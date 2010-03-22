Brentjens, Pietersma sublime in Ceres
Evans, Lakata third on stage, hold overall lead
Bart Brentjens and Jelmer Pietersma of Trek-Brentjens attained their dream of a stage win at this year's Cape Epic as they sprinted to victory on stage 2 of the South African event. The duo took a narrow victory over Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of the Bulls 1 Team, with South Africa’s Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata of the MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon team following closely behind in the first sprint finish of this year’s event.
“Today was really great with lots of single-track, but fast and small climbs all the way,” added Brentjens. “The Flückiger brothers were unlucky as was Schurter and Vogel. This year’s race has some really strong contenders. As it is, the Cape Epic is a hard race and very different to any other events – one needs to use a different race tactic. It’s push, push, push all the way – and today’s stage was hard as you had to concentrate all the time and stay focussed. There were also some annoying sandy sections towards the end.”
Asked what his hopes of a second stage win were, Brentjens said, “The stages count together, and one gets more tired as the race goes along. At least today we finished early and can take some time to relax.”
Sahm's teammate, Karl Platt, was particularly confident of what lays ahead for their combination. “Today was a nice stage with lots of awesome singe-track," he said. "At the beginning of the stage, the sun shone right into our faces which made it a bit tricky as you couldn’t see the stones, only dust. We’re feeling really strong and although we finished in second place, we’ll take the jersey in the end.”
The first ladies to the finish of Stage 2 were Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (Team Sludge Ladies), who completed the course in a time of 5:16:10 (also first overall at 11:04:05). They were again followed by Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (Team Rothaus-CUBE) in a time of 5:22:31 who remain in second position overall (11:15:19). Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (Team bike2help.ch – Big Tree) finished in a time of 5:39.01,5, placing them in third position overall (11:53:34).
Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) finished in first place today in a time of 4:44:23. They are now placed second (overall) in their category (10:07:24). They were followed by yesterday’s category winners Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler – BIXS) in a time of 4:48:40, however Bucher and Süss retained the first place overall (10:03.38,2). Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team again finished in third place (4:59:41) and remain in the same position overall (10:22:45).
Cyclelab’s Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean again took top honours in Stage 2 (4:40:49) to maintain their overall lead in the masters category (9:51:32). They were followed by the Big Tree Masters Team Corrie Muller and Robert Sim (5:02:03), who are now in third place overall (11:35:23). Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) finished in third place today in 5:05:26 and are placed second overall (10:41:28).
“Today was tough but good," said Wilson. "We extended our lead and are very happy with the result. We only had one flat at the beginning of the stage – but nothing major. The single-track made the race more technical, so one had to concentrate all the time.”
Video from stage two is provided by www.rsaweb.co.za.
|1
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens
|4:08:06
|2
|Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1
|0:00:02
|3
|Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon
|0:00:04
|4
|Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1
|0:01:46
|5
|Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2
|0:01:56
|6
|David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix
|0:01:57
|7
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys
|0:03:59
|8
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2
|0:06:54
|9
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road
|0:09:39
|10
|Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:09:47
|11
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing
|0:11:18
|12
|Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1
|0:11:33
|13
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1
|0:14:00
|14
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM
|0:15:37
|15
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:22:13
|16
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain
|0:22:31
|17
|James Williamson (Aus) and Shaun Lewis (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine
|0:22:48
|18
|Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2
|0:25:36
|19
|John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team
|0:29:54
|20
|Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil
|0:33:50
|21
|Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties
|0:35:59
|22
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar
|0:38:10
|23
|Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de
|0:45:28
|24
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:46:44
|25
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com
|0:47:20
|26
|Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental
|0:50:17
|27
|Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine
|0:51:21
|28
|Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding
|0:51:33
|29
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT
|0:53:25
|30
|Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|0:54:22
|31
|Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE
|0:54:29
|32
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch
|0:55:27
|33
|Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group
|0:55:30
|34
|Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1
|0:55:46
|35
|Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1
|0:55:51
|36
|Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2
|0:58:39
|37
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat
|0:59:39
|38
|Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|1:01:44
|39
|Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats
|1:02:05
|40
|Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties
|1:04:43
|41
|Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent
|1:04:54
|42
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta
|1:06:42
|43
|Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun
|1:09:01
|44
|Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1
|1:10:39
|45
|Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike
|1:11:07
|46
|Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder
|1:13:25
|47
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance
|1:16:53
|48
|Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED
|1:17:43
|49
|Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour
|1:17:53
|50
|Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ
|1:18:21
|51
|Albe Geldenhuys (RSA) and Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN
|1:20:48
|52
|Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste
|1:21:41
|53
|Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1
|1:21:58
|54
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com
|1:22:41
|55
|Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike
|1:22:46
|56
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|1:23:27
|57
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference
|1:23:42
|58
|Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery
|1:23:48
|59
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer
|1:28:46
|60
|Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports
|1:28:51
|61
|Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime
|1:29:00
|62
|Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark
|1:29:13
|63
|Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade
|1:29:24
|64
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit
|1:29:34
|65
|Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH
|1:29:47
|66
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1
|1:30:14
|67
|Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy
|1:31:41
|68
|Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats
|1:32:29
|69
|Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend
|1:34:02
|70
|George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4
|1:35:10
|71
|Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike
|1:35:33
|72
|Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1
|1:36:51
|73
|Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2
|1:38:19
|74
|Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro
|1:38:40
|75
|Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team
|1:38:59
|76
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach
|1:39:54
|77
|David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines
|1:39:59
|78
|Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team
|1:40:43
|79
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon
|1:41:13
|80
|Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties
|1:42:02
|81
|Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades
|1:42:14
|82
|Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|1:43:32
|83
|Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics
|1:43:34
|84
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank
|1:43:42
|85
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana
|1:44:32
|86
|Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go
|1:45:16
|87
|John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|1:45:27
|88
|Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino
|1:47:41
|89
|Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes
|1:48:46
|90
|Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen
|1:49:54
|91
|Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS
|1:49:56
|92
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore
|1:50:07
|93
|Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil
|1:50:35
|94
|Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires
|1:51:11
|95
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux
|1:52:03
|96
|Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop
|1:52:07
|97
|Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers
|1:52:16
|98
|Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing
|1:52:31
|99
|Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two
|1:53:09
|100
|Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel
|1:53:25
|101
|Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance
|1:53:43
|102
|Matthys Fourie (RSA) and Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders
|1:54:04
|103
|Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active
|1:54:12
|104
|Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt
|1:54:59
|105
|Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South
|1:55:02
|106
|Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless
|1:55:28
|107
|Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa
|1:57:02
|108
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital
|1:57:08
|109
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info
|1:57:18
|110
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers
|1:57:56
|111
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo
|1:59:33
|112
|Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3
|1:59:59
|113
|Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN
|2:00:35
|114
|Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it
|2:02:38
|115
|Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting
|2:03:00
|116
|Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar
|2:03:01
|36
|Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software
|2:03:35
|117
|Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers
|2:04:05
|118
|John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates
|2:04:32
|119
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles
|2:04:47
|120
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) and Rory Grobelr (RSA) TommyTall
|2:07:57
|121
|Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing
|2:08:04
|122
|Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox
|123
|Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans
|2:08:58
|124
|Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin
|2:09:10
|125
|Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|2:09:14
|126
|Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe
|2:09:49
|127
|Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way
|2:10:14
|128
|Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha
|2:10:40
|129
|Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte
|2:11:27
|130
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso
|2:11:52
|131
|Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2
|2:12:09
|132
|Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool
|2:12:10
|133
|Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One
|2:12:19
|134
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold
|2:12:20
|135
|Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig
|2:12:23
|136
|Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan
|2:13:53
|137
|Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream
|2:14:03
|138
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2
|2:14:17
|139
|Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3
|2:15:48
|140
|Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2
|2:16:11
|141
|Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank
|2:17:23
|142
|Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2
|2:17:26
|143
|Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys
|2:18:16
|144
|Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2
|2:20:35
|145
|Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls
|2:20:59
|146
|Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|2:22:14
|147
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's
|2:22:23
|148
|Valent Božic (Cro) and Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team
|2:22:32
|149
|Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds
|2:25:10
|150
|Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend
|2:25:58
|151
|Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA
|2:26:22
|152
|Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS
|2:28:03
|153
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance
|2:28:26
|154
|David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security
|2:28:28
|154
|Micho Visser (RSA) and Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics
|156
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno
|2:29:26
|157
|Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2
|2:30:26
|158
|Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron
|2:32:41
|159
|Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside
|2:33:05
|160
|Mark Van Der Peet (Ned) and Bart Doeven (Ned) AFAS
|2:33:12
|161
|Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|2:33:59
|162
|Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com
|2:34:05
|163
|Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1
|2:34:27
|164
|Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho
|2:35:11
|165
|Thor Hansen (RSA) and Karl Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes
|2:35:52
|166
|Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB
|2:36:16
|167
|Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM
|2:36:35
|168
|Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD
|2:36:45
|169
|Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice
|2:36:48
|170
|Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers
|2:37:32
|171
|Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard
|2:38:11
|172
|Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings
|2:38:21
|173
|Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic
|2:38:26
|174
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|2:39:35
|175
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital
|2:39:37
|176
|Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1
|2:41:00
|177
|Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2
|2:42:46
|178
|Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge
|2:44:57
|179
|David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES
|2:45:56
|180
|Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3
|2:46:16
|181
|Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS
|2:47:23
|182
|Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew
|2:48:38
|183
|Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice
|2:51:25
|184
|Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale
|2:51:34
|185
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens
|2:53:28
|186
|Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands
|2:53:54
|187
|Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice
|2:53:55
|188
|Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F
|2:55:11
|189
|Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad
|2:56:29
|190
|Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld
|2:57:17
|191
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|2:57:40
|192
|Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT
|2:58:16
|193
|Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty
|2:59:33
|194
|Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One
|3:00:34
|195
|Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool
|3:01:01
|196
|Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated
|3:02:14
|197
|Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal
|3:02:24
|198
|Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling
|3:02:36
|199
|Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV
|3:03:48
|200
|Louis Dupper (RSA) and Pk De Vlliers (RSA) Untouchables
|3:04:42
|201
|Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles
|3:05:37
|202
|Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore
|3:06:29
|203
|Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará
|204
|Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion
|3:06:34
|205
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|3:06:38
|206
|Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane
|3:07:58
|207
|Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp
|3:08:41
|208
|Ryan Loots (GBr) and Paul Thomas (GBr) VC Revolution
|3:09:09
|209
|David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com
|3:09:14
|210
|Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut
|3:10:12
|211
|Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira
|3:10:42
|212
|Paul Winter (RSA) and Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP
|3:11:29
|213
|Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services
|3:11:55
|214
|Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team
|3:12:19
|215
|Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days
|3:12:37
|216
|Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear
|3:13:39
|217
|David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles
|3:13:42
|218
|Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's
|3:14:17
|219
|Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts
|3:14:19
|220
|Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox
|3:14:22
|221
|Jon Paine (RSA) and Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses
|3:14:36
|222
|Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld
|3:15:03
|223
|Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies
|3:15:13
|224
|Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri
|3:15:20
|225
|Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig
|3:15:56
|71
|Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World
|3:17:21
|226
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal
|3:17:49
|227
|Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona
|3:18:25
|228
|Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's
|3:18:58
|229
|Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers
|3:21:27
|230
|Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International
|3:22:25
|231
|Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com
|3:22:46
|232
|Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel
|3:23:33
|233
|Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII
|3:23:36
|234
|Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room
|3:24:50
|235
|Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes
|3:26:07
|236
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals
|3:26:22
|237
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|3:26:48
|238
|Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst
|3:26:49
|239
|Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)
|3:26:54
|240
|Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life
|3:28:00
|241
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo
|3:28:13
|242
|Niels Van Kampenhout (Ned) and Marc Van Der Vossen (Ned) Epic Flatlanders
|3:28:34
|243
|Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers
|3:28:40
|244
|Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB
|3:28:42
|245
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos
|3:29:20
|246
|Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars
|3:30:21
|247
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car
|3:31:37
|248
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|3:32:02
|249
|Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA
|3:32:15
|250
|Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit
|3:32:29
|251
|Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma
|3:32:30
|252
|Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings
|3:32:42
|253
|Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers
|3:33:19
|254
|Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog
|3:33:28
|255
|Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos
|3:33:59
|256
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|3:37:02
|257
|Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply
|3:37:53
|258
|Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular
|3:38:14
|259
|Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|3:38:17
|260
|Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance
|3:38:46
|261
|David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions
|3:39:08
|262
|Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats
|3:39:31
|263
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home
|3:39:44
|264
|Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN
|3:40:02
|265
|Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles
|3:40:26
|266
|Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away
|3:42:36
|267
|Alexander Klose (Ger) and Christian Klose (Ger) Abbruch
|3:42:38
|268
|Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop
|3:42:57
|269
|Michael Prinsloo (RSA) and Freddie Van Der Colff (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles
|3:43:53
|270
|Christian Lampe (Ger) and Rainer Sebal (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin
|3:43:56
|271
|Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited
|3:44:14
|272
|Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix
|3:45:41
|273
|Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|3:46:27
|274
|Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers
|3:48:45
|275
|Coenie Thomas (RSA) and Richard Tustin (Aus) Kiwi Dirtbugs
|3:49:05
|276
|Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers
|3:50:02
|277
|Harry Beute (Bra) and Daan Maijer (Ned) BikeLife Roden
|3:52:13
|278
|Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments
|3:52:40
|279
|Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers
|3:54:26
|280
|Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM
|3:54:48
|281
|Marcello Cenci (Bra) and Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT
|3:55:36
|282
|Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben
|3:55:38
|283
|Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus
|3:56:09
|284
|Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad
|3:56:20
|285
|Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell
|3:56:21
|286
|John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms
|3:56:26
|287
|Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team
|3:57:18
|288
|Lake Arapakis (Oma) and James Powers (Oma) Hades
|3:58:30
|289
|Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers
|3:58:35
|290
|Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet
|3:59:05
|291
|Bert Ipema (Ned) and Edwin Van Veen (Ned) Philips CL Drachten
|4:00:36
|292
|Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business
|4:00:37
|293
|Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat
|4:00:52
|294
|Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power
|4:01:37
|295
|Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|4:02:12
|296
|Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants
|4:02:18
|297
|Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape
|4:03:17
|298
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel
|4:06:36
|299
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN
|4:06:42
|300
|Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs
|4:09:47
|301
|Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma
|4:10:33
|302
|David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre
|4:11:23
|303
|Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2
|4:11:46
|304
|Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It
|4:12:21
|305
|Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers
|4:12:51
|306
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats
|4:14:04
|307
|Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker
|4:14:12
|308
|Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce
|4:16:16
|309
|Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers
|4:17:12
|310
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory
|4:17:40
|311
|Bas de Bruin (Ned) and Peter De Vaal (Ned) Mountain Bike Plus Magazine
|4:22:13
|312
|Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared
|4:23:53
|313
|Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders
|4:24:28
|314
|Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) and Wikus Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir
|4:25:06
|315
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit
|4:25:07
|316
|Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4
|4:28:32
|317
|Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men
|4:28:34
|318
|Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab
|4:29:46
|319
|Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt
|4:31:24
|320
|Jacques Van Dyk (RSA) and Johan Pentz (RSA) JJ
|4:33:18
|321
|Nolan Daniel (RSA) and Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234
|4:34:37
|322
|Steen Hinnum (Den) and Renè Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers
|4:37:53
|323
|Sbardella Graziano (Ita) and Alessandro Fortunato (Ita) VilYak
|4:38:55
|324
|Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil
|4:39:12
|325
|Oscar Grobler (RSA) and Gregory Grobler (RSA) Full Circle
|4:40:02
|326
|Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza
|4:43:41
|327
|Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious
|4:47:22
|328
|Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders
|329
|Ralton Roebert (RSA) and Darryl Gove (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter
|4:49:51
|1
|Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike
|5:26:35
|2
|Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi
|0:58:55
|3
|Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA
|1:10:31
|4
|HP Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings
|1:24:33
|5
|Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos
|1:58:50
|6
|Peter Roux (RSA) Aspen
|2:14:22
|7
|Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU
|2:59:27
|DNF
|Bradley Keith (RSA) Aspen
|DNF
|Rae Sandy (RSA) Deddi
|DNF
|Ric-Hansen Wayne (RSA) Armstrong
|DNF
|Ric-Hansen Mike (RSA) Armstrong
|DNF
|Finch Mike (RSA) Bicycling SA
|DNF
|De Villiers Wynand (RSA) Boggom en Voertsek
|DNF
|De Beer Chris (RSA) Boggom en Voertsek
|DNF
|Venter Lean (RSA) 3Starsbrand / Ocean Basket
|DNF
|van Den Berg Jan (RSA) 3Starsbrand / Ocean Basket
|DNF
|Robertson Mike (GBr) Ama Jongosi 78
|DNF
|Doodson Alastair (GBr) Ama Jongosi 78
|DNF
|Angell Gary (GBr) Private Client Holdings
|DNF
|Jakob Tobias (Swi) Zahnknirscher & Zahnknisterer
|DNF
|Spoerri Michael (Swi) Zahnknirscher & Zahnknisterer
|DNF
|Spencer Roger (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos
|DNF
|Egan Christian (USA) Brazil Phoenix
|DNF
|Marchese Marco (USA) Brazil Phoenix
|DNF
|Douay Francois Xavier (Fra) Castor & Pollux
|DNF
|Sanchez David (Fra) Castor & Pollux
|DNF
|Hughes Simon (GBr) GOMERS
|DNF
|Chew Paul (GBr) GOMERS
|DNF
|Helsloot Louis (Ned) Hels@Bike
|DNF
|Vermeulen Dekker (RSA) NMMU
|DNF
|Freygang Klaus (Ger) OxBike / Chillmaster
|DNF
|Freygang Benjamin (Ger) OxBike / Chillmaster
|DNF
|Jamieson Andrew (GBr) Red Hot Chilli Peddlers
|DNF
|Bradford Keith (RSA) Roadrunner
|DNF
|Boshoff Leon (RSA) Roadrunner
|DNF
|Gatti Luiz (Bra) TDP & CAB Elite Racers
|DNF
|Peter Gspörer (Aut) Lietz Sport
|DNF
|Walker Garth (RSA) Outsource Digital
|DNF
|Pickford Brett (RSA) Outsource Digital
|DNF
|Theron Francois (RSA) Team Theron
|DNF
|Rodrigues Célio (Bra) TDP & CAB Elite Racers
|DNF
|van Deventer Pieter (RSA) Oneserv
|DNF
|Greyling Ivin (RSA) Oneserv
|DNF
|Exley John (RSA) Red Cherry Too
|DNF
|Murphy Paddy (Nam) Red Cherry Too
|DNF
|Lacey Jason (RSA) Future EX Mates
|DNF
|Morgan Chris (Ngr) Red Hot Chilli Peddlers
|DNF
|Frühwald Reinhard (Aut) Lietz Sport
|DNF
|Crowe Trevor (RSA) Future EX Mates
|1
|Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies
|5:16:10
|2
|Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE
|0:06:21
|3
|Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree
|0:22:51
|4
|Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN
|0:40:00
|5
|Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT
|0:59:29
|6
|Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies
|1:05:18
|7
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized
|1:21:35
|8
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies
|1:23:15
|9
|Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|1:35:24
|10
|Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies
|2:17:37
|11
|Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines
|2:28:58
|12
|Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake
|2:48:15
|DNF
|Sarah Heine (NZl) A Kiwi & A Bokkie
|DNF
|Alice Voigts (RSA) A Kiwi & A Bokkie
|1
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Peter Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka
|4:44:23
|2
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|0:04:17
|3
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree
|0:15:18
|4
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea
|0:28:30
|5
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark
|0:47:17
|6
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho
|0:57:22
|7
|Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport
|1:05:26
|8
|Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA) and Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles
|1:09:14
|9
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed
|1:17:39
|10
|Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts
|1:21:20
|11
|Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed
|1:25:27
|12
|Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal
|1:35:00
|13
|Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de
|1:37:01
|14
|Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx
|1:41:14
|15
|Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed
|1:42:16
|16
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed
|1:43:59
|17
|Andrew Davison (Aus) and Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2
|1:46:43
|18
|Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action
|1:47:10
|19
|Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni
|1:49:02
|20
|Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech
|1:54:11
|21
|Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon
|1:54:34
|22
|Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mixed
|1:57:06
|23
|Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici
|2:03:27
|24
|Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA
|2:14:26
|25
|Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers
|2:15:27
|26
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed
|2:15:53
|27
|Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak
|2:20:04
|28
|Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz
|2:20:33
|29
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley
|2:20:53
|30
|Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots
|2:23:13
|31
|Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix
|2:24:40
|32
|Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers
|2:25:35
|33
|Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC
|2:26:38
|34
|Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness
|2:33:01
|35
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print
|2:43:09
|36
|Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick
|2:44:01
|37
|Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo
|2:50:16
|38
|Verena Noller (Swi) and Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf
|2:53:15
|39
|Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish
|2:57:25
|40
|Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows
|2:58:22
|41
|Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|2:58:32
|42
|Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine
|3:06:56
|43
|Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers
|3:07:21
|44
|Natasa Kovacic (Cro) and Paulo Slavic (Cro) Bike&Babe Croatia
|3:10:17
|45
|Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream
|3:11:29
|46
|Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders
|3:11:35
|47
|Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town
|3:21:46
|48
|Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too
|3:28:30
|49
|Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2
|3:31:57
|50
|Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth
|3:34:56
|51
|Johan Bornman (RSA) and Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed
|3:36:12
|52
|Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION
|3:36:25
|53
|Urs Pietsch (Ger) and Christine Graetz (Ger) Ein Fall Für Zwei
|3:41:07
|54
|Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77
|3:46:40
|55
|Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom
|3:50:35
|56
|Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen
|3:50:40
|57
|Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble
|3:51:52
|58
|Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit
|3:57:55
|59
|Caren Henschel (RSA) and Dennis Spaeth (RSA) MikoMax
|4:01:47
|60
|Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) and Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail
|4:10:32
|1
|Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Beyers
|6:38:39
|DNF
|Leizel Beyers (KSA) Beyers
|DNF
|Liesl De Willers (RSA) BikeHamptons
|DNF
|Elke De Meerleer (Bel) DECCA
|DNF
|Regula Batt (Swi) Mixed
|DNF
|René Duss (Swi) RRDB
|DNF
|John Vosser (USA) Mixed
|DNF
|Joris Ermens (Bel) DECCA
|DNF
|Doret van Wyk (RSA) Mixed
|DNF
|Harry Scheepers (RSA) Mixed
|1
|Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab
|4:40:49
|2
|Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters
|0:21:14
|3
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation
|0:24:37
|4
|Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander
|0:26:16
|5
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters
|0:30:32
|6
|Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU
|0:30:48
|7
|Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand
|0:32:17
|8
|Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious
|0:35:10
|9
|Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil
|0:39:14
|10
|Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider
|0:40:16
|11
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|0:41:03
|12
|Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters
|0:46:22
|13
|Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men
|0:54:41
|14
|Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|0:56:09
|15
|Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized
|1:02:46
|16
|Andrew Cillie (RSA) and Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters
|1:04:39
|17
|Marcelo Blanch Nascimento (Bra) and Fabio Dias (Bra) Blanch Dias Master Racing
|1:05:22
|18
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap
|1:07:41
|19
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein
|1:08:49
|20
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2
|1:09:03
|21
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|1:11:28
|22
|Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club
|1:12:09
|23
|Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana
|1:14:51
|24
|Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) and Sergio Montagni (Ita) Riva Del Garda
|1:18:45
|25
|Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson
|1:19:33
|26
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike
|1:19:45
|27
|Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout
|1:20:57
|28
|Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners
|1:22:40
|29
|Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters
|1:25:37
|30
|Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds
|1:26:03
|31
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini
|1:26:22
|32
|Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|1:27:27
|33
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|1:29:19
|34
|John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|35
|Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com
|1:30:14
|37
|Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU
|1:31:34
|38
|Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys
|1:33:14
|39
|Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial
|1:36:03
|40
|Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout
|1:38:52
|41
|Robert Van Staden (RSA) and Albert Coetzee (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing
|1:42:57
|42
|Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt
|1:45:28
|43
|Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets
|1:45:30
|44
|Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS
|1:46:44
|45
|Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|1:51:48
|46
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|1:52:07
|47
|Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans
|1:52:52
|48
|Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos
|1:53:31
|49
|Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports
|1:54:33
|50
|Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 5
|1:54:42
|51
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors
|1:55:53
|52
|Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven
|2:01:41
|53
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared
|2:05:20
|54
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez and Alewyn
|2:07:15
|55
|Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand
|2:07:46
|56
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport
|2:10:09
|57
|Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts
|2:15:00
|58
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|2:19:52
|59
|Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite
|2:21:37
|60
|Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana
|2:23:15
|61
|Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy
|2:23:41
|62
|Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men
|2:24:08
|63
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven
|2:25:52
|64
|Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat
|2:28:55
|65
|Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU
|2:29:27
|66
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters
|2:32:15
|67
|Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys
|2:34:15
|68
|Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action
|2:37:16
|69
|Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87
|2:42:09
|70
|Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech
|2:44:03
|72
|Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1
|2:49:20
|73
|Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|2:55:53
|74
|Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|2:56:22
|75
|Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|2:56:44
|76
|Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia
|3:00:33
|77
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals
|3:01:10
|78
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf
|3:02:09
|79
|Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3
|3:02:38
|80
|Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP
|3:02:40
|81
|Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola
|3:04:38
|82
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS
|3:06:48
|83
|Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse
|3:06:50
|84
|Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive
|3:08:03
|85
|William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit
|3:08:35
|86
|Mark Wynn (GBr) and Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.
|3:08:45
|87
|Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire
|3:10:29
|88
|Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge
|3:10:48
|89
|David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos
|3:12:36
|90
|James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects
|3:17:02
|91
|Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto
|3:22:00
|92
|Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE
|3:22:38
|93
|Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se
|3:23:33
|94
|Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures
|3:25:31
|95
|Mike Lewis (RSA) and Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 2
|3:30:34
|96
|Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre
|3:31:30
|97
|Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs
|3:32:25
|98
|Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers
|3:32:38
|99
|Andries Johannes Schaap (RSA) and Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go
|3:35:49
|100
|Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com
|3:38:21
|101
|Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited
|3:41:59
|102
|Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas
|3:43:17
|103
|Andrew Bradley (RSA) and Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery
|3:51:18
|104
|Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love
|3:54:06
|105
|Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans
|3:55:30
|106
|Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers
|3:57:34
|107
|Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion
|3:58:48
|108
|Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property
|4:13:41
|109
|Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil
|4:14:30
|110
|Jaco Anderson (Qat) and Johann Anderson (RSA) Jowetts - Andy Square
|4:15:14
|1
|Erik Baeteman (Bel) Beachbikers
|17:26:15
|DNF
|Derek Pieterse (RSA) Pondoland Boys
|DNF
|John Macleod (GBr) Silent Wolf Scotland
|DNF
|Derek Bottom (GBr) Silent Wolf Scotland
|DNF
|Antonio Gualtieri (RSA) Old Boys
|DNF
|Martin Tyler (RSA) Old Boys
|DNF
|Rik Vincke (Bel) Beachbikers
|DNF
|Peter Mitchell (USA) Forca Angola
|DNF
|Ian Moss (RSA) Pondoland Boys
|DNF
|Dean Mitzel (USA) Forca Angola
|DNF
|Peter Stutz (RSA) Formerly Fat Men
|DNF
|Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men
|1
|Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon
|8:43:53
|2
|Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1
|0:04:23
|3
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens
|0:08:25
|4
|Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1
|0:10:12
|5
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys
|0:13:26
|6
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road
|0:13:58
|7
|David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix
|0:14:05
|8
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing
|0:17:24
|9
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM
|0:19:07
|10
|Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1
|0:20:03
|11
|Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:21:35
|12
|Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2
|0:22:47
|13
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1
|0:34:17
|14
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2
|0:38:21
|15
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:42:14
|16
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain
|0:49:05
|17
|Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2
|0:54:20
|18
|James Williamson (Aus) and Shaun Lewis (Aus) Swell - Enduro Magazine
|0:58:16
|19
|John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team
|1:10:37
|20
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar
|1:26:55
|21
|Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil
|1:27:25
|22
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com
|1:30:26
|23
|Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties
|1:31:42
|24
|Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de
|1:36:50
|25
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT
|1:43:14
|26
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|1:44:12
|27
|Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike
|1:51:58
|28
|Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|1:55:34
|29
|Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2
|1:57:01
|30
|Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade
|1:58:15
|31
|Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1
|2:00:08
|32
|Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding
|2:00:17
|33
|Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental
|2:00:43
|34
|Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE
|2:02:25
|35
|Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group
|2:06:01
|36
|Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ
|2:08:54
|37
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com
|2:09:55
|38
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat
|2:14:35
|39
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta
|2:15:09
|40
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch
|2:16:19
|41
|Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent
|2:18:26
|42
|Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1
|2:22:30
|43
|Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun
|2:26:03
|44
|Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine
|2:27:48
|45
|Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED
|2:28:19
|46
|Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties
|2:38:28
|47
|Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder
|2:38:33
|48
|Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats
|2:43:08
|49
|Albe Geldenhuys (RSA) and Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN
|2:44:01
|50
|Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1
|2:44:57
|51
|Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|2:47:45
|52
|Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1
|2:48:01
|53
|Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour
|2:56:28
|54
|Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime
|2:59:20
|55
|Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark
|2:59:21
|56
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|2:59:27
|57
|Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports
|3:01:25
|58
|Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery
|3:05:08
|59
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer
|3:05:20
|60
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference
|3:07:42
|61
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit
|3:09:13
|62
|Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike
|3:10:20
|63
|Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike
|3:12:04
|64
|George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4
|3:13:01
|65
|Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team
|3:14:04
|66
|Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties
|3:15:18
|67
|Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH
|3:15:19
|68
|Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro
|3:18:12
|69
|Eric van de Sande (Ned) and Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend
|3:19:36
|70
|Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active
|3:24:26
|71
|Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team
|3:24:54
|72
|Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank
|3:26:04
|73
|Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS
|3:28:36
|74
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) and Fabian Van Altena (Ned) Campana
|3:29:00
|75
|Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste
|3:31:22
|76
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach
|3:31:25
|77
|Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2
|3:34:47
|78
|Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes
|3:35:51
|79
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore
|3:35:57
|80
|Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen
|3:36:00
|81
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1
|3:36:05
|82
|John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|3:37:16
|83
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon
|3:37:35
|84
|Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt
|3:37:38
|85
|Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go
|3:39:01
|86
|Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing
|3:39:40
|87
|Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino
|3:40:22
|88
|Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil
|3:41:39
|89
|Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats
|3:41:41
|90
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank
|3:42:31
|91
|Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1
|3:42:56
|92
|Matthys Fourie (RSA) and Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders
|3:44:06
|93
|Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South
|3:46:45
|94
|Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades
|3:49:25
|95
|David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines
|3:49:26
|96
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance
|3:50:44
|97
|Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy
|3:51:49
|98
|Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa
|3:52:12
|99
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso
|3:52:15
|100
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo
|3:54:48
|101
|Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two
|3:57:22
|102
|John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates
|3:58:34
|103
|Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics
|3:59:38
|104
|Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop
|3:59:41
|105
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info
|4:01:26
|106
|Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless
|4:02:11
|107
|Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel
|4:04:13
|108
|Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte
|4:05:23
|109
|Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance
|4:07:05
|110
|Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers
|111
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux
|4:08:29
|112
|Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way
|4:09:59
|113
|Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting
|4:13:07
|114
|Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers
|4:13:29
|115
|Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires
|4:15:38
|116
|Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar
|4:16:46
|117
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital
|4:18:28
|118
|Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha
|4:18:53
|119
|Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool
|4:19:12
|33
|Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software
|4:19:44
|120
|Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe
|4:21:20
|121
|Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3
|4:30:45
|122
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles
|4:33:07
|123
|Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3
|4:33:34
|124
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2
|4:34:19
|125
|Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream
|4:35:09
|126
|Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig
|4:36:54
|127
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers
|4:38:25
|128
|Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it
|4:38:49
|129
|Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin
|4:40:45
|130
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) and Rory Grobelr (RSA) TommyTall
|4:41:39
|131
|Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS
|4:43:23
|132
|Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox
|4:50:20
|133
|Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2
|4:50:29
|134
|Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds
|4:50:31
|135
|Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan
|4:51:35
|136
|Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing
|4:52:19
|137
|Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1
|4:53:22
|138
|Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend
|4:53:44
|139
|Valent Božic (Cro) and Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team
|4:55:30
|140
|Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans
|4:55:34
|141
|Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2
|4:56:29
|142
|Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|5:01:07
|143
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's
|5:02:19
|144
|Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2
|5:03:51
|145
|Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls
|5:04:11
|146
|Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN
|5:04:45
|147
|Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com
|148
|Mark Van Der Peet (Ned) and Bart Doeven (Ned) AFAS
|5:04:56
|149
|Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA
|5:13:03
|150
|Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys
|5:14:25
|151
|Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One
|5:14:42
|152
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold
|5:15:53
|153
|Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV
|5:19:42
|154
|Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge
|5:20:09
|155
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno
|5:20:32
|156
|Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS
|5:23:40
|157
|Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers
|5:24:04
|158
|Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|5:24:35
|159
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital
|5:25:59
|160
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal
|5:26:04
|161
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance
|5:27:23
|162
|Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2
|5:29:37
|163
|Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic
|5:31:10
|164
|David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security
|5:32:05
|165
|Micho Visser (RSA) and Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics
|5:32:58
|166
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|5:38:04
|167
|Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2
|5:39:10
|168
|Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1
|5:41:13
|169
|Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho
|5:41:56
|170
|Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB
|5:42:28
|171
|Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD
|5:44:22
|172
|Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew
|5:45:38
|173
|Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice
|5:47:41
|174
|Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron
|5:48:32
|175
|Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2
|5:48:43
|176
|Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings
|5:49:10
|177
|Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM
|5:49:52
|178
|Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard
|5:50:02
|179
|David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES
|5:52:03
|180
|Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT
|5:52:12
|181
|Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside
|5:53:11
|182
|Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad
|5:53:32
|183
|Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|5:54:34
|184
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens
|5:56:34
|185
|Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3
|5:57:54
|186
|Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB
|6:04:12
|187
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|6:04:24
|188
|Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands
|6:04:39
|189
|Paul Winter (RSA) and Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP
|6:05:03
|190
|Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International
|6:05:33
|191
|Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team
|6:06:11
|192
|Dirk Hörnig (Ger) and Martin Auerbach (Ger) Rodale
|6:07:55
|193
|Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool
|6:08:26
|194
|Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut
|6:10:56
|195
|Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling
|6:11:12
|196
|Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice
|197
|Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal
|6:13:15
|198
|Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion
|6:13:58
|199
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|6:14:59
|200
|Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|6:15:05
|201
|Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F
|6:16:27
|202
|Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services
|6:16:42
|203
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo
|6:16:47
|204
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|6:17:44
|205
|Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld
|6:18:50
|206
|Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice
|6:19:10
|207
|Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld
|6:19:33
|208
|Ryan Loots (GBr) and Paul Thomas (GBr) VC Revolution
|6:19:56
|209
|David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com
|6:25:35
|210
|Niels Van Kampenhout (Ned) and Marc Van Der Vossen (Ned) Epic Flatlanders
|6:25:39
|211
|Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com
|6:26:21
|212
|Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty
|6:28:02
|213
|Louis Dupper (RSA) and Pk De Vlliers (RSA) Untouchables
|6:28:13
|214
|Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira
|6:29:18
|215
|Thor Hansen (RSA) and Karl Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes
|6:30:32
|216
|Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane
|6:31:05
|217
|Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One
|6:31:50
|218
|Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts
|6:31:54
|219
|Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|6:32:07
|220
|Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox
|6:32:58
|221
|Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp
|6:33:05
|222
|Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore
|6:33:22
|223
|Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated
|6:34:58
|224
|Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst
|6:36:25
|225
|Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará
|6:37:15
|226
|Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles
|6:39:20
|227
|Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear
|6:40:30
|228
|Jon Paine (RSA) and Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses
|6:41:30
|229
|Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies
|6:43:01
|230
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos
|6:43:33
|231
|Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes
|6:43:36
|232
|Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig
|6:43:47
|233
|Alexander Klose (Ger) and Christian Klose (Ger) Abbruch
|6:47:08
|234
|David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles
|6:49:28
|235
|Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's
|6:49:41
|236
|Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings
|6:52:22
|237
|Christian Lampe (Ger) and Rainer Sebal (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin
|6:53:44
|238
|Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)
|6:56:10
|239
|Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers
|6:57:35
|240
|Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos
|6:59:05
|241
|Michael Prinsloo (RSA) and Freddie Van Der Colff (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles
|7:01:33
|242
|Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days
|7:02:49
|243
|Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's
|7:04:38
|244
|Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance
|7:09:03
|245
|Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri
|7:09:18
|246
|Harry Beute (Bra) and Daan Maijer (Ned) BikeLife Roden
|7:09:45
|247
|Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats
|7:10:10
|248
|Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles
|7:10:34
|249
|Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers
|7:11:44
|250
|Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel
|7:12:51
|251
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car
|7:13:15
|252
|Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII
|7:13:33
|253
|Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog
|7:14:48
|254
|Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular
|7:15:39
|255
|Bert Ipema (Ned) and Edwin Van Veen (Ned) Philips CL Drachten
|7:16:13
|256
|Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA
|257
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|7:16:24
|258
|Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona
|7:17:30
|79
|Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World
|7:18:33
|259
|Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma
|7:19:22
|260
|Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|7:19:27
|261
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home
|7:20:31
|262
|Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply
|7:21:39
|263
|Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars
|7:23:15
|264
|Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit
|7:23:25
|265
|Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared
|7:24:47
|266
|Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers
|7:25:05
|267
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|7:26:30
|268
|David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions
|7:27:13
|269
|Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life
|7:27:32
|270
|Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell
|7:27:52
|271
|Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop
|7:28:03
|272
|Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited
|7:29:21
|273
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals
|7:29:37
|274
|Coenie Thomas (RSA) and Richard Tustin (Aus) Kiwi Dirtbugs
|7:29:45
|275
|Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room
|7:35:01
|276
|Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN
|7:39:11
|277
|Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers
|7:39:21
|278
|Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad
|7:39:26
|279
|Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2
|7:42:24
|280
|Lake Arapakis (Oma) and James Powers (Oma) Hades
|7:42:47
|281
|Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix
|7:46:09
|282
|Bas de Bruin (Ned) and Peter De Vaal (Ned) Mountain Bike Plus Magazine
|7:47:04
|283
|Andre Smith (RSA) and Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers
|7:48:14
|284
|John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms
|7:49:57
|286
|Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments
|7:54:06
|287
|Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM
|7:55:37
|288
|Marcello Cenci (Bra) and Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT
|7:56:20
|289
|Sbardella Graziano (Ita) and Alessandro Fortunato (Ita) VilYak
|7:58:08
|290
|Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat
|8:01:35
|291
|Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker
|8:02:18
|292
|Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers
|8:03:51
|293
|Robert Baxter (GBr) and Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce
|8:04:13
|294
|Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben
|8:06:37
|295
|Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers
|8:09:58
|296
|Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It
|8:10:10
|297
|Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power
|8:11:50
|298
|Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape
|8:12:37
|299
|Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business
|8:12:44
|300
|Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team
|8:14:49
|301
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN
|8:14:56
|302
|Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) and Wikus Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir
|8:15:28
|303
|Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers
|8:19:00
|304
|Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet
|8:20:15
|305
|Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants
|8:20:36
|306
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats
|8:26:44
|307
|Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers
|8:28:54
|308
|Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma
|8:33:13
|309
|Steen Hinnum (Den) and Renè Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers
|8:34:58
|310
|Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab
|8:36:45
|311
|Nolan Daniel (RSA) and Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234
|8:37:54
|312
|Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs
|8:39:08
|313
|Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus
|8:39:36
|314
|Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|8:39:41
|315
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit
|8:44:01
|316
|Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil
|8:44:52
|317
|Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men
|8:48:03
|318
|David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre
|8:49:38
|319
|Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders
|8:49:45
|320
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel
|8:54:20
|321
|Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza
|8:54:57
|322
|Jacques Van Dyk (RSA) and Johan Pentz (RSA) JJ
|8:57:04
|323
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory
|9:00:54
|324
|Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4
|9:01:18
|325
|Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt
|9:08:07
|326
|Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away
|9:11:19
|327
|Oscar Grobler (RSA) and Gregory Grobler (RSA) Full Circle
|9:20:41
|328
|Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders
|9:25:02
|329
|Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious
|9:28:06
|330
|Dawie Olivier (RSA) and Nick Mckenzie (RSA) SCS Spartans
|9:28:56
|331
|Ralton Roebert (RSA) and Darryl Gove (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter
|9:38:48
|1
|Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies
|11:04:05
|2
|Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE
|0:11:14
|3
|Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree
|0:49:29
|4
|Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN
|1:15:10
|5
|Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT
|2:01:12
|6
|Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies
|2:19:12
|7
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized
|2:53:32
|8
|Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|3:06:29
|9
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies
|3:13:06
|10
|Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies
|4:54:56
|11
|Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines
|5:08:25
|12
|Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake
|5:25:16
|1
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|10:03:38
|2
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka
|0:03:46
|3
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree
|0:19:07
|4
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea
|0:58:22
|5
|Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport
|1:40:40
|6
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho
|1:48:39
|7
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark
|2:04:01
|8
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed
|2:06:33
|9
|Samantha Oosthuizen (RSA) and Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles
|2:10:13
|10
|Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed
|2:40:29
|11
|Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts
|2:45:57
|12
|Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx
|2:51:44
|13
|Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de
|3:13:47
|14
|Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed
|3:14:34
|15
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed
|3:19:07
|16
|Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal
|3:23:52
|17
|Andrew Davison (Aus) and Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2
|3:24:44
|18
|Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mixed
|3:36:00
|19
|Andre Feldmann (Ger) and Katrin Hellwig (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action
|3:40:55
|20
|Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon
|3:43:45
|21
|Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni
|3:48:16
|22
|Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici
|4:02:38
|23
|Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak
|4:03:17
|24
|Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech
|4:04:02
|25
|Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA
|4:14:03
|26
|Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers
|4:30:40
|27
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed
|4:32:56
|28
|Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC
|4:38:13
|29
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley
|4:39:02
|30
|Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz
|4:43:52
|31
|Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix
|4:46:33
|32
|Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots
|5:00:04
|33
|Verena Noller (Swi) and Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf
|5:04:16
|34
|Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers
|5:08:33
|35
|Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|5:19:46
|36
|Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness
|5:23:18
|37
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print
|5:28:49
|38
|Natasa Kovacic (Cro) and Paulo Slavic (Cro) Bike&Babe Croatia
|5:37:43
|39
|Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick
|5:48:28
|40
|Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo
|6:03:16
|41
|Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows
|6:05:47
|42
|Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders
|6:22:05
|43
|Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too
|6:34:30
|44
|Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town
|6:39:45
|45
|Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine
|6:39:57
|46
|Johan Bornman (RSA) and Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed
|6:41:49
|47
|Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish
|6:43:13
|48
|Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers
|6:45:16
|49
|Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth
|6:47:37
|50
|Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream
|6:55:20
|51
|Caren Henschel (RSA) and Dennis Spaeth (RSA) MikoMax
|7:04:52
|52
|Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit
|7:09:31
|53
|Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION
|7:12:41
|54
|Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2
|7:19:48
|55
|Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom
|7:24:11
|56
|Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77
|7:25:17
|57
|Raymond Hack (RSA) and Tanya Van Der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble
|7:26:58
|58
|Urs Pietsch (Ger) and Christine Graetz (Ger) Ein Fall Für Zwei
|7:40:31
|59
|Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) and Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail
|7:49:01
|60
|Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen
|7:50:43
|1
|Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab
|9:51:34
|2
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation
|0:49:54
|3
|Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander
|0:58:49
|4
|Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand
|1:08:13
|5
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters
|1:10:07
|6
|Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious
|1:11:47
|7
|Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU
|1:14:03
|8
|Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil
|1:31:25
|9
|Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider
|1:38:04
|10
|Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters
|1:43:49
|11
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|1:47:03
|12
|Stuart Eunson (Chn) and Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men
|1:49:38
|13
|Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|1:51:12
|14
|Andrew Cillie (RSA) and Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters
|1:52:43
|15
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|2:13:38
|16
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein
|2:18:37
|17
|Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized
|2:21:48
|18
|Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters
|2:27:53
|19
|Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters
|2:28:46
|20
|Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) and Sergio Montagni (Ita) Riva Del Garda
|2:29:57
|21
|Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana
|2:30:16
|22
|Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial
|2:38:48
|23
|Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson
|2:41:19
|24
|Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club
|2:43:50
|25
|Marcelo Blanch Nascimento (Bra) and Fabio Dias (Bra) Blanch Dias Master Racing
|2:52:19
|26
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2
|2:52:55
|27
|Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout
|2:53:29
|28
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|2:58:12
|29
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike
|3:00:10
|30
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap
|3:01:45
|31
|Daniel Smit (RSA) and Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|3:07:43
|32
|Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners
|3:11:52
|34
|Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds
|3:12:34
|35
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini
|3:16:06
|36
|Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com
|3:20:07
|37
|John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|3:20:52
|38
|Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU
|3:21:17
|39
|Robert Van Staden (RSA) and Albert Coetzee (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing
|3:22:52
|40
|Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys
|3:23:06
|41
|Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout
|3:25:04
|42
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors
|3:44:42
|43
|Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets
|3:46:40
|44
|Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand
|3:48:19
|45
|Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|3:49:16
|46
|Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt
|3:52:15
|47
|Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS
|3:53:03
|48
|Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports
|4:01:51
|49
|Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos
|4:07:45
|50
|Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven
|4:09:40
|51
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared
|4:10:13
|52
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|4:19:37
|53
|Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans
|4:20:30
|54
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez and Alewyn
|4:22:47
|55
|Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite
|4:29:00
|56
|Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 5
|4:29:45
|57
|Jef Van Den Eeden (Bel) and Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action
|4:33:52
|58
|Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts
|4:42:36
|59
|Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana
|4:44:31
|60
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|5:01:22
|61
|Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men
|5:06:03
|62
|Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87
|5:11:44
|63
|Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU
|5:18:11
|64
|Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat
|5:18:46
|65
|Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|5:26:54
|66
|Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys
|5:26:57
|67
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport
|5:27:16
|68
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven
|5:29:20
|69
|Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP
|5:37:28
|70
|Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy
|5:37:45
|71
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf
|5:38:08
|72
|Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1
|5:41:06
|73
|Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia
|5:42:13
|74
|Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3
|5:44:30
|75
|Anders Klavberg (Swe) and Günter Andreasson (Swe) cykelmagneten.se
|5:48:34
|76
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters
|5:57:33
|77
|Mark Wynn (GBr) and Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.
|6:00:15
|78
|Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech
|6:01:45
|80
|William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit
|6:14:22
|81
|Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|6:16:59
|82
|Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire
|6:18:49
|83
|Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola
|6:21:19
|84
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS
|6:22:06
|85
|Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse
|6:22:07
|86
|David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos
|6:25:06
|87
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals
|6:30:26
|88
|James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects
|6:36:32
|89
|Andries Johannes Schaap (RSA) and Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go
|6:43:08
|90
|Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge
|6:43:19
|91
|Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE
|6:47:00
|92
|Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas
|6:47:57
|93
|Andrew Bradley (RSA) and Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery
|7:04:30
|94
|Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|7:04:40
|95
|Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive
|7:05:07
|96
|Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers
|97
|Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre
|7:05:49
|98
|Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers
|7:14:13
|99
|Mike Lewis (RSA) and Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 2
|7:14:19
|100
|Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com
|7:14:56
|101
|Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures
|7:21:52
|102
|Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs
|7:22:11
|103
|Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited
|7:33:53
|104
|Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion
|7:36:43
|105
|Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto
|7:38:22
|106
|Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love
|7:41:13
|107
|Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans
|7:48:49
|108
|Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property
|8:04:00
|109
|Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil
|8:20:23
|110
|Jaco Anderson (Qat) and Johann Anderson (RSA) Jowetts - Andy Square
|8:25:20
