John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) sprinted to victory in the Trofeo Palma on Sunday to make it two wins from two at the Challenge Mallorca series and a perfect start to the 2018 season.

The German, who had triumphed on Thursday in the Trofeo Campos-Porreres-Felanitx-Ses Salines, was again convincing winner in a bunch sprint in Palma, where Erik Baska (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second and Coen Vermeltfoort (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) third.

Degenkolb chose to sit out Friday and Saturday's hillier outings at the Mallorca Challenge and therefore has two victories from the two races he's started this year. For the Trek-Segafredo team as a whole it has been a successful week and start to the season, with new signing Toms Skujins winning on Saturday to ensure they leave with three of the four 'Trofeos' in the bag.

"I am so happy. I think it's the first time I have won the first two races in a season, that's a first for me," said Degenkolb. "To have this feeling, which I missed so much last year and now I have it already twice… It's so nice to be in the winning line again."

The team certainly oozed confidence as they took responsibility in the peloton to set up Degenkolb's victory. The 160km route, starting and finishing in Palma, was always likely to culminate in a sprint, with just one categorised climb on the menu - the Coll de sa Creu after 120km.

It might have spelled danger for Degenkolb as he punctured on the approach, but he was able to get back in without any issues. The peloton then split shortly after the descent but Degenkolb and Trek were safely in the first group for the finishing lap and, despite Lotto Soudal showing their intentions for Moreno Hofland, they made no mistake.

The day had begun with an early breakaway containing Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural), Ibai Salas (Burgos-BH), Enrico Logica (Biesse-Carrera-Gavardo), Txomin Juaristi (Fundación Euskadi), Viktor Filutas (Pannon), and Julio Amores (Spain). They quickly established a led of more than five minutes but it wasn't long before Trek-Segafredo and Lotto Soudal set about reducing the deficit, bringing it down to just 2:30 after 45km of racing.

With the gap just over a minute, the peloton split briefly after 70km but once calm was restored the escapees were allowed to build their advantage once again. The climb, however, spelled curtains. Logica and Filutas were the first to go, and the race was back together over the summit.

Ferrari had claimed both intermediate sprints and Juaristi the KOM, but the day belonged to Degenkolb.

"We showed again we were the strongest team in the race," said the German. "In the leadout, we picked the right moment to come to the front, and I only had to do the last 200 meters, so that was for me super nice and I am so happy. This victory is definitely a team victory - for all of us. We took the responsibility and we got the reward for it."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 3:47:29 2 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 4 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 5 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican 7 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 10 Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain 11 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 12 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 13 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Fortuneo-Samsic 14 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Team Eusadi 16 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 18 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 20 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 21 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 22 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 24 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 25 Gatzon Martin (Spa) Team Euskadi 26 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 27 Fabricio Ferrari (Urg) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 29 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:04 30 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 31 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 32 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 33 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 34 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:10 36 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:12 37 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:16 38 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 39 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 40 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 41 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 42 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:22 44 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:26 45 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:34 46 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 47 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:38 48 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:40 49 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Txomin Juaristi (Spa) Team Euskadi 51 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 52 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:51 53 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 54 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:53 55 Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo 0:04:59 56 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 57 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 58 Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo 59 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo 60 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 61 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 62 Sebastian Mora (Spa) Spain 63 Peio Goikoetxea (Spa) Team Euskadi 64 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 65 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 66 Julio A Amores (Spa) Spain 67 Ibai Azurmendi (Spa) Team Euskadi 68 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 69 Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos BH 70 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 71 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 72 Danilo Celano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 73 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 74 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 75 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 76 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 77 Bram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Oscaro 78 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 79 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 80 Luca Felix Happke (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW PB SK 0:06:06 81 Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW PB SK 82 Péter Simon (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 83 Per Chris Munstermann (Ger) Team Suderland NRW PB SK 84 Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 85 Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Burgos BH 86 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Team Euskadi 87 Jon Knolle (Ger) Team Sauderland NRW PB SK 88 Nicolo Gozzi (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo 89 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 90 Lorenzo Delcó (Swi) Biesse Carrera Gavardo 91 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 92 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 93 Dániel Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 94 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 95 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 96 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 97 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 98 Vicente Garcia (Spa) Spain 99 Miguel A Benito Diaz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 100 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:07:14 101 Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauderland NRW PB SK 0:11:31 102 Botond Hollo (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 0:12:16 103 Viktor Filutas (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 104 Miklos Szabo (Slo) Pannon Cycling Team 105 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:42 106 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 107 Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 108 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:44 109 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:14:46 110 Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Spain 0:15:21 111 Gergo Orosz (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 112 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 0:16:11 113 Márk Zathureczky (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 0:16:40

Mountain 1 - Coll De Sa Creu - 126km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Txomin Juarusti (Spa) Team Euskadi 6 pts 2 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 4 3 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 4 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Algaida, 19.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabricio Ferrari (Urg) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Txomin Juarusti (Spa) Team Euskadi 2 3 Julio A Amores (Spa) Spain 1

Intermeidate sprint 2 - Santa Maria, 91km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabricio Ferrari (Urg) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Txomin Juarusti (Spa) Team Euskadi 2 3 Julio A Amores (Spa) Spain 1

Special sprint 1 - Santa Margalida, 57.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julio A Amores (Spa) Spain 3 pts 2 Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH 2 3 Fabricio Ferrari (Urg) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Special sprint 2 -1 Paso por Meta,137.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3 pts 2 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Txomin Juarusti (Spa) Team Euskadi 1