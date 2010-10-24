Image 1 of 8 A long line of riders during the final stage at the Cape Pioneer Trek. (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 2 of 8 The lead group on the final stage at the Cape Pioneer Trek. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 3 of 8 Christoph Sauser is cheered on by some locals. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 4 of 8 Max Knox (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 5 of 8 The leaders approach Oudtshoorn. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 6 of 8 A rider negotiates some tall vegetation. (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 7 of 8 This rider battles a stream crossing. (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 8 of 8 Riders carry their bikes toward the finish. (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)

During the sixth stage of the Cape Pioneer Trek, on the last day of his career as a professional mountain biker, Silvio Bundi from Switzerland learned an important lesson.

If you want to end your career as a professional mountain biker on a high note, do not tease one of your main rivals because they have not been able to win a stage. You might just be the one who end up finishing second.

Kevin Evans and Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Energade) won the sixth stage from Calitzdorp to George in four hours, 27 minutes and 27 seconds. Bundi and Christoph Sauser (Specialized-Songo.Info) were second and Max Knox and Thomas Zahnd (DCM) third, all in the same time.

Knox and Zahnd were the overall winners of the tour.

The sixth stage was one of the special treats of the race, because the riders were allowed to ride through a WWF Cape leopard nature reserve where no motor vehicles were allowed for seven years.

There is story to be told about Evans and Niyonshuti's stage victory. It was no surprise that the stage boiled down to a sprint between the three teams that have dominated the race from day one. The events that took place during the last few kilometers could be described as a high-speed chess game that was played out on wheels.

When Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Energade) attacked, Christoph Sauser (Specialized-Songo.Info) immediately got onto his wheel.

That left Kevin Evans (MTN-Energade) and Bundi to battle it out to decide who would win the stage, because in a mountain bike tour it is always the second rider of the team across the line that counts.

There were two reasons why Evans was not going to allow Bundi to rob him of a stage win. The first reason was that Evans was caught napping by the Swiss in the sprint to the line at De Rust, which led to Sauser and Bundi winning despite the fact that Niyonshuti was the first rider across the line. Evans promised his teammate that he would make it up to him, and he never goes back on his word. The second reason for Evans' determination to win the stage was that, during the usual good-natured banter between the riders the morning at breakfast, Bundi unwittingly motivated him.

Bundi's mistake was to point out to Evans that they were the only one of the top-three teams who has not managed to win a stage. In doing so he touched a raw nerve.

"Going into the stage we definitely had something to prove," said Evans. "The sprint to the line worked out perfectly for us. I knew that I had to be ahead of Silvio going into the last corner, because then there would be no way that he could outsprint me.

"As far as I am concerned it is a well-deserved victory. I am glad that I was able to play a small part in what is certainly one of Adrien's biggest victories as a professional cyclist."

Bundi made it clear that he enjoyed every moment of the six days of racing. "It is an amazing race and the fact that I will not ride as a professional any longer, does not mean that the South African riders will not see me again. I will still be involved in mountain biking, and I promise that I will be back to enjoy myself."

At the prize-giving ceremony he had a special warning for his teammate, Sauser. He told the audience that Sauser's one weakness is chocolates and that he is really worried about what would happen to him once he stops cycling. To prove his point, he displayed an image on the projector of Sauser as a cyclist and then, to everybody's enjoyment, the next image on the projector was that of an inactive, very fat Sauser. The message was clear - beware of chocolates.

Knox, who made South African mountain biking history by winning two tours in nine days, was relieved that, at long last, he could get off his mountain bike. "I could not have asked for a better finish to my season than first winning the Three Towers Tour in the Lowveld and now the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek.

"But for the next few weeks I don't want to hear the words 'tour' or 'mountain bike'. I am off to Cape Town."

Zahnd had reason to be pleased. It was his first win ever of a mountain bike stage race. "I really enjoyed racing in South Africa and especially having Max as my teammate. I think we were a very good combination. Who knows, maybe we will also do the Cape Epic as a team."

Race note: An interesting statistic mentioned by Evans is that the winning time for the six-day race is exactly the same as that for the nine day Cape Epic - 28 hours, eight minutes and 25 seconds.

Stage 6 Results

Women duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi) Ride For Hearing 6:02:30 2 Robyn Adendorff & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Team Aspen 0:10:02 3 Julia Skea & Laura Herd (RSA) Fire Ants 0:16:04 4 Doris Arnold & Nina Gunter-Tschanz (Swi) Swiss Ladies 0:36:45 5 Elzaan Visser & Theresa Horn (RSA) First Ascent Ladies 1:17:04

Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Evans & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Evans 4:27:27 2 Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Swi) Specialized-Songo.Info 0:00:01 3 Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA) D C M 3 0:00:17 4 Matthys Beukes & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Mtbdestination.Com 0:10:00 5 Charles Keey & Dave Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 1 0:22:43 6 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg & Brandon Stewart (RSA) D C M 2 0:25:07 7 Brian Lennox & Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 1 0:42:36 8 Rohan Kennedy & Vickus Boshoff (RSA) Gu Energy Gel - Helly Hansen 0:42:37 9 Hilton Frost & Shaun Peschl (RSA) Team Marshell World Of Sport 0:42:39 10 Stephan Kuhnel & Rene Stehr (Ger) M F S 0:54:02 11 Peter Basler & Patrick Guenter (Swi) Suisse-Bearbikers 0:57:19 12 Davy Urkens & Michel Broeckx (Bel) Masters 23 - 12 1:00:04 13 Willem Botha & Danie Van Aswegen (RSA) Virtuoso 1:03:56 14 Nico Verhoef & C M Muller (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 2 1:04:11 15 Gordan Craib & Murray Craib (Can) Craib Bros. 1:11:17 16 Jacobus Diener & Christian Rohwer (RSA) Custard Pandas 1:16:38 17 Ludwig Swanepoel & Grant Flattery (RSA) U D Trucks 1:18:52 18 Lawrence Lindeque & Shane White (RSA) Cycles Direct 1:18:55 19 Jason Whyte & Oliver Williams (RSA) St. Luke's Hospice 1:19:04 20 Wayne Rebello & Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA) Cruz Control 1:25:53 21 Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (RSA) Volcan - Emotion - M T N 1:30:34 22 Michael Curtis & Aidan De Lange (Nam) Ynot 1:49:07 23 Jacques Swart & Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 1:51:10 24 Johan Stumpf & Wynand Mulder (RSA) Klein Karoo Ii 1:51:11 25 Scott Fraser & Dave Linder (RSA) Kona South Africa 1:51:13 26 Graig Whittaker & Neil Timm (RSA) Team Mxit 2:20:59 27 Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (RSA) Fmbikes.Nl 2:25:07 28 S W Jacobsz & Karel Botha (RSA) Span Vrystaat 2:25:43 29 Richard Chesterton & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) 29-inch Dust Bunnies 2:26:07 30 Leon Van Niekerk & Jan-Peet Mulder (RSA) Pac-Chem 2:30:30 31 Piet Smit & Niel De Jager (RSA) Team G S 2:31:33 32 Graig Raw & Sirk Loots (RSA) Quirk 2:36:37 33 Niel Rossouw & Corne Erasmus (RSA) Byers Security 2:39:07 34 J P Van Der Merwe & Frank Hattingh (RSA) Eerste Keer 2:39:09 35 Eduard Herselman & Marnitz Nienaber (RSA) Pgquattro 2:41:40 36 J Van Wyk Mcdonald & Danie Louw (Can) Natural High 2:43:40 37 Craig Wapnick & Malcolm Wetmore (RSA) I Kill You 3:11:55 38 Anton Roux & Tonie Roux (RSA) Team Hardekool 3:38:12 39 Sias Le Roux & Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) Team Patrol 3:39:09 40 Theuns De Wet & Paul Geier (RSA) Pronosticos 3:42:23 41 Neil Van Der Merwe & Gerhard Pretorius (RSA) Crank Addicts 3:42:32 42 Johan Coetzee & Anthonie Vos (RSA) C H M 5:19:35

Mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Labuschane & Yolande De Villies (RSA) Cycle Lab Mixed 5:05:47 2 Kobus Barnard & Fienie Barnard (RSA) Klein Karoo 1 0:05:47 3 Patrick Griessen & Ariane Luthi (Swi) Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch 0:05:51 4 Ischen Stopforth & Marcel Deacon (RSA) Team Bizhub 0:21:28 5 Donovan Jackson & Nolene Jackson (RSA) Www.Treadmag.Co.Za 0:38:16 6 Christiaan Van Zyl & Leana De Jager (RSA) Newbridge 0:38:22 7 Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (RSA) Aim For Payne 0:52:09 8 Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (RSA) Vodacom 1:12:04 9 Etiënne Jansen & Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed 1:12:37 10 Lothar Schaer & Marianne Muller (Swi) Swiss Animals 1:42:52 11 Karlien De Bruin & Piet Laubscher (RSA) Team Bodyworks 1:52:35 12 Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 2:03:23 13 Andre Ferreira & Leigh Ferreira (RSA) Ea Sports - Mixed 2:12:57 14 Johan Bornman & Marlize Moolman (RSA) La Sport/Tjm Mixed 2:25:41 15 Tom Van Tellingen & Claudia Van Tellingen (Ned) Bushbikers 2:28:54 16 William Marais & Belinda Marais (RSA) Pointbreak 2:47:59

Veteran duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damian Booth & Cornell Van Der Westhuizen (RSA) Staaldiesel Racing 5:01:32 2 Bruce Diesel & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Toyota Supercycling Cyclelab Vets 0:08:24 3 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles 0:10:11 4 Gert Muller & Graham Daniel (RSA) Underwater Farmers 0:13:44 5 Urs Guentensperger & Marcel Frei (Swi) Büli Bike Tigers 0:17:16 6 Charl Du Plessis & Dennis Du Toit (RSA) Team Swift 0:23:05 7 Koos Klopper & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 0:25:41 8 Mike Charlewood & Steve Van Eck (RSA) Steviemicks 0:33:48 9 Rex Benson & Ingo De Jager (RSA) Vuur En Vlam 0:33:51 10 Hennie Muller & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) B M G Racing Snakes 0:42:35 11 John Thomson & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates 0:51:47 12 Tom Cuylaerts & Danny Smets (Bel) Kraft 0:55:56 13 Frikkie Rademan & Gary Leeuw (RSA) Aspen 1 1:17:14 14 Pierre Rocher & Neil Van Tonder (RSA) Carpe Diem 1:26:20 15 Etienne Roux & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) Spam-Low 1:46:22 16 John Hayes & Rob Hayes (RSA) Hayes Team 1:52:09 17 Arrie Rossouw & Kim Jenkins (RSA) Ark Riders 2:17:59 18 Izak Bezuidenhout & Chris Herbst (RSA) F N B Private Clients 1 2:29:55 19 Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) Wizards 2:41:14 20 Dominic Johnson-Allen & Steve Ludlam (RSA) Crave 2:44:35 21 David Pienaar & Heinie Stover (RSA) Team Porcupine 2:51:31 22 Glen Grundy & Brett Warren (RSA) B M G Bombers 3:09:12 23 Jan Roesch & Fritz Van Barkenhuizen (RSA) Smelly Socks 3:23:47 24 Paul Doubell & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell 4:09:47 25 Barbara Hage & Dyonn Hage (RSA) Hage 4:39:27

Masters duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henry Hayes & Greg Anderson (RSA) Team D D 5:10:00 2 Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (RSA) Hermanus Apteek 0:25:21 3 Henry Fagan & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners 1:23:55 4 Roy Du Toit & Pieter Erasmus (RSA) Hexkoel 108 1:59:05

Individual female # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) 5:55:55

Individual male # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Seyffert (RSA) 4:37:27 2 Stuart Marais (RSA) 0:12:39 3 Timo Cooper (RSA) 0:12:41 4 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) 0:12:45 5 Jeffrey Willcocks (RSA) 0:34:14 6 Christopher Dutton (RSA) 0:47:04 7 Hendrik van Tonder (RSA) 0:47:10 8 Christopher De Wet (RSA) 0:49:50 9 Paul Theron (RSA) 0:53:54 10 Anthony Priday (RSA) 1:40:26 11 Christo Groenewald (RSA) 1:40:28 12 Eric Marshall (RSA) 1:41:14 13 Robert Vogel (RSA) 1:59:25 14 Andreas Pankratz (RSA) 2:01:53 15 Alan Dawson (RSA) 2:03:07 16 Chris Viljoen (RSA) 2:22:52 17 Mark Kingon (RSA) 2:41:52 18 Malan Jonck (RSA) 2:54:00 19 Martin Ciolkosz (RSA) 3:07:08 20 Ryno Stander (RSA) 3:32:21 21 M J Vermeulen (RSA) 3:32:24

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Klasie Lategan (RSA) 6:53:57 2 Bernice Lategan (RSA) 0:00:01 3 Willem Butler (RSA) 0:15:28 4 Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) 0:17:11 5 Pieter Du Toit (RSA) 0:57:00 6 Robert Du Preez (RSA) 1:03:59 7 Fred Lingenfelder (RSA) 1:13:46 8 Niel Fivaz (RSA) 1:13:49 9 Johan Erasmus (RSA) 1:13:51 10 Steve Shapiro (RSA) 1:36:52 11 Boetie Potgieter (RSA) 12 Tom Barry (RSA) 13 Mariusvan Tonder (RSA) 14 Alison Westwood (RSA)

Final general classification

Women duo general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi) Ride For Hearing 37:04:38 2 Robyn Adendorff & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Team Aspen 1:27:27 3 Julia Skea & Laura Herd (RSA) Fire Ants 5:02:24 4 Doris Arnold & Nina Gunter-Tschanz (Swi) Swiss Ladies 6:49:09 5 Elzaan Visser & Theresa Horn (RSA) First Ascent Ladies 9:37:18

Men duo general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA) D C M 3 28:08:25 2 Kevin Evans & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Evans 0:17:39 3 Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Swi) Specialized-Songo.Info 1:50:24 4 Matthys Beukes & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Mtbdestination.Com 1:58:04 5 Charles Keey & Dave Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 1 2:12:12 6 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg & Brandon Stewart (RSA) D C M 2 2:20:24 7 Hilton Frost & Shaun Peschl (RSA) Team Marshell World Of Sport 3:57:57 8 Rohan Kennedy & Vickus Boshoff (RSA) Gu Energy Gel - Helly Hansen 4:36:23 9 Brian Lennox & Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 1 4:49:20 10 Nico Verhoef & C M Muller (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 2 5:43:17 11 Peter Basler & Patrick Guenter (Swi) Suisse-Bearbikers 6:47:05 12 Stephan Kuhnel & Rene Stehr (Ger) M F S 7:30:42 13 Ludwig Swanepoel & Grant Flattery (RSA) U D Trucks 8:33:16 14 Davy Urkens & Michel Broeckx (Bel) Masters 23 - 12 9:00:54 15 Lawrence Lindeque & Shane White (RSA) Cycles Direct 10:04:28 16 Willem Botha & Danie Van Aswegen (RSA) Virtuoso 10:26:55 17 Wayne Rebello & Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA) Cruz Control 11:04:27 18 Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (RSA) Volcan - Emotion - M T N 11:40:57 19 Michael Curtis & Aidan De Lange (Nam) Ynot 11:50:29 20 Johan Stumpf & Wynand Mulder (RSA) Klein Karoo Ii 12:15:11 21 Gordan Craib & Murray Craib (Can) Craib Bros. 12:17:10 22 Jacobus Diener & Christian Rohwer (RSA) Custard Pandas 13:16:51 23 Jason Whyte & Oliver Williams (RSA) St. Luke's Hospice 13:39:34 24 S W Jacobsz & Karel Botha (RSA) Span Vrystaat 14:07:37 25 Scott Fraser & Dave Linder (RSA) Kona South Africa 14:28:10 26 Richard Chesterton & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) 29-inch Dust Bunnies 14:48:16 27 Niel Rossouw & Corne Erasmus (RSA) Byers Security 15:06:55 28 J P Van Der Merwe & Frank Hattingh (RSA) Eerste Keer 16:15:40 29 Graig Raw & Sirk Loots (RSA) Quirk 16:45:29 30 Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (RSA) Fmbikes.Nl 16:47:41 31 Jacques Swart & Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 17:01:51 32 Leon Van Niekerk & Jan-Peet Mulder (RSA) Pac-Chem 17:47:58 33 Piet Smit & Niel De Jager (RSA) Team G S 18:19:27 34 Craig Wapnick & Malcolm Wetmore (RSA) I Kill You 18:33:59 35 J Van Wyk Mcdonald & Danie Louw (Can) Natural High 18:48:18 36 Graig Whittaker & Neil Timm (RSA) Team Mxit 18:50:22 37 Eduard Herselman & Marnitz Nienaber (RSA) Pgquattro 19:10:49 38 Sias Le Roux & Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) Team Patrol 20:46:01 39 Anton Roux & Tonie Roux (RSA) Team Hardekool 22:24:36 40 Neil Van Der Merwe & Gerhard Pretorius (RSA) Crank Addicts 25:07:32 41 Theuns De Wet & Paul Geier (RSA) Pronosticos 27:51:01 42 Johan Coetzee & Anthonie Vos (RSA) C H M 30:53:54

Mixed duo general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Griessen & Ariane Luthi (Swi) Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch 32:34:31 2 Kobus Barnard & Fienie Barnard (RSA) Klein Karoo 1 0:04:27 3 Johan Labuschane & Yolande De Villies (RSA) Cycle Lab Mixed 0:19:02 4 Ischen Stopforth & Marcel Deacon (RSA) Team Bizhub 1:23:36 5 Christiaan Van Zyl & Leana De Jager (RSA) Newbridge 3:55:37 6 Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (RSA) Vodacom 6:18:16 7 Donovan Jackson & Nolene Jackson (RSA) Www.Treadmag.Co.Za 7:19:55 8 Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (RSA) Aim For Payne 8:44:17 9 Etiënne Jansen & Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed 11:01:27 10 Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 12:28:39 11 Andre Ferreira & Leigh Ferreira (RSA) Ea Sports - Mixed 14:00:35 12 Karlien De Bruin & Piet Laubscher (RSA) Team Bodyworks 15:10:57 13 Johan Bornman & Marlize Moolman (RSA) La Sport/Tjm Mixed 15:41:37 14 Lothar Schaer & Marianne Muller (Swi) Swiss Animals 15:50:23 15 William Marais & Belinda Marais (RSA) Pointbreak 17:11:42 16 Tom Van Tellingen & Claudia Van Tellingen (Ned) Bushbikers 20:27:25

Veteran 80+ duo general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bruce Diesel & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Toyota Supercycling Cyclelab Vets 30:13:36 2 Damian Booth & Cornell Van Der Westhuizen (RSA) Staaldiesel Racing 1:58:46 3 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles 4:17:53 4 Gert Muller & Graham Daniel (RSA) Underwater Farmers 5:09:20 5 Charl Du Plessis & Dennis Du Toit (RSA) Team Swift 5:43:03 6 Urs Guentensperger & Marcel Frei (Swi) Büli Bike Tigers 5:45:06 7 Koos Klopper & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 5:58:49 8 Mike Charlewood & Steve Van Eck (RSA) Steviemicks 6:44:03 9 Pierre Rocher & Neil Van Tonder (RSA) Carpe Diem 7:03:58 10 Tom Cuylaerts & Danny Smets (Bel) Kraft 8:42:03 11 John Thomson & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates 8:44:39 12 Rex Benson & Ingo De Jager (RSA) Vuur En Vlam 8:57:31 13 Hennie Muller & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) B M G Racing Snakes 10:02:10 14 John Hayes & Rob Hayes (RSA) Hayes Team 14:14:49 15 Frikkie Rademan & Gary Leeuw (RSA) Aspen 1 16:48:38 16 Arrie Rossouw & Kim Jenkins (RSA) Ark Riders 18:22:14 17 Izak Bezuidenhout & Chris Herbst (RSA) F N B Private Clients 1 18:44:58 18 Etienne Roux & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) Spam-Low 18:56:28 19 Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) Wizards 20:02:03 20 David Pienaar & Heinie Stover (RSA) Team Porcupine 20:35:16 21 Jan Roesch & Fritz Van Barkenhuizen (RSA) Smelly Socks 20:36:46 22 Dominic Johnson-Allen & Steve Ludlam (RSA) Crave 21:20:24 23 Glen Grundy & Brett Warren (RSA) B M G Bombers 21:29:25 24 Paul Doubell & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell 27:21:52 25 Barbara Hage & Dyonn Hage (RSA) Hage 28:13:28

Masters 100+ general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Henry Hayes & Greg Anderson (RSA) Team D D 2 Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (RSA) Hermanus Apteek 3 Henry Fagan & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners 4 Roy Du Toit & Pieter Erasmus (RSA) Hexkoel 108

Individual female general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) 39:02:39

Individual male general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pieter Seyffert (RSA) 2 Stuart Marais (RSA) 3 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) 4 Hendrik Van Tonder (RSA) 5 Timo Cooper (RSA) 6 Paul Theron (RSA) 7 Christopher Dutton (RSA) 8 Christopher De Wet (RSA) 9 Christo Groenewald (RSA) 10 Eric Marshall (RSA) 11 Jeffrey Willcocks (RSA) 12 Alan Dawson (RSA) 13 Anthony Priday (RSA) 14 Robert Vogel (RSA) 15 Andreas Pankratz (RSA) 16 Chris Viljoen (RSA) 17 Mark Kingon (RSA) 18 Malan Jonck (RSA) 19 Martin Ciolkosz (RSA) 20 M J Vermeulen (RSA) 21 Ryno Stander (RSA)