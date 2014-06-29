Image 1 of 22 Men's podium: Ryan Roth, Svein Tuft, Christian Meier (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 22 U23 men podium: Kristofer Dahl, Benjamin Perry, Jay Lamoureux (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 22 Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEDGE) wins (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 22 80+ kph descent for Matteo Dal-Cin ( Team Silber Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 22 Antoine Duchesne (Team Europcar) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 22 Michael Woods (5 HOUR Energy p/b Kenda) leads the chase (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 22 Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEDGE) going for every advantage the downhill offers (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 22 Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEDGE) just before launching his attack (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 22 Michael Woods (5 HOUR Energy p/b Kenda) leading the initial chase (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 22 U23 winner Benjamin Perry (NCCH p/b DEC express) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 22 U23 winner Benjamin Perry (NCCH p/b DEC express) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 22 Christian Meier (Orica GreenEDGE) marks Michael Woods (5 HOUR Energy p/b Kenda) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 22 Chase bunch crests the climb on Mont-Morne (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 22 Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEDGE) was away solo for 120 kms (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 22 You could see the pace was already hard from low down on the climb (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 22 The field splinters the first time up the climb (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 22 Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEDGE) leading Guillaume Boivin (Cannondale Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 22 William Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 22 Ben Perry (NCCH p/b DEC express) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 22 Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEDGE) catches and passes the Broom Wagon (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 22 The chasers (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 22 Tuft takes on much needed food (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEDGE) claimed the Canadian national road race with an audacious solo break lasting over 100 kilometres. It was the second win for the Orica GreenEdge rider in a week after he had won the national time trial championships. Ryan Roth led home the chase in the road race to claim second with Tuft’s trade teammate Christian Meier in third place.

"I was definitely questioning myself going that early," said Tuft, according to ctvnews.ca.

"The thing is Christian (Meier) and I were in the group, but that group was all the strongest guys in the race."

"We couldn't ride together and let it be decided in the last few climbs. We had to keep attacking, to shake up the race. If you come down with the strongest guys in the race, you wouldn't have your work done yet."

After a fast start to the race that saw the field split, Tuft jumped clear. The time trial expert then steadily built up a lead of over three minutes on the remnants of the field over the finishing race circuit. Behind Tuft, Meier patrolled the front of the chase in a bid to discourage any counter attacks.

With 30 kilometres remaining Tuft still had a healthy advantage and despite a counter attack that included Meier, Roth and eventual fourth place Michael Woods, the Orica rider held on for a famous victory.

"Coming down the stretch, I was hurting for sure. Eventually, you have a whole bunch of guys chasing, you're going to hit the wall. With the heat, the wind ... It all takes its toll. I was suffering. I knew my limit and stayed as close as I could to come home as strong as I could, which wasn't very strong at all," he told ctvnews.ca.

