Jackson wins women's Canadian criterium title

Silber Pro Cycling sweep the men's race with Perry taking the jersey

Image 1 of 14

Podium: Ramsden, Jackson, Kirchmann

Podium: Ramsden, Jackson, Kirchmann
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 14

The rain stops just before the start of the men's race

The rain stops just before the start of the men's race
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 14

Alison Jackson (TWENTY16 p/b Sho-Air) wins

Alison Jackson (TWENTY16 p/b Sho-Air) wins
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 14

Kirchmann attacks but Sara Bergen (Trek Red Truck) is on her wheel

Kirchmann attacks but Sara Bergen (Trek Red Truck) is on her wheel
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 14

Jackson and Ramsden quickly open a gap

Jackson and Ramsden quickly open a gap
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 14

Denise Ramsden (Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) attacks and is chased by Alison Jackson (TWENTY16 p/b Sho-Air)

Denise Ramsden (Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes) attacks and is chased by Alison Jackson (TWENTY16 p/b Sho-Air)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 14

Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge) endures the steady rain

Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge) endures the steady rain
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 14

Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies at the front)

Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies at the front)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 14

Podium: Elsay, Petty, Dal-Cin

Podium: Elsay, Petty, Dal-Cin
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 14

Ben Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) wins

Ben Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) wins
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 14

Perrick Naud (Optum) attacks but is watched by Silber

Perrick Naud (Optum) attacks but is watched by Silber
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 14

Ben Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) launches the winning move

Ben Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) launches the winning move
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 14

The race was held in an industrial area around the ProCycle manacturing facility

The race was held in an industrial area around the ProCycle manacturing facility
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 14

Ben Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) at the front of a small early break group

Ben Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) at the front of a small early break group
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The 2015 Canadian Road National Championships concluded on Sunday with the criterium, with Alison Jackson (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air) taking the women's title.

The square 1.3-kilometre circuit consisted of four left turns with the finish on the same tough 200-metre climb used for the road races.

The women started in steady rain with gusting wind; conditions that made the riders cautious for the first few laps of the 28-lap race. Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling) was the defending champion, but lost her supporting teammates, Annie Ewart and Lex Albrecht, by the halfway mark, leaving her vulnerable to repeated attacks by the strong Trek Red Truck squad.

When Denise Ramsden (Trek Red Truck) launched her attack with 10 laps to go, Jackson quickly bridged up. Kirchmann tried to respond, but couldn't shake Ramsden's teammates Guloien and Bergen, and had to watch the winning move go up the road.

Jackson and Ramsden worked well together until the final climb, when the Twenty16 rider jumped and Ramsden could not respond. Kirchmann salvaged a podium spot by winning the sprint for third. Only 11 of 45 starters finished.

"The rain and the course just set it up to be hard," Jackson said. "Trek Red Truck had a team to support any moves, and Leah [Kirchmann] had to do a lot of work. It was great to be up there with Denise, she's a strong riders, but I knew when it came to the hill, that it was mine. I've been climbing well all year, and I knew I could do the uphill sprint."

Perry leads Silber Pro Cycling sweep

Silber Pro Cycling swept the top five spots of the men's race, led by Ben Perry with the win.

The men's race saw the rain and wind that affected the women's race disappear, although the roads remained wet until the last third of the 33-lap race.

Silber, with eight riders in the field and coached from the sidelines by team manager and former pro Gord Fraser, took control of the race from the start.

Any break attempt had at least one Silber rider attached to it, and any rider considered dangerous was smothered by the orange jerseys of the team.

After multiple break attempts all failed, Perry rolled off the front with a little more than half the race remaining. Initially he just dangled 10-15 seconds ahead of the field, joined briefly by teammate Mike La Rossignol. Perrick Naud, the only member of the Optum team in the race, tried to get across multiple times, but he was rightly considered a major threat, and every move he made was covered by two or three Silber riders.

Perry then started to steadily pull away, attacking the climb every lap, as the peloton essentially gave up the chase. Emile Jean (Equipe de Quebec) tried to bridge with 12 laps to go, joined by Silber riders Nigel Ellsay and Alex Cataford, and later by a third teammate, Matteo Dal-Cin. As Jean tired, the three Silber riders dropped him to move into the second through fourth spots.

Perry rolled across the line solo for the win, followed by his three teammates, who came in together, with Ellsay taking second and Dal-Cin third, and then another Silber rider, Nicolas Masbourian, won the bunch sprint for fifth.

"I didn't expect to be out there so long," admitted Perry. "I was just taking my turn off the front to put pressure on the other teams, and I guess my move was the right timing. I didn't have much of a gap for quite a while, but then the pack cracked a bit, I think. My team mates were covering everything, and it is thanks to them that i was able to stay away."

Full Results

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Jackson (Can) TWENTY16 p/b Sho-Air1:06:01
2Denise Ramsden (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:07
3Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:17
4Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:19
5Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:00:22
6Sara Poidevin (Can) bicisport Calgary Bicycle Club0:00:24
7Diane Moug (Can) Folsom Bike/Trek0:00:27
8Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:42
9Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:01:02
10Justine Clift (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling0:01:48
11Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Acquisio-ACQ0:02:25
DNFJasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFLex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFMeghan Grant (Can) Alete-FLC
DNFMegan Rathwell (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth
DNFShoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth
DNFCarrie Cartmill (Can) Cyclery Racing
DNFAmy Mausser (Can) Giant Toronto / Liv p/b Powerwatts
DNFGenevieve Krahn (Can) Holiday Inn Express and Suites
DNFSarah Rasmussen (Can) Team Ontario
DNFTatjana Zaharova (Can) Racer Sportif/ Mattamy Homes
DNFAshley Barson (Can) Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath
DNFStephanie Skoreyko (Can) Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath
DNFCatherine Dessureault (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP-
DNFNattasha Elliott (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP-
DNFAdriane Provost (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP-
DNFSarah Coney (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFSuzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFJamie Gilgen (Can) Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath
DNFGabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Equipe du Quebec
DNFDominique Danco (Can) Equipe du Quebec
DNFCatherine Ouellette (Can) Equipe du Quebec
DNFÉlise Pieadalue (Can) Acquisio-ACQ
DNFHélène Pilote-Fortin (Can) indépendant
DNFMarie-Pier Simard Ste-Marie (Can) La Vie Sportive - Apogée - Opus
DNFKaitlyn Steeves (Can) NCCH p/b Dec Express
DNFAnnie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFDafné Theroux Izquierdo (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP-
DNFRosalie Cardin-Houde (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP p\p
DNFRoxanne Pepin (Can) SAS-MAZDA-MACOGEP-
DNFAlizée Brien (Can) Team TIBCO-SVB
DNFAriane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
DNFEmily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
DNFAmélie Bruneau (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
DNFKinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNSJoelle Numainville (Can) Equipe du Quebec
DNSNatascha Piciga (Can) Giant Toronto / Liv p/b Powerwatts

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1:07:07
2Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:47
3Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
4Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
5Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:05
6Etienne Moreau (Can) Veloselect Racing Team
7Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
8Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
9Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
10Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
11David Drouin (Can) Equipe du Quebec
12Jack Burke (Can) Team NCCH p/b Dec Express0:01:10
13Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:12
14Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) La Vie Sportive - Apogée - Opus0:01:18
15Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:24
16Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
17Emile Jean (Can) Equipe du Quebec0:01:56
18Cody Canning (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b0:02:00
DNFDylan Cunningham (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b
DNFCurtis Dearden (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b
DNFJordan Landolt (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b
DNFNormand Richard (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b
DNFJean-Francois Racine (Can) Garneau Quebec
DNFAnton Varabei (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
DNFKevin Massicotte (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee
DNFTimothy Burton (Can) RealDeal/Gears p/b WASPcam
DNFConor O'brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
DNFJustin Purificati (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
DNFCasey Roth (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
DNFRobert Hargrove (Can) Sante Universelle // Marin Bikes
DNFBailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFStuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFAlexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
DNFWilliam Blackburn (Can) Veloselect Racing Team
DNFJulien Brazeau-Séguin (Can) Vélo-Station
DNFDanick Vandale (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b
DNFÉtienne Dubuc (Can) Acquisio-ACQ
DNFDevon Moonie (Can) Team BC
DNFVictor Bourassa (Can) Equipe du Quebec
DNFJean Francois Girard (Can) Equipe du Quebec
DNFSimon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
DNFWilliam Elliott (Can) Team NCCH p/b Dec Express
DNFBrandon Etzl (Can) Team NCCH p/b Dec Express
DNFSimon Fothergill (Can) Team NCCH p/b Dec Express
DNFEric Johnston (Can) Team NCCH p/b Dec Express
DNFJames Orton (Can) Team NCCH p/b Dec Express
DNFMartin Rupes (Can) Team NCCH p/b Dec Express
DNFAaron Thomas (Can) Team NCCH p/b Dec Express
DNFTommy Waldeck (Can) OCTTO Cycling Team
DNFAntoine Breton (Can) Promutuel-VMBL-Alco TMI
DNFAlex Lessard (Can) Promutuel/VMBL/Alco TMI
DNFAlexandre Simard (Can) Promutuel-VMBL-Alco TMI
DNFEdward Walsh (Can) Racer Sportif/Oakley Atlantic
DNFTrevor O'donnell (Can) Real Deal Gears p/b WASPcam
DNFFelix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFAdam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFTravis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFReid Mcclure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development
DNFJoshua Kropf (Can) Team Saskatchewan
DNFSamuel Périgny (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
DNFHendrik Pineda (Can) Transport Lacombe/Devinci
DNFFrédéric Cossette (Can) Transport Lacombe-Devinci
DNFTrevor Stothard (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFTyler D'arcy (Can) Velorganic p/p Guru Cycles
DNFChristian Ricci (Can) Team B1/EVO
DNFSimon Ouellet (Can) Norco-PremierTech pb ChewPod
DNSBenoit Boulay (Can) Crimps Cycling Club
DNSBruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
DNSBraydon Bourne (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee
DNSGuillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNSMichael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNSBen Andrew (Can) Sante Universelle // Marin Bikes
DNSMitchell Macdonald (Can) Transports Lacombe /Devinci
DNSStephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
DNSLogan Cornel (Can) Veloselect Racing Team
DNSEmmanuel Gagné (Can) Airgas-Safeway Cycling Team
DNSChris Prendergast (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee
DNSLuke Van Lauwe (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee
DNSWilliam Dal Pra (Can) Team NCCH p/b Dec Express
DNSNicolas Barriault (Can) Veloselect Racing Team

