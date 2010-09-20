Spitz and Osl double up for Central Pro
Milatz rides at full speed to race and overall victory
Sabine Spitz and Mortiz Milatz won the final round of the German International Bundesliga series in Saalhausen. Spitz took the lead during the race and finished ahead of her teammate Lisi Osl, who took the overall series title. Milatz also won the overall title, thanks in part to his winning the last round of the series.
After coming back from the Worlds, Spitz was not focused on preparing for the next Bundesliga race due to a busy schedule apart from training. So she was surprised about her own perfomance at Bundesliga final.
"I didn't expect that. I had less time to train but I felt pretty good," said Spitz.
An early lead group formed in the women's race with Spitz, Lisi Osl, and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, but on lap two of six, Spitz left the others behind.
Spitz's victory was only in danger for a few moments when Hanna Klein closed on her, but as soon as Spitz realized the threat, she accelerated and rode away to victory. That left Osl to fight with Klein for second place.
In the men's race, Manuel Fumic took the early lead and rode at the front until the fourth lap, when he started to suffer. He waited for a six-man chase group and recovered while sitting in before setting the pace again.
Dutchman Henk-Jaap Moorlag was soon in trouble along with Fabian Giger, who was the main contender for the overall along with Milatz. Rudi van Houts, who did some work during the race for his Multivan-Merida teammate Milatz, was dropped, leaving four riders to race for the win.
In the beginning of last lap, Fumic attacked but was not strong enough. On the next climb, Milatz tried to escape and was successful.
"When I realized I had a gap, I switched my head off and went full gas," said Milatz.
Emil Lindgren tried to chase and did close the gap, but not enough to catch the German Champion again. "He was too strong on the uphill, but second place is not too bad," said Lindgren.
Milatz nearly couldn't believe that he had grabbed another series win. "I don"t know what to say. During the week, I never thought I'd be able to win here," he said. It was his third Bundesliga title in a row, something that no one else has done before in the men's category.
Jukka Vastarante got the third spot on the podium for the day. "It's my best cross country result, I think. It's good to beat some strong riders," Vastarante said.
In the men's under 23 race, Markus Bauer beat Andy Eyring in a sprint finish for the win. Bauer, who was also winner of the season opener in Münsingen, grabbed the overall title. Frenchman Gilles Sarrazin took third position by eight seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moritz Milatz (Ger)
|1:44:46
|2
|Emil Lindgren (Swe)
|0:00:08
|3
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin)
|0:00:19
|4
|Manuel Fumic (Ger)
|0:00:25
|5
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned)
|0:01:12
|6
|Ralph Naef (Swi)
|0:01:50
|7
|Martin Gujan (Swi)
|0:01:56
|8
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger)
|0:02:28
|9
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned)
|0:03:53
|10
|Robert Mennen (Ger)
|0:04:09
|11
|Klaus Nielsen (Den)
|0:04:17
|12
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)
|0:04:29
|13
|Christopher Maletz (Ger)
|0:04:48
|14
|Fabian Giger (Swi)
|0:05:01
|15
|Bas Peters (Ned)
|0:05:26
|16
|Tim Bohme (Ger)
|0:06:13
|17
|Marco Schätzing (Ger)
|0:07:28
|18
|Bjorn Brems (Bel)
|0:07:39
|19
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|0:11:01
|20
|Heiko Gutmann (Ger)
|0:11:21
|21
|Sebastian Mordmuller (Ger)
|0:14:14
|22
|Andi Weinhold (Ger)
|0:15:18
|23
|Rumen Voigt (Ger)
|24
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|25
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|26
|Christopher Kamphaus (Ger)
|27
|Robert Michaelis (Ger)
|28
|Konstantin Jung (Ger)
|29
|Benjamin Oesterle (Ger)
|30
|Sascha Schwindling (Ger)
|31
|Marc Oosterhof (Ned)
|32
|Markus Moeller (Ger)
|33
|Lukas Schmitz (Ger)
|34
|Yues Kellogg (Ger)
|35
|Bert Jan Mensink (Ned)
|DNF
|Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)
|DNS
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned)
|DNS
|Fabian Brzezinski (Ger)
|DNS
|Bart Brentjens (Ned)
|DNS
|Tim Wynants (Bel)
|DNS
|Frank Beemer (Ned)
|DNS
|Robert Kircher (Aut)
|DNS
|Olaf Rochow (Ger)
|DNS
|Wilko Rochow (Ger)
|DNS
|Kasper Busk (Den)
|DNS
|Steffen Greger (Ger)
|DNS
|Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger)
|DNS
|Benjamin Brochhagen (Ger)
|DNS
|Christophe Schuldt (Ger)
|DNS
|Marc Odrosek (Ger)
|DNS
|Sven Pieper (Ger)
|DNS
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabine Spitz (Ger)
|1:34:40
|2
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut)
|0:00:19
|3
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:00:23
|4
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)
|0:01:56
|5
|Alexandra Engen (Swe)
|0:03:03
|6
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
|0:03:40
|7
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|0:05:37
|8
|Laura Turpijn (Ned)
|0:06:49
|9
|Tatjana Dold (Ger)
|0:08:08
|10
|Silke Schmidt (Ger)
|0:09:29
|11
|Katrin Schwing (Ger)
|0:12:11
|12
|Rozanne Slik (Ned)
|0:13:49
|13
|Nadine Rieder (Ger)
|0:16:43
|14
|Vanessa Mosch (Ger)
|DNF
|Luisa Moser (Ger)
|DNS
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|DNS
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus)
|DNS
|Barbara Benko (Hun)
|DNS
|Anja Gradl (Ger)
|DNS
|Anne Terpstra (Ned)
|DNS
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger)
|DNS
|Alexa Hüni (Ger)
|DNS
|Gesa Bruchmann (Ger)
|DNS
|Julia Haase (Ger)
|DNS
|Adelheid Morath (Ger)
|DNF
|Cora Paulukat (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|1:36:44
|2
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|0:00:01
|3
|Gilles Sarrazin (Fra)
|0:00:08
|4
|Tim Lemmers (Ned)
|0:00:45
|5
|Matthias Leisling (Ger)
|0:01:06
|6
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)
|0:01:26
|7
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)
|0:02:27
|8
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|0:03:13
|9
|Maximilian Holz (Ger)
|0:04:34
|10
|Matthias Hoi (Aut)
|0:04:37
|11
|Marcel Braun (Ger)
|0:05:13
|12
|Felix Euteneuer (Ger)
|0:05:45
|13
|Marcus Nicolai (Ger)
|0:06:01
|14
|Adrian Sauer (Ger)
|0:06:15
|15
|Martin Knöpfle (Ger)
|0:07:21
|16
|Rick Reimann (Swi)
|0:07:35
|17
|Pascal Ketterer (Ger)
|0:08:09
|18
|Mattias Wengelin (Swe)
|0:08:32
|19
|Anselm Wüllner (Ger)
|0:09:02
|20
|Lysander Kiesel (Ger)
|0:09:03
|21
|Yannick Burkhardt (Ger)
|0:09:14
|22
|Timo Modosch (Ger)
|0:10:00
|23
|Florian Grafmüller (Ger)
|0:10:17
|24
|Michael Wanski (Ger)
|0:10:18
|25
|Oliver Vonhausen (Ger)
|0:10:41
|26
|Henrik Hoffmann (Ger)
|0:11:09
|27
|Jordy Billast (Bel)
|0:11:36
|28
|Stefan Braun (Ger)
|0:12:29
|29
|Johannes Közle (Ger)
|0:12:54
|30
|Jelmer Jubbega (Ned)
|0:13:35
|31
|Oliver Laundenberg (Ger)
|32
|Robert Rittger (Ger)
|33
|Marcel Pöter (Ger)
|34
|Lukas Schuon (Ger)
|35
|Felix Günter (Ger)
|36
|Simon Staufner (Ger)
|37
|Pierre Happel (Ger)
|38
|Timo Häfner (Ger)
|39
|Mario Waibel (Ger)
|40
|Markus Chrost (Ger)
|41
|Lukas Holtkamp (Ger)
|41
|Dominik Ziegler (Ger)
|43
|Benjamin Dorn (Ger)
|44
|Danny Neumann (Ger)
|DNF
|Fabian Strecker (Ger)
|DNF
|David Simon (Ger)
|DNF
|Jeffrey Andris (Ger)
|DNF
|Philipp Ziegler (Ger)
|DNF
|Björn Herrmann (Ger)
|DNF
|Pascal Hempel (Ger)
|DNF
|Marius Reiber (Ger)
|DNF
|Svante Johanßon (Ger)
|DNF
|Steffen Weisenseel (Ger)
|DNS
|Irjan Luttenberg (Ned)
|DNS
|Erik Groen (Ned)
|DNS
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)
|DNS
|Ludwig Döhl (Ger)
|DNS
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|DNS
|Christopher Goergen (Ger)
|DNS
|Barry Hayes (Ger)
|DNS
|Ahmed-Ridvan Reichling (Ger)
|DNS
|Marius Christian (Ger)
|DNS
|Arne Rollert (Ger)
|DNS
|Julian Schwendemann (Ger)
