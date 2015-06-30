Image 1 of 14 Podium: Ramsden, Jackson, Kirchmann (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 14 The rain stops just before the start of the men's race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 14 Alison Jackson (TWENTY16 p/b Sho-Air) wins (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 14 Kirchmann attacks but Sara Bergen (Trek Red Truck) is on her wheel (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 14 Jackson and Ramsden quickly open a gap (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 14 Denise Ramsden (Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) attacks and is chased by Alison Jackson (TWENTY16 p/b Sho-Air) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 14 Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge) endures the steady rain (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 14 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies at the front) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 14 Podium: Elsay, Petty, Dal-Cin (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 14 Ben Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) wins (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 14 Perrick Naud (Optum) attacks but is watched by Silber (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 14 Ben Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) launches the winning move (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 14 The race was held in an industrial area around the ProCycle manacturing facility (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 14 Ben Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) at the front of a small early break group (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The 2015 Canadian Road National Championships concluded on Sunday with the criterium, with Alison Jackson (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air) taking the women's title.

The square 1.3-kilometre circuit consisted of four left turns with the finish on the same tough 200-metre climb used for the road races.

The women started in steady rain with gusting wind; conditions that made the riders cautious for the first few laps of the 28-lap race. Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling) was the defending champion, but lost her supporting teammates, Annie Ewart and Lex Albrecht, by the halfway mark, leaving her vulnerable to repeated attacks by the strong Trek Red Truck squad.

When Denise Ramsden (Trek Red Truck) launched her attack with 10 laps to go, Jackson quickly bridged up. Kirchmann tried to respond, but couldn't shake Ramsden's teammates Guloien and Bergen, and had to watch the winning move go up the road.

Jackson and Ramsden worked well together until the final climb, when the Twenty16 rider jumped and Ramsden could not respond. Kirchmann salvaged a podium spot by winning the sprint for third. Only 11 of 45 starters finished.

"The rain and the course just set it up to be hard," Jackson said. "Trek Red Truck had a team to support any moves, and Leah [Kirchmann] had to do a lot of work. It was great to be up there with Denise, she's a strong riders, but I knew when it came to the hill, that it was mine. I've been climbing well all year, and I knew I could do the uphill sprint."

Perry leads Silber Pro Cycling sweep

Silber Pro Cycling swept the top five spots of the men's race, led by Ben Perry with the win.

The men's race saw the rain and wind that affected the women's race disappear, although the roads remained wet until the last third of the 33-lap race.

Silber, with eight riders in the field and coached from the sidelines by team manager and former pro Gord Fraser, took control of the race from the start.

Any break attempt had at least one Silber rider attached to it, and any rider considered dangerous was smothered by the orange jerseys of the team.

After multiple break attempts all failed, Perry rolled off the front with a little more than half the race remaining. Initially he just dangled 10-15 seconds ahead of the field, joined briefly by teammate Mike La Rossignol. Perrick Naud, the only member of the Optum team in the race, tried to get across multiple times, but he was rightly considered a major threat, and every move he made was covered by two or three Silber riders.

Perry then started to steadily pull away, attacking the climb every lap, as the peloton essentially gave up the chase. Emile Jean (Equipe de Quebec) tried to bridge with 12 laps to go, joined by Silber riders Nigel Ellsay and Alex Cataford, and later by a third teammate, Matteo Dal-Cin. As Jean tired, the three Silber riders dropped him to move into the second through fourth spots.

Perry rolled across the line solo for the win, followed by his three teammates, who came in together, with Ellsay taking second and Dal-Cin third, and then another Silber rider, Nicolas Masbourian, won the bunch sprint for fifth.

"I didn't expect to be out there so long," admitted Perry. "I was just taking my turn off the front to put pressure on the other teams, and I guess my move was the right timing. I didn't have much of a gap for quite a while, but then the pack cracked a bit, I think. My team mates were covering everything, and it is thanks to them that i was able to stay away."

Full Results

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Jackson (Can) TWENTY16 p/b Sho-Air 1:06:01 2 Denise Ramsden (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 0:00:07 3 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:17 4 Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 0:00:19 5 Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:00:22 6 Sara Poidevin (Can) bicisport Calgary Bicycle Club 0:00:24 7 Diane Moug (Can) Folsom Bike/Trek 0:00:27 8 Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 0:00:42 9 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:01:02 10 Justine Clift (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling 0:01:48 11 Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Acquisio-ACQ 0:02:25 DNF Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Meghan Grant (Can) Alete-FLC DNF Megan Rathwell (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth DNF Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth DNF Carrie Cartmill (Can) Cyclery Racing DNF Amy Mausser (Can) Giant Toronto / Liv p/b Powerwatts DNF Genevieve Krahn (Can) Holiday Inn Express and Suites DNF Sarah Rasmussen (Can) Team Ontario DNF Tatjana Zaharova (Can) Racer Sportif/ Mattamy Homes DNF Ashley Barson (Can) Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath DNF Stephanie Skoreyko (Can) Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath DNF Catherine Dessureault (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP- DNF Nattasha Elliott (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP- DNF Adriane Provost (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP- DNF Sarah Coney (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes DNF Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes DNF Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath DNF Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Equipe du Quebec DNF Dominique Danco (Can) Equipe du Quebec DNF Catherine Ouellette (Can) Equipe du Quebec DNF Élise Pieadalue (Can) Acquisio-ACQ DNF Hélène Pilote-Fortin (Can) indépendant DNF Marie-Pier Simard Ste-Marie (Can) La Vie Sportive - Apogée - Opus DNF Kaitlyn Steeves (Can) NCCH p/b Dec Express DNF Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Dafné Theroux Izquierdo (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP- DNF Rosalie Cardin-Houde (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP p\p DNF Roxanne Pepin (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP- DNF Alizée Brien (Can) Team TIBCO-SVB DNF Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus DNF Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus DNF Amélie Bruneau (Can) The Cyclery-Opus DNF Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes DNS Joelle Numainville (Can) Equipe du Quebec DNS Natascha Piciga (Can) Giant Toronto / Liv p/b Powerwatts