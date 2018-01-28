Trending

Mallorca Challenge: Degenkolb wins Trofeo Palma

Trek-Segafredo rider grabs second victory in Mallorca to continue perfect start to 2018

Image 1 of 14

Degenkolb raises his arms in celebration

Degenkolb raises his arms in celebration
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 14

All smiles for Degenkolb after crossing the line

All smiles for Degenkolb after crossing the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 14

Degenkolb celebrates with the Trek-Segafredo staff

Degenkolb celebrates with the Trek-Segafredo staff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 14

The race took place in Palma, Mallorca

The race took place in Palma, Mallorca
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 14

Degenkolb raises his arms in celebration

Degenkolb raises his arms in celebration
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 14

John Degenkolb outsprints Erik Baska

John Degenkolb outsprints Erik Baska
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 14

Philip Deignan and Ian Stannard on the start line

Philip Deignan and Ian Stannard on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 14

Moreno Hofland on the start line

Moreno Hofland on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 14

Moreno Hofland and Lawrence Naesen talk tactics

Moreno Hofland and Lawrence Naesen talk tactics
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 14

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 14

Enrico Salvador talks to Team Sky's Italian duo of Leonardo Basso and Gianni Moscon

Enrico Salvador talks to Team Sky's Italian duo of Leonardo Basso and Gianni Moscon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 14

A selfie with Rafa Valls

A selfie with Rafa Valls
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 14

Rafael Valls on the start line

Rafael Valls on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 14

John Degenkolb wins the Trofeo Palma

John Degenkolb wins the Trofeo Palma
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) sprinted to victory in the Trofeo Palma on Sunday to make it two wins from two at the Challenge Mallorca series and a perfect start to the 2018 season. 

The German, who had triumphed on Thursday in the Trofeo Campos-Porreres-Felanitx-Ses Salines, was again convincing winner in a bunch sprint in Palma, where Erik Baska (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second and Coen Vermeltfoort (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) third. 

Degenkolb chose to sit out Friday and Saturday's hillier outings at the Mallorca Challenge and therefore has two victories from the two races he's started this year. For the Trek-Segafredo team as a whole it has been a successful week and start to the season, with new signing Toms Skujins winning on Saturday to ensure they leave with three of the four 'Trofeos' in the bag. 

"I am so happy. I think it's the first time I have won the first two races in a season, that's a first for me," said Degenkolb. "To have this feeling, which I missed so much last year and now I have it already twice… It's so nice to be in the winning line again."

The team certainly oozed confidence as they took responsibility in the peloton to set up Degenkolb's victory. The 160km route, starting and finishing in Palma, was always likely to culminate in a sprint, with just one categorised climb on the menu - the Coll de sa Creu after 120km.

It might have spelled danger for Degenkolb as he punctured on the approach, but he was able to get back in without any issues. The peloton then split shortly after the descent but Degenkolb and Trek were safely in the first group for the finishing lap and, despite Lotto Soudal showing their intentions for Moreno Hofland, they made no mistake. 

The day had begun with an early breakaway containing Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural), Ibai Salas (Burgos-BH), Enrico Logica (Biesse-Carrera-Gavardo), Txomin Juaristi (Fundación Euskadi), Viktor Filutas (Pannon), and Julio Amores (Spain). They quickly established a led of more than five minutes but it wasn't long before Trek-Segafredo and Lotto Soudal set about reducing the deficit, bringing it down to just 2:30 after 45km of racing. 

With the gap just over a minute, the peloton split briefly after 70km but once calm was restored the escapees were allowed to build their advantage once again. The climb, however, spelled curtains. Logica and Filutas were the first to go, and the race was back together over the summit. 

Ferrari had claimed both intermediate sprints and Juaristi the KOM, but the day belonged to Degenkolb.

"We showed again we were the strongest team in the race," said the German. "In the leadout, we picked the right moment to come to the front, and I only had to do the last 200 meters, so that was for me super nice and I am so happy. This victory is definitely a team victory - for all of us. We took the responsibility and we got the reward for it." 

For more of the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo3:47:29
2Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
4Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
5Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
6Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican
7Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
9Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
10Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain
11Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
12Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
13Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Fortuneo-Samsic
14Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Team Eusadi
16Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
18Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
20Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
21Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
22Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
23Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
24Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
25Gatzon Martin (Spa) Team Euskadi
26Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
27Fabricio Ferrari (Urg) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
29Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:04
30Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
31Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
32Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
33Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
34Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
35Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:10
36Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:12
37Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:16
38Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
39Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
40Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
41Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
42Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
43Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:22
44Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:26
45Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:34
46Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
47Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:38
48Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:40
49Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Txomin Juaristi (Spa) Team Euskadi
51Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
52Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:51
53Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
54Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:53
55Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo0:04:59
56Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
57Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
58Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
59Enrico Salvador (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
60Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
61Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
62Sebastian Mora (Spa) Spain
63Peio Goikoetxea (Spa) Team Euskadi
64Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
65Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
66Julio A Amores (Spa) Spain
67Ibai Azurmendi (Spa) Team Euskadi
68Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
69Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH
70Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
71Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
72Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
73Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
74Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
75Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
76Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
77Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro
78Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
79Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
80Luca Felix Happke (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW PB SK0:06:06
81Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW PB SK
82Péter Simon (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
83Per Chris Munstermann (Ger) Team Suderland NRW PB SK
84Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
85Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH
86Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Team Euskadi
87Jon Knolle (Ger) Team Sauderland NRW PB SK
88Nicolo Gozzi (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
89Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
90Lorenzo Delcó (Swi) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
91Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
92Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
93Dániel Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
94Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
95Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
96Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
97Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
98Vicente Garcia (Spa) Spain
99Miguel A Benito Diaz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
100Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:07:14
101Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauderland NRW PB SK0:11:31
102Botond Hollo (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team0:12:16
103Viktor Filutas (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
104Miklos Szabo (Slo) Pannon Cycling Team
105Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:42
106Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
107Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
108Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:44
109Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:14:46
110Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain0:15:21
111Gergo Orosz (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
112Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH0:16:11
113Márk Zathureczky (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team0:16:40

Mountain 1 - Coll De Sa Creu - 126km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Txomin Juarusti (Spa) Team Euskadi6pts
2Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky4
3Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
4Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Algaida, 19.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabricio Ferrari (Urg) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Txomin Juarusti (Spa) Team Euskadi2
3Julio A Amores (Spa) Spain1

Intermeidate sprint 2 - Santa Maria, 91km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabricio Ferrari (Urg) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3pts
2Txomin Juarusti (Spa) Team Euskadi2
3Julio A Amores (Spa) Spain1

Special sprint 1 - Santa Margalida, 57.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julio A Amores (Spa) Spain3pts
2Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH2
3Fabricio Ferrari (Urg) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Special sprint 2 -1 Paso por Meta,137.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3pts
2Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Txomin Juarusti (Spa) Team Euskadi1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team11:22:27
2Euskadi Basque Country
3Team Sky0:00:04
4Burgos - BH
5Roompot - Nederlandse0:00:10
6Trek - Segafredo0:00:16
7Bora - Hansgrohe
8Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:34
9Lotto Soudal0:00:38
10Team Euskadi0:00:44
11WB Aqua Protect Veranc
12Seleccion Nacional0:04:59
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
14Team Fortuneo - Samsic0:09:58
15Israel Cycling Academy0:11:05
16Biesse Carrera Gavardo0:14:57
17Team Sauerland NRW PB0:18:18
18Pannon Cycling Team0:24:28

 

