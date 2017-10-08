Keough claims Charm City C1
White, Noble round out podium in Baltimore
Elite Women: Baltimore, MD -
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:44:27
|2
|Emma White (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:25
|3
|Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:00:47
|4
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis Shimano Pro Cyclocross
|0:00:54
|5
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Stan's NoTubes p/b Maxxis / gof
|0:01:09
|6
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:01:24
|7
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:02:05
|8
|Hannah Arensman (USA) J.A King p/b BRC
|0:02:19
|9
|Lily Williams (USA) Pony Shop CX Team
|0:02:27
|10
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
|0:02:32
|11
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) CLIF Pro Team
|0:02:38
|12
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) VanDessel/Atom Composite Wheels
|0:02:45
|13
|Jennifer Malik (USA) American Classic Pro CX
|0:02:52
|14
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te
|0:02:57
|15
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/
|0:04:03
|16
|Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
|0:04:10
|17
|Georgia Gould (USA) Boo Bicycles
|0:04:15
|18
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:04:37
|19
|Julie Hunter (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|0:04:45
|20
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:04:46
|21
|Gray Patton (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|0:05:12
|22
|Avanell Schmitz (USA) XXCX p/b Starlight Apparel
|0:05:13
|23
|Libbey Sheldon (USA) Crosshairs Cycling
|0:05:19
|24
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M CX
|0:05:30
|25
|Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:05:40
|26
|Nicole Dorinzi (USA) Pro Mountain Outfitters
|0:05:46
|27
|Dana Gilligan (Can) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions
|0:06:17
|28
|Karen Talley Mead (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|0:06:31
|29
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing
|0:06:41
|30
|Anya Malarski (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Easton
|0:06:45
|31
|Leslie Lupien (USA) Team Averica
|0:06:55
|32
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:07:16
|33
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|0:07:22
|34
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) All-City | Black Hand
|0:08:10
|35
|Samantha Brode (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|0:08:28
|36
|Alexandra Campbellforte (USA) Vanderkitten Entourage Racing
|37
|Barb Blakley (USA) CRCA/KruisCX
|38
|Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|39
|Sophie Russenberger (USA) DaH?NGER
|40
|Siobhan Kelly (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports Performan
|41
|Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA) Team Laser Cats/Laser Cats Feli
|42
|Philicia Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|43
|Kelli Montgomery (USA) Stage 1
|44
|Lauren Festa (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick
|DSQ
|Allison Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BRC
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy