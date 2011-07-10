Trending

Rice gets her Tour off to winning start

Team Suzuki take one-two

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allison Rice (Team Suzuki)0:23:50
2Beck Wiasak (Team Suzuki)0:00:08
3Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:13
4Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)0:00:27
5India Faehndrich0:00:31
6Letitia Custance (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:38
7Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling)
8Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)0:00:46
9Kendelle Hodges (Jayco Vis Women's Team)0:00:49
10Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)0:00:50
11Ailie Mcdonald0:00:53
12Megan Bagworth0:01:02
13Sue Forsyth0:01:05
14Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)0:01:06
15Rebecca Doolan0:01:14
16Chloe Mcconville (Jayco Vis Women's Team)0:01:15
17Elle Dalton0:01:23
18Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)0:01:27
19Kat Baker0:01:30
20Antonia Abbisogni0:01:37
21Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)0:01:39
22Ellen Skerritt0:01:43
23Alice Wallett0:01:48
24Racquel Sheath0:01:50
25Ruby Livingstone0:02:05
26Hannah Van Kampen0:02:22
27Kayla Salopek0:02:26
28Rachel Southee0:02:55
29Kimberley Wells0:03:13
30Brigitte Hicks0:03:14
31Kayley Murdoch0:03:20
32Danyela Van der Sande0:03:42
33Julia Main0:03:49
34Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)0:03:52
35Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar)0:04:44
36Bron Ryan (Team Suzuki)0:04:45
37Brooke Langereis0:04:46
38April Langereis0:05:32
39Hayley Follett0:06:26
40Amy Austin0:08:16
DNSAnna Peterson
DNSKirsty Mills
DNSSkye-Lee Armstrong (Team SASI Cycling)
DNSGracie Elvin
DNSNarelle Hards
DNSSamantha Hemsley (Team Suzuki)

