Trending

Tuft wins national road race title

Long solo break for Orica GreenEdge rider

Image 1 of 22

Men's podium: Ryan Roth, Svein Tuft, Christian Meier

Men's podium: Ryan Roth, Svein Tuft, Christian Meier
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 22

U23 men podium: Kristofer Dahl, Benjamin Perry, Jay Lamoureux

U23 men podium: Kristofer Dahl, Benjamin Perry, Jay Lamoureux
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 22

Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEDGE) wins

Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEDGE) wins
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 22

80+ kph descent for Matteo Dal-Cin ( Team Silber Pro Cycling)

80+ kph descent for Matteo Dal-Cin ( Team Silber Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 22

Antoine Duchesne (Team Europcar)

Antoine Duchesne (Team Europcar)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 22

Michael Woods (5 HOUR Energy p/b Kenda) leads the chase

Michael Woods (5 HOUR Energy p/b Kenda) leads the chase
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 22

Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEDGE) going for every advantage the downhill offers

Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEDGE) going for every advantage the downhill offers
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 22

Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEDGE) just before launching his attack

Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEDGE) just before launching his attack
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 22

Michael Woods (5 HOUR Energy p/b Kenda) leading the initial chase

Michael Woods (5 HOUR Energy p/b Kenda) leading the initial chase
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 22

U23 winner Benjamin Perry (NCCH p/b DEC express)

U23 winner Benjamin Perry (NCCH p/b DEC express)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 22

U23 winner Benjamin Perry (NCCH p/b DEC express)

U23 winner Benjamin Perry (NCCH p/b DEC express)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 22

Christian Meier (Orica GreenEDGE) marks Michael Woods (5 HOUR Energy p/b Kenda)

Christian Meier (Orica GreenEDGE) marks Michael Woods (5 HOUR Energy p/b Kenda)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 22

Chase bunch crests the climb on Mont-Morne

Chase bunch crests the climb on Mont-Morne
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 22

Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEDGE) was away solo for 120 kms

Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEDGE) was away solo for 120 kms
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 22

You could see the pace was already hard from low down on the climb

You could see the pace was already hard from low down on the climb
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 22

The field splinters the first time up the climb

The field splinters the first time up the climb
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 22

Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEDGE) leading Guillaume Boivin (Cannondale Pro Cycling)

Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEDGE) leading Guillaume Boivin (Cannondale Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 22

William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 22

Ben Perry (NCCH p/b DEC express)

Ben Perry (NCCH p/b DEC express)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 22

Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEDGE) catches and passes the Broom Wagon

Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEDGE) catches and passes the Broom Wagon
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 22

The chasers

The chasers
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 22 of 22

Tuft takes on much needed food

Tuft takes on much needed food
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEDGE) claimed the Canadian national road race with an audacious solo break lasting over 100 kilometres. It was the second win for the Orica GreenEdge rider in a week after he had won the national time trial championships. Ryan Roth led home the chase in the road race to claim second with Tuft’s trade teammate Christian Meier in third place.

"I was definitely questioning myself going that early," said Tuft, according to ctvnews.ca.

"The thing is Christian (Meier) and I were in the group, but that group was all the strongest guys in the race."

"We couldn't ride together and let it be decided in the last few climbs. We had to keep attacking, to shake up the race. If you come down with the strongest guys in the race, you wouldn't have your work done yet."

After a fast start to the race that saw the field split, Tuft jumped clear. The time trial expert then steadily built up a lead of over three minutes on the remnants of the field over the finishing race circuit. Behind Tuft, Meier patrolled the front of the chase in a bid to discourage any counter attacks.

With 30 kilometres remaining Tuft still had a healthy advantage and despite a counter attack that included Meier, Roth and eventual fourth place Michael Woods, the Orica rider held on for a famous victory.

"Coming down the stretch, I was hurting for sure. Eventually, you have a whole bunch of guys chasing, you're going to hit the wall. With the heat, the wind ... It all takes its toll. I was suffering. I knew my limit and stayed as close as I could to come home as strong as I could, which wasn't very strong at all," he told ctvnews.ca.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEDGE)4:27:51
2Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling Team)0:01:00
3Christian Meier (Orica GreenEDGE)
4Michael Woods (5-hour Energy)0:01:18
5Guillaume Boivin (Cannondale )0:04:11
6Antoine Duchesne (Team Europcar)
7Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale)
8Ben Perry
9Bruce Bird0:17:18
10Geoffroy Dussault (Garneau - Québecor)0:17:39
11KrisTeam Dahl (SmartStop )0:17:40
12Jay Lamoureux
13Nigel Ellsay
14Léandre Bouchard
15Julien Gagne
16Robert Gutgesell0:17:43
17Stuart Wight0:17:48
18John Derrick0:18:05
19William Elliott
20Peter Disera0:23:50
21Christopher Prendergast0:23:55
22Bailey Mcknight
23Stephen Keeping0:23:59
24Jean-françois Girard
25Jordan Landolt
26Aaron Fillion0:24:00
27Derrek Ivey
28Brandon Spencer
29Ben Andrew0:24:02
30Jeremy Martin0:24:04
31Dylan Cunningham0:24:23
32Gaelan Merritt0:24:25
33Benjamin Martel0:24:29
34Alexis Cartier0:31:47
35James Piccoli (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)0:31:58
36Marc-antoine Soucy0:32:15
37Dylan Davies0:33:05
38Kevin Massicotte0:36:21
39Jack Burke0:41:12
DNFLuke Van Lauwe
DNFTyler Darcy
DNFHenri De Boever
DNFMichael Van der Ham
DNFFelix CotÉ Bouvette
DNFÉmile Jean
DNFFrédéric Cossette
DNFFabien Lemaire
DNFÉdouard Tougas
DNFAaron Thomas
DNFMartin Rupes
DNFSean Mackinnon
DNFTravis Samuel
DNFVincent DÉsilets-jacob
DNFNicolas Ducharme
DNFSimon Ouellet
DNFJulien Roussel
DNFCharles Fortier
DNFSimon Fothergill
DNFEric Johnston
DNFChris Freeland
DNFDavid Boily
DNFNic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
DNFAntoine Matteau
DNFJean-Michel Lachance (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
DNFCody Canning
DNFJordan Cheyne
DNFBruno Langlois (5-hour Energy)
DNFRob Britton (Team SmartStop )
DNFZach Bell (Team SmartStop )
DNFOlivier Brisebois
DNFMac Garvin
DNFConnor Wilson
DNFMitchell Macdonald
DNFKyle Buckosky
DNFDustin Andrews
DNFJoël Desgreniers
DNFEtienne Samson
DNFRyan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFEdouard Dumas-longprÉ
DNFSimon-pierre Gauthier (Garneau - Québecor)
DNFMarc-antoine Noel
DNFWill Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFKiernan Orange
DNFBen Chaddock (Garneau - Québecor)
DNFRobert Hargrove
DNFWilliam Blackburn (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
DNFJean-Sébastien Perron
DNFWilliam Goodfellow (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
DNFWillam Laurie
DNFBraydon Bourne
DNFAlexandre Ricard
DNFEd Veal
DNFAndrew Lees
DNFSamuel Blanchette
DNFOlivier Lavigueur
DNFPierrick Naud (Garneau - Québecor)
DNFRémi Pelletier-roy (Garneau - Québecor)
DNFJean-françois Racine
DNFJean-roch Marion
DNFRyan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
DNFJoshua Krabbe
DNFCurtis Dearden
DNFUgo Lapierre
DNFJustin Purificati
DNFCasey Roth
DNFRémi GrÉgoire-jacques
DNFStephen Welsh
DNFBenjamin Chartrand (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
DNFOlivier Delaney (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
DNFElliot Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
DNFDavid Onsow (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
DNFJules Cusson-fradet
DNFHendrik Pineda (T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon)
DNFSamuel Gagnon
DNFRyan Macdonald
DNFAdam De Vos
DNFBrien O'Conor
DNFGrahame Rivers
DNFGarrett Mcleod
DNFLogan Cornel
DNFAnton Varabei
DNFRobert Ralph (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
DNFMatteo Dal-cin (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
DNFLarbi Benhabib
DNFBrandon Etzl
DNFYohan Patry

Latest on Cyclingnews