Mallorca Challenge: Skujins wins Trofeo Andratx

Latvian takes his first win for Trek-Segafredo

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) wins the Trofeo Andratx

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-hansgrohe), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) and Elmar Reinders (Roompot)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-hansgrohe), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) and Elmar Reinders (Roompot)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads the chasing group to the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Challenge Mallorca

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Challenge Mallorca

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The attacks flew from the start of the Trofeo Andratx

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) is congratulated by Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) pulled off a brilliant solo victory on the third day of racing in the Challenge Mallorca in the Trofeo Lloseta - Andratx. The 26-year-old Latvian put in a vicious counter-attack as his teammate Michael Gogl was caught, and soloed to victory over a group of top favourites.

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) escaped for second, well behind Skujins, with Elmar Reinders (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) rounding out the podium.

It was the first win since last year's Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali for Skujins, who moved from Cannondale-Drapac to Trek-Segafredo this season.

"That was hard, much harder than expected", Skujins said after his victory. "I was in trouble a lot of times but in the end with the teamwork we had it was just incredible. The way we rode today it was really a pleasure to be wearing the Trek-Segafredo jersey. We never sat back, we were always up there for the action, and if it were not for Michael Gogl going on the attack for 60kms, we wouldn't have won today. We saw in the end when Gogl was still solo - we had 3 or 4 guys in the next group so all we had to do was follow the wheels, and that we could go on the offensive again when he was caught."

The lumpiest day of the Challenge Mallorca from Lloseta to Andratx would always be a difficult day, but wind and rain made conditions even more challenging for the peloton. With the first climb cresting 50km into the stage, it took an hour before the first breakaway could get away.

It wasn't for lack of trying; Brian Van Goethem (Roompot) attacked from the flag drop, then another group swept him up, making it five, but they too were reeled in as another group split off.

Van Goethem continued to be a player in the moves, as did Preben van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy), but as the first classified climb kicked up, the peloton came back together.

The descent shattered the peloton into several groups, as some riders were unwilling to take risks this early in the season. The peloton regrouped in the valley between the two major climbs, but it was just a momentary breather as attacks soon resumed.

A three-man breakaway went clear before the second climb, with Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Samsic), Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy) and Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) making the move. They carved out a gap of a couple minutes while the peloton collected itself, but by the top of the second KOM, the trio were back in its clutches.

Gogl was the next to go, and his advantage never reached much more than a minute on a shrinking peloton, but he persisted and was only caught with 6km to go.

His teammate Skujins launched a promising counterattack as Gogl was brought back, and despite a furious chase from Pim Ligthart (Roompot) and Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), the Latvian extended his advantage.  

Tom Skujins gana el Trofeo Lloseta - Andratx!!!
Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo4:19:14
2Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:25
3Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:31
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:42
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
6Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
9Vicente Garcia (Spa) Spain
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
11Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:00:46
13Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
14Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
15Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:13
16Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:16
18Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Team Euskadi0:01:18
19Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:01:59
20Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:27
21Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:44
22Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:03:51
23Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:54
24Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
26Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:59
27Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:32
28Jaime Roson (Spa) Movistar Team
29Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
30Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
31Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
32Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
33Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
34Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:37
35Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:48
36Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
38James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
39Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
40Igor Merino Kortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
41Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
42Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:13:06
43Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Team Euskadi0:15:21
44Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
45Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:17:03
46Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
47Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Team Euskadi
48Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
49Enrico Salvador (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
50Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
51Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
52Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
53Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
54Nicolas Sessler (Bra) Burgos BH
55Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
57Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
58Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
59Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
60Lorenzo Delcó (Swi) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
61Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Team Euskadi
62Márton Dina (Hun) Pannon0:23:15

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Coll De Femenias, km. 44.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias10pts
2Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Team Euskadi7
3Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal5

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Coll Den Claret, km. 106.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy6pts
2Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro4
3Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
4Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1

Sprint 1 - Palmanyola, km. 89.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy2
3Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro1

Special Sprint 1 - Lloseta, km. 66.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
3Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Special Sprint 2 - Sa Coma, km. 141
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3pts
2Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo12:59:40
2Team Sky0:01:56
3Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:41
4Movistar Team0:07:00
5Lotto Soudal0:09:45
6Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:48
7Israel-Cycling Academy0:15:43
8WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:16:37
9Fortuneo-Oscaro0:21:23
10Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:21:32
11Burgos BH0:27:20
12Team Euskadi0:31:44
13Biesse Carrera Gavardo0:37:40

