Trending

Canuel takes Canadian time trial title

Kirchmann comes in second, Poidevan third

Image 1 of 11

Women’s podium: Leah Kirchmann, Karol-Ann Canuel, Sara Poidevin

Women’s podium: Leah Kirchmann, Karol-Ann Canuel, Sara Poidevin
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 2 of 11

Annie Foreman-Mackey (Sho-Air Twenty20)

Annie Foreman-Mackey (Sho-Air Twenty20)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 3 of 11

Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)

Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 4 of 11

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) getting aero

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) getting aero
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 5 of 11

Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)

Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 6 of 11

Angela Naeth (The Cyclery-4iiii)

Angela Naeth (The Cyclery-4iiii)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 7 of 11

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb)

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 8 of 11

Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)

Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 9 of 11

Alison Jackson (BePink - Cogeas)

Alison Jackson (BePink - Cogeas)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 10 of 11

Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)

Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 11 of 11

Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)

Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

After a one year absence, Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels-Dolmans) has returned to the top step of the podium as the Canadian women's time trial champion, with a dominating performance.

Related Articles

UCI Track World Cup expands to five events for 2017-18 - News shorts

The course in the Gatineau Park outside Ottawa takes the riders through stunning forest, with the road climbing for the first half before competitors turn around for an equally long descent back to the finish line. Elite/Under-23 women did 26 kilometres.

The women started in dry conditions before rain swept in for the latter half of the race. Alison Jackson (Be Pink), the bronze medalist in the Road Race on Saturday, set the first fast time, which stood up until Olympic bronze medalist Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) knocked 57 seconds off the leading time, to take it under 42 minutes. Lay stayed in the lead until former national champion Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) went below 40 minutes, at 39:54. Kirchmann kept the lead until Canuel, the final starter, knocked over a minute off the leading time. Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) finished third overall and was the top Under-23 rider.

"I'm really excited to be champion again," said Canuel. "I was sad to lose it last year, and I'm really happy to win it in front of my family in my hometown. It was really, really hard, especially with the rain and the headwind and climb."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:38:37
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:01:17
3Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:01:24
4Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:02:00
5Angela Naeth (Can)0:02:20
6Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:02:26
7Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas0:02:57
8Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:02:58
9Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:03:06
10Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:03:29
11Alizee Brien (Can)0:03:37
12Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:03:47
13Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP0:03:51
14Emily Marcolini (Can)0:03:56
15Miriam Brouwer (Can)0:03:58
16Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:04:02
17Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Team Illuminate0:04:15
18Ariane Bonhomme (Can)0:04:38
19Catherine Ouellette (Can)0:04:43
20Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:04:46
21Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi0:04:49
22Emma Bedard (Can) SAS - MACOGEP0:04:52
23Olivia Baril (Can)0:04:59
24Brook Noble (Can)0:05:00
25Kinley Gibson (Can)0:05:31
26Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
27Allyson Gillard (Can)0:05:35
28Sara Giovannetti (Can)0:06:01
29Suzie Brown (Can)0:06:06
30Sarah Rasmussen (Can) SAS - MACOGEP0:06:19
31Dafne Therous Izquierdo (Can)0:06:23
32Emily Rodger (Can)0:06:28
33Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP0:06:35
34Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can)0:06:40
35Callie Swan (Can)0:07:06
36Suzanne Hamilton (Can)0:07:07
37Devaney Collier (Can)0:07:11
38Isabella Bertold (Can)0:07:16
39Isabelle Mayrand (Can)0:08:44
40Holly Simonson (Can)0:09:04
41Emily Flynn (Can)0:09:08
42Amélie Bruneau (Can)0:09:12
43Hillary Lowry (Can)0:09:14
44Caroline Boileau (Can)0:10:08
45Élise Pieadalue (Can)0:11:58

Latest on Cyclingnews