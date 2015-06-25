Trending

Houle crowned Canadian time trial champion

Roth and Meier round out podium in Saint-Georges

Image 1 of 8

Fifth place for Robert Britton (Team SmartStop)

Fifth place for Robert Britton (Team SmartStop)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 2 of 8

Men's podium: Ryan Roth, Hugo Houle, Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge)

Men's podium: Ryan Roth, Hugo Houle, Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 3 of 8

Jordan Cheyne (Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme) was fourth

Jordan Cheyne (Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme) was fourth
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 4 of 8

Third place for Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge)

Third place for Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 5 of 8

Ryan Roth caught and passed his minute man Rob Britton (Team SmartStop)

Ryan Roth caught and passed his minute man Rob Britton (Team SmartStop)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 6 of 8

Top U23, Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling) finished sixth overall

Top U23, Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling) finished sixth overall
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 7 of 8

Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) finished a close 2nd in the men's ITT

Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) finished a close 2nd in the men's ITT
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 8 of 8

Men's winner Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale)

Men's winner Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

The Canadian National Road Championships opened on Thursday in Saint-Georges, Quebec, with the Individual Time Trial competition. Hugo Houle (AG2R la Mondiale) took advantage of the absence of nine-time champion Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEdge) to score his first Elite title, holding off Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Racing) by 26 seconds to win. Tuft's team mate, Christian Meier, was third one minute and six seconds off the pace.

The 42 kilometre course featured multiple long rolling climbs, plus tough, gusting winds that pushed the riders around. Held on a new, unopened highway, riders had a perfect surface to race on.

Houle came into the race as the favourite, after a series of strong time trial rides earlier in the season in Europe, plus racing the Giro. However, Roth, who finished second on a shortened version of the course less than two weeks earlier at the Tour de Beauce, kept the race close.

Houle established a 15 second lead quickly with a fast start, but then could not back off as Roth kept the pressure on.

"I opened very fast, but Roth was quicker than me on the downhills, I think," explained Houle. "I think I was a little stronger on the uphills, but it was hard, very hard out there all race. The fact that Svein was not here was a great opportunity. I had a target on my back today, and I wanted to rise to the challenge. I self-imposed on myself a great deal of expectations today, and I am happy to have delivered."

Houle also revealed that Tuft had sent him an e-mail before the racing urging him to keep the national jersey on a WorldTour team so that it would be seen in Europe, adding to the pressure.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:14
2Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:26
3Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEDGE0:01:06
4Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:01:34
5Robert Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:02:28
6Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:36
7Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:03
8Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:12
9Emile Jean (Can) Equipe du Quebec0:04:16
10Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:04:17
11Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:26
12Chris Prendergast (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee0:04:39
13Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:53
14Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:59
15Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:00
16Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:05:33
17Robert Gutgesell (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee0:05:49
18Curtis Dearden (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hayes0:05:50
19Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:53
20Jordan Landolt (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hayes0:06:08
21Jack Burke (Can) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express0:06:17
22Evan Bayer (Can) The Lead Out Project0:06:24
23Olivier Brisevois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor0:06:25
24James Piccoli (Can) Team H&R Block0:06:26
25Robert Hargrove (Can) Santé Universelle / Marin Bikes0:06:33
26Danick Vandale (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hayes0:06:56
27Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:06:56
28Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau-Quebecor0:06:56
29Dylan Cunningham (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hayes0:07:10
30Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:17
31Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau-Quebecor0:07:41
32Kyle Boorsma (Can) Crimps Cycling Club0:08:45
33Larbi Benhabib (Can) Real Deal/Gears p/b WaspCam0:08:57
34Normand Richard (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hayeses0:09:05
35David Frake (Can) Real Deal/Gears p/b WaspCam0:09:24
36Trevor Stothard (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:09:36
37Kevin Massicotte (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee0:09:51
38Nicolas Ducharme (Can) VÉLOSÉLECT Racing Team0:10:10
39Jean Francois Girard (Can) Equipe du Quebec0:10:27
40Christopher Rowley (Can) CoachChris.ca/Ted Ve0:10:33
41Luke Van Lauwe (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee0:10:59
42Edward Walsh (Can) Racer Sportif/Oakley0:11:08
43Joshua Kropf (Can) Team Saskatchewan0:11:31
44Victor Bourassa (Can) Equipe du Quebec0:11:40
45Antoine Breton (Can) Promutuel-VMBL-Alco0:14:36
46Étienne Dubuc (Can) Acquisio-ACQ0:15:12
47Marc-Antoine Noel (Can) Promutuel/VMBL/Alco0:15:26
48Tommy Waldeck (Can) OCTTO Cycling Team0:16:48
49Timothy Burton (Can) Real Deal/Gears p/b WaspCam0:20:41
50Navarro Fong Roy (Can) Garneau Québec0:22:57

Under-23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1:00:49
2Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:27
3Emile Jean (Can) Equipe du Quebec0:00:40
4Chris Prendergast (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee0:01:03
5Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:24
6Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:24
7Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:17
8Jack Burke (Can) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express0:02:41
9Olivier Brisevois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor0:02:49
10Danick Vandale (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hayes0:03:20
11Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau-Quebecor0:03:21
12Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:41
13Trevor Stothard (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:06:00
14Nicolas Ducharme (Can) VÉLOSÉLECT Racing Team0:06:34
15Jean Francois Girard (Can) Equipe du Quebec0:06:51
16Luke Van Lauwe (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee0:07:23
17Edward Walsh (Can) Racer Sportif/Oakley0:07:32
18Joshua Kropf (Can) Team Saskatchewan0:07:55
19Victor Bourassa (Can) Equipe du Quebec0:08:05
20Antoine Breton (Can) Promutuel-VMBL-Alco0:11:01
21Étienne Dubuc (Can) Acquisio-ACQ0:11:36
22Tommy Waldeck (Can) OCTTO Cycling Team0:13:12
23Navarro Fong Roy (Can) Garneau Québec0:19:21

 

