Image 1 of 8 Fifth place for Robert Britton (Team SmartStop) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 2 of 8 Men's podium: Ryan Roth, Hugo Houle, Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 3 of 8 Jordan Cheyne (Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme) was fourth (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 4 of 8 Third place for Christian Meier (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 5 of 8 Ryan Roth caught and passed his minute man Rob Britton (Team SmartStop) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 6 of 8 Top U23, Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling) finished sixth overall (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 7 of 8 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) finished a close 2nd in the men's ITT (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 8 of 8 Men's winner Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Robert Jones)

The Canadian National Road Championships opened on Thursday in Saint-Georges, Quebec, with the Individual Time Trial competition. Hugo Houle (AG2R la Mondiale) took advantage of the absence of nine-time champion Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEdge) to score his first Elite title, holding off Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Racing) by 26 seconds to win. Tuft's team mate, Christian Meier, was third one minute and six seconds off the pace.

The 42 kilometre course featured multiple long rolling climbs, plus tough, gusting winds that pushed the riders around. Held on a new, unopened highway, riders had a perfect surface to race on.

Houle came into the race as the favourite, after a series of strong time trial rides earlier in the season in Europe, plus racing the Giro. However, Roth, who finished second on a shortened version of the course less than two weeks earlier at the Tour de Beauce, kept the race close.

Houle established a 15 second lead quickly with a fast start, but then could not back off as Roth kept the pressure on.

"I opened very fast, but Roth was quicker than me on the downhills, I think," explained Houle. "I think I was a little stronger on the uphills, but it was hard, very hard out there all race. The fact that Svein was not here was a great opportunity. I had a target on my back today, and I wanted to rise to the challenge. I self-imposed on myself a great deal of expectations today, and I am happy to have delivered."

Houle also revealed that Tuft had sent him an e-mail before the racing urging him to keep the national jersey on a WorldTour team so that it would be seen in Europe, adding to the pressure.

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:14 2 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:26 3 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEDGE 0:01:06 4 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:01:34 5 Robert Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:02:28 6 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:36 7 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:03 8 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:12 9 Emile Jean (Can) Equipe du Quebec 0:04:16 10 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:04:17 11 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:26 12 Chris Prendergast (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee 0:04:39 13 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:53 14 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:59 15 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:00 16 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:05:33 17 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee 0:05:49 18 Curtis Dearden (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hayes 0:05:50 19 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:53 20 Jordan Landolt (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hayes 0:06:08 21 Jack Burke (Can) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express 0:06:17 22 Evan Bayer (Can) The Lead Out Project 0:06:24 23 Olivier Brisevois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 0:06:25 24 James Piccoli (Can) Team H&R Block 0:06:26 25 Robert Hargrove (Can) Santé Universelle / Marin Bikes 0:06:33 26 Danick Vandale (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hayes 0:06:56 27 Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:06:56 28 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 0:06:56 29 Dylan Cunningham (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hayes 0:07:10 30 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:17 31 Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau-Quebecor 0:07:41 32 Kyle Boorsma (Can) Crimps Cycling Club 0:08:45 33 Larbi Benhabib (Can) Real Deal/Gears p/b WaspCam 0:08:57 34 Normand Richard (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hayeses 0:09:05 35 David Frake (Can) Real Deal/Gears p/b WaspCam 0:09:24 36 Trevor Stothard (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 0:09:36 37 Kevin Massicotte (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee 0:09:51 38 Nicolas Ducharme (Can) VÉLOSÉLECT Racing Team 0:10:10 39 Jean Francois Girard (Can) Equipe du Quebec 0:10:27 40 Christopher Rowley (Can) CoachChris.ca/Ted Ve 0:10:33 41 Luke Van Lauwe (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee 0:10:59 42 Edward Walsh (Can) Racer Sportif/Oakley 0:11:08 43 Joshua Kropf (Can) Team Saskatchewan 0:11:31 44 Victor Bourassa (Can) Equipe du Quebec 0:11:40 45 Antoine Breton (Can) Promutuel-VMBL-Alco 0:14:36 46 Étienne Dubuc (Can) Acquisio-ACQ 0:15:12 47 Marc-Antoine Noel (Can) Promutuel/VMBL/Alco 0:15:26 48 Tommy Waldeck (Can) OCTTO Cycling Team 0:16:48 49 Timothy Burton (Can) Real Deal/Gears p/b WaspCam 0:20:41 50 Navarro Fong Roy (Can) Garneau Québec 0:22:57