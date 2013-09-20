Trending

Morgan wins opening time trial

Womens race nullified following truck accident on course

Men - Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:21:21
2Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts0:00:02
3Miles Scotson (SA) Euride Racing0:00:18
4Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:21
5Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing0:00:28
6Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing0:00:30
7Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:31
8Jayden Copp (Qld) Pro Team Downunder0:00:34
9Nathan Elliott (Vic) Vie13 Kustom Appare0:00:37
10Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:39
11Jacob Kauffmann (NSW) Budget Forklifts0:00:40
12Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
13Nick Bensley (Vic) Good Brother Cafe0:00:46
14Marc Williams (ACT) Budget Forklifts0:00:53
15Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:00:58
16Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:00
17Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:03
18Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:01:04
19Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts0:01:11
20Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts0:01:14
21Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:19
22Jacob Restall (Qld) Pro Team Downunder0:01:26
23Eric Sheppard (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au0:01:27
24Timothy Cameron (ACT) Good Brother Cafe0:01:36
25Brendan Johnston (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager0:01:37
26Kyle Bridgwood (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
27Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team0:01:39
28Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team0:01:40
29Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
30Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing0:01:41
31Ronald Visser (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:01:47
32Robert Mccarthy (SA) Euride Racing0:01:50
33Keegan Aitchison (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:01:55
34Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Data#30:01:59
35Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au
36Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
37Kristian Juel (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:02:03
38James Szollosi (Qld) Pro Team Downunder0:02:04
39Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:09
40Mark Jamieson (Tas) Target Trek Racing Team0:02:10
41Dave Brown (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:02:13
42Allan Sieper (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team0:02:14
43Brad Hannaford (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:02:22
44Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:02:24
45Patrick Sharpe (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:02:26
46Jack McCulloch (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team0:02:27
47Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
48Cameron Ivory (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
49Matthew Rizzuto (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team0:02:30
50Samuel Burston (NSW) Good Brother Cafe0:02:33
51Mark Crawford (NSW) Parramatta Race Team0:02:39
52Craig Hutton (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill0:02:41
53Josh Berry (NSW) Suzuki Bontrager
54Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:02:43
55Tamas Allenby (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:02:44
56Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
57Daniel O'keefe (NSW) GPM Data#30:02:45
58Saxon Irvine (NSW) Good Brother Cafe0:02:46
59Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:47
60Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Data#3
61Ivan Michelin-Beard (NSW) Vie13 Kustom Appare
62Brad Davies (SA) Euride Racing0:02:48
63Matt King (Qld) Vie13 Kustom Appare
64Mark Jewell (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club0:02:50
65Jesse Ewart (NSW) GPM Data#30:02:51
66Nicholas Woods (NSW) Pro Team Downunder0:02:53
67Alex Grunke (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
68Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:02:58
69Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
70Alex Ball (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club
71Luke Cridland (NSW) Good Brother Cafe0:02:59
72Kenneth Webster (NSW) Canberra Cycling Club0:03:01
73Joel Walsh (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club
74Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:03:06
75Karl Michelin-Beard (NSW) Vie13 Kustom Appare0:03:07
76James Toole (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club0:03:10
77Michael Rice (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
78Cameron Harrison (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:03:11
79Joshua Cornish (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team0:03:12
80Ian Gardiner (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:03:13
81Douglas Freeburn (Qld) Pro Team Downunder
82Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
83Harrison Bailey (NSW) Parramatta Race Team0:03:14
84Stephen Isbel (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team
85Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:18
86Josh Aldridge (NZl) Rydges Capital Hill
87Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:03:22
88Sean Whitfield (ACT) Pro Team Downunder0:03:24
89Alex Quirk (Qld) Good Brother Cafe0:03:28
90Jason Chalker (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
91Jared Greenville (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club0:03:29
92Alistair Donohoe (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au
93Tristan Dimmock (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club0:03:31
94Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
95Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#3
96Daryl Purches (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
97Adam Allen (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:03:33
98Stuart Shaw (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager0:03:35
99James Swadling (NSW) Good Brother Cafe
100Nathan Booth (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club0:03:37
101Guy Brown (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:03:39
102Thomas Palmer (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club0:03:40
103Zachary Baker (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill0:03:41
104Eamonn Bell (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club0:03:44
105David Parker (ACT) Vie13 Kustom Appare0:03:48
106William Andersson (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
107Alex Hersey (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill0:03:50
108Michael Hosking (Vic) Vie13 Kustom Appare0:03:52
109Alexander Malone (NSW) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
110John Peppard (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:03:54
111Tristan Cardew (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:03:55
112Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:04:05
113Dillon Bennett (NZl) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:04:06
114Mathew Marshall (Qld) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:04:08
115Tristan Bauer (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
116Peter Smith (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:04:12
117Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:04:20
118Elliot Kippen (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:04:25
119Riley Maule (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:04:26
120Laurent Groom (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club0:04:29
121Russell Gill (SA) Euride Racing
122Ben Marshall (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club0:04:31
123Kris Johnston (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
124Craig Cooke (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
125David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:04:32
126Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:04:35
127Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au0:04:38
128Etienne Blumstein-Jones (ACT) Vie13 Kustom Appare0:04:50
129Tom Petty (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:04:53
130Ryan Macanally (Qld) Euride Racing0:04:54
131Stuart Smith (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au0:05:00
132Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Data#3
133Scott Harrison (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club0:05:01
134Jake Magee (NSW) GPM Data#3
135Dylan Cooper (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team0:05:02
136Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:05:03
137Benjamin Carmody (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team0:05:10
138William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:05:12
139Thomas Patton (NSW) Parramatta Race Team0:05:18
140Kee Meng Ang (SIN) search2retain p/b health.com.au0:05:25
141Aaron Piper (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:05:51
142Simon Hammond (NSW) Parramatta Race Team0:06:12
143Samuel Volkers (Qld) Pro Team Downunder0:06:45
144Joshua Taylor (NSW) GPM Data#30:10:29
145Jing Long The (SIN) search2retain p/b health.com.au0:10:30

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euride Racing1:05:19
2Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
3Budget Forklifts0:00:19
4Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:02:46
5Pro Team Downunder0:02:48
6Good Brother Cafe0:03:39
7St George Skoda HP Team0:03:43
8Vie13 Kustom Apparel0:04:56
9Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:05:19
10Rydges Capital Hill0:05:23
11Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:05:27
12search2retain p/b health.com.au0:05:39
13Target Trek Racing Team0:06:01
14Suzuki Bontrager0:06:12
15GPM Data#30:06:15
16Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:06:17
17Tiffen Cycling Team0:06:42
18Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:07:31
19Illawarra Cycle Club0:07:33
20Canberra Cycling Club0:08:23
21Parramatta Race Team0:09:55
22Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:09:59

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:21:21
2Miles Scotson (SA) Euride Racing0:00:18
3Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing0:00:28
4Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing0:00:30
5Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:31
6Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:00
7Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:03
8Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:01:04
9Jacob Restall (Qld) Pro Team Downunder0:01:26
10Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team0:01:39

Women - Race Nullified

