Mallorca Challenge: Skujins wins Trofeo Andratx
Latvian takes his first win for Trek-Segafredo
Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) pulled off a brilliant solo victory on the third day of racing in the Challenge Mallorca in the Trofeo Lloseta - Andratx. The 26-year-old Latvian put in a vicious counter-attack as his teammate Michael Gogl was caught, and soloed to victory over a group of top favourites.
Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) escaped for second, well behind Skujins, with Elmar Reinders (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) rounding out the podium.
It was the first win since last year's Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali for Skujins, who moved from Cannondale-Drapac to Trek-Segafredo this season.
"That was hard, much harder than expected", Skujins said after his victory. "I was in trouble a lot of times but in the end with the teamwork we had it was just incredible. The way we rode today it was really a pleasure to be wearing the Trek-Segafredo jersey. We never sat back, we were always up there for the action, and if it were not for Michael Gogl going on the attack for 60kms, we wouldn't have won today. We saw in the end when Gogl was still solo - we had 3 or 4 guys in the next group so all we had to do was follow the wheels, and that we could go on the offensive again when he was caught."
The lumpiest day of the Challenge Mallorca from Lloseta to Andratx would always be a difficult day, but wind and rain made conditions even more challenging for the peloton. With the first climb cresting 50km into the stage, it took an hour before the first breakaway could get away.
It wasn't for lack of trying; Brian Van Goethem (Roompot) attacked from the flag drop, then another group swept him up, making it five, but they too were reeled in as another group split off.
Van Goethem continued to be a player in the moves, as did Preben van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy), but as the first classified climb kicked up, the peloton came back together.
The descent shattered the peloton into several groups, as some riders were unwilling to take risks this early in the season. The peloton regrouped in the valley between the two major climbs, but it was just a momentary breather as attacks soon resumed.
A three-man breakaway went clear before the second climb, with Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Samsic), Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy) and Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) making the move. They carved out a gap of a couple minutes while the peloton collected itself, but by the top of the second KOM, the trio were back in its clutches.
Gogl was the next to go, and his advantage never reached much more than a minute on a shrinking peloton, but he persisted and was only caught with 6km to go.
His teammate Skujins launched a promising counterattack as Gogl was brought back, and despite a furious chase from Pim Ligthart (Roompot) and Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), the Latvian extended his advantage.
Tom Skujins gana el Trofeo Lloseta - Andratx!!! @TrekSegafredo
@CyclingFriendly pic.twitter.com/MslAcUMGlz
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|4:19:14
|2
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:25
|3
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:31
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:42
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|Vicente Garcia (Spa) Spain
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:00:46
|13
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|14
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|15
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:13
|16
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:16
|18
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:01:18
|19
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:01:59
|20
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:27
|21
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:44
|22
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:51
|23
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:54
|24
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|26
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:59
|27
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:32
|28
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|30
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|31
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|32
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|34
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:37
|35
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:48
|36
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|38
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
|41
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|42
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:06
|43
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Team Euskadi
|0:15:21
|44
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|45
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:17:03
|46
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|47
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Team Euskadi
|48
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|49
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|50
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|51
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|53
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|54
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
|55
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|57
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|60
|Lorenzo Delcó (Swi) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|61
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Team Euskadi
|62
|Márton Dina (Hun) Pannon
|0:23:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|10
|pts
|2
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Team Euskadi
|7
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|pts
|2
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|4
|3
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|4
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|3
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|pts
|2
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|12:59:40
|2
|Team Sky
|0:01:56
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:41
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:07:00
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:45
|6
|Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:48
|7
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:15:43
|8
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:16:37
|9
|Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:21:23
|10
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:21:32
|11
|Burgos BH
|0:27:20
|12
|Team Euskadi
|0:31:44
|13
|Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|0:37:40
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83A french icon of cycling and Tour de France legend
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy