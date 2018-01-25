Image 1 of 22 John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) on the podium as the winner of the Mallorca opener (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 22 Kenny Elissonde (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 22 Preben Van Hecke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 22 John Degenkolb wins the bunch sprint in Ses Salines (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 22 John Degenkolb wins the bunch sprint in Ses Salines (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 22 John Degenkolb wins the bunch sprint in Ses Salines (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 22 John Degenkolb celebrates winning the bunch sprint in Ses Salines (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 22 John Degenkolb racks up his first win of 2018 in Mallorca (Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 22 Team Sky sits together in the bunch (Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 22 A lovely day for a bike ride (Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 22 The peloton passes by (Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 22 Team Movistar leads the way (Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 22 Fredrik Frison (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 22 Lotto Soudal working on the dront (Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 22 The breakaway (Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 22 Alejandro Valverde back racing after his Tour de France crash (Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 22 Team Sky is introduced on the podium (Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 22 All smiles from Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media) Image 19 of 22 The riders make their way through the streets (Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media) Image 20 of 22 The bunch is well spread out in the neutral section (Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media) Image 21 of 22 Alejandro Valverde with Jorge Arcas (Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media) Image 22 of 22 Alejandro Valverde was a popular man at the start (Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media)

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) emerged victorious on the opening day of the Challenge Mallorca, beating Sondre Holst Enger (Israel Cycling Academy) and Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) in a bunch finish in Ses Salines.

Degenkolb delivered a powerful sprint finish to claim a resounding victory on his first race day of 2018, and the German will hope that it is an augury for better things after two seasons blighted by injury.

The 179-kilometre Trofeo Campos-Porreres-Felanitix-Ses Salines marked the beginning of the 2018 European racing season and saw Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) make his first competitive appearance since he crashed out on the opening day of last year’s Tour de France.

There was a rather bracing start to the year for the peloton, as the road climbed almost immediately after the flag was dropped just outside Porreres. Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) attacked on the category 4 Coll Es Monjos, and Eloy Teruel (Spain) bridged across to the Belgian over the top of the climb.

The leading duo were joined shortly afterwards by Gonzalo Serrano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Álvaro Robredo (Burgos-BH), Aitor González (Euskadi-Murias), Alberto Amici (Biesse Carrera Gavardo), Jon Ander Insausti (Fundacion Euskadi) and Botond Hollo (Pannon Cycling Team), and this eight-man move quickly established a firm lead over the peloton.

After 65 kilometres, their advantage was just shy of two minutes, and though the sprinters’ teams kept close tabs on the escapees, their buffer augmented a little further during a brisk second hour of racing, reaching a maximum of 2:45 with 60 kilometres remaining.

The break’s unity eventually fragmented on the third and last of the day’s category 4 climbs, the Coll Es Monjos. Van Hecke was once again aggressive on the ascent, and only Gonzal Serrano, Gonzalez, Amici and Insausti could follow his tempo to the top.

Behind, the speed was beginning to rise in the main peloton as Trek-Segafredo, Lotto Soudal and others began to marshal their lead-outs ahead of the fast run-in to Ses Salines, and the break’s lead was slashed accordingly.

With 50 kilometres to go, the gap was down to 1:30, and the margin tightened gradually thereafter, dropping to 46 seconds with 30 kilometres remaining. Lotto Soudal were especially active in the closing kilometres, and the Belgian squad’s efforts brought an end to Van Hecke and company’s adventure with a shade over 15 kilometres remaining.

Burgos-BH, Trek-Segafredo and Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij were all prominent in the closing kilometres as the sprinters’ teams vied for supremacy, but the strength in depth of Degenkolb’s red guard, which included Jasper Stuyven, ultimately proved telling.

After navigating the technical final kilometre, Degenkolb was well positioned as the road straightened up in the final 200 metres, and he produced a fine sprint to get his 2018 season off to the perfect start.

Holst Enger held off De Buyst for third, while Kenny Dehaes (WB-Veranclassic-Aqua Protect) took fourth ahead of Albert Torres (Spain).

The event traditionally finishes in a bunch sprint, and Degenkolb is the third German winner in as many years following André Greipel’s victories in 2016 and 2017. Other recent winners include Sacha Modolo (2014), Tyler Farrar (2011), Oscar Freire (2010) and Robbie McEwen (2009).

The Challenge Mallorca – a series of four one-day races rather than a stage race – continues on Friday with the rather hillier Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, which features six climbs, including the Coll de Puig Major, ahead of the finish Deià. Valverde, who finished safely in the main peloton, could be among those looking to test themselves on more rugged terrain on Friday.

