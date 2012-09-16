Anthony sweeps Green Mountain weekend
Driscoll takes day two
Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) and Crystal Anthony (CyclocrossWorld.com) scored impressive victories on Day 2 of the UCI Green Mountain Cyclo-cross Weekend in Williston, VT.
After finishing 2nd on Day One, Driscoll was able to break free from the fiel d on Day Two to finish 16 seconds ahead of Day One winner, Nicolas Bazin (Big-Mat Auber 93). Driscoll's Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com teammate, Tim Johnson, fought back from a 30 second deficit after he was forced to pit from an early crash that left him with a broken rear shifter.
Bazin launched an aggressive attack halfway into the 60 minute event, but Driscoll was able to close the gap with relative ease. When Bazin showed signs of fatigue, Driscoll capitalized.
Local favorite, Ted King (Liquigas - Cannondale/iamtedking.com), finished as he did on Day One, in 13th place.
Crystal Anthony (CyclocrossWorld.com) repeated her Day One performance by taking the lead right from the start of the Day Two event. She finished 18 seconds ahead of 2nd place finisher, Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles). Julie Lafreniere (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery) finished 3rd, just 3 seconds behind Bruno Roy.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld)
|0:59:20
|2
|Nicolas Bazin (Big-Mat Auber 93)
|0:00:16
|3
|Tim Johnson (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld)
|0:00:22
|4
|Jonathon Page
|0:00:40
|5
|Justin Lindine (Redline)
|0:00:53
|6
|Dylan Mcnicholas (cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:01:30
|7
|Shawn Milne (CyclocrossWorld.Com)
|0:01:41
|8
|Flavien Dassonville (Big-Mat Auber 93)
|0:01:53
|9
|Luke Keough (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/ Champion)
|0:02:09
|10
|Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix)
|0:02:37
|11
|Daniel Chabanov (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix)
|0:02:44
|12
|Derrick St john (Stevens presented by The Cyclery)
|0:02:55
|13
|Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale / iamtedking.co)
|0:03:17
|14
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis)
|0:03:36
|15
|Kevin Noiles (cyclocrossracing.com)
|16
|Christian Favata (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix)
|17
|Adam St. germain (NBX Bikes/Quadfire Racing/Narragans)
|0:03:55
|18
|Nicholas Keough (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/ Champion)
|19
|Marc-andre Daigle (Garneau-Qu?becor)
|20
|Manny Goguen (C.F. Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth)
|0:04:44
|21
|Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|0:05:16
|22
|Synjen Marrocco (CyclocrossWorld.com)
|0:06:50
|23
|Peter Mancini
|0:07:01
|24
|Evan Huff (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage)
|0:07:10
|25
|Jeffrey Elie (Riverside Racing)
|0:07:24
|26
|Simon Lambert lemay (SpiderTech powered by C10)
|0:07:41
|27
|Tim Ratta (Cheshire Cycle and Repair)
|0:08:00
|28
|Joel Desgreniers (Sportically)
|0:08:11
|29
|Andrew Lysaght (B2C2/Boloco/BackBayBicycles)
|30
|Colin Reuter (pedalpowertraining.com)
|31
|Charlie Schubert (Bikes Not Bombs / Circle A Cycles)
|32
|Adam Sullivan (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|33
|Geoffrey Bouchard (NBX Bikes/Narragansett Beer P/B Ape)
|34
|Noah Tautfest (Bicycle Express\Kona Bikes)
|35
|Ethan Gilmour (Paradise)
|36
|Benjamin Padilla
|37
|Andrew Freye (Cycle Mania-PVC)
|38
|Ian Schon (B2C2)
|39
|Donald Cumming (Wolverine Sports Club)
|40
|Joshua Lehmann (Boston Bicycle School)
|41
|Jean-roch Marion (CC Croix de Fer)
|42
|Kiernan Orange (Ride with Rendall)
|43
|Timothy Janson (Team NYCROSS.com)
|44
|Conor O'brien (Stevens Racing P/B the Cyclery)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Crystal Anthony (CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM)
|0:37:42
|2
|Maureen Bruno roy (Bob's Red Mill pb Seven Cycles)
|0:00:18
|3
|Julie Lafreniere (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)
|0:00:21
|4
|Catherine Sterling (Bikeman.com)
|0:00:23
|5
|Sally Annis (pedalpowertraining.com)
|0:00:56
|6
|Maghalie Rochette (PowerWatts - Fit Time)
|0:01:02
|7
|Evelyne Blouin (Ride With Rendall)
|0:01:20
|8
|Kate Northcott (Beam Team Racing)
|9
|Sheila Vibert (Sunapee Racing Team)
|0:01:27
|10
|Christina Birch (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)
|11
|Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective p/b Trk)
|0:01:38
|12
|Karin Holmes (Riverside Racing)
|13
|Christina Tamilio (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:02:01
|14
|Natasha Elliott (The Cyclery)
|0:02:16
|15
|Marian Jamison (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:02:42
|16
|Kathleen Lysakowski (Cycle Lodge)
|0:02:54
|17
|Rebecca Wellons (Seaside Cycle)
|0:03:08
|18
|Alice Henriques (Zanconato Racing)
|0:03:09
|19
|Nancy Labbe-giguere (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:03:13
|20
|Giulia Righi (Central Wheel)
|0:03:22
|21
|Kerry Litka
|0:03:35
|22
|Amy Miner (1K2GO-Onion River Sports)
|0:04:50
|23
|Elizabeth Lukowski (NYCROSS.com p/b VOmax)
|0:05:06
|24
|Vickie Monahan (Expo Wheelmen)
|0:05:18
|25
|Cait Dooley (Geekhouse Bikes)
|3 laps
