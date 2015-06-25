Canuel secures Canadian time trial title
Velocio-SRAM rider dominates 30km course
Time Trial - Women: Saint-Georges - Saint-Georges
Karol Ann Canuel, a member of the world champion Team Time Trial squad of Velocio SRAM, came into the women's race at the Canadian Time Trial Championship in Saint-Georges, Quebec, on Thursday as the favourite, and she did not disappoint, taking her first national title with a dominant performance. Optum riders Jasmin Glaesser and defending champion Leah Kirchmann took the remaining two podium spots, but were well back, with Glaesser at 1:17 and Kirchmann at 2:03.
The 30 kilometre course featured multiple long rolling climbs, plus tough, gusting winds that pushed the riders around. Held on a new, unopened highway, riders had a perfect surface to race on.
Canuel showed flashes of her form at the Chrono Gatineau earlier in the month, finishing second to Carmen Small (2016 p/b Sho-Air) by eight seconds, but clearly continues to improve after a serious injury from a crash at the Road World Championships last fall that left her with a broken pelvis.
"This title was a big objective for me this season," explained Canuel, "and I am really thrilled to be Canadian Champion in the Time Trial. My progression really took off when I joined Specialized-Lululemon last year and Velocio-SRAM this season. I believed in my ability to time trial, and I knew I could do well today. It was such a hard course and I had to push right until the end."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio-SRAM
|0:45:05
|2
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:17
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:03
|4
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Equipe du Quebec
|0:02:21
|5
|Alizée Brien (Can) Team TIBCO-SVB
|0:02:49
|6
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:02:55
|7
|Alison Jackson (Can) TWENTY16
|0:03:39
|8
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:50
|9
|Diane Moug (Can) Folsom Bike/Trek
|0:03:55
|10
|Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:04:04
|11
|Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:04:25
|12
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:04:41
|13
|Sara Poidevin (Can) bicisport Calgary Bi
|0:05:01
|14
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:08
|15
|Justine Clift (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycl
|0:05:14
|16
|Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:05:17
|17
|Brook Noble (Can) Holiday Inn Express
|0:05:37
|18
|Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Equipe du Quebec
|0:05:39
|19
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:05:52
|20
|Catherine Dessureault (Can) SAS-Mazda-MACOGEP-Specialized
|0:06:23
|21
|Miriam Brouwer (Can) Giant Toronto / Liv
|0:06:23
|22
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Equipe du Quebec
|0:06:31
|23
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:06:34
|24
|Adriane Provost (Can) SAS-Mazda-MACOGEP-Specialized
|0:06:50
|25
|Dafné Theroux Izquierdo (Can) SAS-Mazda-MACOGEP-Specialized
|0:07:11
|26
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:07:35
|27
|Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:07:45
|28
|Sarah Rasmussen (Can) Team Ontario
|0:07:48
|29
|Allyson Gillard (Can) Promutuel/VMBL/Alco
|0:08:48
|30
|Zeina Loutfi (Can) SAS-Mazda-MACOGEP-Specialized
|0:08:56
|31
|Genevieve Krahn (Can) Holiday Inn Express
|0:08:59
|32
|Calah Wright (Can) euro-sports
|0:09:32
|33
|Sarah Coney (Can) Trek Red-Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:09:35
|34
|Natascha Piciga (Can) Giant Toronto / Liv
|0:10:02
|35
|Suzie Brown (Can) Holiday Inn Express
|0:10:22
