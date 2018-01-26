Image 1 of 17 Tim Wellens celebrates his second consecutive win at the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 17 Tim Wellens gets his prize as the winner of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 17 Tim Wellens and Alejandro Valverde shake hands on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 17 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) finished second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 17 Tim Wellens wins Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 17 Tim Wellens congratulated after his victory Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 17 The peloton climbs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 17 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke leads the way (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 17 Sondre Holst Enger finished on the podium in the opening races of Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 17 The back of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 17 A breakaway forms (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 17 Michal Golas at the back of the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 17 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 17 Former under 23 world champion Kevin Ledanois (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 17 The Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise team introduced to the crowd at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 17 Pim Ligthart wrapped up for the wet weather (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won day two of the Challenge Mallorca, beating Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) in a sprint to the line after a short climb up to the finish in Deia.

Wellens always performs well in the rain and he made sure he was part of a quality five-rider break that decided the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, joining Moscon, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) in the decisive move.





Valverde was especially aggressive on the Sa Batalla and subsequent Puig Major climbs that overlook Soller, but the others eventually closed him down on the descent to Soller before the decisive final 10km of racing inland to Deia.





The four-day Challenge Mallorca race series continues during the weekend, with teams allowed to select different line-ups for each event.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:45:52 2 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:27 5 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:37 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:06 7 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 10 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 12 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:05:47 13 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 14 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 17 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 18 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:06:37 19 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:08:01 22 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:09:21 23 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:53 24 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 Jesus Rubio (Spa) Spain 28 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Team Euskadi 29 Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo 30 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Team Euskadi 31 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Team Euskadi 32 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi 33 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 34 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 35 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 37 Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 38 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro 39 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 40 Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo 41 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 42 Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 43 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 44 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 45 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 47 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 49 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 50 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 51 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 52 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 53 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 54 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:02 55 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican 0:16:45 56 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:19:27 57 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 58 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 59 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 60 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:48 61 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:52 62 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Coll Den Claret, km. 22.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 10 pts 2 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 7 3 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 5 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 5 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 6 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Coll Den Claret, km. 48.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 6 pts 2 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 4 3 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro 2 4 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Coll d'Honor, km. 76.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 10 pts 2 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 7 3 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro 5 4 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 3 5 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2 6 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Coll De Sa Batalla, km. 112.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 7 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 4 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 6 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Coll De Puig Major, km. 129.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 3 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 5 4 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 6 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 1

Mountain 6 (Cat. 3) Coll Den Bleda, km. 148.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 4 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Sprint 1 - S'Esglaieta, km. 36.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 2 3 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Sprint 2 - Lloseta, km. 95.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 3 pts 2 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Special Sprint 1 - Esporles, km. 55.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 3 pts 2 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 2 3 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro 1

Special Sprint 2 - Selva, km. 102.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 3 pts 2 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1