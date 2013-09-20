Morgan wins opening time trial
Womens race nullified following truck accident on course
Men - Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|0:21:21
|2
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts
|0:00:02
|3
|Miles Scotson (SA) Euride Racing
|0:00:18
|4
|Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:21
|5
|Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing
|0:00:28
|6
|Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing
|0:00:30
|7
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:31
|8
|Jayden Copp (Qld) Pro Team Downunder
|0:00:34
|9
|Nathan Elliott (Vic) Vie13 Kustom Appare
|0:00:37
|10
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:39
|11
|Jacob Kauffmann (NSW) Budget Forklifts
|0:00:40
|12
|Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
|13
|Nick Bensley (Vic) Good Brother Cafe
|0:00:46
|14
|Marc Williams (ACT) Budget Forklifts
|0:00:53
|15
|Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|0:00:58
|16
|Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:00
|17
|Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:03
|18
|Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|0:01:04
|19
|Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
|0:01:11
|20
|Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts
|0:01:14
|21
|Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:19
|22
|Jacob Restall (Qld) Pro Team Downunder
|0:01:26
|23
|Eric Sheppard (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:01:27
|24
|Timothy Cameron (ACT) Good Brother Cafe
|0:01:36
|25
|Brendan Johnston (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:01:37
|26
|Kyle Bridgwood (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|27
|Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|0:01:39
|28
|Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|0:01:40
|29
|Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|30
|Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing
|0:01:41
|31
|Ronald Visser (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|0:01:47
|32
|Robert Mccarthy (SA) Euride Racing
|0:01:50
|33
|Keegan Aitchison (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|0:01:55
|34
|Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Data#3
|0:01:59
|35
|Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|36
|Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|37
|Kristian Juel (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|0:02:03
|38
|James Szollosi (Qld) Pro Team Downunder
|0:02:04
|39
|Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:02:09
|40
|Mark Jamieson (Tas) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:02:10
|41
|Dave Brown (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|0:02:13
|42
|Allan Sieper (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|43
|Brad Hannaford (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|0:02:22
|44
|Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:02:24
|45
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|0:02:26
|46
|Jack McCulloch (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|0:02:27
|47
|Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|48
|Cameron Ivory (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|49
|Matthew Rizzuto (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|50
|Samuel Burston (NSW) Good Brother Cafe
|0:02:33
|51
|Mark Crawford (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
|0:02:39
|52
|Craig Hutton (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
|0:02:41
|53
|Josh Berry (NSW) Suzuki Bontrager
|54
|Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:02:43
|55
|Tamas Allenby (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|0:02:44
|56
|Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|57
|Daniel O'keefe (NSW) GPM Data#3
|0:02:45
|58
|Saxon Irvine (NSW) Good Brother Cafe
|0:02:46
|59
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:02:47
|60
|Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Data#3
|61
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (NSW) Vie13 Kustom Appare
|62
|Brad Davies (SA) Euride Racing
|0:02:48
|63
|Matt King (Qld) Vie13 Kustom Appare
|64
|Mark Jewell (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club
|0:02:50
|65
|Jesse Ewart (NSW) GPM Data#3
|0:02:51
|66
|Nicholas Woods (NSW) Pro Team Downunder
|0:02:53
|67
|Alex Grunke (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|68
|Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|0:02:58
|69
|Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|70
|Alex Ball (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club
|71
|Luke Cridland (NSW) Good Brother Cafe
|0:02:59
|72
|Kenneth Webster (NSW) Canberra Cycling Club
|0:03:01
|73
|Joel Walsh (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club
|74
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
|0:03:06
|75
|Karl Michelin-Beard (NSW) Vie13 Kustom Appare
|0:03:07
|76
|James Toole (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
|0:03:10
|77
|Michael Rice (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|78
|Cameron Harrison (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|0:03:11
|79
|Joshua Cornish (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|0:03:12
|80
|Ian Gardiner (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|0:03:13
|81
|Douglas Freeburn (Qld) Pro Team Downunder
|82
|Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|83
|Harrison Bailey (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
|0:03:14
|84
|Stephen Isbel (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team
|85
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:18
|86
|Josh Aldridge (NZl) Rydges Capital Hill
|87
|Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|88
|Sean Whitfield (ACT) Pro Team Downunder
|0:03:24
|89
|Alex Quirk (Qld) Good Brother Cafe
|0:03:28
|90
|Jason Chalker (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
|91
|Jared Greenville (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
|0:03:29
|92
|Alistair Donohoe (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|93
|Tristan Dimmock (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
|0:03:31
|94
|Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
|95
|Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#3
|96
|Daryl Purches (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|97
|Adam Allen (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|0:03:33
|98
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:03:35
|99
|James Swadling (NSW) Good Brother Cafe
|100
|Nathan Booth (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
|0:03:37
|101
|Guy Brown (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|102
|Thomas Palmer (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
|0:03:40
|103
|Zachary Baker (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
|0:03:41
|104
|Eamonn Bell (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club
|0:03:44
|105
|David Parker (ACT) Vie13 Kustom Appare
|0:03:48
|106
|William Andersson (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
|107
|Alex Hersey (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
|0:03:50
|108
|Michael Hosking (Vic) Vie13 Kustom Appare
|0:03:52
|109
|Alexander Malone (NSW) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|110
|John Peppard (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|0:03:54
|111
|Tristan Cardew (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|0:03:55
|112
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:04:05
|113
|Dillon Bennett (NZl) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|0:04:06
|114
|Mathew Marshall (Qld) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:04:08
|115
|Tristan Bauer (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|116
|Peter Smith (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:04:12
|117
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:04:20
|118
|Elliot Kippen (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|0:04:25
|119
|Riley Maule (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|0:04:26
|120
|Laurent Groom (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club
|0:04:29
|121
|Russell Gill (SA) Euride Racing
|122
|Ben Marshall (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
|0:04:31
|123
|Kris Johnston (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|124
|Craig Cooke (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|125
|David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
|0:04:32
|126
|Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:04:35
|127
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:04:38
|128
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (ACT) Vie13 Kustom Appare
|0:04:50
|129
|Tom Petty (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
|0:04:53
|130
|Ryan Macanally (Qld) Euride Racing
|0:04:54
|131
|Stuart Smith (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:05:00
|132
|Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Data#3
|133
|Scott Harrison (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club
|0:05:01
|134
|Jake Magee (NSW) GPM Data#3
|135
|Dylan Cooper (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|136
|Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts
|0:05:03
|137
|Benjamin Carmody (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|138
|William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:05:12
|139
|Thomas Patton (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
|0:05:18
|140
|Kee Meng Ang (SIN) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:05:25
|141
|Aaron Piper (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|0:05:51
|142
|Simon Hammond (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
|0:06:12
|143
|Samuel Volkers (Qld) Pro Team Downunder
|0:06:45
|144
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) GPM Data#3
|0:10:29
|145
|Jing Long The (SIN) search2retain p/b health.com.au
|0:10:30
Women - Race Nullified
