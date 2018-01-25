Trending

Degenkolb wins Trofeo Campos-Porreres-Felanitx-Ses Salines

German takes opening victory of the season

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) on the podium as the winner of the Mallorca opener

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kenny Elissonde (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Preben Van Hecke

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb wins the bunch sprint in Ses Salines

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb wins the bunch sprint in Ses Salines

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb wins the bunch sprint in Ses Salines

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb celebrates winning the bunch sprint in Ses Salines

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
John Degenkolb racks up his first win of 2018 in Mallorca

(Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media)
Team Sky sits together in the bunch

(Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media)
A lovely day for a bike ride

(Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media)
The peloton passes by

(Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media)
Team Movistar leads the way

(Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media)
Fredrik Frison (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media)
Lotto Soudal working on the dront

(Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media)
The breakaway

(Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media)
Alejandro Valverde back racing after his Tour de France crash

(Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media)
Team Sky is introduced on the podium

(Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media)
All smiles from Alejandro Valverde

(Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media)
The riders make their way through the streets

(Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media)
The bunch is well spread out in the neutral section

(Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media)
Alejandro Valverde with Jorge Arcas

(Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media)
Alejandro Valverde was a popular man at the start

(Image credit: TDWsport/Immediate Media)

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) emerged victorious on the opening day of the Challenge Mallorca, beating Sondre Holst Enger (Israel Cycling Academy) and Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) in a bunch finish in Ses Salines.

Degenkolb delivered a powerful sprint finish to claim a resounding victory on his first race day of 2018, and the German will hope that it is an augury for better things after two seasons blighted by injury.

The 179-kilometre Trofeo Campos-Porreres-Felanitix-Ses Salines marked the beginning of the 2018 European racing season and saw Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) make his first competitive appearance since he crashed out on the opening day of last year’s Tour de France.

There was a rather bracing start to the year for the peloton, as the road climbed almost immediately after the flag was dropped just outside Porreres. Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) attacked on the category 4 Coll Es Monjos, and Eloy Teruel (Spain) bridged across to the Belgian over the top of the climb.

The leading duo were joined shortly afterwards by Gonzalo Serrano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Álvaro Robredo (Burgos-BH), Aitor González (Euskadi-Murias), Alberto Amici (Biesse Carrera Gavardo), Jon Ander Insausti (Fundacion Euskadi) and Botond Hollo (Pannon Cycling Team), and this eight-man move quickly established a firm lead over the peloton.

After 65 kilometres, their advantage was just shy of two minutes, and though the sprinters’ teams kept close tabs on the escapees, their buffer augmented a little further during a brisk second hour of racing, reaching a maximum of 2:45 with 60 kilometres remaining.

The break’s unity eventually fragmented on the third and last of the day’s category 4 climbs, the Coll Es Monjos. Van Hecke was once again aggressive on the ascent, and only Gonzal Serrano, Gonzalez, Amici and Insausti could follow his tempo to the top.

Behind, the speed was beginning to rise in the main peloton as Trek-Segafredo, Lotto Soudal and others began to marshal their lead-outs ahead of the fast run-in to Ses Salines, and the break’s lead was slashed accordingly.

With 50 kilometres to go, the gap was down to 1:30, and the margin tightened gradually thereafter, dropping to 46 seconds with 30 kilometres remaining. Lotto Soudal were especially active in the closing kilometres, and the Belgian squad’s efforts brought an end to Van Hecke and company’s adventure with a shade over 15 kilometres remaining.

Burgos-BH, Trek-Segafredo and Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij were all prominent in the closing kilometres as the sprinters’ teams vied for supremacy, but the strength in depth of Degenkolb’s red guard, which included Jasper Stuyven, ultimately proved telling.

After navigating the technical final kilometre, Degenkolb was well positioned as the road straightened up in the final 200 metres, and he produced a fine sprint to get his 2018 season off to the perfect start.

Holst Enger held off De Buyst for third, while Kenny Dehaes (WB-Veranclassic-Aqua Protect) took fourth ahead of Albert Torres (Spain).

The event traditionally finishes in a bunch sprint, and Degenkolb is the third German winner in as many years following André Greipel’s victories in 2016 and 2017. Other recent winners include Sacha Modolo (2014), Tyler Farrar (2011), Oscar Freire (2010) and Robbie McEwen (2009).

The Challenge Mallorca – a series of four one-day races rather than a stage race – continues on Friday with the rather hillier Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, which features six climbs, including the Coll de Puig Major, ahead of the finish Deià. Valverde, who finished safely in the main peloton, could be among those looking to test themselves on more rugged terrain on Friday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo4:02:18
2Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
3Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
5Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) National team
6Xavier Cañellas (Spa) National team
7Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
8Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
9Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
10Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland Nrw P B Sk
11Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos - BH
12Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
14Bram Welten (Ned) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
15Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
17Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
18Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Burgos - BH
19Nelson A Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
20Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
21José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
22Egoitz Fernandez (Spa) Team Euskadi
23Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
24Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
25Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
26Lukas Pöstlberger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
27Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
29Per Chris Münstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland Nrw P B Sk0:00:06
30Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
31Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
32Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
33Fabricio Ferrari (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
34Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Burgos - BH
35Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
36Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) National team0:00:08
38Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos - BH
39Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
41Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
42Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Team Euskadi
43Enrico Salvador (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
44Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
45Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
46Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
48Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Team Euskadi
49Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
50Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos - BH
51Michael C Svendgaard (Den) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
52Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
53Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
54Dániel Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
55Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
56Sebastian Mora (Spa) National team
57Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
58Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland Nrw P B Sk
59Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
60Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
61Markel Irizar Aramburu (Spa) Trek - Segafredo
62Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
63Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
64Márton Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
65Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
66Sindre S Lunke (Nor) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
67Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
68Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
69Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
70Andrey Amador (CrC) Movistar Team
71Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
72Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Julio A Amores Palacio (Spa) National team0:00:18
74Péter Simon (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team0:00:20
75Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
76Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland Nrw P B Sk
77Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Juan A Lopez-Cozar (Spa) Team Euskadi
79Andrea Zanardini (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
80Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:29
81Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:32
82Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:39
83Viktor Filutás (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
84Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
85Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:40
86Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic0:00:50
87Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos - BH
88Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
89Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:53
90Unai Iribar (Spa) National team0:00:54
91Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
92Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
93Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Team Euskadi
94Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:00:56
95Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
96Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe0:01:23
97Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:30
98Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:55
99James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
100Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek - Segafredo0:02:21
101Luis E Lemus Davila (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:38
102Lorenzo Delcó (Swi) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
103Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:03:16
104Peio Goikoetxea (Spa) Team Euskadi
105Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
106Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos - BH
107Jon Knolle (Ger) Team Sauerland Nrw P B Sk
108Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Team Euskadi
109Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) National team
110Miklos Szabo (Svk) Pannon Cycling Team
111Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
112Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
113Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
114Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe
115Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:57
116Luca Felix Happke (Ger) Team Sauerland Nrw P B Sk
117Gonzalo Serrano (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:17
118Gergo Orosz (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
119Botond Holló (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team0:06:03
120Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo0:06:07
121Enrico Logica (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo0:08:05
122Nicolo Gozzi (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo

