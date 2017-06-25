Dal-Cin claims Canadian road title
Soucy and Cote round out podium
Road Race - Elite Men: Ottawa -
The road race portion of the Canadian national road championships in Ottawa concluded on Sunday with the Elite and Under-23 men's road race. Ottawa native Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) made up for last year's crash in the final corner by taking the title after a day of torrential rain.
The road races were held on a ten kilometre circuit west of the city center, along the Ottawa River. The 160 kilometre race began in sunny conditions, but roughly 65 kilometres into the race heavy rain swept in from the west. Racing continued for another lap before officials neutralized the competition due to nearby lightning, with riders taking shelter in tents and team vehicles at the start line.
After approximately 20 minutes, the worst of the storm had passed and the race was restarted, with the roads drying out and the sky turning sunny and hot. However, black clouds were again rolling in from the west, and with about 40 kilometres to go even heavier rain returned, only slackening off for the finish.
Attacks earlier in the race had not worked, but the rain led to even more aggressive racing. A small group opened a gap with three laps to go, but WorldTour pro Svein Tuft (Orica-Scott) went to the front of the rapidly disintegrating peloton to pull it back. Dal-Cin attacked with Under-23 rider Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau Quebecor) as the race went under 20 kilometres to go, and this move stuck, opening up 30 seconds as they started the final lap. It was shrinking through the lap, but there was no organization in the chase, in the teeming rain.
Dal-Cin, who had crashed going into the final corner while in the lead last year, took the last turn more cautiously this time, but was able to pass Soucy in the final 100 metres to win the title. Soucy took the Under-23 title with his second place. Third place went to Pier-André Côté of Silber Pro Cycling.
"It was a crazy day out there," agreed Dal-Cin, "from sun to rain, to sun and then back to rain. But I don't really care at this point, I'm just over the moon. To be honest, I don't even know how it happened [the winning break]. We just ended up out there with a lap and a half to go, and we just rolled really well together and duked it out in the sprint. I definitely didn't hot rod the corner this year! I waited until we were free and clear of it before I started my sprint. It's pretty amazing; there are just so many friends and family here."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|3:43:29
|2
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|3
|Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|4
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|Conor O'brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|7
|Thi Kirouac-Marcassa (Can)
|8
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|9
|Jean Simon D'anjou (Can) Garneau Québecor
|10
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|11
|Derek Gee (Can)
|12
|Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor
|13
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau Québecor
|14
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|15
|James Gene Piccoli (Can)
|16
|William Elliott (Can)
|17
|Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|18
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|19
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Anton Varabei (Can)
|21
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:00:11
|22
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|23
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|0:00:13
|24
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|25
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:00:48
|26
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:51
|27
|Jordann Jones (Can)
|0:03:56
|28
|Hendrik Pineda (Can)
|0:04:52
|29
|Edward Walsh (Can)
|30
|Kyle Buckosky (Can)
|31
|Mark Brouwer (Can)
|32
|Mitch Ketler (Can)
|33
|Trevor O'donnell (Can)
|0:04:55
|34
|Derrick St John (Can)
|0:04:56
|35
|William Goodfellow (Can)
|0:04:59
|36
|Ryan Primeau (Can)
|37
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can)
|38
|Olivier Péloquin (Can)
|39
|Pierrebernard Thiffault (Can)
|40
|Alexander Amiri (Can)
|41
|Connor Toppings (Can)
|42
|Adam Jamieson (Can) An Post Chain Reaction
|43
|Robert Gutgesell (Can)
|44
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|45
|Gaelan Merritt (Can)
|46
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:05:10
|47
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|48
|Benoît Boulay (Can)
|49
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:34
|50
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Matthew Sherar (Can)
|0:06:23
|52
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:59
|53
|François Chabot (Can)
|0:10:04
|54
|Christian Ricci (Can)
|55
|Max Rubarth (Can)
|0:10:39
|56
|André Tremblay (Can)
|57
|Samuel Blanchette (Can)
|0:12:14
|DNF
|Ed Veal (Can)
|DNF
|Jesse Jarjour (Can)
|DNF
|Keith Brouillette (Can)
|DNF
|Derek Oosterveen (Can)
|DNF
|Michael Joannisse (Can)
|DNF
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Jean Gabriel Dumais (Can)
|DNF
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nicolas Courtemanche (Can)
|DNF
|Philip Guimond (Can)
|DNF
|Pierre-Olivier Santerre (Can)
|DNF
|Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Robert Starrs (Can)
|DNF
|Garrett Belanger (Can)
|DNF
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christian Trenchev (Can)
|DNF
|David Havill (Can)
|DNF
|Benjamin Hewins (Can)
|DNF
|Tommy Waldeck (Can)
|DNF
|Navarro Fong Roy (Can)
|DNF
|Arnaud Mercier (Can)
|DNF
|Timothy Austen (Can)
|DNF
|Christian Gomes (Can)
|DNF
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Lukas Conly (Can)
|DNF
|Jake Cullen (Can)
|DNF
|Marc Dupuis (Can)
|DNF
|Joshua Kropf (Can)
|DNF
|Christopher Macleod (Can)
|DNF
|Kellen Viznaugh (Can)
|DNF
|James Grant (Can)
|DNF
|Caleb Winn (Can)
|DNF
|Willem Boersma (Can)
|DNF
|Félix Dolbec (Can)
|DNF
|Nicolas Ducharme (Can)
|DNF
|Simon Hamel (Can)
|DNF
|Francis Izquierdo (Can)
|DNF
|Simon Ouellet (Can)
|DNF
|Matthew Kamermans (Can)
|DNF
|Laurent Levasseur (Can)
|DNF
|Daniel Horn (Can)
|DNF
|Simon Plenderleith (Can)
|DNF
|Adam Lefebvre (Can)
|DNF
|Christian Deshales (Can)
|DNF
|Sacha Cantor (Can)
|DNF
|Marc Allard (Can)
|DNF
|Jason Hall (Can)
|DNF
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Dylan Davies (Can)
|DNF
|Ben Andrew (Can)
|DNF
|Dominic Cantin (Can)
|DNF
|Jules Cusson-Fradet (Can)
|DNF
|Cameron Mcphaden (Can)
|DNF
|Sjaan Gerth (Can)
|DNF
|Ben Mcnabb (Can)
|DNF
|Brendan Gorman (Can)
|DNF
|Charles Gorman (Can)
|DNF
|Warren Macdonald (Can)
|DNF
|Douglas Van Den Ham (Can)
|DNF
|Marcus Davies (Can)
|DNF
|Mathieu Gabriel (Can)
|DNF
|Jason Cheney (Can)
|DNF
|Justin Purificati (Can)
|DNF
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Derek O'farrell (Can)
|DNF
|Osmond Bakker (Can)
|DNF
|Greg Boileau (Can)
|DNF
|Shaun Clarke (Can)
|DNF
|Andrew Lees (Can)
|DNF
|Kyle Boorsma (Can)
|DNF
|Geoffrey Chambers-Bedard (Can)
|DNF
|William Blackburn (Can)
|DNF
|Michael Dalterio (Can)
|DNF
|Guillaume Walsh (Can)
|DNF
|Marc-Antoine Beaudoin (Can)
|DNF
|Bruce Bird (Can)
|DNF
|Aaron Hamill (Can)
|DNF
|Stephen Keeping (Can)
|DNF
|Brad Bradford (Can)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy