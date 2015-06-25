Image 1 of 6 omen's podium: Jasmin Glaesser, Karol-Ann Canuel, Leah Kirchmann (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 2 of 6 Joelle Numainville (Bigla) was fourth (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 3 of 6 op U23 women Alizée Brien (Team TIBCO-SVB) finished fifth overall (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 4 of 6 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) riding to third (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 5 of 6 Jasmin Glaesser (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) finished 2nd in the women's ITT (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 6 of 6 Women's winner Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio-SRAM) (Image credit: Robert Jones)

Karol Ann Canuel, a member of the world champion Team Time Trial squad of Velocio SRAM, came into the women's race at the Canadian Time Trial Championship in Saint-Georges, Quebec, on Thursday as the favourite, and she did not disappoint, taking her first national title with a dominant performance. Optum riders Jasmin Glaesser and defending champion Leah Kirchmann took the remaining two podium spots, but were well back, with Glaesser at 1:17 and Kirchmann at 2:03.

The 30 kilometre course featured multiple long rolling climbs, plus tough, gusting winds that pushed the riders around. Held on a new, unopened highway, riders had a perfect surface to race on.

Canuel showed flashes of her form at the Chrono Gatineau earlier in the month, finishing second to Carmen Small (2016 p/b Sho-Air) by eight seconds, but clearly continues to improve after a serious injury from a crash at the Road World Championships last fall that left her with a broken pelvis.

"This title was a big objective for me this season," explained Canuel, "and I am really thrilled to be Canadian Champion in the Time Trial. My progression really took off when I joined Specialized-Lululemon last year and Velocio-SRAM this season. I believed in my ability to time trial, and I knew I could do well today. It was such a hard course and I had to push right until the end."

