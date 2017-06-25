Trending

Dal-Cin claims Canadian road title

Soucy and Cote round out podium

Image 1 of 22

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) wins the Elite men's 160 km road race

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) wins the Elite men's 160 km road race
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 22

Part of the course is along the Ottawa River

Part of the course is along the Ottawa River
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 3 of 22

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) and Bruno Langlois (Garneau Québecor) have a go

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) and Bruno Langlois (Garneau Québecor) have a go
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 4 of 22

The heavy rain returned and Svein Tuft (Orica-Scott) goes on the offensive

The heavy rain returned and Svein Tuft (Orica-Scott) goes on the offensive
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 5 of 22

Ryan Roth (Silber Pro) and Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)

Ryan Roth (Silber Pro) and Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 6 of 22

U23 winner Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau Québecor)

U23 winner Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau Québecor)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 7 of 22

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau Québecor) open a gap

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau Québecor) open a gap
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 8 of 22

Guillaume Boivin (Cycling Academy)

Guillaume Boivin (Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 9 of 22

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) passes Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau Québecor)

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) passes Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau Québecor)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 10 of 22

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) drives for the line

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) drives for the line
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 11 of 22

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) leads Alex Cataford (United Healthcare through a corner

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) leads Alex Cataford (United Healthcare through a corner
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 12 of 22

Ryan Roth (Silber Pro)

Ryan Roth (Silber Pro)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 13 of 22

Waiting to start

Waiting to start
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 14 of 22

Peloton with Canadian Parliament buildings as backdrop

Peloton with Canadian Parliament buildings as backdrop
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 15 of 22

Ominous clouds just before first heavy downpour

Ominous clouds just before first heavy downpour
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 16 of 22

Guillaume Boivin (Cycling academy) spent a lot of time at the front of the race

Guillaume Boivin (Cycling academy) spent a lot of time at the front of the race
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 17 of 22

Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro) and Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) attack

Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro) and Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) attack
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 18 of 22

Officials neutralize the race when lightning began to strike close

Officials neutralize the race when lightning began to strike close
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 19 of 22

Guillaume Boivin (Cycling Academy) back at the front when racing resumed

Guillaume Boivin (Cycling Academy) back at the front when racing resumed
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 20 of 22

The field sprint

The field sprint
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 21 of 22

National Champion Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)

National Champion Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 22 of 22

Podium: Marc-Antoine Soucy, Matte0 Dal-Cin, Pier-Andre Cote

Podium: Marc-Antoine Soucy, Matte0 Dal-Cin, Pier-Andre Cote
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

The road race portion of the Canadian national road championships in Ottawa concluded on Sunday with the Elite and Under-23 men's road race. Ottawa native Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) made up for last year's crash in the final corner by taking the title after a day of torrential rain.

The road races were held on a ten kilometre circuit west of the city center, along the Ottawa River. The 160 kilometre race began in sunny conditions, but roughly 65 kilometres into the race heavy rain swept in from the west. Racing continued for another lap before officials neutralized the competition due to nearby lightning, with riders taking shelter in tents and team vehicles at the start line.

After approximately 20 minutes, the worst of the storm had passed and the race was restarted, with the roads drying out and the sky turning sunny and hot. However, black clouds were again rolling in from the west, and with about 40 kilometres to go even heavier rain returned, only slackening off for the finish.

Attacks earlier in the race had not worked, but the rain led to even more aggressive racing. A small group opened a gap with three laps to go, but WorldTour pro Svein Tuft (Orica-Scott) went to the front of the rapidly disintegrating peloton to pull it back. Dal-Cin attacked with Under-23 rider Marc-Antoine Soucy (Garneau Quebecor) as the race went under 20 kilometres to go, and this move stuck, opening up 30 seconds as they started the final lap. It was shrinking through the lap, but there was no organization in the chase, in the teeming rain.

Dal-Cin, who had crashed going into the final corner while in the lead last year, took the last turn more cautiously this time, but was able to pass Soucy in the final 100 metres to win the title. Soucy took the Under-23 title with his second place. Third place went to Pier-André Côté of Silber Pro Cycling.

"It was a crazy day out there," agreed Dal-Cin, "from sun to rain, to sun and then back to rain. But I don't really care at this point, I'm just over the moon. To be honest, I don't even know how it happened [the winning break]. We just ended up out there with a lap and a half to go, and we just rolled really well together and duked it out in the sprint. I definitely didn't hot rod the corner this year! I waited until we were free and clear of it before I started my sprint. It's pretty amazing; there are just so many friends and family here."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling3:43:29
2Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
3Pier-André Côté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:06
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
5Conor O'brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
6Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
7Thi Kirouac-Marcassa (Can)
8Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
9Jean Simon D'anjou (Can) Garneau Québecor
10Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
11Derek Gee (Can)
12Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor
13Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau Québecor
14Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
15James Gene Piccoli (Can)
16William Elliott (Can)
17Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
18Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
19Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
20Anton Varabei (Can)
21Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Québecor0:00:11
22Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
23Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott0:00:13
24Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:14
25Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor0:00:48
26Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:51
27Jordann Jones (Can)0:03:56
28Hendrik Pineda (Can)0:04:52
29Edward Walsh (Can)
30Kyle Buckosky (Can)
31Mark Brouwer (Can)
32Mitch Ketler (Can)
33Trevor O'donnell (Can)0:04:55
34Derrick St John (Can)0:04:56
35William Goodfellow (Can)0:04:59
36Ryan Primeau (Can)
37Jean-Michel Lachance (Can)
38Olivier Péloquin (Can)
39Pierrebernard Thiffault (Can)
40Alexander Amiri (Can)
41Connor Toppings (Can)
42Adam Jamieson (Can) An Post Chain Reaction
43Robert Gutgesell (Can)
44Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
45Gaelan Merritt (Can)
46Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:05:10
47Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
48Benoît Boulay (Can)
49Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:34
50Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
51Matthew Sherar (Can)0:06:23
52Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:09:59
53François Chabot (Can)0:10:04
54Christian Ricci (Can)
55Max Rubarth (Can)0:10:39
56André Tremblay (Can)
57Samuel Blanchette (Can)0:12:14
DNFEd Veal (Can)
DNFJesse Jarjour (Can)
DNFKeith Brouillette (Can)
DNFDerek Oosterveen (Can)
DNFMichael Joannisse (Can)
DNFRyan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
DNFAntoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
DNFJean Gabriel Dumais (Can)
DNFAlexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFNicolas Courtemanche (Can)
DNFPhilip Guimond (Can)
DNFPierre-Olivier Santerre (Can)
DNFMatthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFRobert Starrs (Can)
DNFGarrett Belanger (Can)
DNFMarc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFChristian Trenchev (Can)
DNFDavid Havill (Can)
DNFBenjamin Hewins (Can)
DNFTommy Waldeck (Can)
DNFNavarro Fong Roy (Can)
DNFArnaud Mercier (Can)
DNFTimothy Austen (Can)
DNFChristian Gomes (Can)
DNFAlexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFNickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFLukas Conly (Can)
DNFJake Cullen (Can)
DNFMarc Dupuis (Can)
DNFJoshua Kropf (Can)
DNFChristopher Macleod (Can)
DNFKellen Viznaugh (Can)
DNFJames Grant (Can)
DNFCaleb Winn (Can)
DNFWillem Boersma (Can)
DNFFélix Dolbec (Can)
DNFNicolas Ducharme (Can)
DNFSimon Hamel (Can)
DNFFrancis Izquierdo (Can)
DNFSimon Ouellet (Can)
DNFMatthew Kamermans (Can)
DNFLaurent Levasseur (Can)
DNFDaniel Horn (Can)
DNFSimon Plenderleith (Can)
DNFAdam Lefebvre (Can)
DNFChristian Deshales (Can)
DNFSacha Cantor (Can)
DNFMarc Allard (Can)
DNFJason Hall (Can)
DNFJordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFDylan Davies (Can)
DNFBen Andrew (Can)
DNFDominic Cantin (Can)
DNFJules Cusson-Fradet (Can)
DNFCameron Mcphaden (Can)
DNFSjaan Gerth (Can)
DNFBen Mcnabb (Can)
DNFBrendan Gorman (Can)
DNFCharles Gorman (Can)
DNFWarren Macdonald (Can)
DNFDouglas Van Den Ham (Can)
DNFMarcus Davies (Can)
DNFMathieu Gabriel (Can)
DNFJason Cheney (Can)
DNFJustin Purificati (Can)
DNFNigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFDerek O'farrell (Can)
DNFOsmond Bakker (Can)
DNFGreg Boileau (Can)
DNFShaun Clarke (Can)
DNFAndrew Lees (Can)
DNFKyle Boorsma (Can)
DNFGeoffrey Chambers-Bedard (Can)
DNFWilliam Blackburn (Can)
DNFMichael Dalterio (Can)
DNFGuillaume Walsh (Can)
DNFMarc-Antoine Beaudoin (Can)
DNFBruce Bird (Can)
DNFAaron Hamill (Can)
DNFStephen Keeping (Can)
DNFBrad Bradford (Can)

 

