Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) pulled off a brilliant solo victory on the third day of racing in the Challenge Mallorca in the Trofeo Lloseta - Andratx. The 26-year-old Latvian put in a vicious counter-attack as his teammate Michael Gogl was caught, and soloed to victory over a group of top favourites.

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) escaped for second, well behind Skujins, with Elmar Reinders (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) rounding out the podium.

It was the first win since last year's Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali for Skujins, who moved from Cannondale-Drapac to Trek-Segafredo this season.

"That was hard, much harder than expected", Skujins said after his victory. "I was in trouble a lot of times but in the end with the teamwork we had it was just incredible. The way we rode today it was really a pleasure to be wearing the Trek-Segafredo jersey. We never sat back, we were always up there for the action, and if it were not for Michael Gogl going on the attack for 60kms, we wouldn't have won today. We saw in the end when Gogl was still solo - we had 3 or 4 guys in the next group so all we had to do was follow the wheels, and that we could go on the offensive again when he was caught."

The lumpiest day of the Challenge Mallorca from Lloseta to Andratx would always be a difficult day, but wind and rain made conditions even more challenging for the peloton. With the first climb cresting 50km into the stage, it took an hour before the first breakaway could get away.

It wasn't for lack of trying; Brian Van Goethem (Roompot) attacked from the flag drop, then another group swept him up, making it five, but they too were reeled in as another group split off.

Van Goethem continued to be a player in the moves, as did Preben van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy), but as the first classified climb kicked up, the peloton came back together.

The descent shattered the peloton into several groups, as some riders were unwilling to take risks this early in the season. The peloton regrouped in the valley between the two major climbs, but it was just a momentary breather as attacks soon resumed.

A three-man breakaway went clear before the second climb, with Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Samsic), Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy) and Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) making the move. They carved out a gap of a couple minutes while the peloton collected itself, but by the top of the second KOM, the trio were back in its clutches.

Gogl was the next to go, and his advantage never reached much more than a minute on a shrinking peloton, but he persisted and was only caught with 6km to go.

His teammate Skujins launched a promising counterattack as Gogl was brought back, and despite a furious chase from Pim Ligthart (Roompot) and Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), the Latvian extended his advantage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 4:19:14 2 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:25 3 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:31 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:42 5 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 6 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 9 Vicente Garcia (Spa) Spain 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 11 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:00:46 13 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 14 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 15 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13 16 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:16 18 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:01:18 19 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:01:59 20 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 0:02:27 21 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:44 22 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:51 23 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:54 24 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 26 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:59 27 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:32 28 Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo 30 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 31 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 32 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 34 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:37 35 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:48 36 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 38 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 39 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 40 Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 41 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 42 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:06 43 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Team Euskadi 0:15:21 44 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 45 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:17:03 46 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 47 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Team Euskadi 48 Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 49 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo 50 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 51 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 52 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 53 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 54 Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH 55 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 57 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 60 Lorenzo Delcó (Swi) Biesse Carrera Gavardo 61 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Team Euskadi 62 Márton Dina (Hun) Pannon 0:23:15

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Coll De Femenias, km. 44.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 10 pts 2 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Team Euskadi 7 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Coll Den Claret, km. 106.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 6 pts 2 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 4 3 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 4 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 1 - Palmanyola, km. 89.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 2 3 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 1

Special Sprint 1 - Lloseta, km. 66.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 2 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Special Sprint 2 - Sa Coma, km. 141 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 pts 2 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1