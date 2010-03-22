Image 1 of 19 Nino Schurter get some air during stage two (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 2 of 19 Overall leaders Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata of MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon chase during stage two (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 3 of 19 Kevin Evans of team Qhubeka Topeak Ergon (Image credit: Sportzpics ) Image 4 of 19 Ivonne Kraft of team Sludge Ladies (Image credit: Sportzpics ) Image 5 of 19 Emil Lindgren of team Rabobank-Giant Off Road (Image credit: Sportzpics ) Image 6 of 19 Riders set off on stage two (Image credit: Sportzpics ) Image 7 of 19 Burry Stander climbs on stage two (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 8 of 19 Splash'n'dash: Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata make their way across a river (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 9 of 19 Brandon Stewart (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 10 of 19 Alban Lakata and Kevin Evans (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 11 of 19 Stefan Sahm, Karl Platt, Bart Brentjens, Jelmer Pietersma, Alban lakata and Kevin Evans on the podium during stage two of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 12 of 19 Karl Platt cools off after stage two of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 13 of 19 Jelmer Pietersma of Trek-Brentjens celebrates the win during stage two (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 14 of 19 Yolande Speedy of MTN Business Qhubeka during stage two (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 15 of 19 The Cape Epic peloton faced some interesting obstacles on stage two of the event (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 16 of 19 Mathias Fluckiger helps to fix his brothers derallier (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 17 of 19 Lucus Fluckiger pushes his bike with a broken derallier into waterpoint one (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 18 of 19 Max Knox of DCM2 leads the chase group of riders (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 19 of 19 Riders during stage two of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from Ceres to Ceres (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)

Bart Brentjens and Jelmer Pietersma of Trek-Brentjens attained their dream of a stage win at this year's Cape Epic as they sprinted to victory on stage 2 of the South African event. The duo took a narrow victory over Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of the Bulls 1 Team, with South Africa’s Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata of the MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon team following closely behind in the first sprint finish of this year’s event.





“Today was really great with lots of single-track, but fast and small climbs all the way,” added Brentjens. “The Flückiger brothers were unlucky as was Schurter and Vogel. This year’s race has some really strong contenders. As it is, the Cape Epic is a hard race and very different to any other events – one needs to use a different race tactic. It’s push, push, push all the way – and today’s stage was hard as you had to concentrate all the time and stay focussed. There were also some annoying sandy sections towards the end.”

Asked what his hopes of a second stage win were, Brentjens said, “The stages count together, and one gets more tired as the race goes along. At least today we finished early and can take some time to relax.”





Sahm's teammate, Karl Platt, was particularly confident of what lays ahead for their combination. “Today was a nice stage with lots of awesome singe-track," he said. "At the beginning of the stage, the sun shone right into our faces which made it a bit tricky as you couldn’t see the stones, only dust. We’re feeling really strong and although we finished in second place, we’ll take the jersey in the end.”





The first ladies to the finish of Stage 2 were Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (Team Sludge Ladies), who completed the course in a time of 5:16:10 (also first overall at 11:04:05). They were again followed by Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (Team Rothaus-CUBE) in a time of 5:22:31 who remain in second position overall (11:15:19). Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (Team bike2help.ch – Big Tree) finished in a time of 5:39.01,5, placing them in third position overall (11:53:34).





Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) finished in first place today in a time of 4:44:23. They are now placed second (overall) in their category (10:07:24). They were followed by yesterday’s category winners Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler – BIXS) in a time of 4:48:40, however Bucher and Süss retained the first place overall (10:03.38,2). Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team again finished in third place (4:59:41) and remain in the same position overall (10:22:45).





Cyclelab’s Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean again took top honours in Stage 2 (4:40:49) to maintain their overall lead in the masters category (9:51:32). They were followed by the Big Tree Masters Team Corrie Muller and Robert Sim (5:02:03), who are now in third place overall (11:35:23). Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) finished in third place today in 5:05:26 and are placed second overall (10:41:28).

“Today was tough but good," said Wilson. "We extended our lead and are very happy with the result. We only had one flat at the beginning of the stage – but nothing major. The single-track made the race more technical, so one had to concentrate all the time.”

Video from stage two is provided by www.rsaweb.co.za.

Men - Stage 2 1 Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens 4:08:06 2 Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1 0:00:02 3 Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon 0:00:04 4 Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1 0:01:46 5 Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2 0:01:56 6 David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix 0:01:57 7 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys 0:03:59 8 Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2 0:06:54 9 Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road 0:09:39 10 Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:09:47 11 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing 0:11:18 12 Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1 0:11:33 13 Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1 0:14:00 14 Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM 0:15:37 15 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:22:13 16 Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain 0:22:31 17 James Williamson (Aus) and Shaun Lewis (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine 0:22:48 18 Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2 0:25:36 19 John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team 0:29:54 20 Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil 0:33:50 21 Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties 0:35:59 22 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar 0:38:10 23 Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de 0:45:28 24 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:46:44 25 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com 0:47:20 26 Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental 0:50:17 27 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine 0:51:21 28 Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding 0:51:33 29 Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT 0:53:25 30 Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 0:54:22 31 Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 0:54:29 32 Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch 0:55:27 33 Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group 0:55:30 34 Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1 0:55:46 35 Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1 0:55:51 36 Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2 0:58:39 37 Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat 0:59:39 38 Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 1:01:44 39 Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats 1:02:05 40 Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties 1:04:43 41 Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent 1:04:54 42 Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta 1:06:42 43 Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun 1:09:01 44 Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1 1:10:39 45 Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike 1:11:07 46 Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder 1:13:25 47 Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance 1:16:53 48 Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED 1:17:43 49 Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour 1:17:53 50 Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ 1:18:21 51 Albe Geldenhuys (RSA) and Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN 1:20:48 52 Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste 1:21:41 53 Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1 1:21:58 54 Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com 1:22:41 55 Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike 1:22:46 56 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 1:23:27 57 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference 1:23:42 58 Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery 1:23:48 59 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer 1:28:46 60 Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports 1:28:51 61 Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime 1:29:00 62 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark 1:29:13 63 Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade 1:29:24 64 Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit 1:29:34 65 Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH 1:29:47 66 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1 1:30:14 67 Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy 1:31:41 68 Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats 1:32:29 69 Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend 1:34:02 70 George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4 1:35:10 71 Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike 1:35:33 72 Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1 1:36:51 73 Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2 1:38:19 74 Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro 1:38:40 75 Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team 1:38:59 76 Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach 1:39:54 77 David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines 1:39:59 78 Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team 1:40:43 79 Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon 1:41:13 80 Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties 1:42:02 81 Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades 1:42:14 82 Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 1:43:32 83 Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics 1:43:34 84 Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank 1:43:42 85 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana 1:44:32 86 Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go 1:45:16 87 John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 1:45:27 88 Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino 1:47:41 89 Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes 1:48:46 90 Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen 1:49:54 91 Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS 1:49:56 92 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore 1:50:07 93 Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil 1:50:35 94 Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires 1:51:11 95 Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux 1:52:03 96 Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop 1:52:07 97 Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers 1:52:16 98 Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing 1:52:31 99 Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two 1:53:09 100 Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel 1:53:25 101 Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance 1:53:43 102 Matthys Fourie (RSA) and Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders 1:54:04 103 Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active 1:54:12 104 Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt 1:54:59 105 Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South 1:55:02 106 Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless 1:55:28 107 Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa 1:57:02 108 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital 1:57:08 109 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info 1:57:18 110 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers 1:57:56 111 Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo 1:59:33 112 Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3 1:59:59 113 Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN 2:00:35 114 Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it 2:02:38 115 Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting 2:03:00 116 Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar 2:03:01 36 Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software 2:03:35 117 Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers 2:04:05 118 John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates 2:04:32 119 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles 2:04:47 120 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) and Rory Grobelr (RSA) TommyTall 2:07:57 121 Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing 2:08:04 122 Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox 123 Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans 2:08:58 124 Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin 2:09:10 125 Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 2:09:14 126 Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe 2:09:49 127 Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way 2:10:14 128 Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha 2:10:40 129 Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte 2:11:27 130 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso 2:11:52 131 Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2 2:12:09 132 Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool 2:12:10 133 Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One 2:12:19 134 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold 2:12:20 135 Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig 2:12:23 136 Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan 2:13:53 137 Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream 2:14:03 138 Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2 2:14:17 139 Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3 2:15:48 140 Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2 2:16:11 141 Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank 2:17:23 142 Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2 2:17:26 143 Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys 2:18:16 144 Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2 2:20:35 145 Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls 2:20:59 146 Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 2:22:14 147 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's 2:22:23 148 Valent Božic (Cro) and Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team 2:22:32 149 Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds 2:25:10 150 Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend 2:25:58 151 Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA 2:26:22 152 Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS 2:28:03 153 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance 2:28:26 154 David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security 2:28:28 154 Micho Visser (RSA) and Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics 156 Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno 2:29:26 157 Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2 2:30:26 158 Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron 2:32:41 159 Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside 2:33:05 160 Mark Van Der Peet (Ned) and Bart Doeven (Ned) AFAS 2:33:12 161 Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike 2:33:59 162 Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com 2:34:05 163 Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1 2:34:27 164 Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho 2:35:11 165 Thor Hansen (RSA) and Karl Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes 2:35:52 166 Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB 2:36:16 167 Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM 2:36:35 168 Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD 2:36:45 169 Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice 2:36:48 170 Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers 2:37:32 171 Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard 2:38:11 172 Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings 2:38:21 173 Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic 2:38:26 174 Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 2:39:35 175 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital 2:39:37 176 Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1 2:41:00 177 Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2 2:42:46 178 Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge 2:44:57 179 David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES 2:45:56 180 Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3 2:46:16 181 Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS 2:47:23 182 Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew 2:48:38 183 Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice 2:51:25 184 Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale 2:51:34 185 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens 2:53:28 186 Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands 2:53:54 187 Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice 2:53:55 188 Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F 2:55:11 189 Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad 2:56:29 190 Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld 2:57:17 191 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 2:57:40 192 Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT 2:58:16 193 Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty 2:59:33 194 Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One 3:00:34 195 Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool 3:01:01 196 Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated 3:02:14 197 Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal 3:02:24 198 Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling 3:02:36 199 Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV 3:03:48 200 Louis Dupper (RSA) and Pk De Vlliers (RSA) Untouchables 3:04:42 201 Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles 3:05:37 202 Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore 3:06:29 203 Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará 204 Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion 3:06:34 205 Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 3:06:38 206 Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane 3:07:58 207 Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp 3:08:41 208 Ryan Loots (GBr) and Paul Thomas (GBr) VC Revolution 3:09:09 209 David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com 3:09:14 210 Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut 3:10:12 211 Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira 3:10:42 212 Paul Winter (RSA) and Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP 3:11:29 213 Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services 3:11:55 214 Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team 3:12:19 215 Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days 3:12:37 216 Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear 3:13:39 217 David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles 3:13:42 218 Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's 3:14:17 219 Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts 3:14:19 220 Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox 3:14:22 221 Jon Paine (RSA) and Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses 3:14:36 222 Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld 3:15:03 223 Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies 3:15:13 224 Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri 3:15:20 225 Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig 3:15:56 71 Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World 3:17:21 226 Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal 3:17:49 227 Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona 3:18:25 228 Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's 3:18:58 229 Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers 3:21:27 230 Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International 3:22:25 231 Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com 3:22:46 232 Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel 3:23:33 233 Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII 3:23:36 234 Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room 3:24:50 235 Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes 3:26:07 236 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals 3:26:22 237 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 3:26:48 238 Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst 3:26:49 239 Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF) 3:26:54 240 Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life 3:28:00 241 Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo 3:28:13 242 Niels Van Kampenhout (Ned) and Marc Van Der Vossen (Ned) Epic Flatlanders 3:28:34 243 Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers 3:28:40 244 Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB 3:28:42 245 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos 3:29:20 246 Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars 3:30:21 247 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car 3:31:37 248 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 3:32:02 249 Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA 3:32:15 250 Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit 3:32:29 251 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma 3:32:30 252 Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings 3:32:42 253 Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers 3:33:19 254 Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog 3:33:28 255 Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos 3:33:59 256 Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2 3:37:02 257 Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply 3:37:53 258 Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular 3:38:14 259 Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 3:38:17 260 Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance 3:38:46 261 David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions 3:39:08 262 Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats 3:39:31 263 Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home 3:39:44 264 Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN 3:40:02 265 Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 3:40:26 266 Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away 3:42:36 267 Alexander Klose (Ger) and Christian Klose (Ger) Abbruch 3:42:38 268 Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop 3:42:57 269 Michael Prinsloo (RSA) and Freddie Van Der Colff (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles 3:43:53 270 Christian Lampe (Ger) and Rainer Sebal (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin 3:43:56 271 Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited 3:44:14 272 Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix 3:45:41 273 Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 3:46:27 274 Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers 3:48:45 275 Coenie Thomas (RSA) and Richard Tustin (Aus) Kiwi Dirtbugs 3:49:05 276 Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers 3:50:02 277 Harry Beute (Bra) and Daan Maijer (Ned) BikeLife Roden 3:52:13 278 Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments 3:52:40 279 Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers 3:54:26 280 Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM 3:54:48 281 Marcello Cenci (Bra) and Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT 3:55:36 282 Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben 3:55:38 283 Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus 3:56:09 284 Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad 3:56:20 285 Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell 3:56:21 286 John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms 3:56:26 287 Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team 3:57:18 288 Lake Arapakis (Oma) and James Powers (Oma) Hades 3:58:30 289 Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers 3:58:35 290 Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet 3:59:05 291 Bert Ipema (Ned) and Edwin Van Veen (Ned) Philips CL Drachten 4:00:36 292 Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business 4:00:37 293 Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat 4:00:52 294 Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power 4:01:37 295 Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery 4:02:12 296 Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants 4:02:18 297 Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape 4:03:17 298 Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel 4:06:36 299 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN 4:06:42 300 Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs 4:09:47 301 Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma 4:10:33 302 David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre 4:11:23 303 Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2 4:11:46 304 Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It 4:12:21 305 Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers 4:12:51 306 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats 4:14:04 307 Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker 4:14:12 308 Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce 4:16:16 309 Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers 4:17:12 310 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory 4:17:40 311 Bas de Bruin (Ned) and Peter De Vaal (Ned) Mountain Bike Plus Magazine 4:22:13 312 Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared 4:23:53 313 Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders 4:24:28 314 Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) and Wikus Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir 4:25:06 315 Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit 4:25:07 316 Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4 4:28:32 317 Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men 4:28:34 318 Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab 4:29:46 319 Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt 4:31:24 320 Jacques Van Dyk (RSA) and Johan Pentz (RSA) JJ 4:33:18 321 Nolan Daniel (RSA) and Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234 4:34:37 322 Steen Hinnum (Den) and Renè Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers 4:37:53 323 Sbardella Graziano (Ita) and Alessandro Fortunato (Ita) VilYak 4:38:55 324 Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil 4:39:12 325 Oscar Grobler (RSA) and Gregory Grobler (RSA) Full Circle 4:40:02 326 Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza 4:43:41 327 Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious 4:47:22 328 Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders 329 Ralton Roebert (RSA) and Darryl Gove (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter 4:49:51

Men - Stage 2: Individual finishers 1 Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike 5:26:35 2 Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi 0:58:55 3 Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA 1:10:31 4 HP Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings 1:24:33 5 Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos 1:58:50 6 Peter Roux (RSA) Aspen 2:14:22 7 Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU 2:59:27

Men - Stage 2: Non-finishers DNF Bradley Keith (RSA) Aspen DNF Rae Sandy (RSA) Deddi DNF Ric-Hansen Wayne (RSA) Armstrong DNF Ric-Hansen Mike (RSA) Armstrong DNF Finch Mike (RSA) Bicycling SA DNF De Villiers Wynand (RSA) Boggom en Voertsek DNF De Beer Chris (RSA) Boggom en Voertsek DNF Venter Lean (RSA) 3Starsbrand / Ocean Basket DNF van Den Berg Jan (RSA) 3Starsbrand / Ocean Basket DNF Robertson Mike (GBr) Ama Jongosi 78 DNF Doodson Alastair (GBr) Ama Jongosi 78 DNF Angell Gary (GBr) Private Client Holdings DNF Jakob Tobias (Swi) Zahnknirscher & Zahnknisterer DNF Spoerri Michael (Swi) Zahnknirscher & Zahnknisterer DNF Spencer Roger (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos DNF Egan Christian (USA) Brazil Phoenix DNF Marchese Marco (USA) Brazil Phoenix DNF Douay Francois Xavier (Fra) Castor & Pollux DNF Sanchez David (Fra) Castor & Pollux DNF Hughes Simon (GBr) GOMERS DNF Chew Paul (GBr) GOMERS DNF Helsloot Louis (Ned) Hels@Bike DNF Vermeulen Dekker (RSA) NMMU DNF Freygang Klaus (Ger) OxBike / Chillmaster DNF Freygang Benjamin (Ger) OxBike / Chillmaster DNF Jamieson Andrew (GBr) Red Hot Chilli Peddlers DNF Bradford Keith (RSA) Roadrunner DNF Boshoff Leon (RSA) Roadrunner DNF Gatti Luiz (Bra) TDP & CAB Elite Racers DNF Peter Gspörer (Aut) Lietz Sport DNF Walker Garth (RSA) Outsource Digital DNF Pickford Brett (RSA) Outsource Digital DNF Theron Francois (RSA) Team Theron DNF Rodrigues Célio (Bra) TDP & CAB Elite Racers DNF van Deventer Pieter (RSA) Oneserv DNF Greyling Ivin (RSA) Oneserv DNF Exley John (RSA) Red Cherry Too DNF Murphy Paddy (Nam) Red Cherry Too DNF Lacey Jason (RSA) Future EX Mates DNF Morgan Chris (Ngr) Red Hot Chilli Peddlers DNF Frühwald Reinhard (Aut) Lietz Sport DNF Crowe Trevor (RSA) Future EX Mates

Women - Stage 2 1 Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies 5:16:10 2 Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE 0:06:21 3 Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 0:22:51 4 Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN 0:40:00 5 Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT 0:59:29 6 Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies 1:05:18 7 Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized 1:21:35 8 Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies 1:23:15 9 Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 1:35:24 10 Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies 2:17:37 11 Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines 2:28:58 12 Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake 2:48:15

Women - Stage 2: Individual finishers DNF Sarah Heine (NZl) A Kiwi & A Bokkie DNF Alice Voigts (RSA) A Kiwi & A Bokkie

Mixed - Stage 2 1 Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Peter Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka 4:44:23 2 Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 0:04:17 3 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree 0:15:18 4 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea 0:28:30 5 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark 0:47:17 6 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho 0:57:22 7 Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport 1:05:26 8 Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA) and Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles 1:09:14 9 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed 1:17:39 10 Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts 1:21:20 11 Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed 1:25:27 12 Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal 1:35:00 13 Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de 1:37:01 14 Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx 1:41:14 15 Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 1:42:16 16 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed 1:43:59 17 Andrew Davison (Aus) and Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2 1:46:43 18 Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action 1:47:10 19 Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni 1:49:02 20 Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech 1:54:11 21 Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon 1:54:34 22 Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mixed 1:57:06 23 Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici 2:03:27 24 Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA 2:14:26 25 Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers 2:15:27 26 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed 2:15:53 27 Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak 2:20:04 28 Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz 2:20:33 29 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley 2:20:53 30 Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots 2:23:13 31 Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix 2:24:40 32 Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers 2:25:35 33 Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC 2:26:38 34 Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness 2:33:01 35 Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print 2:43:09 36 Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick 2:44:01 37 Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo 2:50:16 38 Verena Noller (Swi) and Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf 2:53:15 39 Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish 2:57:25 40 Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows 2:58:22 41 Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 2:58:32 42 Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 3:06:56 43 Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers 3:07:21 44 Natasa Kovacic (Cro) and Paulo Slavic (Cro) Bike&Babe Croatia 3:10:17 45 Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream 3:11:29 46 Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 3:11:35 47 Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town 3:21:46 48 Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too 3:28:30 49 Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2 3:31:57 50 Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth 3:34:56 51 Johan Bornman (RSA) and Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed 3:36:12 52 Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION 3:36:25 53 Urs Pietsch (Ger) and Christine Graetz (Ger) Ein Fall Für Zwei 3:41:07 54 Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77 3:46:40 55 Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom 3:50:35 56 Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen 3:50:40 57 Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble 3:51:52 58 Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit 3:57:55 59 Caren Henschel (RSA) and Dennis Spaeth (RSA) MikoMax 4:01:47 60 Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) and Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail 4:10:32

Mixed - Stage 2: Individual finishers 1 Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers 6:38:39

Mixed - Stage 2: Non-finishers DNF Leizel Beyers (KSA) Beyers DNF Liesl De Willers (RSA) BikeHamptons DNF Elke De Meerleer (Bel) DECCA DNF Regula Batt (Swi) Mixed DNF René Duss (Swi) RRDB DNF John Vosser (USA) Mixed DNF Joris Ermens (Bel) DECCA DNF Doret van Wyk (RSA) Mixed DNF Harry Scheepers (RSA) Mixed

Masters - Stage 2 1 Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab 4:40:49 2 Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters 0:21:14 3 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation 0:24:37 4 Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander 0:26:16 5 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters 0:30:32 6 Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU 0:30:48 7 Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand 0:32:17 8 Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious 0:35:10 9 Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil 0:39:14 10 Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider 0:40:16 11 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 0:41:03 12 Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters 0:46:22 13 Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men 0:54:41 14 Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela 0:56:09 15 Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized 1:02:46 16 Andrew Cillie (RSA) and Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters 1:04:39 17 Marcelo Blanch Nascimento (Bra) and Fabio Dias (Bra) Blanch Dias Master Racing 1:05:22 18 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap 1:07:41 19 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein 1:08:49 20 Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2 1:09:03 21 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 1:11:28 22 Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club 1:12:09 23 Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana 1:14:51 24 Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) and Sergio Montagni (Ita) Riva Del Garda 1:18:45 25 Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson 1:19:33 26 Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike 1:19:45 27 Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout 1:20:57 28 Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners 1:22:40 29 Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters 1:25:37 30 Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds 1:26:03 31 Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini 1:26:22 32 Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota 1:27:27 33 Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega 1:29:19 34 John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 35 Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com 1:30:14 37 Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU 1:31:34 38 Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys 1:33:14 39 Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial 1:36:03 40 Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout 1:38:52 41 Robert Van Staden (RSA) and Albert Coetzee (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing 1:42:57 42 Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt 1:45:28 43 Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets 1:45:30 44 Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS 1:46:44 45 Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim 1:51:48 46 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier 1:52:07 47 Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans 1:52:52 48 Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos 1:53:31 49 Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports 1:54:33 50 Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 5 1:54:42 51 Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors 1:55:53 52 Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven 2:01:41 53 Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared 2:05:20 54 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez and Alewyn 2:07:15 55 Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand 2:07:46 56 Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport 2:10:09 57 Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts 2:15:00 58 Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks 2:19:52 59 Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite 2:21:37 60 Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana 2:23:15 61 Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy 2:23:41 62 Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men 2:24:08 63 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven 2:25:52 64 Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat 2:28:55 65 Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU 2:29:27 66 Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters 2:32:15 67 Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys 2:34:15 68 Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action 2:37:16 69 Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87 2:42:09 70 Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech 2:44:03 72 Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1 2:49:20 73 Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped 2:55:53 74 Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove 2:56:22 75 Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World 2:56:44 76 Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia 3:00:33 77 Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals 3:01:10 78 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf 3:02:09 79 Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3 3:02:38 80 Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP 3:02:40 81 Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola 3:04:38 82 Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS 3:06:48 83 Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse 3:06:50 84 Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive 3:08:03 85 William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit 3:08:35 86 Mark Wynn (GBr) and Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc. 3:08:45 87 Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire 3:10:29 88 Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge 3:10:48 89 David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos 3:12:36 90 James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects 3:17:02 91 Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto 3:22:00 92 Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE 3:22:38 93 Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se 3:23:33 94 Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 3:25:31 95 Mike Lewis (RSA) and Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 2 3:30:34 96 Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre 3:31:30 97 Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs 3:32:25 98 Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers 3:32:38 99 Andries Johannes Schaap (RSA) and Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go 3:35:49 100 Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com 3:38:21 101 Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited 3:41:59 102 Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas 3:43:17 103 Andrew Bradley (RSA) and Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery 3:51:18 104 Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love 3:54:06 105 Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans 3:55:30 106 Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers 3:57:34 107 Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion 3:58:48 108 Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property 4:13:41 109 Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil 4:14:30 110 Jaco Anderson (Qat) and Johann Anderson (RSA) Jowetts - Andy Square 4:15:14

Masters - Stage 2: Individual finishers 1 Erik Baeteman (Bel) Beachbikers 17:26:15

Masters - Stage 2: Non-finishers DNF Derek Pieterse (RSA) Pondoland Boys DNF John Macleod (GBr) Silent Wolf Scotland DNF Derek Bottom (GBr) Silent Wolf Scotland DNF Antonio Gualtieri (RSA) Old Boys DNF Martin Tyler (RSA) Old Boys DNF Rik Vincke (Bel) Beachbikers DNF Peter Mitchell (USA) Forca Angola DNF Ian Moss (RSA) Pondoland Boys DNF Dean Mitzel (USA) Forca Angola DNF Peter Stutz (RSA) Formerly Fat Men DNF Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men

Men - Overall after stage 2 1 Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon 8:43:53 2 Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1 0:04:23 3 Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens 0:08:25 4 Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1 0:10:12 5 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys 0:13:26 6 Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road 0:13:58 7 David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix 0:14:05 8 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing 0:17:24 9 Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM 0:19:07 10 Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1 0:20:03 11 Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:21:35 12 Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2 0:22:47 13 Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1 0:34:17 14 Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2 0:38:21 15 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:42:14 16 Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain 0:49:05 17 Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2 0:54:20 18 James Williamson (Aus) and Shaun Lewis (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine 0:58:16 19 John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team 1:10:37 20 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar 1:26:55 21 Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil 1:27:25 22 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com 1:30:26 23 Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties 1:31:42 24 Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de 1:36:50 25 Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT 1:43:14 26 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 1:44:12 27 Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike 1:51:58 28 Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 1:55:34 29 Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2 1:57:01 30 Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade 1:58:15 31 Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1 2:00:08 32 Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding 2:00:17 33 Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental 2:00:43 34 Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 2:02:25 35 Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group 2:06:01 36 Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ 2:08:54 37 Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com 2:09:55 38 Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat 2:14:35 39 Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta 2:15:09 40 Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch 2:16:19 41 Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent 2:18:26 42 Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1 2:22:30 43 Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun 2:26:03 44 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine 2:27:48 45 Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED 2:28:19 46 Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties 2:38:28 47 Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder 2:38:33 48 Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats 2:43:08 49 Albe Geldenhuys (RSA) and Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN 2:44:01 50 Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1 2:44:57 51 Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 2:47:45 52 Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1 2:48:01 53 Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour 2:56:28 54 Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime 2:59:20 55 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark 2:59:21 56 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 2:59:27 57 Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports 3:01:25 58 Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery 3:05:08 59 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer 3:05:20 60 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference 3:07:42 61 Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit 3:09:13 62 Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike 3:10:20 63 Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike 3:12:04 64 George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4 3:13:01 65 Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team 3:14:04 66 Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties 3:15:18 67 Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH 3:15:19 68 Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro 3:18:12 69 Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend 3:19:36 70 Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active 3:24:26 71 Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team 3:24:54 72 Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank 3:26:04 73 Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS 3:28:36 74 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana 3:29:00 75 Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste 3:31:22 76 Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach 3:31:25 77 Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2 3:34:47 78 Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes 3:35:51 79 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore 3:35:57 80 Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen 3:36:00 81 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1 3:36:05 82 John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 3:37:16 83 Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon 3:37:35 84 Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt 3:37:38 85 Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go 3:39:01 86 Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing 3:39:40 87 Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino 3:40:22 88 Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil 3:41:39 89 Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats 3:41:41 90 Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank 3:42:31 91 Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1 3:42:56 92 Matthys Fourie (RSA) and Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders 3:44:06 93 Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South 3:46:45 94 Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades 3:49:25 95 David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines 3:49:26 96 Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance 3:50:44 97 Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy 3:51:49 98 Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa 3:52:12 99 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso 3:52:15 100 Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo 3:54:48 101 Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two 3:57:22 102 John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates 3:58:34 103 Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics 3:59:38 104 Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop 3:59:41 105 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info 4:01:26 106 Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless 4:02:11 107 Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel 4:04:13 108 Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte 4:05:23 109 Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance 4:07:05 110 Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers 111 Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux 4:08:29 112 Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way 4:09:59 113 Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting 4:13:07 114 Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers 4:13:29 115 Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires 4:15:38 116 Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar 4:16:46 117 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital 4:18:28 118 Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha 4:18:53 119 Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool 4:19:12 33 Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software 4:19:44 120 Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe 4:21:20 121 Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3 4:30:45 122 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles 4:33:07 123 Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3 4:33:34 124 Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2 4:34:19 125 Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream 4:35:09 126 Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig 4:36:54 127 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers 4:38:25 128 Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it 4:38:49 129 Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin 4:40:45 130 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) and Rory Grobelr (RSA) TommyTall 4:41:39 131 Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS 4:43:23 132 Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox 4:50:20 133 Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2 4:50:29 134 Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds 4:50:31 135 Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan 4:51:35 136 Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing 4:52:19 137 Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1 4:53:22 138 Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend 4:53:44 139 Valent Božic (Cro) and Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team 4:55:30 140 Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans 4:55:34 141 Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2 4:56:29 142 Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike 5:01:07 143 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's 5:02:19 144 Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2 5:03:51 145 Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls 5:04:11 146 Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN 5:04:45 147 Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com 148 Mark Van Der Peet (Ned) and Bart Doeven (Ned) AFAS 5:04:56 149 Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA 5:13:03 150 Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys 5:14:25 151 Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One 5:14:42 152 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold 5:15:53 153 Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV 5:19:42 154 Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge 5:20:09 155 Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno 5:20:32 156 Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS 5:23:40 157 Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers 5:24:04 158 Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 5:24:35 159 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital 5:25:59 160 Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal 5:26:04 161 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance 5:27:23 162 Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2 5:29:37 163 Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic 5:31:10 164 David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security 5:32:05 165 Micho Visser (RSA) and Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics 5:32:58 166 Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 5:38:04 167 Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2 5:39:10 168 Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1 5:41:13 169 Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho 5:41:56 170 Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB 5:42:28 171 Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD 5:44:22 172 Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew 5:45:38 173 Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice 5:47:41 174 Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron 5:48:32 175 Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2 5:48:43 176 Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings 5:49:10 177 Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM 5:49:52 178 Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard 5:50:02 179 David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES 5:52:03 180 Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT 5:52:12 181 Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside 5:53:11 182 Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad 5:53:32 183 Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 5:54:34 184 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens 5:56:34 185 Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3 5:57:54 186 Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB 6:04:12 187 Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2 6:04:24 188 Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands 6:04:39 189 Paul Winter (RSA) and Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP 6:05:03 190 Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International 6:05:33 191 Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team 6:06:11 192 Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale 6:07:55 193 Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool 6:08:26 194 Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut 6:10:56 195 Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling 6:11:12 196 Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice 197 Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal 6:13:15 198 Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion 6:13:58 199 Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 6:14:59 200 Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 6:15:05 201 Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F 6:16:27 202 Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services 6:16:42 203 Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo 6:16:47 204 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 6:17:44 205 Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld 6:18:50 206 Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice 6:19:10 207 Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld 6:19:33 208 Ryan Loots (GBr) and Paul Thomas (GBr) VC Revolution 6:19:56 209 David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com 6:25:35 210 Niels Van Kampenhout (Ned) and Marc Van Der Vossen (Ned) Epic Flatlanders 6:25:39 211 Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com 6:26:21 212 Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty 6:28:02 213 Louis Dupper (RSA) and Pk De Vlliers (RSA) Untouchables 6:28:13 214 Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira 6:29:18 215 Thor Hansen (RSA) and Karl Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes 6:30:32 216 Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane 6:31:05 217 Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One 6:31:50 218 Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts 6:31:54 219 Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 6:32:07 220 Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox 6:32:58 221 Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp 6:33:05 222 Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore 6:33:22 223 Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated 6:34:58 224 Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst 6:36:25 225 Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará 6:37:15 226 Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles 6:39:20 227 Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear 6:40:30 228 Jon Paine (RSA) and Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses 6:41:30 229 Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies 6:43:01 230 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos 6:43:33 231 Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes 6:43:36 232 Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig 6:43:47 233 Alexander Klose (Ger) and Christian Klose (Ger) Abbruch 6:47:08 234 David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles 6:49:28 235 Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's 6:49:41 236 Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings 6:52:22 237 Christian Lampe (Ger) and Rainer Sebal (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin 6:53:44 238 Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF) 6:56:10 239 Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers 6:57:35 240 Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos 6:59:05 241 Michael Prinsloo (RSA) and Freddie Van Der Colff (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles 7:01:33 242 Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days 7:02:49 243 Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's 7:04:38 244 Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance 7:09:03 245 Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri 7:09:18 246 Harry Beute (Bra) and Daan Maijer (Ned) BikeLife Roden 7:09:45 247 Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats 7:10:10 248 Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 7:10:34 249 Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers 7:11:44 250 Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel 7:12:51 251 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car 7:13:15 252 Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII 7:13:33 253 Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog 7:14:48 254 Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular 7:15:39 255 Bert Ipema (Ned) and Edwin Van Veen (Ned) Philips CL Drachten 7:16:13 256 Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA 257 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 7:16:24 258 Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona 7:17:30 79 Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World 7:18:33 259 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma 7:19:22 260 Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 7:19:27 261 Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home 7:20:31 262 Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply 7:21:39 263 Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars 7:23:15 264 Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit 7:23:25 265 Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared 7:24:47 266 Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers 7:25:05 267 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 7:26:30 268 David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions 7:27:13 269 Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life 7:27:32 270 Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell 7:27:52 271 Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop 7:28:03 272 Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited 7:29:21 273 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals 7:29:37 274 Coenie Thomas (RSA) and Richard Tustin (Aus) Kiwi Dirtbugs 7:29:45 275 Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room 7:35:01 276 Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN 7:39:11 277 Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers 7:39:21 278 Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad 7:39:26 279 Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2 7:42:24 280 Lake Arapakis (Oma) and James Powers (Oma) Hades 7:42:47 281 Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix 7:46:09 282 Bas de Bruin (Ned) and Peter De Vaal (Ned) Mountain Bike Plus Magazine 7:47:04 283 Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers 7:48:14 284 John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms 7:49:57 286 Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments 7:54:06 287 Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM 7:55:37 288 Marcello Cenci (Bra) and Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT 7:56:20 289 Sbardella Graziano (Ita) and Alessandro Fortunato (Ita) VilYak 7:58:08 290 Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat 8:01:35 291 Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker 8:02:18 292 Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers 8:03:51 293 Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce 8:04:13 294 Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben 8:06:37 295 Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers 8:09:58 296 Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It 8:10:10 297 Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power 8:11:50 298 Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape 8:12:37 299 Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business 8:12:44 300 Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team 8:14:49 301 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN 8:14:56 302 Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) and Wikus Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir 8:15:28 303 Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers 8:19:00 304 Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet 8:20:15 305 Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants 8:20:36 306 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats 8:26:44 307 Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers 8:28:54 308 Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma 8:33:13 309 Steen Hinnum (Den) and Renè Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers 8:34:58 310 Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab 8:36:45 311 Nolan Daniel (RSA) and Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234 8:37:54 312 Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs 8:39:08 313 Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus 8:39:36 314 Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery 8:39:41 315 Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit 8:44:01 316 Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil 8:44:52 317 Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men 8:48:03 318 David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre 8:49:38 319 Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders 8:49:45 320 Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel 8:54:20 321 Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza 8:54:57 322 Jacques Van Dyk (RSA) and Johan Pentz (RSA) JJ 8:57:04 323 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory 9:00:54 324 Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4 9:01:18 325 Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt 9:08:07 326 Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away 9:11:19 327 Oscar Grobler (RSA) and Gregory Grobler (RSA) Full Circle 9:20:41 328 Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders 9:25:02 329 Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious 9:28:06 330 Dawie Olivier (RSA) and Nick Mckenzie (RSA) SCS Spartans 9:28:56 331 Ralton Roebert (RSA) and Darryl Gove (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter 9:38:48

Women - Overall after stage 2 1 Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies 11:04:05 2 Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE 0:11:14 3 Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 0:49:29 4 Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN 1:15:10 5 Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT 2:01:12 6 Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies 2:19:12 7 Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized 2:53:32 8 Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 3:06:29 9 Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies 3:13:06 10 Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies 4:54:56 11 Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines 5:08:25 12 Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake 5:25:16

Mixed - Overall after stage 2 1 Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 10:03:38 2 Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka 0:03:46 3 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree 0:19:07 4 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea 0:58:22 5 Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport 1:40:40 6 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho 1:48:39 7 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark 2:04:01 8 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed 2:06:33 9 Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA) and Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles 2:10:13 10 Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed 2:40:29 11 Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts 2:45:57 12 Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx 2:51:44 13 Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de 3:13:47 14 Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 3:14:34 15 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed 3:19:07 16 Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal 3:23:52 17 Andrew Davison (Aus) and Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2 3:24:44 18 Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mixed 3:36:00 19 Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action 3:40:55 20 Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon 3:43:45 21 Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni 3:48:16 22 Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici 4:02:38 23 Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak 4:03:17 24 Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech 4:04:02 25 Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA 4:14:03 26 Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers 4:30:40 27 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed 4:32:56 28 Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC 4:38:13 29 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley 4:39:02 30 Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz 4:43:52 31 Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix 4:46:33 32 Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots 5:00:04 33 Verena Noller (Swi) and Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf 5:04:16 34 Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers 5:08:33 35 Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 5:19:46 36 Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness 5:23:18 37 Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print 5:28:49 38 Natasa Kovacic (Cro) and Paulo Slavic (Cro) Bike&Babe Croatia 5:37:43 39 Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick 5:48:28 40 Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo 6:03:16 41 Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows 6:05:47 42 Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 6:22:05 43 Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too 6:34:30 44 Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town 6:39:45 45 Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 6:39:57 46 Johan Bornman (RSA) and Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed 6:41:49 47 Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish 6:43:13 48 Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers 6:45:16 49 Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth 6:47:37 50 Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream 6:55:20 51 Caren Henschel (RSA) and Dennis Spaeth (RSA) MikoMax 7:04:52 52 Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit 7:09:31 53 Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION 7:12:41 54 Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2 7:19:48 55 Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom 7:24:11 56 Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77 7:25:17 57 Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble 7:26:58 58 Urs Pietsch (Ger) and Christine Graetz (Ger) Ein Fall Für Zwei 7:40:31 59 Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) and Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail 7:49:01 60 Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen 7:50:43