfway through some guys started to make moves. I was definitely starting to hurt pretty bad and it was taking longer to shut (down) little gaps."
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) would control the front of the race for the final laps until the finishing straight. Ortenblad made his move over final two obstacles, the sand pit and barriers, and with a hard kick in the final meters got the edge on Powers, who had to settle for second. Hyde rolled in just behind in third.
"Going into the last two laps, Jeremy Powers was just rolling super hard. He was on a good day today," Ortenblad said. "On the last lap, I was second wheel going up the hill, and somehow got shuffled to the back of the group and was in fourth, which is really not where I wanted to be. That was worst-case scenario. But the thing with being in fourth, you can rely on the guys in front of you to start fighting for position. And when people fight for position, they always end up running corners wide. So I got by Hyde and Kerry, and was on Jeremy's wheel going into the sand. I just stayed on him and outsprint him again."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racin
|1:00:14
|2
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
|3
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:02
|4
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team
|0:00:04
|5
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:00:43
|6
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:04
|7
|Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Racing
|0:01:12
|8
|James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Sports
|0:01:22
|9
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Lange Twins
|0:02:20
|10
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Hyperthreads
|0:02:34
|11
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:02:47
|12
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling p/b Tr
|0:02:59
|13
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld.
|0:03:22
|14
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE IND/NOKIA HEALTH/SIMPLEHU
|0:03:52
|15
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Borah Teamwear / Bingham Built
|0:04:10
|16
|Nicholas Diniz (Can) NCCH Elite p/b MGCC
|0:04:27
|17
|Jules Goguely (USA) Apex / NBX / Hyperthreads
|0:04:48
|18
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:05:01
|19
|Evan Murphy (USA) Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:05:02
|20
|Byron Rice (USA) Storm Racing Team
|21
|Jordan Snyder (USA) @Bicyclerealtor/ERO Verge Sport
|0:05:27
|22
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Gillespie Eye Care/SETcoaching/
|0:05:49
|23
|Merwin Davis (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.
|0:05:55
|24
|Trevor O'Donnell (USA) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
|0:05:59
|25
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Team Ontario / Centurion Next W
|0:06:22
|26
|Christopher Rabadi (USA) Unattached
|0:06:24
|27
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Garnea
|0:07:18
|28
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|29
|Andrew Giniat (USA) Pony Shop CX Team
|30
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) 717cycling p/b RSI Panels
|31
|Jordan Villella (USA) Cycle Smart
|32
|Jeremy Burkhardt (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|33
|Samuel Kieffer (USA) Red Kite Coaching
|34
|Scott Mcgill (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|35
|William Sheftall (USA) Spirited Cyclist
|36
|Matthew Tyler (USA) Laughing Dog Bicycles
|37
|Thomas Borner (USA)
|38
|Brendan Mccormack (USA) Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads
|39
|Christian Ricci (USA) Lakeside Storage Cyclocross
|40
|Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|41
|Gregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike p/b Borah Teamwea
|42
|Ryan Grenier (USA) The Fast Forward
|43
|Scott Myers (USA)
|44
|Andrew Bailey (USA) CycleWorks
|45
|Jesse Stauffer (USA) East Ridge Outfitters/BicycleRe
|46
|Trent Blackburn (USA) JAM / NCC
|47
|Patrick Miller (USA) The Fast Forward
|48
|Christian Sundquist (USA) N/A
|49
|George Schulz (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|DNF
|Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis/Shimano
|DNF
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
|DNF
|Dylan Postier (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions
|DNF
|Ryan Dewald (USA) Team Skyline
|DNF
|Samuel O'Keefe (USA) HOUSE IND/NOKIA HEALTH/SIMPLEHU
|DNS
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) ERA - Circus
|DNS
|Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (USA) Stan's NoTubes p/b Maxxis / Con
|DNS
|Colin Eustis (USA) Sons United Racing Team
|DNS
|Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
