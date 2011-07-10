Rice gets her Tour off to winning start
Team Suzuki take one-two
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allison Rice (Team Suzuki)
|0:23:50
|2
|Beck Wiasak (Team Suzuki)
|0:00:08
|3
|Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:00:13
|4
|Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
|0:00:27
|5
|India Faehndrich
|0:00:31
|6
|Letitia Custance (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:00:38
|7
|Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling)
|8
|Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)
|0:00:46
|9
|Kendelle Hodges (Jayco Vis Women's Team)
|0:00:49
|10
|Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)
|0:00:50
|11
|Ailie Mcdonald
|0:00:53
|12
|Megan Bagworth
|0:01:02
|13
|Sue Forsyth
|0:01:05
|14
|Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)
|0:01:06
|15
|Rebecca Doolan
|0:01:14
|16
|Chloe Mcconville (Jayco Vis Women's Team)
|0:01:15
|17
|Elle Dalton
|0:01:23
|18
|Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)
|0:01:27
|19
|Kat Baker
|0:01:30
|20
|Antonia Abbisogni
|0:01:37
|21
|Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)
|0:01:39
|22
|Ellen Skerritt
|0:01:43
|23
|Alice Wallett
|0:01:48
|24
|Racquel Sheath
|0:01:50
|25
|Ruby Livingstone
|0:02:05
|26
|Hannah Van Kampen
|0:02:22
|27
|Kayla Salopek
|0:02:26
|28
|Rachel Southee
|0:02:55
|29
|Kimberley Wells
|0:03:13
|30
|Brigitte Hicks
|0:03:14
|31
|Kayley Murdoch
|0:03:20
|32
|Danyela Van der Sande
|0:03:42
|33
|Julia Main
|0:03:49
|34
|Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)
|0:03:52
|35
|Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar)
|0:04:44
|36
|Bron Ryan (Team Suzuki)
|0:04:45
|37
|Brooke Langereis
|0:04:46
|38
|April Langereis
|0:05:32
|39
|Hayley Follett
|0:06:26
|40
|Amy Austin
|0:08:16
|DNS
|Anna Peterson
|DNS
|Kirsty Mills
|DNS
|Skye-Lee Armstrong (Team SASI Cycling)
|DNS
|Gracie Elvin
|DNS
|Narelle Hards
|DNS
|Samantha Hemsley (Team Suzuki)
