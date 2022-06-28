Coles-Lyster, Foley take Canadian criterium titles

Image 1 of 17 l to r: Alison Jackson, Maggie Coles-Lyster, Holly Simonson (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 17 L to r: Alexander Cowan, Michael Foley, Sam Morris (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 17 The 2022 Canadian Criterium Championships (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 17 Pickrell and Cote (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 17 Cowan leads Foley and Morris (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 17 The 2022 Canadian Criterium Championships (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 17 Dal-Cin leads Cowan (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 17 Michael Foley (Toronto Hustle) leads Derek Gee (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 17 Start of the last lap (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 17 Final sprint (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 17 (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 17 Maggie Coles-Lyster (BC) DNA Pro Cycling (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 17 Maggie Coles-Lyster (BC) DNA Pro Cycling (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 17 Alison Jackson (Liv Racing Xstra) leading Marie-Soleil Blais (Team Farto-BTC) and Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 17 Alison Jackson goes for the $820 crowd prime (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 17 Final sprint with Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling) out in front (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 17 Maggie Coles-Lyster (BC) DNA Pro Cycling wins (Image credit: Rob Jones ) Image 1 of 17

The 2022 Canadian Road Championships concluded Sunday evening in Edmonton with the crowd-pleasing Criterium championships. Although not an official UCI championship event, riders still fight for these titles and the jersey they can wear in criteriums across North America. Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Racing), the acknowledged top Canadian women's crit rider, took the women's title one day after winning the Road title.

Held in the popular Whyte Avenue district, the 1.4 kilometre square circuit with four right turns had a tailwind on the finishing straight. The women rode for 60 minutes plus five laps.

After a few abortive breakaway efforts, an elite group of women broke clear - Coles-Lyster, Alison Jackson (Liv Racing), Marie-Soleil Blais (Team Farto) and Ngaire Barraclough (The Cyclery). It looked like this might be the winning move as they took 20-plus seconds out of the peloton, but after over 20 minutes of the front, the shrinking bunch finally reeled them in.

With five minutes and five laps to go, Jackson outsprinted Blais for the crowd prime - a massive $820 - and tried to keep going, but was brought back, setting the stage for a field sprint. Coles-Lyster, who already has multiple crit wins to her credit this year on the U.S. circuit, came out of the final corner in the lead and powered down the finishing straight to take her second title in two days. Jackson was on her wheel the whole way but couldn't come by, with Holly Simonson (Cycling BC) taking third.

"I was pretty confident," admitted Coles-Lyster, "but there's still Alison Jackson, the whole Cyclery team and other teams. You just never know; team tactics come into play and when you are a solo rider in the race there are a lot of things you have to think about. After yesterday [sprint for road title] I'm very confident in my sprint right now, so I knew if I was first around that last corner I would have it, so I made that my focus the whole race. This one was very special because of how many criteriums my team does, so now I can wear the red and white and the maple leaf down in the U.S."

Foley wins men's title

Although not an official UCI championship event, riders still fight for these titles and the jersey they can wear in criteriums across North America. Michael Foley (Toronto Hustle) won the men's title, the first road title for the Olympic track rider.

The men's race had 94 riders start, with only 37 finish on the lead lap, such was the speed and aggression of the race. There were numerous attempts to establish a break - with Alec Cowan (L39ion of LA) in many of them - but none managed to establish a firm gap.

The final sprint was a five-up race between Foley, Cowan, Sam Morris (Above + Beyond Cancer p/b Bike World), Evan Burtnik (X-Speed United Continental) and Pier-Andre Cote (Human Powered health), the new Road champion. Foley took the win with a bike throw, ahead of Cowan and Morris.

For Foley, it was the second crit win of his career, one week after winning Preston Street in Ottawa. "This is only my second road victory, after Preston," said Foley, "an hour's a good length for me! I was concerned about some of the early breaks, but Derek (Gee - Israel Cycling Academy) and Pier-Andre were also in the pack watching it, and I had lots of teammates around me. I just wanted to stay near the front because I know crits are a lot easier near the front. I'm excited, because I never get to wear the national champs jersey [in a race] on the track."

Elite Men Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Foley (Toronto Hustle) 1:08:49 2 Alexander Cowan (L39ion of los Angeles) 3 Sam Morris (Above + Beyond Cancer p/b Bike World) 4 Evan Burtnik (X Speed United Continental) 5 Pier-André Côté (Human Powered Health) 6 Nicolas Côté (Yoeleo Test Team p/B 4) 7 Charles Duquette (Equipe du Quebec)* 8 Derek Gee (Israel Cycling Academy) 9 Thomas Schellenberg (Tag Cycling Race Team) 10 Philippe Jacob (Desjardins-Ford-Cromwell-Primeau Velo) 11 Amiel Flett-Brown (Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 12 Matthew Sherar (Ascent Cycling) 13 David Dubé (Toronto Hustle) 14 Lukas Conly (Tra/Mandevco) 15 Nathan Pruner (Tag Cycling Race Team) 16 Edward Walsh (Toronto Hustle) 17 Arnaud Beaudoin (Equipe du Quebec) 18 Tristan Jussaume (Equipe du Quebec) 19 Evan Russell (Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team) 0:00:06 20 Braden Kersey (Tac Cycling Race Team) 21 Reilly Pargeter (Attack Racing) 22 Laurent Gervais (Cannondale Echelon p/B 4) 23 Ethan Sittlington (Toronto Hustle) 24 Ethan Pauly (Tac Cycling Race Team) 25 Matisse Julien (Premier Tech u23 Cycling Project) 26 Alexander Fraser-Maraun (Red Truck Tracing p/b Mosaic Homes) 27 Craig Luinstra (Hewdog Racing) 28 Robin Plamondon (Premier Tech u23 Cycling Project) 0:00:17 29 Carson Miles (Premier Tech u23 Cycling Project) 30 Matteo Dal-Cin (Toronto Hustle) 31 Lukas Carreau (Equipe du Quebec) 32 Reid Kinniburgh (Tag Cycling Race Team) 0:00:34 33 Axel Froner (Tag Cycling Race Team) 0:01:02 34 Mark Fagnan (The Bike Shop Racing) 0:01:23 35 Daniel Fraser-Maraun (Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:01:36 36 Aidan Oliphant (Tag Cycling Race Team) 0:09:32 37 Chris Ernst (Xspeed United Continental) 0:09:39 38 Mason Burtnik (Juventus Cycling Club) 39 Nicolas Rivard (Premier Tech u23 Cycling Project) 40 Riley Pickrell (Israel Cycling Academy) 41 Adam de Vos (Human Powered Health) 42 Jean Michel Lachance (Equipe du Quebec) 43 Quentin Cowan 44 Luke Hubner (Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 45 Eric Berg (Team Alberta) 46 Jamin Soehn (Manteo Cycling) 47 Simon Dubuc (Tra/Mandevco) 48 Brett Stoppa (Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme) 49 Léonard Péloquin (Equipe du Quebec) 50 Francis Juneau (Premier Tech u23 Cycling Project) 51 Nicholas Menegon (Tag Cycling Race Team) 52 Jakob Claffey (Edmonton Road and Track Club) 53 Joseph Lupien (Team Skyline) 54 Zakariya Jackson (Team Ontario / United Nation of Cyclists) 55 Christopher Rowley (Yoeleo Test Team p/B 4) 56 Samuel Hogman (Hewdog Racing) 57 Etiene Dugré-Arcand (Ec Subway) 58 Joel Plamondon (Equipe du Quebec) 59 Brad Bickley (Hewdog Racing) 60 Raphael Parisella (B&b Hotels-Ktm) 61 Thomas Nadeau (Desjardins-Ford-Cromwell-Primeau Velo) 62 Emile Hamm (Toronto Hustle) 63 Erik Diertens (Cycles West) 64 Daniel Kalichman (Toronto Hustle) 65 Oliver Dowd (United Nations of Cyclists) 66 Hayden Mayeur (Peloton Racing p/b Momentum Cycling) 67 Erik Haaheim (Independent) 68 Theodore Woodford (Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme) 69 Daniel Gregory (United Nations of Cyclists) 70 Jonathan Blazevic (Team Hamilton) 71 Gilles Lepage (Cranked) 72 Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle) 73 Lucas Guevremont (Independent) 74 Albert Nguyen (Edmonton Road and Track Club) 75 David Jackson (Velonorth) 76 Caleb Bender (Veloselect-Silber Elite Cycling Team) 77 Benjamin Brignall (Independent) 78 Yannick Banville (Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme)