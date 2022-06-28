Coles-Lyster, Foley take Canadian criterium titles

The 2022 Canadian Road Championships concluded Sunday evening in Edmonton with the crowd-pleasing Criterium championships. Although not an official UCI championship event, riders still fight for these titles and the jersey they can wear in criteriums across North America. Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Racing), the acknowledged top Canadian women's crit rider, took the women's title one day after winning the Road title.

Held in the popular Whyte Avenue district, the 1.4 kilometre square circuit with four right turns had a tailwind on the finishing straight. The women rode for 60 minutes plus five laps.

After a few abortive breakaway efforts, an elite group of women broke clear - Coles-Lyster, Alison Jackson (Liv Racing), Marie-Soleil Blais (Team Farto) and Ngaire Barraclough (The Cyclery). It looked like this might be the winning move as they took 20-plus seconds out of the peloton, but after over 20 minutes of the front, the shrinking bunch finally reeled them in. 

With five minutes and five laps to go, Jackson outsprinted Blais for the crowd prime - a massive $820 - and tried to keep going, but was brought back, setting the stage for a field sprint. Coles-Lyster, who already has multiple crit wins to her credit this year on the U.S. circuit, came out of the final corner in the lead and powered down the finishing straight to take her second title in two days. Jackson was on her wheel the whole way but couldn't come by, with Holly Simonson (Cycling BC) taking third.

"I was pretty confident," admitted Coles-Lyster, "but there's still Alison Jackson, the whole Cyclery team and other teams. You just never know; team tactics come into play and when you are a solo rider in the race there are a lot of things you have to think about. After yesterday [sprint for road title] I'm very confident in my sprint right now, so I knew if I was first around that last corner I would have it, so I made that my focus the whole race. This one was very special because of how many criteriums my team does, so now I can wear the red and white and the maple leaf down in the U.S."

Foley wins men's title

The men's race had 94 riders start, with only 37 finish on the lead lap, such was the speed and aggression of the race. There were numerous attempts to establish a break - with Alec Cowan (L39ion of LA) in many of them - but none managed to establish a firm gap. 

The final sprint was a five-up race between Foley, Cowan, Sam Morris (Above + Beyond Cancer p/b Bike World), Evan Burtnik (X-Speed United Continental) and Pier-Andre Cote (Human Powered health), the new Road champion. Foley took the win with a bike throw, ahead of Cowan and Morris. 

For Foley, it was the second crit win of his career, one week after winning Preston Street in Ottawa. "This is only my second road victory, after Preston," said Foley, "an hour's a good length for me! I was concerned about some of the early breaks, but Derek (Gee - Israel Cycling Academy) and Pier-Andre were also in the pack watching it, and I had lots of teammates around me. I just wanted to stay near the front because I know crits are a lot easier near the front. I'm excited, because I never get to wear the national champs jersey [in a race] on the track."

Elite Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Foley (Toronto Hustle) 1:08:49
2Alexander Cowan (L39ion of los Angeles)
3Sam Morris (Above + Beyond Cancer p/b Bike World)
4Evan Burtnik (X Speed United Continental)
5Pier-André Côté (Human Powered Health)
6Nicolas Côté (Yoeleo Test Team p/B 4)
7Charles Duquette (Equipe du Quebec)*
8Derek Gee (Israel Cycling Academy)
9Thomas Schellenberg (Tag Cycling Race Team)
10Philippe Jacob (Desjardins-Ford-Cromwell-Primeau Velo)
11Amiel Flett-Brown (Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
12Matthew Sherar (Ascent Cycling)
13David Dubé (Toronto Hustle)
14Lukas Conly (Tra/Mandevco)
15Nathan Pruner (Tag Cycling Race Team)
16Edward Walsh (Toronto Hustle)
17Arnaud Beaudoin (Equipe du Quebec)
18Tristan Jussaume (Equipe du Quebec)
19Evan Russell (Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team) 0:00:06
20Braden Kersey (Tac Cycling Race Team)
21Reilly Pargeter (Attack Racing)
22Laurent Gervais (Cannondale Echelon p/B 4)
23Ethan Sittlington (Toronto Hustle)
24Ethan Pauly (Tac Cycling Race Team)
25Matisse Julien (Premier Tech u23 Cycling Project)
26Alexander Fraser-Maraun (Red Truck Tracing p/b Mosaic Homes)
27Craig Luinstra (Hewdog Racing)
28Robin Plamondon (Premier Tech u23 Cycling Project) 0:00:17
29Carson Miles (Premier Tech u23 Cycling Project)
30Matteo Dal-Cin (Toronto Hustle)
31Lukas Carreau (Equipe du Quebec)
32Reid Kinniburgh (Tag Cycling Race Team) 0:00:34
33Axel Froner (Tag Cycling Race Team) 0:01:02
34Mark Fagnan (The Bike Shop Racing) 0:01:23
35Daniel Fraser-Maraun (Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:01:36
36Aidan Oliphant (Tag Cycling Race Team) 0:09:32
37Chris Ernst (Xspeed United Continental) 0:09:39
38Mason Burtnik (Juventus Cycling Club)
39Nicolas Rivard (Premier Tech u23 Cycling Project)
40Riley Pickrell (Israel Cycling Academy)
41Adam de Vos (Human Powered Health)
42Jean Michel Lachance (Equipe du Quebec)
43Quentin Cowan
44Luke Hubner (Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
45Eric Berg (Team Alberta)
46Jamin Soehn (Manteo Cycling)
47Simon Dubuc (Tra/Mandevco)
48Brett Stoppa (Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme)
49Léonard Péloquin (Equipe du Quebec)
50Francis Juneau (Premier Tech u23 Cycling Project)
51Nicholas Menegon (Tag Cycling Race Team)
52Jakob Claffey (Edmonton Road and Track Club)
53Joseph Lupien (Team Skyline)
54Zakariya Jackson (Team Ontario / United Nation of Cyclists)
55Christopher Rowley (Yoeleo Test Team p/B 4)
56Samuel Hogman (Hewdog Racing)
57Etiene Dugré-Arcand (Ec Subway)
58Joel Plamondon (Equipe du Quebec)
59Brad Bickley (Hewdog Racing)
60Raphael Parisella (B&b Hotels-Ktm)
61Thomas Nadeau (Desjardins-Ford-Cromwell-Primeau Velo)
62Emile Hamm (Toronto Hustle)
63Erik Diertens (Cycles West)
64Daniel Kalichman (Toronto Hustle)
65Oliver Dowd (United Nations of Cyclists)
66Hayden Mayeur (Peloton Racing p/b Momentum Cycling)
67Erik Haaheim (Independent)
68Theodore Woodford (Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme)
69Daniel Gregory (United Nations of Cyclists)
70Jonathan Blazevic (Team Hamilton)
71Gilles Lepage (Cranked)
72Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
73Lucas Guevremont (Independent)
74Albert Nguyen (Edmonton Road and Track Club)
75David Jackson (Velonorth)
76Caleb Bender (Veloselect-Silber Elite Cycling Team)
77Benjamin Brignall (Independent)
78Yannick Banville (Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme)

Elite Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maggie Coles-Lyster (Dna Pro Cycling) 1:10:30
2Alison Jackson (Liv Racing Xstra)
3Holly Simonson (Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
4Ariane Bonhomme (The Cyclery Racing)
5Marie-Soleil Blais (Team Farto-Btc)
6Lily Plante (Desjardins-Ford-Cromwell-Primeau Velo)*
7Emily Flynn (La Sweat)
8Isabella Bertold (Instafund Racing)
9Ngaire Barraclough (The Cyclery Racing)
10Helena Coney (Instafund Racing) 0:00:04
11Jazmine Lavergne (Desjardins-Ford-Cromwell-Primeau Velo) 0:00:05
12Yael Klein (Ascent Cycling) 0:00:09
13Coralie Levesque (Equipe du Quebec)
14Noémie Fortin (Desjardins-Ford-Cromwell-Primeau Velo) 0:00:11
15Élissa Proulx (Team Macadam Cowboys)
16Emma Scott (Manteo Cycling)
17Hayley Basterash (The Cyclery Racing
18Iris Gabelier (Desjardins-Ford-Cromwell-Primeau Velo)
19Jackie Peters (Team Vsv)
20Victoria Dupont (Equipe du Quebec)
21Camille Primeau (Desjardins-Ford-Cromwell-Primeau Velo) 0:00:15
22Annie Scott (The Cyclery Racing)
23Brenna Pauly (Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
24Holly Henry (Instafund Racing)
25Justine Thomas (Desjardins-Ford-Cromwell-Primeau Velo)
26Sarah Hamel (Equipe du Quebec)
27Sidney McGill (Pealhead Race Room)
28Caileigh Filmer (The Cyclery Racing)
29Whitney Surgenor (The Cyclery Racing)
30Erin Attwell (The Cyclery Racing)
31Nadia Gontova (Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
32Emma Dressler (Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme)
33Elizabeth Gin (Desjardins-Ford-Cromwell-Primeau Velo)
34Hannah Allen (Fount Cycling Guild)
35Samantha Hargreaves (Team Alberta)
36Elizabeth Archbold (Team Yukon)
37Allyson Webb-Charland (Team Macadam Cowboys)
38Jessy Carveth (Project Dialed In)
39Jenna Nestman (Independent)
40Christiane Bilodeau (Juventus Cycling Club)
41Megan Poulin (Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme)
42Sarah McMaster (Pedalhead Road Works)
43Kaelen Coles-Lyster (Local Ride Race Team)

