Schneitter, Telser wrap up Cape Pioneer Trek overall with final stage, overall win

Evans, Niyonshuti take final stage win while Zahnd, Knox clinch overall

Image 1 of 8

A long line of riders during the final stage at the Cape Pioneer Trek.

A long line of riders during the final stage at the Cape Pioneer Trek.
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 2 of 8

The lead group on the final stage at the Cape Pioneer Trek.

The lead group on the final stage at the Cape Pioneer Trek.
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 3 of 8

Christoph Sauser is cheered on by some locals.

Christoph Sauser is cheered on by some locals.
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 4 of 8

Max Knox

Max Knox
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 5 of 8

The leaders approach Oudtshoorn.

The leaders approach Oudtshoorn.
(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Image 6 of 8

A rider negotiates some tall vegetation.

A rider negotiates some tall vegetation.
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 7 of 8

This rider battles a stream crossing.

This rider battles a stream crossing.
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 8 of 8

Riders carry their bikes toward the finish.

Riders carry their bikes toward the finish.
(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)

During the sixth stage of the Cape Pioneer Trek, on the last day of his career as a professional mountain biker, Silvio Bundi from Switzerland learned an important lesson.

If you want to end your career as a professional mountain biker on a high note, do not tease one of your main rivals because they have not been able to win a stage. You might just be the one who end up finishing second.

Kevin Evans and Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Energade) won the sixth stage from Calitzdorp to George in four hours, 27 minutes and 27 seconds. Bundi and Christoph Sauser (Specialized-Songo.Info) were second and Max Knox and Thomas Zahnd (DCM) third, all in the same time.

Knox and Zahnd were the overall winners of the tour.

The sixth stage was one of the special treats of the race, because the riders were allowed to ride through a WWF Cape leopard nature reserve where no motor vehicles were allowed for seven years.

There is story to be told about Evans and Niyonshuti's stage victory. It was no surprise that the stage boiled down to a sprint between the three teams that have dominated the race from day one. The events that took place during the last few kilometers could be described as a high-speed chess game that was played out on wheels.

When Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Energade) attacked, Christoph Sauser (Specialized-Songo.Info) immediately got onto his wheel.
That left Kevin Evans (MTN-Energade) and Bundi to battle it out to decide who would win the stage, because in a mountain bike tour it is always the second rider of the team across the line that counts.

There were two reasons why Evans was not going to allow Bundi to rob him of a stage win. The first reason was that Evans was caught napping by the Swiss in the sprint to the line at De Rust, which led to Sauser and Bundi winning despite the fact that Niyonshuti was the first rider across the line. Evans promised his teammate that he would make it up to him, and he never goes back on his word. The second reason for Evans' determination to win the stage was that, during the usual good-natured banter between the riders the morning at breakfast, Bundi unwittingly motivated him.

Bundi's mistake was to point out to Evans that they were the only one of the top-three teams who has not managed to win a stage. In doing so he touched a raw nerve.

"Going into the stage we definitely had something to prove," said Evans. "The sprint to the line worked out perfectly for us. I knew that I had to be ahead of Silvio going into the last corner, because then there would be no way that he could outsprint me.

"As far as I am concerned it is a well-deserved victory. I am glad that I was able to play a small part in what is certainly one of Adrien's biggest victories as a professional cyclist."

Bundi made it clear that he enjoyed every moment of the six days of racing. "It is an amazing race and the fact that I will not ride as a professional any longer, does not mean that the South African riders will not see me again. I will still be involved in mountain biking, and I promise that I will be back to enjoy myself."

At the prize-giving ceremony he had a special warning for his teammate, Sauser. He told the audience that Sauser's one weakness is chocolates and that he is really worried about what would happen to him once he stops cycling. To prove his point, he displayed an image on the projector of Sauser as a cyclist and then, to everybody's enjoyment, the next image on the projector was that of an inactive, very fat Sauser. The message was clear - beware of chocolates.

Knox, who made South African mountain biking history by winning two tours in nine days, was relieved that, at long last, he could get off his mountain bike. "I could not have asked for a better finish to my season than first winning the Three Towers Tour in the Lowveld and now the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek.

"But for the next few weeks I don't want to hear the words 'tour' or 'mountain bike'. I am off to Cape Town."

Zahnd had reason to be pleased. It was his first win ever of a mountain bike stage race. "I really enjoyed racing in South Africa and especially having Max as my teammate. I think we were a very good combination. Who knows, maybe we will also do the Cape Epic as a team."

Race note: An interesting statistic mentioned by Evans is that the winning time for the six-day race is exactly the same as that for the nine day Cape Epic - 28 hours, eight minutes and 25 seconds.

Stage 6 Results

Women duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi) Ride For Hearing6:02:30
2Robyn Adendorff & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Team Aspen0:10:02
3Julia Skea & Laura Herd (RSA) Fire Ants0:16:04
4Doris Arnold & Nina Gunter-Tschanz (Swi) Swiss Ladies0:36:45
5Elzaan Visser & Theresa Horn (RSA) First Ascent Ladies1:17:04

Men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Evans & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Evans4:27:27
2Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Swi) Specialized-Songo.Info0:00:01
3Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA) D C M 30:00:17
4Matthys Beukes & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Mtbdestination.Com0:10:00
5Charles Keey & Dave Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 10:22:43
6Jacques Janse Van Rensburg & Brandon Stewart (RSA) D C M 20:25:07
7Brian Lennox & Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 10:42:36
8Rohan Kennedy & Vickus Boshoff (RSA) Gu Energy Gel - Helly Hansen0:42:37
9Hilton Frost & Shaun Peschl (RSA) Team Marshell World Of Sport0:42:39
10Stephan Kuhnel & Rene Stehr (Ger) M F S0:54:02
11Peter Basler & Patrick Guenter (Swi) Suisse-Bearbikers0:57:19
12Davy Urkens & Michel Broeckx (Bel) Masters 23 - 121:00:04
13Willem Botha & Danie Van Aswegen (RSA) Virtuoso1:03:56
14Nico Verhoef & C M Muller (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 21:04:11
15Gordan Craib & Murray Craib (Can) Craib Bros.1:11:17
16Jacobus Diener & Christian Rohwer (RSA) Custard Pandas1:16:38
17Ludwig Swanepoel & Grant Flattery (RSA) U D Trucks1:18:52
18Lawrence Lindeque & Shane White (RSA) Cycles Direct1:18:55
19Jason Whyte & Oliver Williams (RSA) St. Luke's Hospice1:19:04
20Wayne Rebello & Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA) Cruz Control1:25:53
21Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (RSA) Volcan - Emotion - M T N1:30:34
22Michael Curtis & Aidan De Lange (Nam) Ynot1:49:07
23Jacques Swart & Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles1:51:10
24Johan Stumpf & Wynand Mulder (RSA) Klein Karoo Ii1:51:11
25Scott Fraser & Dave Linder (RSA) Kona South Africa1:51:13
26Graig Whittaker & Neil Timm (RSA) Team Mxit2:20:59
27Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (RSA) Fmbikes.Nl2:25:07
28S W Jacobsz & Karel Botha (RSA) Span Vrystaat2:25:43
29Richard Chesterton & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) 29-inch Dust Bunnies2:26:07
30Leon Van Niekerk & Jan-Peet Mulder (RSA) Pac-Chem2:30:30
31Piet Smit & Niel De Jager (RSA) Team G S2:31:33
32Graig Raw & Sirk Loots (RSA) Quirk2:36:37
33Niel Rossouw & Corne Erasmus (RSA) Byers Security2:39:07
34J P Van Der Merwe & Frank Hattingh (RSA) Eerste Keer2:39:09
35Eduard Herselman & Marnitz Nienaber (RSA) Pgquattro2:41:40
36J Van Wyk Mcdonald & Danie Louw (Can) Natural High2:43:40
37Craig Wapnick & Malcolm Wetmore (RSA) I Kill You3:11:55
38Anton Roux & Tonie Roux (RSA) Team Hardekool3:38:12
39Sias Le Roux & Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) Team Patrol3:39:09
40Theuns De Wet & Paul Geier (RSA) Pronosticos3:42:23
41Neil Van Der Merwe & Gerhard Pretorius (RSA) Crank Addicts3:42:32
42Johan Coetzee & Anthonie Vos (RSA) C H M5:19:35

Mixed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Labuschane & Yolande De Villies (RSA) Cycle Lab Mixed5:05:47
2Kobus Barnard & Fienie Barnard (RSA) Klein Karoo 10:05:47
3Patrick Griessen & Ariane Luthi (Swi) Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch0:05:51
4Ischen Stopforth & Marcel Deacon (RSA) Team Bizhub0:21:28
5Donovan Jackson & Nolene Jackson (RSA) Www.Treadmag.Co.Za0:38:16
6Christiaan Van Zyl & Leana De Jager (RSA) Newbridge0:38:22
7Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (RSA) Aim For Payne0:52:09
8Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (RSA) Vodacom1:12:04
9Etiënne Jansen & Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed1:12:37
10Lothar Schaer & Marianne Muller (Swi) Swiss Animals1:42:52
11Karlien De Bruin & Piet Laubscher (RSA) Team Bodyworks1:52:35
12Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N2:03:23
13Andre Ferreira & Leigh Ferreira (RSA) Ea Sports - Mixed2:12:57
14Johan Bornman & Marlize Moolman (RSA) La Sport/Tjm Mixed2:25:41
15Tom Van Tellingen & Claudia Van Tellingen (Ned) Bushbikers2:28:54
16William Marais & Belinda Marais (RSA) Pointbreak2:47:59

Veteran duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damian Booth & Cornell Van Der Westhuizen (RSA) Staaldiesel Racing5:01:32
2Bruce Diesel & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Toyota Supercycling Cyclelab Vets0:08:24
3Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles0:10:11
4Gert Muller & Graham Daniel (RSA) Underwater Farmers0:13:44
5Urs Guentensperger & Marcel Frei (Swi) Büli Bike Tigers0:17:16
6Charl Du Plessis & Dennis Du Toit (RSA) Team Swift0:23:05
7Koos Klopper & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion0:25:41
8Mike Charlewood & Steve Van Eck (RSA) Steviemicks0:33:48
9Rex Benson & Ingo De Jager (RSA) Vuur En Vlam0:33:51
10Hennie Muller & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) B M G Racing Snakes0:42:35
11John Thomson & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates0:51:47
12Tom Cuylaerts & Danny Smets (Bel) Kraft0:55:56
13Frikkie Rademan & Gary Leeuw (RSA) Aspen 11:17:14
14Pierre Rocher & Neil Van Tonder (RSA) Carpe Diem1:26:20
15Etienne Roux & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) Spam-Low1:46:22
16John Hayes & Rob Hayes (RSA) Hayes Team1:52:09
17Arrie Rossouw & Kim Jenkins (RSA) Ark Riders2:17:59
18Izak Bezuidenhout & Chris Herbst (RSA) F N B Private Clients 12:29:55
19Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) Wizards2:41:14
20Dominic Johnson-Allen & Steve Ludlam (RSA) Crave2:44:35
21David Pienaar & Heinie Stover (RSA) Team Porcupine2:51:31
22Glen Grundy & Brett Warren (RSA) B M G Bombers3:09:12
23Jan Roesch & Fritz Van Barkenhuizen (RSA) Smelly Socks3:23:47
24Paul Doubell & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell4:09:47
25Barbara Hage & Dyonn Hage (RSA) Hage4:39:27

Masters duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henry Hayes & Greg Anderson (RSA) Team D D5:10:00
2Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (RSA) Hermanus Apteek0:25:21
3Henry Fagan & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners1:23:55
4Roy Du Toit & Pieter Erasmus (RSA) Hexkoel 1081:59:05

Individual female
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA)5:55:55

Individual male
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Seyffert (RSA)4:37:27
2Stuart Marais (RSA)0:12:39
3Timo Cooper (RSA)0:12:41
4Erik Kleinhans (RSA)0:12:45
5Jeffrey Willcocks (RSA)0:34:14
6Christopher Dutton (RSA)0:47:04
7Hendrik van Tonder (RSA)0:47:10
8Christopher De Wet (RSA)0:49:50
9Paul Theron (RSA)0:53:54
10Anthony Priday (RSA)1:40:26
11Christo Groenewald (RSA)1:40:28
12Eric Marshall (RSA)1:41:14
13Robert Vogel (RSA)1:59:25
14Andreas Pankratz (RSA)2:01:53
15Alan Dawson (RSA)2:03:07
16Chris Viljoen (RSA)2:22:52
17Mark Kingon (RSA)2:41:52
18Malan Jonck (RSA)2:54:00
19Martin Ciolkosz (RSA)3:07:08
20Ryno Stander (RSA)3:32:21
21M J Vermeulen (RSA)3:32:24

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klasie Lategan (RSA)6:53:57
2Bernice Lategan (RSA)0:00:01
3Willem Butler (RSA)0:15:28
4Dirk Oerlemans (RSA)0:17:11
5Pieter Du Toit (RSA)0:57:00
6Robert Du Preez (RSA)1:03:59
7Fred Lingenfelder (RSA)1:13:46
8Niel Fivaz (RSA)1:13:49
9Johan Erasmus (RSA)1:13:51
10Steve Shapiro (RSA)1:36:52
11Boetie Potgieter (RSA)
12Tom Barry (RSA)
13Mariusvan Tonder (RSA)
14Alison Westwood (RSA)

Final general classification

Women duo general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi) Ride For Hearing37:04:38
2Robyn Adendorff & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Team Aspen1:27:27
3Julia Skea & Laura Herd (RSA) Fire Ants5:02:24
4Doris Arnold & Nina Gunter-Tschanz (Swi) Swiss Ladies6:49:09
5Elzaan Visser & Theresa Horn (RSA) First Ascent Ladies9:37:18

Men duo general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA) D C M 328:08:25
2Kevin Evans & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Evans0:17:39
3Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Swi) Specialized-Songo.Info1:50:24
4Matthys Beukes & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Mtbdestination.Com1:58:04
5Charles Keey & Dave Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 12:12:12
6Jacques Janse Van Rensburg & Brandon Stewart (RSA) D C M 22:20:24
7Hilton Frost & Shaun Peschl (RSA) Team Marshell World Of Sport3:57:57
8Rohan Kennedy & Vickus Boshoff (RSA) Gu Energy Gel - Helly Hansen4:36:23
9Brian Lennox & Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 14:49:20
10Nico Verhoef & C M Muller (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 25:43:17
11Peter Basler & Patrick Guenter (Swi) Suisse-Bearbikers6:47:05
12Stephan Kuhnel & Rene Stehr (Ger) M F S7:30:42
13Ludwig Swanepoel & Grant Flattery (RSA) U D Trucks8:33:16
14Davy Urkens & Michel Broeckx (Bel) Masters 23 - 129:00:54
15Lawrence Lindeque & Shane White (RSA) Cycles Direct10:04:28
16Willem Botha & Danie Van Aswegen (RSA) Virtuoso10:26:55
17Wayne Rebello & Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA) Cruz Control11:04:27
18Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (RSA) Volcan - Emotion - M T N11:40:57
19Michael Curtis & Aidan De Lange (Nam) Ynot11:50:29
20Johan Stumpf & Wynand Mulder (RSA) Klein Karoo Ii12:15:11
21Gordan Craib & Murray Craib (Can) Craib Bros.12:17:10
22Jacobus Diener & Christian Rohwer (RSA) Custard Pandas13:16:51
23Jason Whyte & Oliver Williams (RSA) St. Luke's Hospice13:39:34
24S W Jacobsz & Karel Botha (RSA) Span Vrystaat14:07:37
25Scott Fraser & Dave Linder (RSA) Kona South Africa14:28:10
26Richard Chesterton & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) 29-inch Dust Bunnies14:48:16
27Niel Rossouw & Corne Erasmus (RSA) Byers Security15:06:55
28J P Van Der Merwe & Frank Hattingh (RSA) Eerste Keer16:15:40
29Graig Raw & Sirk Loots (RSA) Quirk16:45:29
30Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (RSA) Fmbikes.Nl16:47:41
31Jacques Swart & Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles17:01:51
32Leon Van Niekerk & Jan-Peet Mulder (RSA) Pac-Chem17:47:58
33Piet Smit & Niel De Jager (RSA) Team G S18:19:27
34Craig Wapnick & Malcolm Wetmore (RSA) I Kill You18:33:59
35J Van Wyk Mcdonald & Danie Louw (Can) Natural High18:48:18
36Graig Whittaker & Neil Timm (RSA) Team Mxit18:50:22
37Eduard Herselman & Marnitz Nienaber (RSA) Pgquattro19:10:49
38Sias Le Roux & Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) Team Patrol20:46:01
39Anton Roux & Tonie Roux (RSA) Team Hardekool22:24:36
40Neil Van Der Merwe & Gerhard Pretorius (RSA) Crank Addicts25:07:32
41Theuns De Wet & Paul Geier (RSA) Pronosticos27:51:01
42Johan Coetzee & Anthonie Vos (RSA) C H M30:53:54

Mixed duo general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Griessen & Ariane Luthi (Swi) Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch32:34:31
2Kobus Barnard & Fienie Barnard (RSA) Klein Karoo 10:04:27
3Johan Labuschane & Yolande De Villies (RSA) Cycle Lab Mixed0:19:02
4Ischen Stopforth & Marcel Deacon (RSA) Team Bizhub1:23:36
5Christiaan Van Zyl & Leana De Jager (RSA) Newbridge3:55:37
6Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (RSA) Vodacom6:18:16
7Donovan Jackson & Nolene Jackson (RSA) Www.Treadmag.Co.Za7:19:55
8Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (RSA) Aim For Payne8:44:17
9Etiënne Jansen & Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed11:01:27
10Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N12:28:39
11Andre Ferreira & Leigh Ferreira (RSA) Ea Sports - Mixed14:00:35
12Karlien De Bruin & Piet Laubscher (RSA) Team Bodyworks15:10:57
13Johan Bornman & Marlize Moolman (RSA) La Sport/Tjm Mixed15:41:37
14Lothar Schaer & Marianne Muller (Swi) Swiss Animals15:50:23
15William Marais & Belinda Marais (RSA) Pointbreak17:11:42
16Tom Van Tellingen & Claudia Van Tellingen (Ned) Bushbikers20:27:25

Veteran 80+ duo general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruce Diesel & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Toyota Supercycling Cyclelab Vets30:13:36
2Damian Booth & Cornell Van Der Westhuizen (RSA) Staaldiesel Racing1:58:46
3Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles4:17:53
4Gert Muller & Graham Daniel (RSA) Underwater Farmers5:09:20
5Charl Du Plessis & Dennis Du Toit (RSA) Team Swift5:43:03
6Urs Guentensperger & Marcel Frei (Swi) Büli Bike Tigers5:45:06
7Koos Klopper & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion5:58:49
8Mike Charlewood & Steve Van Eck (RSA) Steviemicks6:44:03
9Pierre Rocher & Neil Van Tonder (RSA) Carpe Diem7:03:58
10Tom Cuylaerts & Danny Smets (Bel) Kraft8:42:03
11John Thomson & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates8:44:39
12Rex Benson & Ingo De Jager (RSA) Vuur En Vlam8:57:31
13Hennie Muller & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) B M G Racing Snakes10:02:10
14John Hayes & Rob Hayes (RSA) Hayes Team14:14:49
15Frikkie Rademan & Gary Leeuw (RSA) Aspen 116:48:38
16Arrie Rossouw & Kim Jenkins (RSA) Ark Riders18:22:14
17Izak Bezuidenhout & Chris Herbst (RSA) F N B Private Clients 118:44:58
18Etienne Roux & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) Spam-Low18:56:28
19Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) Wizards20:02:03
20David Pienaar & Heinie Stover (RSA) Team Porcupine20:35:16
21Jan Roesch & Fritz Van Barkenhuizen (RSA) Smelly Socks20:36:46
22Dominic Johnson-Allen & Steve Ludlam (RSA) Crave21:20:24
23Glen Grundy & Brett Warren (RSA) B M G Bombers21:29:25
24Paul Doubell & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell27:21:52
25Barbara Hage & Dyonn Hage (RSA) Hage28:13:28

Masters 100+ general classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Henry Hayes & Greg Anderson (RSA) Team D D
2Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (RSA) Hermanus Apteek
3Henry Fagan & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
4Roy Du Toit & Pieter Erasmus (RSA) Hexkoel 108

Individual female general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA)39:02:39

Individual male general classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pieter Seyffert (RSA)
2Stuart Marais (RSA)
3Erik Kleinhans (RSA)
4Hendrik Van Tonder (RSA)
5Timo Cooper (RSA)
6Paul Theron (RSA)
7Christopher Dutton (RSA)
8Christopher De Wet (RSA)
9Christo Groenewald (RSA)
10Eric Marshall (RSA)
11Jeffrey Willcocks (RSA)
12Alan Dawson (RSA)
13Anthony Priday (RSA)
14Robert Vogel (RSA)
15Andreas Pankratz (RSA)
16Chris Viljoen (RSA)
17Mark Kingon (RSA)
18Malan Jonck (RSA)
19Martin Ciolkosz (RSA)
20M J Vermeulen (RSA)
21Ryno Stander (RSA)

Solo men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Klasie Lategan (RSA)
2Bernice Lategan (RSA)
3Fred Lingenfelder (RSA)
4Niel Fivaz (RSA)
5Johan Erasmus (RSA)
6Steve Shapiro (RSA)
7Willem Butler (RSA)
8Dirk Oerlemans (RSA)
9Pieter Du Toit (RSA)
10Robert Du Preez (RSA)

 

