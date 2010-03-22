Trending

Brentjens, Pietersma sublime in Ceres

Evans, Lakata third on stage, hold overall lead

Image 1 of 19

Nino Schurter get some air during stage two

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 19

Overall leaders Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata of MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon chase during stage two

(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 19

Kevin Evans of team Qhubeka Topeak Ergon

(Image credit: Sportzpics )
Image 4 of 19

Ivonne Kraft of team Sludge Ladies

(Image credit: Sportzpics )
Image 5 of 19

Emil Lindgren of team Rabobank-Giant Off Road

(Image credit: Sportzpics )
Image 6 of 19

Riders set off on stage two

(Image credit: Sportzpics )
Image 7 of 19

Burry Stander climbs on stage two

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 8 of 19

Splash'n'dash: Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata make their way across a river

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 9 of 19

Brandon Stewart

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Image 10 of 19

Alban Lakata and Kevin Evans

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 19

Stefan Sahm, Karl Platt, Bart Brentjens, Jelmer Pietersma, Alban lakata and Kevin Evans on the podium during stage two of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 19

Karl Platt cools off after stage two of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 19

Jelmer Pietersma of Trek-Brentjens celebrates the win during stage two

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 19

Yolande Speedy of MTN Business Qhubeka during stage two

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 19

The Cape Epic peloton faced some interesting obstacles on stage two of the event

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 19

Mathias Fluckiger helps to fix his brothers derallier

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 19

Lucus Fluckiger pushes his bike with a broken derallier into waterpoint one

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 18 of 19

Max Knox of DCM2 leads the chase group of riders

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 19 of 19

Riders during stage two of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from Ceres to Ceres

(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)

Bart Brentjens and Jelmer Pietersma of Trek-Brentjens attained their dream of a stage win at this year's Cape Epic as they sprinted to victory on stage 2 of the South African event. The duo took a narrow victory over Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of the Bulls 1 Team, with South Africa’s Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata of the MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon team following closely behind in the first sprint finish of this year’s event.

“Today was really great with lots of single-track, but fast and small climbs all the way,” added Brentjens. “The Flückiger brothers were unlucky as was Schurter and Vogel. This year’s race has some really strong contenders. As it is, the Cape Epic is a hard race and very different to any other events – one needs to use a different race tactic. It’s push, push, push all the way – and today’s stage was hard as you had to concentrate all the time and stay focussed. There were also some annoying sandy sections towards the end.”

Asked what his hopes of a second stage win were, Brentjens said, “The stages count together, and one gets more tired as the race goes along. At least today we finished early and can take some time to relax.”

Sahm's teammate, Karl Platt, was particularly confident of what lays ahead for their combination. “Today was a nice stage with lots of awesome singe-track," he said. "At the beginning of the stage, the sun shone right into our faces which made it a bit tricky as you couldn’t see the stones, only dust. We’re feeling really strong and although we finished in second place, we’ll take the jersey in the end.”

The first ladies to the finish of Stage 2 were Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (Team Sludge Ladies), who completed the course in a time of 5:16:10 (also first overall at 11:04:05). They were again followed by Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (Team Rothaus-CUBE) in a time of 5:22:31 who remain in second position overall (11:15:19). Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (Team bike2help.ch – Big Tree) finished in a time of 5:39.01,5, placing them in third position overall (11:53:34).

Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) finished in first place today in a time of 4:44:23. They are now placed second (overall) in their category (10:07:24). They were followed by yesterday’s category winners Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler – BIXS) in a time of 4:48:40, however Bucher and Süss retained the first place overall (10:03.38,2). Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team again finished in third place (4:59:41) and remain in the same position overall (10:22:45).

Cyclelab’s Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean again took top honours in Stage 2 (4:40:49) to maintain their overall lead in the masters category (9:51:32). They were followed by the Big Tree Masters Team Corrie Muller and Robert Sim (5:02:03), who are now in third place overall (11:35:23). Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) finished in third place today in 5:05:26 and are placed second overall (10:41:28).

“Today was tough but good," said Wilson. "We extended our lead and are very happy with the result. We only had one flat at the beginning of the stage – but nothing major. The single-track made the race more technical, so one had to concentrate all the time.”

Video from stage two is provided by www.rsaweb.co.za.

Men - Stage 2
1Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens4:08:06
2Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 10:00:02
3Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon0:00:04
4Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM10:01:46
5Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 20:01:56
6David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix0:01:57
7Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys0:03:59
8Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM20:06:54
9Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road0:09:39
10Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:09:47
11Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing0:11:18
12Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 10:11:33
13Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 10:14:00
14Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM0:15:37
15Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:22:13
16Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain0:22:31
17James Williamson (Aus) and Shaun Lewis (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine0:22:48
18Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 20:25:36
19John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team0:29:54
20Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil0:33:50
21Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties0:35:59
22Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar0:38:10
23Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de0:45:28
24Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:46:44
25Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com0:47:20
26Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental0:50:17
27Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine0:51:21
28Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding0:51:33
29Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT0:53:25
30Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK0:54:22
31Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE0:54:29
32Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch0:55:27
33Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group0:55:30
34Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 10:55:46
35Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 10:55:51
36Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 20:58:39
37Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat0:59:39
38Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS1:01:44
39Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats1:02:05
40Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties1:04:43
41Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent1:04:54
42Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta1:06:42
43Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun1:09:01
44Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 11:10:39
45Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike1:11:07
46Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder1:13:25
47Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance1:16:53
48Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED1:17:43
49Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour1:17:53
50Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ1:18:21
51Albe Geldenhuys (RSA) and Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN1:20:48
52Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste1:21:41
53Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 11:21:58
54Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com1:22:41
55Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike1:22:46
56Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion1:23:27
57Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference1:23:42
58Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery1:23:48
59Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer1:28:46
60Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports1:28:51
61Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime1:29:00
62Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark1:29:13
63Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade1:29:24
64Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit1:29:34
65Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH1:29:47
66Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 11:30:14
67Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy1:31:41
68Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats1:32:29
69Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend1:34:02
70George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 41:35:10
71Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike1:35:33
72Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 11:36:51
73Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 21:38:19
74Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro1:38:40
75Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team1:38:59
76Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach1:39:54
77David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines1:39:59
78Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team1:40:43
79Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon1:41:13
80Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties1:42:02
81Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades1:42:14
82Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN1:43:32
83Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics1:43:34
84Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank1:43:42
85Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana1:44:32
86Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go1:45:16
87John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers1:45:27
88Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino1:47:41
89Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes1:48:46
90Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen1:49:54
91Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS1:49:56
92Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore1:50:07
93Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil1:50:35
94Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires1:51:11
95Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux1:52:03
96Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop1:52:07
97Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers1:52:16
98Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing1:52:31
99Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two1:53:09
100Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel1:53:25
101Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance1:53:43
102Matthys Fourie (RSA) and Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders1:54:04
103Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active1:54:12
104Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt1:54:59
105Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South1:55:02
106Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless1:55:28
107Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa1:57:02
108Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital1:57:08
109Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info1:57:18
110Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers1:57:56
111Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo1:59:33
112Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 31:59:59
113Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN2:00:35
114Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it2:02:38
115Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting2:03:00
116Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar2:03:01
36Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software2:03:35
117Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers2:04:05
118John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates2:04:32
119Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles2:04:47
120Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) and Rory Grobelr (RSA) TommyTall2:07:57
121Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing2:08:04
122Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox
123Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans2:08:58
124Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin2:09:10
125Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote2:09:14
126Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe2:09:49
127Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way2:10:14
128Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha2:10:40
129Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte2:11:27
130Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso2:11:52
131Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 22:12:09
132Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool2:12:10
133Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One2:12:19
134Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold2:12:20
135Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig2:12:23
136Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan2:13:53
137Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream2:14:03
138Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 22:14:17
139Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 32:15:48
140Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 22:16:11
141Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank2:17:23
142Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 22:17:26
143Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys2:18:16
144Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq22:20:35
145Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls2:20:59
146Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre2:22:14
147Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's2:22:23
148Valent Božic (Cro) and Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team2:22:32
149Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds2:25:10
150Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend2:25:58
151Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA2:26:22
152Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS2:28:03
153Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance2:28:26
154David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security2:28:28
154Micho Visser (RSA) and Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics
156Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno2:29:26
157Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx22:30:26
158Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron2:32:41
159Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside2:33:05
160Mark Van Der Peet (Ned) and Bart Doeven (Ned) AFAS2:33:12
161Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike2:33:59
162Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com2:34:05
163Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 12:34:27
164Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho2:35:11
165Thor Hansen (RSA) and Karl Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes2:35:52
166Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB2:36:16
167Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM2:36:35
168Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD2:36:45
169Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice2:36:48
170Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers2:37:32
171Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard2:38:11
172Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings2:38:21
173Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic2:38:26
174Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders2:39:35
175Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital2:39:37
176Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 12:41:00
177Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 22:42:46
178Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge2:44:57
179David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES2:45:56
180Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 32:46:16
181Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS2:47:23
182Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew2:48:38
183Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice2:51:25
184Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale2:51:34
185Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens2:53:28
186Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands2:53:54
187Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice2:53:55
188Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F2:55:11
189Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad2:56:29
190Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld2:57:17
191Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators2:57:40
192Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT2:58:16
193Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty2:59:33
194Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One3:00:34
195Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool3:01:01
196Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated3:02:14
197Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal3:02:24
198Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling3:02:36
199Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV3:03:48
200Louis Dupper (RSA) and Pk De Vlliers (RSA) Untouchables3:04:42
201Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles3:05:37
202Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore3:06:29
203Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará
204Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion3:06:34
205Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab3:06:38
206Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane3:07:58
207Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp3:08:41
208Ryan Loots (GBr) and Paul Thomas (GBr) VC Revolution3:09:09
209David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com3:09:14
210Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut3:10:12
211Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira3:10:42
212Paul Winter (RSA) and Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP3:11:29
213Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services3:11:55
214Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team3:12:19
215Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days3:12:37
216Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear3:13:39
217David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles3:13:42
218Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's3:14:17
219Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts3:14:19
220Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox3:14:22
221Jon Paine (RSA) and Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses3:14:36
222Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld3:15:03
223Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies3:15:13
224Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri3:15:20
225Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig3:15:56
71Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World3:17:21
226Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal3:17:49
227Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona3:18:25
228Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's3:18:58
229Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers3:21:27
230Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International3:22:25
231Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com3:22:46
232Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel3:23:33
233Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII3:23:36
234Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room3:24:50
235Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes3:26:07
236Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals3:26:22
237Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos3:26:48
238Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst3:26:49
239Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)3:26:54
240Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life3:28:00
241Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo3:28:13
242Niels Van Kampenhout (Ned) and Marc Van Der Vossen (Ned) Epic Flatlanders3:28:34
243Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers3:28:40
244Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB3:28:42
245Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos3:29:20
246Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars3:30:21
247Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car3:31:37
248Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas3:32:02
249Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA3:32:15
250Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit3:32:29
251Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma3:32:30
252Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings3:32:42
253Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers3:33:19
254Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog3:33:28
255Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos3:33:59
256Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 23:37:02
257Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply3:37:53
258Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular3:38:14
259Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde3:38:17
260Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance3:38:46
261David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions3:39:08
262Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats3:39:31
263Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home3:39:44
264Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN3:40:02
265Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles3:40:26
266Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away3:42:36
267Alexander Klose (Ger) and Christian Klose (Ger) Abbruch3:42:38
268Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop3:42:57
269Michael Prinsloo (RSA) and Freddie Van Der Colff (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles3:43:53
270Christian Lampe (Ger) and Rainer Sebal (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin3:43:56
271Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited3:44:14
272Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix3:45:41
273Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods3:46:27
274Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers3:48:45
275Coenie Thomas (RSA) and Richard Tustin (Aus) Kiwi Dirtbugs3:49:05
276Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers3:50:02
277Harry Beute (Bra) and Daan Maijer (Ned) BikeLife Roden3:52:13
278Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments3:52:40
279Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers3:54:26
280Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM3:54:48
281Marcello Cenci (Bra) and Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT3:55:36
282Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben3:55:38
283Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus3:56:09
284Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad3:56:20
285Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell3:56:21
286John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms3:56:26
287Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team3:57:18
288Lake Arapakis (Oma) and James Powers (Oma) Hades3:58:30
289Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers3:58:35
290Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet3:59:05
291Bert Ipema (Ned) and Edwin Van Veen (Ned) Philips CL Drachten4:00:36
292Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business4:00:37
293Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat4:00:52
294Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power4:01:37
295Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery4:02:12
296Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants4:02:18
297Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape4:03:17
298Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel4:06:36
299Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN4:06:42
300Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs4:09:47
301Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma4:10:33
302David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre4:11:23
303Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 24:11:46
304Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It4:12:21
305Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers4:12:51
306Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats4:14:04
307Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker4:14:12
308Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce4:16:16
309Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers4:17:12
310Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory4:17:40
311Bas de Bruin (Ned) and Peter De Vaal (Ned) Mountain Bike Plus Magazine4:22:13
312Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared4:23:53
313Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders4:24:28
314Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) and Wikus Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir4:25:06
315Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit4:25:07
316Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 44:28:32
317Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men4:28:34
318Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab4:29:46
319Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt4:31:24
320Jacques Van Dyk (RSA) and Johan Pentz (RSA) JJ4:33:18
321Nolan Daniel (RSA) and Chris Hyman (RSA) 12344:34:37
322Steen Hinnum (Den) and Renè Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers4:37:53
323Sbardella Graziano (Ita) and Alessandro Fortunato (Ita) VilYak4:38:55
324Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil4:39:12
325Oscar Grobler (RSA) and Gregory Grobler (RSA) Full Circle4:40:02
326Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza4:43:41
327Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious4:47:22
328Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders
329Ralton Roebert (RSA) and Darryl Gove (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter4:49:51

Men - Stage 2: Individual finishers
1Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike5:26:35
2Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi0:58:55
3Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA1:10:31
4HP Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings1:24:33
5Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos1:58:50
6Peter Roux (RSA) Aspen2:14:22
7Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU2:59:27

Men - Stage 2: Non-finishers
DNFBradley Keith (RSA) Aspen
DNFRae Sandy (RSA) Deddi
DNFRic-Hansen Wayne (RSA) Armstrong
DNFRic-Hansen Mike (RSA) Armstrong
DNFFinch Mike (RSA) Bicycling SA
DNFDe Villiers Wynand (RSA) Boggom en Voertsek
DNFDe Beer Chris (RSA) Boggom en Voertsek
DNFVenter Lean (RSA) 3Starsbrand / Ocean Basket
DNFvan Den Berg Jan (RSA) 3Starsbrand / Ocean Basket
DNFRobertson Mike (GBr) Ama Jongosi 78
DNFDoodson Alastair (GBr) Ama Jongosi 78
DNFAngell Gary (GBr) Private Client Holdings
DNFJakob Tobias (Swi) Zahnknirscher & Zahnknisterer
DNFSpoerri Michael (Swi) Zahnknirscher & Zahnknisterer
DNFSpencer Roger (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos
DNFEgan Christian (USA) Brazil Phoenix
DNFMarchese Marco (USA) Brazil Phoenix
DNFDouay Francois Xavier (Fra) Castor & Pollux
DNFSanchez David (Fra) Castor & Pollux
DNFHughes Simon (GBr) GOMERS
DNFChew Paul (GBr) GOMERS
DNFHelsloot Louis (Ned) Hels@Bike
DNFVermeulen Dekker (RSA) NMMU
DNFFreygang Klaus (Ger) OxBike / Chillmaster
DNFFreygang Benjamin (Ger) OxBike / Chillmaster
DNFJamieson Andrew (GBr) Red Hot Chilli Peddlers
DNFBradford Keith (RSA) Roadrunner
DNFBoshoff Leon (RSA) Roadrunner
DNFGatti Luiz (Bra) TDP & CAB Elite Racers
DNFPeter Gspörer (Aut) Lietz Sport
DNFWalker Garth (RSA) Outsource Digital
DNFPickford Brett (RSA) Outsource Digital
DNFTheron Francois (RSA) Team Theron
DNFRodrigues Célio (Bra) TDP & CAB Elite Racers
DNFvan Deventer Pieter (RSA) Oneserv
DNFGreyling Ivin (RSA) Oneserv
DNFExley John (RSA) Red Cherry Too
DNFMurphy Paddy (Nam) Red Cherry Too
DNFLacey Jason (RSA) Future EX Mates
DNFMorgan Chris (Ngr) Red Hot Chilli Peddlers
DNFFrühwald Reinhard (Aut) Lietz Sport
DNFCrowe Trevor (RSA) Future EX Mates

Women - Stage 2
1Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies5:16:10
2Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE0:06:21
3Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree0:22:51
4Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN0:40:00
5Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT0:59:29
6Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies1:05:18
7Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized1:21:35
8Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies1:23:15
9Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing1:35:24
10Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies2:17:37
11Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines2:28:58
12Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake2:48:15

Women - Stage 2: Individual finishers
DNFSarah Heine (NZl) A Kiwi & A Bokkie
DNFAlice Voigts (RSA) A Kiwi & A Bokkie

Mixed - Stage 2
1Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Peter Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka4:44:23
2Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS0:04:17
3Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree0:15:18
4Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea0:28:30
5Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark0:47:17
6Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho0:57:22
7Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport1:05:26
8Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA) and Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles1:09:14
9Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed1:17:39
10Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts1:21:20
11Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed1:25:27
12Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal1:35:00
13Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de1:37:01
14Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx1:41:14
15Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed1:42:16
16Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed1:43:59
17Andrew Davison (Aus) and Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 21:46:43
18Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action1:47:10
19Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni1:49:02
20Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech1:54:11
21Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon1:54:34
22Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mixed1:57:06
23Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici2:03:27
24Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA2:14:26
25Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers2:15:27
26Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed2:15:53
27Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak2:20:04
28Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz2:20:33
29Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley2:20:53
30Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots2:23:13
31Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix2:24:40
32Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers2:25:35
33Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC2:26:38
34Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness2:33:01
35Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print2:43:09
36Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick2:44:01
37Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo2:50:16
38Verena Noller (Swi) and Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf2:53:15
39Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish2:57:25
40Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows2:58:22
41Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing2:58:32
42Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine3:06:56
43Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers3:07:21
44Natasa Kovacic (Cro) and Paulo Slavic (Cro) Bike&Babe Croatia3:10:17
45Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream3:11:29
46Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders3:11:35
47Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town3:21:46
48Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too3:28:30
49Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 23:31:57
50Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth3:34:56
51Johan Bornman (RSA) and Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed3:36:12
52Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION3:36:25
53Urs Pietsch (Ger) and Christine Graetz (Ger) Ein Fall Für Zwei3:41:07
54Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '773:46:40
55Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom3:50:35
56Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen3:50:40
57Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble3:51:52
58Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit3:57:55
59Caren Henschel (RSA) and Dennis Spaeth (RSA) MikoMax4:01:47
60Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) and Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail4:10:32

Mixed - Stage 2: Individual finishers
1Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers6:38:39

Mixed - Stage 2: Non-finishers
DNFLeizel Beyers (KSA) Beyers
DNFLiesl De Willers (RSA) BikeHamptons
DNFElke De Meerleer (Bel) DECCA
DNFRegula Batt (Swi) Mixed
DNFRené Duss (Swi) RRDB
DNFJohn Vosser (USA) Mixed
DNFJoris Ermens (Bel) DECCA
DNFDoret van Wyk (RSA) Mixed
DNFHarry Scheepers (RSA) Mixed

Masters - Stage 2
1Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab4:40:49
2Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters0:21:14
3Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation0:24:37
4Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander0:26:16
5Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters0:30:32
6Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU0:30:48
7Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand0:32:17
8Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious0:35:10
9Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil0:39:14
10Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider0:40:16
11Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles0:41:03
12Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters0:46:22
13Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men0:54:41
14Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela0:56:09
15Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized1:02:46
16Andrew Cillie (RSA) and Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters1:04:39
17Marcelo Blanch Nascimento (Bra) and Fabio Dias (Bra) Blanch Dias Master Racing1:05:22
18Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap1:07:41
19Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein1:08:49
20Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 21:09:03
21Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards1:11:28
22Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club1:12:09
23Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana1:14:51
24Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) and Sergio Montagni (Ita) Riva Del Garda1:18:45
25Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson1:19:33
26Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike1:19:45
27Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout1:20:57
28Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners1:22:40
29Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters1:25:37
30Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds1:26:03
31Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini1:26:22
32Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota1:27:27
33Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega1:29:19
34John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
35Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com1:30:14
37Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU1:31:34
38Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys1:33:14
39Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial1:36:03
40Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout1:38:52
41Robert Van Staden (RSA) and Albert Coetzee (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing1:42:57
42Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt1:45:28
43Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets1:45:30
44Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS1:46:44
45Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim1:51:48
46Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier1:52:07
47Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans1:52:52
48Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos1:53:31
49Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports1:54:33
50Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 51:54:42
51Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors1:55:53
52Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven2:01:41
53Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared2:05:20
54Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez and Alewyn2:07:15
55Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand2:07:46
56Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport2:10:09
57Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts2:15:00
58Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks2:19:52
59Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite2:21:37
60Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana2:23:15
61Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy2:23:41
62Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men2:24:08
63Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven2:25:52
64Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat2:28:55
65Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU2:29:27
66Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters2:32:15
67Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys2:34:15
68Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action2:37:16
69Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 872:42:09
70Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech2:44:03
72Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 12:49:20
73Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped2:55:53
74Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove2:56:22
75Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World2:56:44
76Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia3:00:33
77Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals3:01:10
78Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf3:02:09
79Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 33:02:38
80Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP3:02:40
81Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola3:04:38
82Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS3:06:48
83Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse3:06:50
84Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive3:08:03
85William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit3:08:35
86Mark Wynn (GBr) and Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.3:08:45
87Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire3:10:29
88Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge3:10:48
89David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos3:12:36
90James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects3:17:02
91Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto3:22:00
92Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE3:22:38
93Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se3:23:33
94Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures3:25:31
95Mike Lewis (RSA) and Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 23:30:34
96Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre3:31:30
97Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs3:32:25
98Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers3:32:38
99Andries Johannes Schaap (RSA) and Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go3:35:49
100Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com3:38:21
101Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited3:41:59
102Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas3:43:17
103Andrew Bradley (RSA) and Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery3:51:18
104Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love3:54:06
105Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans3:55:30
106Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers3:57:34
107Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion3:58:48
108Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property4:13:41
109Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil4:14:30
110Jaco Anderson (Qat) and Johann Anderson (RSA) Jowetts - Andy Square4:15:14

Masters - Stage 2: Individual finishers
1Erik Baeteman (Bel) Beachbikers17:26:15

Masters - Stage 2: Non-finishers
DNFDerek Pieterse (RSA) Pondoland Boys
DNFJohn Macleod (GBr) Silent Wolf Scotland
DNFDerek Bottom (GBr) Silent Wolf Scotland
DNFAntonio Gualtieri (RSA) Old Boys
DNFMartin Tyler (RSA) Old Boys
DNFRik Vincke (Bel) Beachbikers
DNFPeter Mitchell (USA) Forca Angola
DNFIan Moss (RSA) Pondoland Boys
DNFDean Mitzel (USA) Forca Angola
DNFPeter Stutz (RSA) Formerly Fat Men
DNFGarth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men

Men - Overall after stage 2
1Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon8:43:53
2Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 10:04:23
3Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens0:08:25
4Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM10:10:12
5Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys0:13:26
6Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road0:13:58
7David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix0:14:05
8Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing0:17:24
9Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM0:19:07
10Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 10:20:03
11Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:21:35
12Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 20:22:47
13Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 10:34:17
14Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM20:38:21
15Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:42:14
16Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain0:49:05
17Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 20:54:20
18James Williamson (Aus) and Shaun Lewis (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine0:58:16
19John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team1:10:37
20Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar1:26:55
21Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil1:27:25
22Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com1:30:26
23Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties1:31:42
24Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de1:36:50
25Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT1:43:14
26Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape1:44:12
27Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike1:51:58
28Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK1:55:34
29Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 21:57:01
30Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade1:58:15
31Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 12:00:08
32Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding2:00:17
33Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental2:00:43
34Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE2:02:25
35Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group2:06:01
36Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ2:08:54
37Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com2:09:55
38Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat2:14:35
39Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta2:15:09
40Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch2:16:19
41Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent2:18:26
42Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 12:22:30
43Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun2:26:03
44Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine2:27:48
45Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED2:28:19
46Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties2:38:28
47Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder2:38:33
48Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats2:43:08
49Albe Geldenhuys (RSA) and Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN2:44:01
50Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 12:44:57
51Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS2:47:45
52Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 12:48:01
53Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour2:56:28
54Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime2:59:20
55Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark2:59:21
56Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion2:59:27
57Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports3:01:25
58Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery3:05:08
59Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer3:05:20
60Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference3:07:42
61Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit3:09:13
62Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike3:10:20
63Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike3:12:04
64George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 43:13:01
65Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team3:14:04
66Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties3:15:18
67Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH3:15:19
68Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro3:18:12
69Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend3:19:36
70Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active3:24:26
71Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team3:24:54
72Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank3:26:04
73Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS3:28:36
74Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana3:29:00
75Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste3:31:22
76Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach3:31:25
77Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 23:34:47
78Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes3:35:51
79Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore3:35:57
80Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen3:36:00
81Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 13:36:05
82John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers3:37:16
83Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon3:37:35
84Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt3:37:38
85Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go3:39:01
86Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing3:39:40
87Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino3:40:22
88Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil3:41:39
89Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats3:41:41
90Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank3:42:31
91Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 13:42:56
92Matthys Fourie (RSA) and Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders3:44:06
93Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South3:46:45
94Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades3:49:25
95David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines3:49:26
96Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance3:50:44
97Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy3:51:49
98Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa3:52:12
99Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso3:52:15
100Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo3:54:48
101Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two3:57:22
102John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates3:58:34
103Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics3:59:38
104Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop3:59:41
105Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info4:01:26
106Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless4:02:11
107Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel4:04:13
108Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte4:05:23
109Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance4:07:05
110Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers
111Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux4:08:29
112Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way4:09:59
113Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting4:13:07
114Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers4:13:29
115Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires4:15:38
116Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar4:16:46
117Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital4:18:28
118Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha4:18:53
119Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool4:19:12
33Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software4:19:44
120Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe4:21:20
121Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 34:30:45
122Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles4:33:07
123Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 34:33:34
124Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 24:34:19
125Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream4:35:09
126Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig4:36:54
127Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers4:38:25
128Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it4:38:49
129Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin4:40:45
130Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) and Rory Grobelr (RSA) TommyTall4:41:39
131Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS4:43:23
132Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox4:50:20
133Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 24:50:29
134Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds4:50:31
135Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan4:51:35
136Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing4:52:19
137Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 14:53:22
138Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend4:53:44
139Valent Božic (Cro) and Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team4:55:30
140Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans4:55:34
141Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 24:56:29
142Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike5:01:07
143Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's5:02:19
144Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq25:03:51
145Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls5:04:11
146Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN5:04:45
147Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com
148Mark Van Der Peet (Ned) and Bart Doeven (Ned) AFAS5:04:56
149Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA5:13:03
150Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys5:14:25
151Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One5:14:42
152Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold5:15:53
153Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV5:19:42
154Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge5:20:09
155Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno5:20:32
156Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS5:23:40
157Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers5:24:04
158Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre5:24:35
159Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital5:25:59
160Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal5:26:04
161Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance5:27:23
162Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 25:29:37
163Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic5:31:10
164David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security5:32:05
165Micho Visser (RSA) and Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics5:32:58
166Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders5:38:04
167Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx25:39:10
168Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 15:41:13
169Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho5:41:56
170Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB5:42:28
171Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD5:44:22
172Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew5:45:38
173Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice5:47:41
174Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron5:48:32
175Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 25:48:43
176Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings5:49:10
177Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM5:49:52
178Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard5:50:02
179David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES5:52:03
180Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT5:52:12
181Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside5:53:11
182Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad5:53:32
183Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote5:54:34
184Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens5:56:34
185Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 35:57:54
186Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB6:04:12
187Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 26:04:24
188Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands6:04:39
189Paul Winter (RSA) and Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP6:05:03
190Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International6:05:33
191Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team6:06:11
192Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale6:07:55
193Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool6:08:26
194Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut6:10:56
195Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling6:11:12
196Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice
197Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal6:13:15
198Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion6:13:58
199Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab6:14:59
200Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN6:15:05
201Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F6:16:27
202Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services6:16:42
203Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo6:16:47
204Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators6:17:44
205Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld6:18:50
206Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice6:19:10
207Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld6:19:33
208Ryan Loots (GBr) and Paul Thomas (GBr) VC Revolution6:19:56
209David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com6:25:35
210Niels Van Kampenhout (Ned) and Marc Van Der Vossen (Ned) Epic Flatlanders6:25:39
211Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com6:26:21
212Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty6:28:02
213Louis Dupper (RSA) and Pk De Vlliers (RSA) Untouchables6:28:13
214Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira6:29:18
215Thor Hansen (RSA) and Karl Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes6:30:32
216Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane6:31:05
217Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One6:31:50
218Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts6:31:54
219Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde6:32:07
220Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox6:32:58
221Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp6:33:05
222Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore6:33:22
223Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated6:34:58
224Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst6:36:25
225Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará6:37:15
226Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles6:39:20
227Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear6:40:30
228Jon Paine (RSA) and Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses6:41:30
229Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies6:43:01
230Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos6:43:33
231Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes6:43:36
232Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig6:43:47
233Alexander Klose (Ger) and Christian Klose (Ger) Abbruch6:47:08
234David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles6:49:28
235Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's6:49:41
236Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings6:52:22
237Christian Lampe (Ger) and Rainer Sebal (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin6:53:44
238Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)6:56:10
239Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers6:57:35
240Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos6:59:05
241Michael Prinsloo (RSA) and Freddie Van Der Colff (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles7:01:33
242Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days7:02:49
243Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's7:04:38
244Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance7:09:03
245Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri7:09:18
246Harry Beute (Bra) and Daan Maijer (Ned) BikeLife Roden7:09:45
247Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats7:10:10
248Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles7:10:34
249Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers7:11:44
250Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel7:12:51
251Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car7:13:15
252Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII7:13:33
253Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog7:14:48
254Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular7:15:39
255Bert Ipema (Ned) and Edwin Van Veen (Ned) Philips CL Drachten7:16:13
256Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA
257Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos7:16:24
258Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona7:17:30
79Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World7:18:33
259Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma7:19:22
260Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods7:19:27
261Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home7:20:31
262Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply7:21:39
263Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars7:23:15
264Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit7:23:25
265Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared7:24:47
266Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers7:25:05
267Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas7:26:30
268David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions7:27:13
269Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life7:27:32
270Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell7:27:52
271Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop7:28:03
272Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited7:29:21
273Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals7:29:37
274Coenie Thomas (RSA) and Richard Tustin (Aus) Kiwi Dirtbugs7:29:45
275Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room7:35:01
276Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN7:39:11
277Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers7:39:21
278Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad7:39:26
279Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 27:42:24
280Lake Arapakis (Oma) and James Powers (Oma) Hades7:42:47
281Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix7:46:09
282Bas de Bruin (Ned) and Peter De Vaal (Ned) Mountain Bike Plus Magazine7:47:04
283Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers7:48:14
284John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms7:49:57
286Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments7:54:06
287Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM7:55:37
288Marcello Cenci (Bra) and Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT7:56:20
289Sbardella Graziano (Ita) and Alessandro Fortunato (Ita) VilYak7:58:08
290Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat8:01:35
291Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker8:02:18
292Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers8:03:51
293Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce8:04:13
294Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben8:06:37
295Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers8:09:58
296Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It8:10:10
297Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power8:11:50
298Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape8:12:37
299Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business8:12:44
300Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team8:14:49
301Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN8:14:56
302Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) and Wikus Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir8:15:28
303Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers8:19:00
304Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet8:20:15
305Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants8:20:36
306Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats8:26:44
307Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers8:28:54
308Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma8:33:13
309Steen Hinnum (Den) and Renè Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers8:34:58
310Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab8:36:45
311Nolan Daniel (RSA) and Chris Hyman (RSA) 12348:37:54
312Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs8:39:08
313Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus8:39:36
314Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery8:39:41
315Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit8:44:01
316Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil8:44:52
317Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men8:48:03
318David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre8:49:38
319Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders8:49:45
320Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel8:54:20
321Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza8:54:57
322Jacques Van Dyk (RSA) and Johan Pentz (RSA) JJ8:57:04
323Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory9:00:54
324Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 49:01:18
325Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt9:08:07
326Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away9:11:19
327Oscar Grobler (RSA) and Gregory Grobler (RSA) Full Circle9:20:41
328Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders9:25:02
329Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious9:28:06
330Dawie Olivier (RSA) and Nick Mckenzie (RSA) SCS Spartans9:28:56
331Ralton Roebert (RSA) and Darryl Gove (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter9:38:48

Women - Overall after stage 2
1Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies11:04:05
2Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE0:11:14
3Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree0:49:29
4Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN1:15:10
5Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT2:01:12
6Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies2:19:12
7Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized2:53:32
8Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing3:06:29
9Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies3:13:06
10Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies4:54:56
11Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines5:08:25
12Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake5:25:16

Mixed - Overall after stage 2
1Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS10:03:38
2Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka0:03:46
3Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree0:19:07
4Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea0:58:22
5Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport1:40:40
6Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho1:48:39
7Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark2:04:01
8Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed2:06:33
9Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA) and Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles2:10:13
10Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed2:40:29
11Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts2:45:57
12Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx2:51:44
13Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de3:13:47
14Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed3:14:34
15Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed3:19:07
16Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal3:23:52
17Andrew Davison (Aus) and Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 23:24:44
18Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mixed3:36:00
19Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action3:40:55
20Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon3:43:45
21Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni3:48:16
22Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici4:02:38
23Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak4:03:17
24Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech4:04:02
25Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA4:14:03
26Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers4:30:40
27Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed4:32:56
28Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC4:38:13
29Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley4:39:02
30Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz4:43:52
31Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix4:46:33
32Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots5:00:04
33Verena Noller (Swi) and Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf5:04:16
34Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers5:08:33
35Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing5:19:46
36Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness5:23:18
37Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print5:28:49
38Natasa Kovacic (Cro) and Paulo Slavic (Cro) Bike&Babe Croatia5:37:43
39Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick5:48:28
40Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo6:03:16
41Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows6:05:47
42Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders6:22:05
43Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too6:34:30
44Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town6:39:45
45Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine6:39:57
46Johan Bornman (RSA) and Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed6:41:49
47Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish6:43:13
48Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers6:45:16
49Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth6:47:37
50Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream6:55:20
51Caren Henschel (RSA) and Dennis Spaeth (RSA) MikoMax7:04:52
52Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit7:09:31
53Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION7:12:41
54Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 27:19:48
55Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom7:24:11
56Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '777:25:17
57Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble7:26:58
58Urs Pietsch (Ger) and Christine Graetz (Ger) Ein Fall Für Zwei7:40:31
59Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) and Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail7:49:01
60Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen7:50:43

Masters - Overall after stage 2
1Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab9:51:34
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation0:49:54
3Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander0:58:49
4Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand1:08:13
5Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters1:10:07
6Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious1:11:47
7Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU1:14:03
8Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil1:31:25
9Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider1:38:04
10Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters1:43:49
11Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles1:47:03
12Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men1:49:38
13Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela1:51:12
14Andrew Cillie (RSA) and Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters1:52:43
15Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards2:13:38
16Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein2:18:37
17Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized2:21:48
18Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters2:27:53
19Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters2:28:46
20Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) and Sergio Montagni (Ita) Riva Del Garda2:29:57
21Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana2:30:16
22Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial2:38:48
23Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson2:41:19
24Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club2:43:50
25Marcelo Blanch Nascimento (Bra) and Fabio Dias (Bra) Blanch Dias Master Racing2:52:19
26Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 22:52:55
27Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout2:53:29
28Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega2:58:12
29Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike3:00:10
30Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap3:01:45
31Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota3:07:43
32Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners3:11:52
34Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds3:12:34
35Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini3:16:06
36Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com3:20:07
37John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob3:20:52
38Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU3:21:17
39Robert Van Staden (RSA) and Albert Coetzee (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing3:22:52
40Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys3:23:06
41Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout3:25:04
42Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors3:44:42
43Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets3:46:40
44Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand3:48:19
45Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim3:49:16
46Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt3:52:15
47Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS3:53:03
48Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports4:01:51
49Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos4:07:45
50Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven4:09:40
51Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared4:10:13
52Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier4:19:37
53Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans4:20:30
54Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez and Alewyn4:22:47
55Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite4:29:00
56Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 54:29:45
57Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action4:33:52
58Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts4:42:36
59Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana4:44:31
60Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks5:01:22
61Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men5:06:03
62Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 875:11:44
63Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU5:18:11
64Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat5:18:46
65Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped5:26:54
66Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys5:26:57
67Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport5:27:16
68Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven5:29:20
69Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP5:37:28
70Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy5:37:45
71Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf5:38:08
72Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 15:41:06
73Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia5:42:13
74Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 35:44:30
75Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se5:48:34
76Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters5:57:33
77Mark Wynn (GBr) and Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.6:00:15
78Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech6:01:45
80William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit6:14:22
81Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove6:16:59
82Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire6:18:49
83Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola6:21:19
84Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS6:22:06
85Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse6:22:07
86David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos6:25:06
87Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals6:30:26
88James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects6:36:32
89Andries Johannes Schaap (RSA) and Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go6:43:08
90Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge6:43:19
91Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE6:47:00
92Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas6:47:57
93Andrew Bradley (RSA) and Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery7:04:30
94Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World7:04:40
95Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive7:05:07
96Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers
97Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre7:05:49
98Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers7:14:13
99Mike Lewis (RSA) and Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 27:14:19
100Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com7:14:56
101Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures7:21:52
102Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs7:22:11
103Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited7:33:53
104Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion7:36:43
105Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto7:38:22
106Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love7:41:13
107Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans7:48:49
108Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property8:04:00
109Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil8:20:23
110Jaco Anderson (Qat) and Johann Anderson (RSA) Jowetts - Andy Square8:25:20

 

