Jackson wins women's Canadian criterium title
Silber Pro Cycling sweep the men's race with Perry taking the jersey
Criteriums: Saint-Georges - Saint-Georges
The 2015 Canadian Road National Championships concluded on Sunday with the criterium, with Alison Jackson (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air) taking the women's title.
The square 1.3-kilometre circuit consisted of four left turns with the finish on the same tough 200-metre climb used for the road races.
The women started in steady rain with gusting wind; conditions that made the riders cautious for the first few laps of the 28-lap race. Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling) was the defending champion, but lost her supporting teammates, Annie Ewart and Lex Albrecht, by the halfway mark, leaving her vulnerable to repeated attacks by the strong Trek Red Truck squad.
When Denise Ramsden (Trek Red Truck) launched her attack with 10 laps to go, Jackson quickly bridged up. Kirchmann tried to respond, but couldn't shake Ramsden's teammates Guloien and Bergen, and had to watch the winning move go up the road.
Jackson and Ramsden worked well together until the final climb, when the Twenty16 rider jumped and Ramsden could not respond. Kirchmann salvaged a podium spot by winning the sprint for third. Only 11 of 45 starters finished.
"The rain and the course just set it up to be hard," Jackson said. "Trek Red Truck had a team to support any moves, and Leah [Kirchmann] had to do a lot of work. It was great to be up there with Denise, she's a strong riders, but I knew when it came to the hill, that it was mine. I've been climbing well all year, and I knew I could do the uphill sprint."
Perry leads Silber Pro Cycling sweep
Silber Pro Cycling swept the top five spots of the men's race, led by Ben Perry with the win.
The men's race saw the rain and wind that affected the women's race disappear, although the roads remained wet until the last third of the 33-lap race.
Silber, with eight riders in the field and coached from the sidelines by team manager and former pro Gord Fraser, took control of the race from the start.
Any break attempt had at least one Silber rider attached to it, and any rider considered dangerous was smothered by the orange jerseys of the team.
After multiple break attempts all failed, Perry rolled off the front with a little more than half the race remaining. Initially he just dangled 10-15 seconds ahead of the field, joined briefly by teammate Mike La Rossignol. Perrick Naud, the only member of the Optum team in the race, tried to get across multiple times, but he was rightly considered a major threat, and every move he made was covered by two or three Silber riders.
Perry then started to steadily pull away, attacking the climb every lap, as the peloton essentially gave up the chase. Emile Jean (Equipe de Quebec) tried to bridge with 12 laps to go, joined by Silber riders Nigel Ellsay and Alex Cataford, and later by a third teammate, Matteo Dal-Cin. As Jean tired, the three Silber riders dropped him to move into the second through fourth spots.
Perry rolled across the line solo for the win, followed by his three teammates, who came in together, with Ellsay taking second and Dal-Cin third, and then another Silber rider, Nicolas Masbourian, won the bunch sprint for fifth.
"I didn't expect to be out there so long," admitted Perry. "I was just taking my turn off the front to put pressure on the other teams, and I guess my move was the right timing. I didn't have much of a gap for quite a while, but then the pack cracked a bit, I think. My team mates were covering everything, and it is thanks to them that i was able to stay away."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Jackson (Can) TWENTY16 p/b Sho-Air
|1:06:01
|2
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:07
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:17
|4
|Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:19
|5
|Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:00:22
|6
|Sara Poidevin (Can) bicisport Calgary Bicycle Club
|0:00:24
|7
|Diane Moug (Can) Folsom Bike/Trek
|0:00:27
|8
|Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:42
|9
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:01:02
|10
|Justine Clift (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|0:01:48
|11
|Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Acquisio-ACQ
|0:02:25
|DNF
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Meghan Grant (Can) Alete-FLC
|DNF
|Megan Rathwell (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth
|DNF
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth
|DNF
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) Cyclery Racing
|DNF
|Amy Mausser (Can) Giant Toronto / Liv p/b Powerwatts
|DNF
|Genevieve Krahn (Can) Holiday Inn Express and Suites
|DNF
|Sarah Rasmussen (Can) Team Ontario
|DNF
|Tatjana Zaharova (Can) Racer Sportif/ Mattamy Homes
|DNF
|Ashley Barson (Can) Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath
|DNF
|Stephanie Skoreyko (Can) Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath
|DNF
|Catherine Dessureault (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP-
|DNF
|Nattasha Elliott (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP-
|DNF
|Adriane Provost (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP-
|DNF
|Sarah Coney (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath
|DNF
|Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Equipe du Quebec
|DNF
|Dominique Danco (Can) Equipe du Quebec
|DNF
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Equipe du Quebec
|DNF
|Élise Pieadalue (Can) Acquisio-ACQ
|DNF
|Hélène Pilote-Fortin (Can) indépendant
|DNF
|Marie-Pier Simard Ste-Marie (Can) La Vie Sportive - Apogée - Opus
|DNF
|Kaitlyn Steeves (Can) NCCH p/b Dec Express
|DNF
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Dafné Theroux Izquierdo (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP-
|DNF
|Rosalie Cardin-Houde (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP p\p
|DNF
|Roxanne Pepin (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP-
|DNF
|Alizée Brien (Can) Team TIBCO-SVB
|DNF
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|DNF
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|DNF
|Amélie Bruneau (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|DNF
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNS
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Equipe du Quebec
|DNS
|Natascha Piciga (Can) Giant Toronto / Liv p/b Powerwatts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1:07:07
|2
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|3
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:05
|6
|Etienne Moreau (Can) Veloselect Racing Team
|7
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|8
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|11
|David Drouin (Can) Equipe du Quebec
|12
|Jack Burke (Can) Team NCCH p/b Dec Express
|0:01:10
|13
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:12
|14
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) La Vie Sportive - Apogée - Opus
|0:01:18
|15
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:24
|16
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|17
|Emile Jean (Can) Equipe du Quebec
|0:01:56
|18
|Cody Canning (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b
|0:02:00
|DNF
|Dylan Cunningham (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b
|DNF
|Curtis Dearden (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b
|DNF
|Jordan Landolt (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b
|DNF
|Normand Richard (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b
|DNF
|Jean-Francois Racine (Can) Garneau Quebec
|DNF
|Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|DNF
|Kevin Massicotte (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee
|DNF
|Timothy Burton (Can) RealDeal/Gears p/b WASPcam
|DNF
|Conor O'brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|DNF
|Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|DNF
|Casey Roth (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|DNF
|Robert Hargrove (Can) Sante Universelle // Marin Bikes
|DNF
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|DNF
|William Blackburn (Can) Veloselect Racing Team
|DNF
|Julien Brazeau-Séguin (Can) Vélo-Station
|DNF
|Danick Vandale (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b
|DNF
|Étienne Dubuc (Can) Acquisio-ACQ
|DNF
|Devon Moonie (Can) Team BC
|DNF
|Victor Bourassa (Can) Equipe du Quebec
|DNF
|Jean Francois Girard (Can) Equipe du Quebec
|DNF
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|DNF
|William Elliott (Can) Team NCCH p/b Dec Express
|DNF
|Brandon Etzl (Can) Team NCCH p/b Dec Express
|DNF
|Simon Fothergill (Can) Team NCCH p/b Dec Express
|DNF
|Eric Johnston (Can) Team NCCH p/b Dec Express
|DNF
|James Orton (Can) Team NCCH p/b Dec Express
|DNF
|Martin Rupes (Can) Team NCCH p/b Dec Express
|DNF
|Aaron Thomas (Can) Team NCCH p/b Dec Express
|DNF
|Tommy Waldeck (Can) OCTTO Cycling Team
|DNF
|Antoine Breton (Can) Promutuel-VMBL-Alco TMI
|DNF
|Alex Lessard (Can) Promutuel/VMBL/Alco TMI
|DNF
|Alexandre Simard (Can) Promutuel-VMBL-Alco TMI
|DNF
|Edward Walsh (Can) Racer Sportif/Oakley Atlantic
|DNF
|Trevor O'donnell (Can) Real Deal Gears p/b WASPcam
|DNF
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Reid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|DNF
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Team Saskatchewan
|DNF
|Samuel Périgny (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|DNF
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
|DNF
|Frédéric Cossette (Can) Transport Lacombe-Devinci
|DNF
|Trevor Stothard (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Tyler D'arcy (Can) Velorganic p/p Guru Cycles
|DNF
|Christian Ricci (Can) Team B1/EVO
|DNF
|Simon Ouellet (Can) Norco-PremierTech pb ChewPod
|DNS
|Benoit Boulay (Can) Crimps Cycling Club
|DNS
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|DNS
|Braydon Bourne (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee
|DNS
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNS
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNS
|Ben Andrew (Can) Sante Universelle // Marin Bikes
|DNS
|Mitchell Macdonald (Can) Transports Lacombe /Devinci
|DNS
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|DNS
|Logan Cornel (Can) Veloselect Racing Team
|DNS
|Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
|DNS
|Chris Prendergast (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee
|DNS
|Luke Van Lauwe (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee
|DNS
|William Dal Pra (Can) Team NCCH p/b Dec Express
|DNS
|Nicolas Barriault (Can) Veloselect Racing Team
