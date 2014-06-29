Tuft wins national road race title
Long solo break for Orica GreenEdge rider
Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEDGE) claimed the Canadian national road race with an audacious solo break lasting over 100 kilometres. It was the second win for the Orica GreenEdge rider in a week after he had won the national time trial championships. Ryan Roth led home the chase in the road race to claim second with Tuft’s trade teammate Christian Meier in third place.
"I was definitely questioning myself going that early," said Tuft, according to ctvnews.ca.
"The thing is Christian (Meier) and I were in the group, but that group was all the strongest guys in the race."
"We couldn't ride together and let it be decided in the last few climbs. We had to keep attacking, to shake up the race. If you come down with the strongest guys in the race, you wouldn't have your work done yet."
After a fast start to the race that saw the field split, Tuft jumped clear. The time trial expert then steadily built up a lead of over three minutes on the remnants of the field over the finishing race circuit. Behind Tuft, Meier patrolled the front of the chase in a bid to discourage any counter attacks.
With 30 kilometres remaining Tuft still had a healthy advantage and despite a counter attack that included Meier, Roth and eventual fourth place Michael Woods, the Orica rider held on for a famous victory.
"Coming down the stretch, I was hurting for sure. Eventually, you have a whole bunch of guys chasing, you're going to hit the wall. With the heat, the wind ... It all takes its toll. I was suffering. I knew my limit and stayed as close as I could to come home as strong as I could, which wasn't very strong at all," he told ctvnews.ca.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEDGE)
|4:27:51
|2
|Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:00
|3
|Christian Meier (Orica GreenEDGE)
|4
|Michael Woods (5-hour Energy)
|0:01:18
|5
|Guillaume Boivin (Cannondale )
|0:04:11
|6
|Antoine Duchesne (Team Europcar)
|7
|Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale)
|8
|Ben Perry
|9
|Bruce Bird
|0:17:18
|10
|Geoffroy Dussault (Garneau - Québecor)
|0:17:39
|11
|KrisTeam Dahl (SmartStop )
|0:17:40
|12
|Jay Lamoureux
|13
|Nigel Ellsay
|14
|Léandre Bouchard
|15
|Julien Gagne
|16
|Robert Gutgesell
|0:17:43
|17
|Stuart Wight
|0:17:48
|18
|John Derrick
|0:18:05
|19
|William Elliott
|20
|Peter Disera
|0:23:50
|21
|Christopher Prendergast
|0:23:55
|22
|Bailey Mcknight
|23
|Stephen Keeping
|0:23:59
|24
|Jean-françois Girard
|25
|Jordan Landolt
|26
|Aaron Fillion
|0:24:00
|27
|Derrek Ivey
|28
|Brandon Spencer
|29
|Ben Andrew
|0:24:02
|30
|Jeremy Martin
|0:24:04
|31
|Dylan Cunningham
|0:24:23
|32
|Gaelan Merritt
|0:24:25
|33
|Benjamin Martel
|0:24:29
|34
|Alexis Cartier
|0:31:47
|35
|James Piccoli (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)
|0:31:58
|36
|Marc-antoine Soucy
|0:32:15
|37
|Dylan Davies
|0:33:05
|38
|Kevin Massicotte
|0:36:21
|39
|Jack Burke
|0:41:12
|DNF
|Luke Van Lauwe
|DNF
|Tyler Darcy
|DNF
|Henri De Boever
|DNF
|Michael Van der Ham
|DNF
|Felix CotÉ Bouvette
|DNF
|Émile Jean
|DNF
|Frédéric Cossette
|DNF
|Fabien Lemaire
|DNF
|Édouard Tougas
|DNF
|Aaron Thomas
|DNF
|Martin Rupes
|DNF
|Sean Mackinnon
|DNF
|Travis Samuel
|DNF
|Vincent DÉsilets-jacob
|DNF
|Nicolas Ducharme
|DNF
|Simon Ouellet
|DNF
|Julien Roussel
|DNF
|Charles Fortier
|DNF
|Simon Fothergill
|DNF
|Eric Johnston
|DNF
|Chris Freeland
|DNF
|David Boily
|DNF
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|DNF
|Antoine Matteau
|DNF
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Cody Canning
|DNF
|Jordan Cheyne
|DNF
|Bruno Langlois (5-hour Energy)
|DNF
|Rob Britton (Team SmartStop )
|DNF
|Zach Bell (Team SmartStop )
|DNF
|Olivier Brisebois
|DNF
|Mac Garvin
|DNF
|Connor Wilson
|DNF
|Mitchell Macdonald
|DNF
|Kyle Buckosky
|DNF
|Dustin Andrews
|DNF
|Joël Desgreniers
|DNF
|Etienne Samson
|DNF
|Ryan Anderson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|DNF
|Edouard Dumas-longprÉ
|DNF
|Simon-pierre Gauthier (Garneau - Québecor)
|DNF
|Marc-antoine Noel
|DNF
|Will Routley (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|DNF
|Kiernan Orange
|DNF
|Ben Chaddock (Garneau - Québecor)
|DNF
|Robert Hargrove
|DNF
|William Blackburn (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jean-Sébastien Perron
|DNF
|William Goodfellow (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Willam Laurie
|DNF
|Braydon Bourne
|DNF
|Alexandre Ricard
|DNF
|Ed Veal
|DNF
|Andrew Lees
|DNF
|Samuel Blanchette
|DNF
|Olivier Lavigueur
|DNF
|Pierrick Naud (Garneau - Québecor)
|DNF
|Rémi Pelletier-roy (Garneau - Québecor)
|DNF
|Jean-françois Racine
|DNF
|Jean-roch Marion
|DNF
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Joshua Krabbe
|DNF
|Curtis Dearden
|DNF
|Ugo Lapierre
|DNF
|Justin Purificati
|DNF
|Casey Roth
|DNF
|Rémi GrÉgoire-jacques
|DNF
|Stephen Welsh
|DNF
|Benjamin Chartrand (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Olivier Delaney (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Elliot Doyle (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|David Onsow (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jules Cusson-fradet
|DNF
|Hendrik Pineda (T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon)
|DNF
|Samuel Gagnon
|DNF
|Ryan Macdonald
|DNF
|Adam De Vos
|DNF
|Brien O'Conor
|DNF
|Grahame Rivers
|DNF
|Garrett Mcleod
|DNF
|Logan Cornel
|DNF
|Anton Varabei
|DNF
|Robert Ralph (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Matteo Dal-cin (Silber Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Larbi Benhabib
|DNF
|Brandon Etzl
|DNF
|Yohan Patry
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy