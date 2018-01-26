Mallorca Challenge: Wellens takes victory in Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana
Belgian escapes to win in Mallorca
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won day two of the Challenge Mallorca, beating Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) in a sprint to the line after a short climb up to the finish in Deia.
Wellens always performs well in the rain and he made sure he was part of a quality five-rider break that decided the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, joining Moscon, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) in the decisive move.
Valverde was especially aggressive on the Sa Batalla and subsequent Puig Major climbs that overlook Soller, but the others eventually closed him down on the descent to Soller before the decisive final 10km of racing inland to Deia.
The four-day Challenge Mallorca race series continues during the weekend, with teams allowed to select different line-ups for each event.
Victoria para @Tim_Wellens !!! pic.twitter.com/Jv5JUrbVTD
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:45:52
|2
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:27
|5
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:37
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:06
|7
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:47
|13
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|14
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|17
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|18
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:06:37
|19
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:01
|22
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:09:21
|23
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:53
|24
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|Jesus Rubio (Spa) Spain
|28
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Team Euskadi
|29
|Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|30
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Team Euskadi
|31
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Team Euskadi
|32
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Team Euskadi
|33
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|38
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|39
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|40
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|41
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|42
|Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|43
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|44
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|45
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|47
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|49
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|50
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|51
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|52
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|53
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|54
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:02
|55
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican
|0:16:45
|56
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:19:27
|57
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|58
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|59
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|60
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:48
|61
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:52
|62
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|pts
|2
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|3
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|5
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|6
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|pts
|2
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|3
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|2
|4
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|pts
|2
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH
|7
|3
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|5
|4
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|5
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|2
|6
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|7
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|4
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|6
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|3
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|5
|4
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|6
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|4
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|pts
|2
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|pts
|2
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|pts
|2
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|11:28:15
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:10
|3
|Team Sky
|0:02:35
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:59
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:11:31
|6
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:48
|7
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:15:22
|8
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:16:54
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:00
|10
|Team Euskadi
|11
|WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
