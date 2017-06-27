Svein Tuft wins 10th Canadian time trial title
Ellsay is second, Britton third
Time Trial - Elite Men: Gatineau Park -
Canadian WorldTour star Svein Tuft (Orica-Scott) returned to Canada just to regain the time trial title he lost last year at the national championships, winning his tenth TT title and his 12th overall with two road race titles.
The course in the Gatineau Park outside Ottawa takes the riders through stunning forest, with the road climbing for the first half before competitors turn around for an equally long descent back to the finish line. Elite/Under-23 men did 36 kilometres.
The men's race began with wet roads but no rain, however, that changed to torrential rain and even some hail at one point. The rain backed off for a little while but then came back on the upper parts of the course while the finish area was starting to dry out.
Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling), the ninth rider to start, took the lead with a time of 48:18, only three seconds off the winning time last year by his team mate Ryan Roth in dry conditions. Ellsay's time held up as riders continued to finish and was starting to look unbeatable as the conditions worsened. Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) was closest at 17 seconds with three riders left to finish, but that next rider was Tuft, who has dominated the time trial like no other rider in Canadian history. Tuft swept across the finish line five seconds faster than Ellsay to take the lead. Defending champion Ryan Roth, the final finisher, could only manage 12th. Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling) finished fourth overall to take the Under-23 title.
"On a course like this, it's more of a grind," said Tuft, "so rain or shine it doesn't make a difference; it's just a tough course. For sure, I had motivation [to get back the title]. The level has come up so far in Canada. It was a personal ambition for me to keep my form after the Giro [d'Italia] and have a good ride here. I'm happy I came and made the effort."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|0:48:13
|2
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:05
|3
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:22
|4
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|5
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:11
|6
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:22
|7
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:23
|8
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|9
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:37
|10
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|11
|James Gene Piccoli (Can)
|0:02:21
|12
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:30
|13
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:32
|14
|Adam Jamieson (Can) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:02:34
|15
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:43
|16
|Derek Gee (Can)
|0:02:56
|17
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:03:07
|18
|Jean-François Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:03:36
|19
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:03:41
|20
|Jordann Jones (Can)
|21
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:47
|22
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|23
|Kyle Buckosky (Can)
|0:04:00
|24
|Matthew Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|25
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|26
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:36
|27
|Alexander Amiri (Can)
|0:04:37
|28
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:53
|29
|Max Rubarth (Can)
|0:04:57
|30
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:05:13
|31
|Timothy Austen (Can)
|0:05:25
|32
|Mitch Ketler (Can)
|0:05:28
|33
|Edward Walsh (Can)
|0:05:31
|34
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:05:39
|35
|Christian Gomes (Can)
|0:05:47
|36
|Ryan Primeau (Can)
|0:05:50
|37
|Jean-Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:05:58
|38
|Thi Kirouac-Marcassa (Can)
|0:06:02
|39
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can)
|0:06:03
|40
|Connor Toppings (Can)
|0:06:11
|41
|Robert Starrs (Can)
|0:06:38
|42
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:09
|43
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can)
|0:07:19
|44
|James Grant (Can)
|0:07:21
|45
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:07:22
|46
|Pierre-Olivier Santerre (Can)
|0:07:47
|47
|Elliot Doyle (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:08:02
|48
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Québecor
|0:08:34
|49
|David Havill (Can)
|0:08:36
|50
|Matthew Sherar (Can)
|0:08:45
|51
|William Goodfellow (Can)
|0:08:55
|52
|Joshua Kropf (Can)
|0:08:56
|53
|Nicolas Courtemanche (Can)
|0:10:11
|54
|Greg Boileau (Can)
|0:10:17
|55
|Philip Guimond (Can)
|0:10:47
|56
|Matthew Kamermans (Can)
|0:12:02
|57
|Navarro Fong Roy (Can)
|0:12:21
|58
|Benjamin Hewins (Can)
|0:17:45
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy