Keough claims Charm City C1

White, Noble round out podium in Baltimore

Ellen Noble (Aspire) ran the barriers this time

(Image credit: PinnedGrit)
Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale) wins in Baltimore

(Image credit: PinnedGrit)
Kaitlin Keough (Cannondale) won in Baltimore over Emma white and Ellen Noble

(Image credit: Peloton Sports)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com0:44:27
2Emma White (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:25
3Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing0:00:47
4Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis Shimano Pro Cyclocross0:00:54
5Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Stan's NoTubes p/b Maxxis / gof0:01:09
6Caroline Mani (Fra)0:01:24
7Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:02:05
8Hannah Arensman (USA) J.A King p/b BRC0:02:19
9Lily Williams (USA) Pony Shop CX Team0:02:27
10Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling0:02:32
11Maghalie Rochette (Can) CLIF Pro Team0:02:38
12Cassandra Maximenko (USA) VanDessel/Atom Composite Wheels0:02:45
13Jennifer Malik (USA) American Classic Pro CX0:02:52
14Stacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te0:02:57
15Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/0:04:03
16Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop0:04:10
17Georgia Gould (USA) Boo Bicycles0:04:15
18Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:04:37
19Julie Hunter (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket0:04:45
20Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:04:46
21Gray Patton (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team0:05:12
22Avanell Schmitz (USA) XXCX p/b Starlight Apparel0:05:13
23Libbey Sheldon (USA) Crosshairs Cycling0:05:19
24Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M CX0:05:30
25Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC0:05:40
26Nicole Dorinzi (USA) Pro Mountain Outfitters0:05:46
27Dana Gilligan (Can) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions0:06:17
28Karen Talley Mead (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket0:06:31
29Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing0:06:41
30Anya Malarski (USA) Transitions LifeCare p/b Easton0:06:45
31Leslie Lupien (USA) Team Averica0:06:55
32Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:07:16
33Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica0:07:22
34Julie Kuliecza (USA) All-City | Black Hand0:08:10
35Samantha Brode (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team0:08:28
36Alexandra Campbellforte (USA) Vanderkitten Entourage Racing
37Barb Blakley (USA) CRCA/KruisCX
38Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
39Sophie Russenberger (USA) DaH?NGER
40Siobhan Kelly (Can) To Wheels Epic Sports Performan
41Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA) Team Laser Cats/Laser Cats Feli
42Philicia Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
43Kelli Montgomery (USA) Stage 1
44Lauren Festa (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick
DSQAllison Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BRC

