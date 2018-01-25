Degenkolb wins Trofeo Campos-Porreres-Felanitx-Ses Salines
German takes opening victory of the season
John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) emerged victorious on the opening day of the Challenge Mallorca, beating Sondre Holst Enger (Israel Cycling Academy) and Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) in a bunch finish in Ses Salines.
Degenkolb delivered a powerful sprint finish to claim a resounding victory on his first race day of 2018, and the German will hope that it is an augury for better things after two seasons blighted by injury.
The 179-kilometre Trofeo Campos-Porreres-Felanitix-Ses Salines marked the beginning of the 2018 European racing season and saw Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) make his first competitive appearance since he crashed out on the opening day of last year’s Tour de France.
There was a rather bracing start to the year for the peloton, as the road climbed almost immediately after the flag was dropped just outside Porreres. Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) attacked on the category 4 Coll Es Monjos, and Eloy Teruel (Spain) bridged across to the Belgian over the top of the climb.
The leading duo were joined shortly afterwards by Gonzalo Serrano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Álvaro Robredo (Burgos-BH), Aitor González (Euskadi-Murias), Alberto Amici (Biesse Carrera Gavardo), Jon Ander Insausti (Fundacion Euskadi) and Botond Hollo (Pannon Cycling Team), and this eight-man move quickly established a firm lead over the peloton.
After 65 kilometres, their advantage was just shy of two minutes, and though the sprinters’ teams kept close tabs on the escapees, their buffer augmented a little further during a brisk second hour of racing, reaching a maximum of 2:45 with 60 kilometres remaining.
The break’s unity eventually fragmented on the third and last of the day’s category 4 climbs, the Coll Es Monjos. Van Hecke was once again aggressive on the ascent, and only Gonzal Serrano, Gonzalez, Amici and Insausti could follow his tempo to the top.
Behind, the speed was beginning to rise in the main peloton as Trek-Segafredo, Lotto Soudal and others began to marshal their lead-outs ahead of the fast run-in to Ses Salines, and the break’s lead was slashed accordingly.
With 50 kilometres to go, the gap was down to 1:30, and the margin tightened gradually thereafter, dropping to 46 seconds with 30 kilometres remaining. Lotto Soudal were especially active in the closing kilometres, and the Belgian squad’s efforts brought an end to Van Hecke and company’s adventure with a shade over 15 kilometres remaining.
Burgos-BH, Trek-Segafredo and Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij were all prominent in the closing kilometres as the sprinters’ teams vied for supremacy, but the strength in depth of Degenkolb’s red guard, which included Jasper Stuyven, ultimately proved telling.
After navigating the technical final kilometre, Degenkolb was well positioned as the road straightened up in the final 200 metres, and he produced a fine sprint to get his 2018 season off to the perfect start.
Holst Enger held off De Buyst for third, while Kenny Dehaes (WB-Veranclassic-Aqua Protect) took fourth ahead of Albert Torres (Spain).
The event traditionally finishes in a bunch sprint, and Degenkolb is the third German winner in as many years following André Greipel’s victories in 2016 and 2017. Other recent winners include Sacha Modolo (2014), Tyler Farrar (2011), Oscar Freire (2010) and Robbie McEwen (2009).
The Challenge Mallorca – a series of four one-day races rather than a stage race – continues on Friday with the rather hillier Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, which features six climbs, including the Coll de Puig Major, ahead of the finish Deià. Valverde, who finished safely in the main peloton, could be among those looking to test themselves on more rugged terrain on Friday.
Degenkolb!!! El sprínter del @TrekSegafredo gana en Ses Salines!!! @johndegenkolb pic.twitter.com/Ohubha1Mpv
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|4:02:18
|2
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|5
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) National team
|6
|Xavier Cañellas (Spa) National team
|7
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|9
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|10
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland Nrw P B Sk
|11
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos - BH
|12
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|14
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|15
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|17
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|18
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Burgos - BH
|19
|Nelson A Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|21
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Egoitz Fernandez (Spa) Team Euskadi
|23
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|24
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|25
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|27
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|29
|Per Chris Münstermann (Ger) Team Sauerland Nrw P B Sk
|0:00:06
|30
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|31
|Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|32
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|33
|Fabricio Ferrari (Arg) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|34
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Burgos - BH
|35
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|36
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) National team
|0:00:08
|38
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos - BH
|39
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|42
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Team Euskadi
|43
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|44
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|45
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|46
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|48
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Team Euskadi
|49
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|50
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos - BH
|51
|Michael C Svendgaard (Den) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|52
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|53
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|54
|Dániel Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|55
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|56
|Sebastian Mora (Spa) National team
|57
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|58
|Felix Intra (Ger) Team Sauerland Nrw P B Sk
|59
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|60
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|61
|Markel Irizar Aramburu (Spa) Trek - Segafredo
|62
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|64
|Márton Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|65
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|66
|Sindre S Lunke (Nor) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|67
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|68
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|70
|Andrey Amador (CrC) Movistar Team
|71
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|72
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Julio A Amores Palacio (Spa) National team
|0:00:18
|74
|Péter Simon (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|75
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Louis Leinau (Ger) Team Sauerland Nrw P B Sk
|77
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Juan A Lopez-Cozar (Spa) Team Euskadi
|79
|Andrea Zanardini (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|80
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:29
|81
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:32
|82
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:39
|83
|Viktor Filutás (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|84
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|85
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:40
|86
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|0:00:50
|87
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos - BH
|88
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|89
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:53
|90
|Unai Iribar (Spa) National team
|0:00:54
|91
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|92
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|93
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Team Euskadi
|94
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:00:56
|95
|Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|96
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:23
|97
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:30
|98
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:55
|99
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:21
|101
|Luis E Lemus Davila (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:38
|102
|Lorenzo Delcó (Swi) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|103
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:16
|104
|Peio Goikoetxea (Spa) Team Euskadi
|105
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|106
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos - BH
|107
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team Sauerland Nrw P B Sk
|108
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Team Euskadi
|109
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) National team
|110
|Miklos Szabo (Svk) Pannon Cycling Team
|111
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|112
|Rafael Reis (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|113
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
|114
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora - Hansgrohe
|115
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:57
|116
|Luca Felix Happke (Ger) Team Sauerland Nrw P B Sk
|117
|Gonzalo Serrano (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:17
|118
|Gergo Orosz (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|119
|Botond Holló (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|0:06:03
|120
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|0:06:07
|121
|Enrico Logica (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|0:08:05
|122
|Nicolo Gozzi (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
