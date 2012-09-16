Image 1 of 9 Crystal Anthony crosses the finish line, solidifying her hold on the Verge New England Cyclocross Series leader's jersey (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 2 of 9 Crystal Anthony rode away within the first half lap for the victory (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 3 of 9 Mo Bruno Roy attacked to finish second (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 4 of 9 The Elite Women's podium for the second day of the Green Mountain Cyclocross Weekend: Julie LaFreniere third, Mo Bruno Roy second, and Crystal Anthony with an amazing ride for the win (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 5 of 9 Ted King of Liquigas-Cannondale runs for it as the Elite Men hit the chaos-causing berm, forcing all but the race leaders off their bikes. (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 6 of 9 Driscoll with the gorgeous Vermont scenery of his home state behind him. Chabanov and Lindine follow. (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 7 of 9 Jonathan Page rode strong for fourth on his birthday (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 8 of 9 High fives for everyone as Driscoll approaches the line with a sizeable gap on Bazin (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 9 of 9 The Elite Men's podium for the second day of the Green Mountain Cyclocross Weekend: Tim Johnson overcoming a mechanical to motor into third, Bazin second, and hometown favorite Driscoll wins and takes the series jersey (Image credit: Todd Prekaski)

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) and Crystal Anthony (CyclocrossWorld.com) scored impressive victories on Day 2 of the UCI Green Mountain Cyclo-cross Weekend in Williston, VT.

After finishing 2nd on Day One, Driscoll was able to break free from the fiel d on Day Two to finish 16 seconds ahead of Day One winner, Nicolas Bazin (Big-Mat Auber 93). Driscoll's Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com teammate, Tim Johnson, fought back from a 30 second deficit after he was forced to pit from an early crash that left him with a broken rear shifter.

Bazin launched an aggressive attack halfway into the 60 minute event, but Driscoll was able to close the gap with relative ease. When Bazin showed signs of fatigue, Driscoll capitalized.

Local favorite, Ted King (Liquigas - Cannondale/iamtedking.com), finished as he did on Day One, in 13th place.

Crystal Anthony (CyclocrossWorld.com) repeated her Day One performance by taking the lead right from the start of the Day Two event. She finished 18 seconds ahead of 2nd place finisher, Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles). Julie Lafreniere (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery) finished 3rd, just 3 seconds behind Bruno Roy.



Results

UCI Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld) 0:59:20 2 Nicolas Bazin (Big-Mat Auber 93) 0:00:16 3 Tim Johnson (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld) 0:00:22 4 Jonathon Page 0:00:40 5 Justin Lindine (Redline) 0:00:53 6 Dylan Mcnicholas (cyclocrossworld.com) 0:01:30 7 Shawn Milne (CyclocrossWorld.Com) 0:01:41 8 Flavien Dassonville (Big-Mat Auber 93) 0:01:53 9 Luke Keough (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/ Champion) 0:02:09 10 Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix) 0:02:37 11 Daniel Chabanov (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix) 0:02:44 12 Derrick St john (Stevens presented by The Cyclery) 0:02:55 13 Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale / iamtedking.co) 0:03:17 14 Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis) 0:03:36 15 Kevin Noiles (cyclocrossracing.com) 16 Christian Favata (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix) 17 Adam St. germain (NBX Bikes/Quadfire Racing/Narragans) 0:03:55 18 Nicholas Keough (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/ Champion) 19 Marc-andre Daigle (Garneau-Qu?becor) 20 Manny Goguen (C.F. Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth) 0:04:44 21 Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com) 0:05:16 22 Synjen Marrocco (CyclocrossWorld.com) 0:06:50 23 Peter Mancini 0:07:01 24 Evan Huff (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage) 0:07:10 25 Jeffrey Elie (Riverside Racing) 0:07:24 26 Simon Lambert lemay (SpiderTech powered by C10) 0:07:41 27 Tim Ratta (Cheshire Cycle and Repair) 0:08:00 28 Joel Desgreniers (Sportically) 0:08:11 29 Andrew Lysaght (B2C2/Boloco/BackBayBicycles) 30 Colin Reuter (pedalpowertraining.com) 31 Charlie Schubert (Bikes Not Bombs / Circle A Cycles) 32 Adam Sullivan (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 33 Geoffrey Bouchard (NBX Bikes/Narragansett Beer P/B Ape) 34 Noah Tautfest (Bicycle Express\Kona Bikes) 35 Ethan Gilmour (Paradise) 36 Benjamin Padilla 37 Andrew Freye (Cycle Mania-PVC) 38 Ian Schon (B2C2) 39 Donald Cumming (Wolverine Sports Club) 40 Joshua Lehmann (Boston Bicycle School) 41 Jean-roch Marion (CC Croix de Fer) 42 Kiernan Orange (Ride with Rendall) 43 Timothy Janson (Team NYCROSS.com) 44 Conor O'brien (Stevens Racing P/B the Cyclery)