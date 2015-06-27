Trending

Joelle Numainville wins Canadian national road race

Kirchmann and Gilgen complete podium

Image 1 of 11

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 11

Joelle Numainville (Equipe de Quebec / Bigla) wins

Joelle Numainville (Equipe de Quebec / Bigla) wins
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 11

Denise Ramsden (Trek Red Truck) attacked with 20 km to go and was finally caught with less then two kilometres to go

Denise Ramsden (Trek Red Truck) attacked with 20 km to go and was finally caught with less then two kilometres to go
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 11

Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio-SRAM) leads a small break containing Numainville, Ramsden and Jackson

Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio-SRAM) leads a small break containing Numainville, Ramsden and Jackson
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 11

Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck) about to get caught

Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck) about to get caught
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 11

Optum bringing back the gap

Optum bringing back the gap
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 11

Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck) slipped away and quickly built a lead of over two minutes

Leah Guloien (Trek Red Truck) slipped away and quickly built a lead of over two minutes
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 11

Lex Albrecht (Optum) jumps away on the climb

Lex Albrecht (Optum) jumps away on the climb
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 11

Lex Albrecht (Optum) is marked by Denise Ramsden (Trek Red Truck) on the climb

Lex Albrecht (Optum) is marked by Denise Ramsden (Trek Red Truck) on the climb
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 11

The fans were out, criss-crossing the course to see the riders multiple times

The fans were out, criss-crossing the course to see the riders multiple times
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 11

Podium: Kirchmann, Numainville, Gilgen

Podium: Kirchmann, Numainville, Gilgen
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Day two of the Canadian National Road Championships saw Joelle Numainville (Equipe de Quebec / Bigla) win the women's road title in an uphill sprint against defending champion Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), with Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Woodbridge) third. Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Equipe de Quebec) took the Under 23 title, finishing fifth overall.

Held on the same course as the 2013 national championships - which Numainville won while racing as a teammate of Kirchmann on Optum - the field of 58 women raced 110 kilometres over rolling climbs with gusting wind that offer no places to rest.

The race headed 32.5 kilometres north of Saint-Georges to a 15 kilometre circuit which the riders completed three times before heading back to finish in Saint-Georges with a 200 metre uphill sprint. The circuit was dominated by a kilometre climb each lap through the small town of Saint-Odilon.

Optum had the strongest team in the race, with Kirchmann joined by Jasmin Glaesser, Lex Albrecht and Annie Ewart. However, besides Numainville, others to watch out for included Karol Ann Canuel (Velocio-SRAM), Alison Jackson (Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air) and 2012 national champion Denise Ramsden (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes).

Optum controlled the race with Ewart, Glaesser and Albrecht covering any moves, and Albrecht setting a hard tempo on the circuit climb that shed riders every lap. However, on lap two, Trek Red Truck's Leah Guloien slipped away and quickly built a lead of over two minutes. Guloien proved remarkably hard to pull back, with Optum finally containing her with 30 kilometres to go. Almost immediately, a small group of six riders broke clear, including Canuel, Ramsden, Numainville and Albrecht. But Kirchmann wasn't there, so Optum didn't like the odds, pulling it back.

Ramsden went almost immediately with a hard counter, and was 1:15 up with 15 kilometres to go. The 2012 Olympian was riding extremely strongly, and the gap was still 45 seconds with ten kilometres to go. Glaesser buried herself in the chase, with Ramsden finally caught with less then two kilometres to go.

In the final kilometre, the riders had a short descent, followed by a flat section and then a sharp right into the final 200 metre climb. Numainville launched herself first through the corner and held on to win by inches over a fast closing Kirchmann.

"I knew I had to hit the corner fast and in first position," explained Numainville. "I was stuck in the wrong gear and missed some kick at the end, but I crossed the line first, so I'm really happy to go home with the national champion's jersey. I really like the uphill finish because it is a power sprint. It was a hard race and tactical. I'm here by myself, so I had to be really aware of what was going on and follow the moves."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joelle Numainville3:10:22
2Leah Kirchmann
3Jamie Gilgen0:00:01
4Alison Jackson
5Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin0:00:03
6Karol-Ann Canuel
7Sara Bergen
8Diane Moug
9Adriane Provost
10Catherine Ouellette
11Justine Clift0:00:09
12Megan Rathwell0:00:17
13Alizee Brien0:00:22
14Denise Ramsden0:00:34
15Jasmin Glaesser
16Lex Albrecht0:00:37
17Annie Foreman-Mackey
18Kinley Gibson
19Elyse Nieuwold0:00:40
20Sara Poidevin0:00:42
21Ellen Watters0:00:46
22Annie Ewart0:00:48
23Rebecca Beaumont0:01:11
24Marie-Soleil Blais0:01:15
25Sarah Rasmussen
26Natasha Elliott
27Miriam Brouwer
28Shoshauna Routley0:01:19
29Dafné Théroux-Izquierdo
30Elisabeth Albert0:01:22
31Catherine Dessureault0:01:27
32Leah Guloien0:01:29
33Ariane Bonhomme0:02:57
34Allyson Gillard0:03:49
35Emily Flynn0:06:11
36Genevieve Krahn0:06:14
37Ashley Barson0:06:16
38Meghan Grant0:08:21
39Suzie Brown0:08:27
40Andrea Elliott0:09:38
41Stephanie Skoreyko0:09:40
42Hélène Pilote Fortin0:09:45
43Frédérique Larose-Gingras0:09:49
44Kaitlyn Steeves0:13:23
45Tara Macdonald0:14:32
OTLDominique Danco0:24:21
OTLNatascha Piciga0:26:14
OTLSuzanne Hamilton
OTLAmy Mausser0:27:48
OTLRoxanne Pepin0:40:45
OTLAmélie Bruneau
OTLCarolyn Cartmill0:43:19
DNFTatjana Zaharova
DNFSarah Coney
DNFÉlise Pieadalue
DNFMarie-Pier Simard Ste-Marie
DNFRosalie Cardin Houle

Latest on Cyclingnews