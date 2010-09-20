Trending

Spitz and Osl double up for Central Pro

Milatz rides at full speed to race and overall victory

Sabine Spitz and Mortiz Milatz won the final round of the German International Bundesliga series in Saalhausen. Spitz took the lead during the race and finished ahead of her teammate Lisi Osl, who took the overall series title. Milatz also won the overall title, thanks in part to his winning the last round of the series.

After coming back from the Worlds, Spitz was not focused on preparing for the next Bundesliga race due to a busy schedule apart from training. So she was surprised about her own perfomance at Bundesliga final.

"I didn't expect that. I had less time to train but I felt pretty good," said Spitz.

An early lead group formed in the women's race with Spitz, Lisi Osl, and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, but on lap two of six, Spitz left the others behind.

Spitz's victory was only in danger for a few moments when Hanna Klein closed on her, but as soon as Spitz realized the threat, she accelerated and rode away to victory. That left Osl to fight with Klein for second place.

In the men's race, Manuel Fumic took the early lead and rode at the front until the fourth lap, when he started to suffer. He waited for a six-man chase group and recovered while sitting in before setting the pace again.

Dutchman Henk-Jaap Moorlag was soon in trouble along with Fabian Giger, who was the main contender for the overall along with Milatz. Rudi van Houts, who did some work during the race for his Multivan-Merida teammate Milatz, was dropped, leaving four riders to race for the win.

In the beginning of last lap, Fumic attacked but was not strong enough. On the next climb, Milatz tried to escape and was successful.

"When I realized I had a gap, I switched my head off and went full gas," said Milatz.

Emil Lindgren tried to chase and did close the gap, but not enough to catch the German Champion again. "He was too strong on the uphill, but second place is not too bad," said Lindgren.

Milatz nearly couldn't believe that he had grabbed another series win. "I don"t know what to say. During the week, I never thought I'd be able to win here," he said. It was his third Bundesliga title in a row, something that no one else has done before in the men's category.

Jukka Vastarante got the third spot on the podium for the day. "It's my best cross country result, I think. It's good to beat some strong riders," Vastarante said.

In the men's under 23 race, Markus Bauer beat Andy Eyring in a sprint finish for the win. Bauer, who was also winner of the season opener in Münsingen, grabbed the overall title. Frenchman Gilles Sarrazin took third position by eight seconds.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moritz Milatz (Ger)1:44:46
2Emil Lindgren (Swe)0:00:08
3Jukka Vastaranta (Fin)0:00:19
4Manuel Fumic (Ger)0:00:25
5Rudi Van Houts (Ned)0:01:12
6Ralph Naef (Swi)0:01:50
7Martin Gujan (Swi)0:01:56
8Wolfram Kurschat (Ger)0:02:28
9Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned)0:03:53
10Robert Mennen (Ger)0:04:09
11Klaus Nielsen (Den)0:04:17
12Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)0:04:29
13Christopher Maletz (Ger)0:04:48
14Fabian Giger (Swi)0:05:01
15Bas Peters (Ned)0:05:26
16Tim Bohme (Ger)0:06:13
17Marco Schätzing (Ger)0:07:28
18Bjorn Brems (Bel)0:07:39
19Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:11:01
20Heiko Gutmann (Ger)0:11:21
21Sebastian Mordmuller (Ger)0:14:14
22Andi Weinhold (Ger)0:15:18
23Rumen Voigt (Ger)
24Steffen Thum (Ger)
25Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
26Christopher Kamphaus (Ger)
27Robert Michaelis (Ger)
28Konstantin Jung (Ger)
29Benjamin Oesterle (Ger)
30Sascha Schwindling (Ger)
31Marc Oosterhof (Ned)
32Markus Moeller (Ger)
33Lukas Schmitz (Ger)
34Yues Kellogg (Ger)
35Bert Jan Mensink (Ned)
DNFSebastian Szraucner (Ger)
DNSJelmer Pietersma (Ned)
DNSFabian Brzezinski (Ger)
DNSBart Brentjens (Ned)
DNSTim Wynants (Bel)
DNSFrank Beemer (Ned)
DNSRobert Kircher (Aut)
DNSOlaf Rochow (Ger)
DNSWilko Rochow (Ger)
DNSKasper Busk (Den)
DNSSteffen Greger (Ger)
DNSGerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)
DNSBenjamin Brochhagen (Ger)
DNSChristophe Schuldt (Ger)
DNSMarc Odrosek (Ger)
DNSSven Pieper (Ger)
DNSUwe Hochenwarter (Aut)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabine Spitz (Ger)1:34:40
2Elisabeth Osl (Aut)0:00:19
3Hanna Klein (Ger)0:00:23
4Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)0:01:56
5Alexandra Engen (Swe)0:03:03
6Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)0:03:40
7Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:05:37
8Laura Turpijn (Ned)0:06:49
9Tatjana Dold (Ger)0:08:08
10Silke Schmidt (Ger)0:09:29
11Katrin Schwing (Ger)0:12:11
12Rozanne Slik (Ned)0:13:49
13Nadine Rieder (Ger)0:16:43
14Vanessa Mosch (Ger)
DNFLuisa Moser (Ger)
DNSAnnika Langvad (Den)
DNSIrina Kalentieva (Rus)
DNSBarbara Benko (Hun)
DNSAnja Gradl (Ger)
DNSAnne Terpstra (Ned)
DNSMona Eiberweiser (Ger)
DNSAlexa Hüni (Ger)
DNSGesa Bruchmann (Ger)
DNSJulia Haase (Ger)
DNSAdelheid Morath (Ger)
DNFCora Paulukat (Ger)

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Bauer (Ger)1:36:44
2Andy Eyring (Ger)0:00:01
3Gilles Sarrazin (Fra)0:00:08
4Tim Lemmers (Ned)0:00:45
5Matthias Leisling (Ger)0:01:06
6Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)0:01:26
7Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)0:02:27
8Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:03:13
9Maximilian Holz (Ger)0:04:34
10Matthias Hoi (Aut)0:04:37
11Marcel Braun (Ger)0:05:13
12Felix Euteneuer (Ger)0:05:45
13Marcus Nicolai (Ger)0:06:01
14Adrian Sauer (Ger)0:06:15
15Martin Knöpfle (Ger)0:07:21
16Rick Reimann (Swi)0:07:35
17Pascal Ketterer (Ger)0:08:09
18Mattias Wengelin (Swe)0:08:32
19Anselm Wüllner (Ger)0:09:02
20Lysander Kiesel (Ger)0:09:03
21Yannick Burkhardt (Ger)0:09:14
22Timo Modosch (Ger)0:10:00
23Florian Grafmüller (Ger)0:10:17
24Michael Wanski (Ger)0:10:18
25Oliver Vonhausen (Ger)0:10:41
26Henrik Hoffmann (Ger)0:11:09
27Jordy Billast (Bel)0:11:36
28Stefan Braun (Ger)0:12:29
29Johannes Közle (Ger)0:12:54
30Jelmer Jubbega (Ned)0:13:35
31Oliver Laundenberg (Ger)
32Robert Rittger (Ger)
33Marcel Pöter (Ger)
34Lukas Schuon (Ger)
35Felix Günter (Ger)
36Simon Staufner (Ger)
37Pierre Happel (Ger)
38Timo Häfner (Ger)
39Mario Waibel (Ger)
40Markus Chrost (Ger)
41Lukas Holtkamp (Ger)
41Dominik Ziegler (Ger)
43Benjamin Dorn (Ger)
44Danny Neumann (Ger)
DNFFabian Strecker (Ger)
DNFDavid Simon (Ger)
DNFJeffrey Andris (Ger)
DNFPhilipp Ziegler (Ger)
DNFBjörn Herrmann (Ger)
DNFPascal Hempel (Ger)
DNFMarius Reiber (Ger)
DNFSvante Johanßon (Ger)
DNFSteffen Weisenseel (Ger)
DNSIrjan Luttenberg (Ned)
DNSErik Groen (Ned)
DNSSimon Stiebjahn (Ger)
DNSLudwig Döhl (Ger)
DNSMartin Gluth (Ger)
DNSChristopher Goergen (Ger)
DNSBarry Hayes (Ger)
DNSAhmed-Ridvan Reichling (Ger)
DNSMarius Christian (Ger)
DNSArne Rollert (Ger)
DNSJulian Schwendemann (Ger)

