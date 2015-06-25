Trending

Canuel secures Canadian time trial title

Velocio-SRAM rider dominates 30km course

Image 1 of 6

omen's podium: Jasmin Glaesser, Karol-Ann Canuel, Leah Kirchmann

omen's podium: Jasmin Glaesser, Karol-Ann Canuel, Leah Kirchmann
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 2 of 6

Joelle Numainville (Bigla) was fourth

Joelle Numainville (Bigla) was fourth
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 3 of 6

op U23 women Alizée Brien (Team TIBCO-SVB) finished fifth overall

op U23 women Alizée Brien (Team TIBCO-SVB) finished fifth overall
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 4 of 6

Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) riding to third

Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) riding to third
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 5 of 6

Jasmin Glaesser (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) finished 2nd in the women's ITT

Jasmin Glaesser (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) finished 2nd in the women's ITT
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 6 of 6

Women's winner Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio-SRAM)

Women's winner Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio-SRAM)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Karol Ann Canuel, a member of the world champion Team Time Trial squad of Velocio SRAM, came into the women's race at the Canadian Time Trial Championship in Saint-Georges, Quebec, on Thursday as the favourite, and she did not disappoint, taking her first national title with a dominant performance. Optum riders Jasmin Glaesser and defending champion Leah Kirchmann took the remaining two podium spots, but were well back, with Glaesser at 1:17 and Kirchmann at 2:03.

The 30 kilometre course featured multiple long rolling climbs, plus tough, gusting winds that pushed the riders around. Held on a new, unopened highway, riders had a perfect surface to race on.

Canuel showed flashes of her form at the Chrono Gatineau earlier in the month, finishing second to Carmen Small (2016 p/b Sho-Air) by eight seconds, but clearly continues to improve after a serious injury from a crash at the Road World Championships last fall that left her with a broken pelvis.

"This title was a big objective for me this season," explained Canuel, "and I am really thrilled to be Canadian Champion in the Time Trial. My progression really took off when I joined Specialized-Lululemon last year and Velocio-SRAM this season. I believed in my ability to time trial, and I knew I could do well today. It was such a hard course and I had to push right until the end."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio-SRAM0:45:05
2Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:17
3Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:03
4Joelle Numainville (Can) Equipe du Quebec0:02:21
5Alizée Brien (Can) Team TIBCO-SVB0:02:49
6Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:02:55
7Alison Jackson (Can) TWENTY160:03:39
8Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:50
9Diane Moug (Can) Folsom Bike/Trek0:03:55
10Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:04:04
11Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:04:25
12Denise Ramsden (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:04:41
13Sara Poidevin (Can) bicisport Calgary Bi0:05:01
14Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:08
15Justine Clift (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycl0:05:14
16Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:05:17
17Brook Noble (Can) Holiday Inn Express0:05:37
18Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Equipe du Quebec0:05:39
19Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:05:52
20Catherine Dessureault (Can) SAS-Mazda-MACOGEP-Specialized0:06:23
21Miriam Brouwer (Can) Giant Toronto / Liv0:06:23
22Catherine Ouellette (Can) Equipe du Quebec0:06:31
23Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:06:34
24Adriane Provost (Can) SAS-Mazda-MACOGEP-Specialized0:06:50
25Dafné Theroux Izquierdo (Can) SAS-Mazda-MACOGEP-Specialized0:07:11
26Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:07:35
27Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:07:45
28Sarah Rasmussen (Can) Team Ontario0:07:48
29Allyson Gillard (Can) Promutuel/VMBL/Alco0:08:48
30Zeina Loutfi (Can) SAS-Mazda-MACOGEP-Specialized0:08:56
31Genevieve Krahn (Can) Holiday Inn Express0:08:59
32Calah Wright (Can) euro-sports0:09:32
33Sarah Coney (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:09:35
34Natascha Piciga (Can) Giant Toronto / Liv0:10:02
35Suzie Brown (Can) Holiday Inn Express0:10:22

 

