Image 1 of 22 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) wins the Elite men's 160 km road race (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 22 Part of the course is along the Ottawa River (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 3 of 22 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) and Bruno Langlois (Garneau Québecor) have a go (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 4 of 22 The heavy rain returned and Svein Tuft (Orica-Scott) goes on the offensive (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 5 of 22 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro) and Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 6 of 22 U23 winner Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau Québecor) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 7 of 22 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau Québecor) open a gap (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 8 of 22 Guillaume Boivin (Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 9 of 22 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) passes Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau Québecor) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 10 of 22 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) drives for the line (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 11 of 22 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) leads Alex Cataford (United Healthcare through a corner (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 12 of 22 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 13 of 22 Waiting to start (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 14 of 22 Peloton with Canadian Parliament buildings as backdrop (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 15 of 22 Ominous clouds just before first heavy downpour (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 16 of 22 Guillaume Boivin (Cycling academy) spent a lot of time at the front of the race (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 17 of 22 Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro) and Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) attack (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 18 of 22 Officials neutralize the race when lightning began to strike close (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 19 of 22 Guillaume Boivin (Cycling Academy) back at the front when racing resumed (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 20 of 22 The field sprint (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 21 of 22 National Champion Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 22 of 22 Podium: Marc-Antoine Soucy, Matte0 Dal-Cin, Pier-Andre Cote (Image credit: Rob Jones)

The road race portion of the Canadian national road championships in Ottawa concluded on Sunday with the Elite and Under-23 men's road race. Ottawa native Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) made up for last year's crash in the final corner by taking the title after a day of torrential rain.

The road races were held on a ten kilometre circuit west of the city center, along the Ottawa River. The 160 kilometre race began in sunny conditions, but roughly 65 kilometres into the race heavy rain swept in from the west. Racing continued for another lap before officials neutralized the competition due to nearby lightning, with riders taking shelter in tents and team vehicles at the start line.

After approximately 20 minutes, the worst of the storm had passed and the race was restarted, with the roads drying out and the sky turning sunny and hot. However, black clouds were again rolling in from the west, and with about 40 kilometres to go even heavier rain returned, only slackening off for the finish.

Attacks earlier in the race had not worked, but the rain led to even more aggressive racing. A small group opened a gap with three laps to go, but WorldTour pro Svein Tuft (Orica-Scott) went to the front of the rapidly disintegrating peloton to pull it back. Dal-Cin attacked with Under-23 rider Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau Quebecor) as the race went under 20 kilometres to go, and this move stuck, opening up 30 seconds as they started the final lap. It was shrinking through the lap, but there was no organization in the chase, in the teeming rain.

Dal-Cin, who had crashed going into the final corner while in the lead last year, took the last turn more cautiously this time, but was able to pass Soucy in the final 100 metres to win the title. Soucy took the Under-23 title with his second place. Third place went to Pier-André Côté of Silber Pro Cycling.

"It was a crazy day out there," agreed Dal-Cin, "from sun to rain, to sun and then back to rain. But I don't really care at this point, I'm just over the moon. To be honest, I don't even know how it happened [the winning break]. We just ended up out there with a lap and a half to go, and we just rolled really well together and duked it out in the sprint. I definitely didn't hot rod the corner this year! I waited until we were free and clear of it before I started my sprint. It's pretty amazing; there are just so many friends and family here."

Full Results