Trending

Anthony sweeps Green Mountain weekend

Driscoll takes day two

Image 1 of 9

Crystal Anthony crosses the finish line, solidifying her hold on the Verge New England Cyclocross Series leader's jersey

Crystal Anthony crosses the finish line, solidifying her hold on the Verge New England Cyclocross Series leader's jersey
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 2 of 9

Crystal Anthony rode away within the first half lap for the victory

Crystal Anthony rode away within the first half lap for the victory
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 3 of 9

Mo Bruno Roy attacked to finish second

Mo Bruno Roy attacked to finish second
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 4 of 9

The Elite Women's podium for the second day of the Green Mountain Cyclocross Weekend: Julie LaFreniere third, Mo Bruno Roy second, and Crystal Anthony with an amazing ride for the win

The Elite Women's podium for the second day of the Green Mountain Cyclocross Weekend: Julie LaFreniere third, Mo Bruno Roy second, and Crystal Anthony with an amazing ride for the win
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 5 of 9

Ted King of Liquigas-Cannondale runs for it as the Elite Men hit the chaos-causing berm, forcing all but the race leaders off their bikes.

Ted King of Liquigas-Cannondale runs for it as the Elite Men hit the chaos-causing berm, forcing all but the race leaders off their bikes.
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 6 of 9

Driscoll with the gorgeous Vermont scenery of his home state behind him. Chabanov and Lindine follow.

Driscoll with the gorgeous Vermont scenery of his home state behind him. Chabanov and Lindine follow.
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 7 of 9

Jonathan Page rode strong for fourth on his birthday

Jonathan Page rode strong for fourth on his birthday
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 8 of 9

High fives for everyone as Driscoll approaches the line with a sizeable gap on Bazin

High fives for everyone as Driscoll approaches the line with a sizeable gap on Bazin
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Image 9 of 9

The Elite Men's podium for the second day of the Green Mountain Cyclocross Weekend: Tim Johnson overcoming a mechanical to motor into third, Bazin second, and hometown favorite Driscoll wins and takes the series jersey

The Elite Men's podium for the second day of the Green Mountain Cyclocross Weekend: Tim Johnson overcoming a mechanical to motor into third, Bazin second, and hometown favorite Driscoll wins and takes the series jersey
(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) and Crystal Anthony (CyclocrossWorld.com) scored impressive victories on Day 2 of the UCI Green Mountain Cyclo-cross Weekend in Williston, VT.

After finishing 2nd on Day One, Driscoll was able to break free from the fiel d on Day Two to finish 16 seconds ahead of Day One winner, Nicolas Bazin (Big-Mat Auber 93). Driscoll's Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com teammate, Tim Johnson, fought back from a 30 second deficit after he was forced to pit from an early crash that left him with a broken rear shifter.

Bazin launched an aggressive attack halfway into the 60 minute event, but Driscoll was able to close the gap with relative ease. When Bazin showed signs of fatigue, Driscoll capitalized.

Local favorite, Ted King (Liquigas - Cannondale/iamtedking.com), finished as he did on Day One, in 13th place.

Crystal Anthony (CyclocrossWorld.com) repeated her Day One performance by taking the lead right from the start of the Day Two event. She finished 18 seconds ahead of 2nd place finisher, Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles). Julie Lafreniere (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery) finished 3rd, just 3 seconds behind Bruno Roy.

 

 

Results

UCI Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld)0:59:20
2Nicolas Bazin (Big-Mat Auber 93)0:00:16
3Tim Johnson (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld)0:00:22
4Jonathon Page0:00:40
5Justin Lindine (Redline)0:00:53
6Dylan Mcnicholas (cyclocrossworld.com)0:01:30
7Shawn Milne (CyclocrossWorld.Com)0:01:41
8Flavien Dassonville (Big-Mat Auber 93)0:01:53
9Luke Keough (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/ Champion)0:02:09
10Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix)0:02:37
11Daniel Chabanov (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix)0:02:44
12Derrick St john (Stevens presented by The Cyclery)0:02:55
13Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale / iamtedking.co)0:03:17
14Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis)0:03:36
15Kevin Noiles (cyclocrossracing.com)
16Christian Favata (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix)
17Adam St. germain (NBX Bikes/Quadfire Racing/Narragans)0:03:55
18Nicholas Keough (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/ Champion)
19Marc-andre Daigle (Garneau-Qu?becor)
20Manny Goguen (C.F. Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth)0:04:44
21Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)0:05:16
22Synjen Marrocco (CyclocrossWorld.com)0:06:50
23Peter Mancini0:07:01
24Evan Huff (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage)0:07:10
25Jeffrey Elie (Riverside Racing)0:07:24
26Simon Lambert lemay (SpiderTech powered by C10)0:07:41
27Tim Ratta (Cheshire Cycle and Repair)0:08:00
28Joel Desgreniers (Sportically)0:08:11
29Andrew Lysaght (B2C2/Boloco/BackBayBicycles)
30Colin Reuter (pedalpowertraining.com)
31Charlie Schubert (Bikes Not Bombs / Circle A Cycles)
32Adam Sullivan (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
33Geoffrey Bouchard (NBX Bikes/Narragansett Beer P/B Ape)
34Noah Tautfest (Bicycle Express\Kona Bikes)
35Ethan Gilmour (Paradise)
36Benjamin Padilla
37Andrew Freye (Cycle Mania-PVC)
38Ian Schon (B2C2)
39Donald Cumming (Wolverine Sports Club)
40Joshua Lehmann (Boston Bicycle School)
41Jean-roch Marion (CC Croix de Fer)
42Kiernan Orange (Ride with Rendall)
43Timothy Janson (Team NYCROSS.com)
44Conor O'brien (Stevens Racing P/B the Cyclery)

UCI Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crystal Anthony (CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM)0:37:42
2Maureen Bruno roy (Bob's Red Mill pb Seven Cycles)0:00:18
3Julie Lafreniere (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)0:00:21
4Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com)0:00:23
5Sally Annis (pedalpowertraining.com)0:00:56
6Maghalie Rochette (PowerWatts - Fit Time)0:01:02
7Evelyne Blouin (Ride With Rendall)0:01:20
8Kate Northcott (Beam Team Racing)
9Sheila Vibert (Sunapee Racing Team)0:01:27
10Christina Birch (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)
11Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective p/b Trk)0:01:38
12Karin Holmes (Riverside Racing)
13Christina Tamilio (LadiesFirst Racing)0:02:01
14Natasha Elliott (The Cyclery)0:02:16
15Marian Jamison (LadiesFirst Racing)0:02:42
16Kathleen Lysakowski (Cycle Lodge)0:02:54
17Rebecca Wellons (Seaside Cycle)0:03:08
18Alice Henriques (Zanconato Racing)0:03:09
19Nancy Labbe-giguere (LadiesFirst Racing)0:03:13
20Giulia Righi (Central Wheel)0:03:22
21Kerry Litka0:03:35
22Amy Miner (1K2GO-Onion River Sports)0:04:50
23Elizabeth Lukowski (NYCROSS.com p/b VOmax)0:05:06
24Vickie Monahan (Expo Wheelmen)0:05:18
25Cait Dooley (Geekhouse Bikes)3 laps

Latest on Cyclingnews