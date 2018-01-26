Trending

Mallorca Challenge: Wellens takes victory in Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana

Belgian escapes to win in Mallorca

Image 1 of 17

Tim Wellens celebrates his second consecutive win at the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 17

Tim Wellens gets his prize as the winner of the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 17

Tim Wellens and Alejandro Valverde shake hands on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 17

Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) crosses the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 17

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) finished second

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 17

Tim Wellens wins Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 17

Tim Wellens congratulated after his victory Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 17

The peloton climbs

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 17

Sindre Skjøstad Lunke leads the way

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 17

Sondre Holst Enger finished on the podium in the opening races of Challenge Mallorca

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 17

The back of the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 17

A breakaway forms

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 17

Michal Golas at the back of the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 17

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 17

Former under 23 world champion Kevin Ledanois

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 17

The Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise team introduced to the crowd at the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 17

Pim Ligthart wrapped up for the wet weather

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won day two of the Challenge Mallorca, beating Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) in a sprint to the line after a short climb up to the finish in Deia.

Wellens always performs well in the rain and he made sure he was part of a quality five-rider break that decided the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, joining Moscon, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) in the decisive move.

Valverde was especially aggressive on the Sa Batalla and subsequent Puig Major climbs that overlook Soller, but the others eventually closed him down on the descent to Soller before the decisive final 10km of racing inland to Deia.

The four-day Challenge Mallorca race series continues during the weekend, with teams allowed to select different line-ups for each event.

Victoria para @Tim_Wellens !!! pic.twitter.com/Jv5JUrbVTD

For more of the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:45:52
2Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:27
5Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:37
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:06
7Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
9Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
10Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
12Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:05:47
13Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
14Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
17Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
18Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:06:37
19Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:08:01
22Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:09:21
23Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:53
24Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Jesus Rubio (Spa) Spain
28Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Team Euskadi
29Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
30Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Team Euskadi
31Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Team Euskadi
32Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi
33Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
35José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
36Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
37Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
38Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
39Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
40Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
41Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
42Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
43Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
44Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
45Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
46Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
47Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
48Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
49Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
50Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
51Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
52Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
53Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
54Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:12:02
55Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican0:16:45
56Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:19:27
57Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
58Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
59Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
60Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:48
61Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:52
62Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Coll Den Claret, km. 22.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij10pts
2Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team7
3Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team5
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3
5Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
6José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Coll Den Claret, km. 48.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy6pts
2Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij4
3Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro2
4Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Coll d'Honor, km. 76.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy10pts
2Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH7
3Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro5
4Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij3
5Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal2
6Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Coll De Sa Batalla, km. 112.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky7
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
4Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
6Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Coll De Puig Major, km. 129.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
3Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky5
4Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
6Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 3) Coll Den Bleda, km. 148.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky4
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
4Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Sprint 1 - S'Esglaieta, km. 36.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky3pts
2Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
3Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy1

Sprint 2 - Lloseta, km. 95.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy3pts
2Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Special Sprint 1 - Esporles, km. 55.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy3pts
2Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2
3Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro1

Special Sprint 2 - Selva, km. 102.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy3pts
2Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo11:28:15
2Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:10
3Team Sky0:02:35
4Lotto Soudal0:03:59
5Movistar Team0:11:31
6Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:48
7Euskadi Basque Country0:15:22
8Israel-Cycling Academy0:16:54
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:00
10Team Euskadi
11WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic

