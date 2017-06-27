Canuel takes Canadian time trial title
Kirchmann comes in second, Poidevan third
Time Trial - Elite Women: Gatineau Park -
After a one year absence, Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels-Dolmans) has returned to the top step of the podium as the Canadian women's time trial champion, with a dominating performance.
The course in the Gatineau Park outside Ottawa takes the riders through stunning forest, with the road climbing for the first half before competitors turn around for an equally long descent back to the finish line. Elite/Under-23 women did 26 kilometres.
The women started in dry conditions before rain swept in for the latter half of the race. Alison Jackson (Be Pink), the bronze medalist in the Road Race on Saturday, set the first fast time, which stood up until Olympic bronze medalist Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) knocked 57 seconds off the leading time, to take it under 42 minutes. Lay stayed in the lead until former national champion Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) went below 40 minutes, at 39:54. Kirchmann kept the lead until Canuel, the final starter, knocked over a minute off the leading time. Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) finished third overall and was the top Under-23 rider.
"I'm really excited to be champion again," said Canuel. "I was sad to lose it last year, and I'm really happy to win it in front of my family in my hometown. It was really, really hard, especially with the rain and the headwind and climb."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:38:37
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:17
|3
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:01:24
|4
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:02:00
|5
|Angela Naeth (Can)
|0:02:20
|6
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:02:26
|7
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|0:02:57
|8
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:02:58
|9
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:03:06
|10
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:03:29
|11
|Alizee Brien (Can)
|0:03:37
|12
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:03:47
|13
|Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:03:51
|14
|Emily Marcolini (Can)
|0:03:56
|15
|Miriam Brouwer (Can)
|0:03:58
|16
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:02
|17
|Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Team Illuminate
|0:04:15
|18
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can)
|0:04:38
|19
|Catherine Ouellette (Can)
|0:04:43
|20
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:04:46
|21
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:04:49
|22
|Emma Bedard (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:04:52
|23
|Olivia Baril (Can)
|0:04:59
|24
|Brook Noble (Can)
|0:05:00
|25
|Kinley Gibson (Can)
|0:05:31
|26
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|27
|Allyson Gillard (Can)
|0:05:35
|28
|Sara Giovannetti (Can)
|0:06:01
|29
|Suzie Brown (Can)
|0:06:06
|30
|Sarah Rasmussen (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:06:19
|31
|Dafne Therous Izquierdo (Can)
|0:06:23
|32
|Emily Rodger (Can)
|0:06:28
|33
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|0:06:35
|34
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can)
|0:06:40
|35
|Callie Swan (Can)
|0:07:06
|36
|Suzanne Hamilton (Can)
|0:07:07
|37
|Devaney Collier (Can)
|0:07:11
|38
|Isabella Bertold (Can)
|0:07:16
|39
|Isabelle Mayrand (Can)
|0:08:44
|40
|Holly Simonson (Can)
|0:09:04
|41
|Emily Flynn (Can)
|0:09:08
|42
|Amélie Bruneau (Can)
|0:09:12
|43
|Hillary Lowry (Can)
|0:09:14
|44
|Caroline Boileau (Can)
|0:10:08
|45
|Élise Pieadalue (Can)
|0:11:58
