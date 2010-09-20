Image 1 of 22 Moritz Milatz (Multivan-Merida) rides through the tunnel. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 22 Sabine Spitz wins in Saalhausen (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 22 The start of the elite women's race in Saalhausen (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 22 Elite men's podium: Manuel Fumic, Emil Lindgren, Mortiz Milatz, Jukka Vastaranta, Rudi Van Houts (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 22 Manuel Fumic leads Moritz Milatz and Emil Lindgren uphill (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 22 Mortiz Milatz celebrates winning the elite men's race. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 22 The elite men start in Saalhausen (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 22 Markus Bauer races Andy Eyring in the sprint at the end of the Under 23 race. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 22 Under 23 racer Andy Eyring races through the forest (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 22 Women's podium: Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Lisi Osl, Sabine Spitz, Hanna Klein, and Alexandra Engen (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 11 of 22 The elite women's XC starts. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 12 of 22 The elite men's XC gets underway (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 13 of 22 The men's XC podium (l-r): Manuel Fumic, Emil Lindgren, Moritz Milatz, Jukka Vastaranta and Rudi Van Houts. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 14 of 22 Ralph Naef (Multivan-Merida) climbs with a smile. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 15 of 22 Ralph Naef (Multivan-Merida) heads out of the tunnel. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 16 of 22 Moritz Milatz (Multivan-Merida) was exhausted. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 17 of 22 The short track race gets underway. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 18 of 22 Moritz Milatz speaks with the commentator after his win. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 19 of 22 Moritz Milatz rails a berm in the short track race. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 20 of 22 Moritz Milatz alone on the rhythm section of the short track course. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 21 of 22 Moritz Milatz was flying in the short track race. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 22 of 22 The elite women's podium (l-r): Gun-Rita Dahle, Elisabeth Osl, Sabine Spitz, Hanna Klein and Alexandra Engen. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Sabine Spitz and Mortiz Milatz won the final round of the German International Bundesliga series in Saalhausen. Spitz took the lead during the race and finished ahead of her teammate Lisi Osl, who took the overall series title. Milatz also won the overall title, thanks in part to his winning the last round of the series.

After coming back from the Worlds, Spitz was not focused on preparing for the next Bundesliga race due to a busy schedule apart from training. So she was surprised about her own perfomance at Bundesliga final.

"I didn't expect that. I had less time to train but I felt pretty good," said Spitz.

An early lead group formed in the women's race with Spitz, Lisi Osl, and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, but on lap two of six, Spitz left the others behind.

Spitz's victory was only in danger for a few moments when Hanna Klein closed on her, but as soon as Spitz realized the threat, she accelerated and rode away to victory. That left Osl to fight with Klein for second place.

In the men's race, Manuel Fumic took the early lead and rode at the front until the fourth lap, when he started to suffer. He waited for a six-man chase group and recovered while sitting in before setting the pace again.

Dutchman Henk-Jaap Moorlag was soon in trouble along with Fabian Giger, who was the main contender for the overall along with Milatz. Rudi van Houts, who did some work during the race for his Multivan-Merida teammate Milatz, was dropped, leaving four riders to race for the win.

In the beginning of last lap, Fumic attacked but was not strong enough. On the next climb, Milatz tried to escape and was successful.

"When I realized I had a gap, I switched my head off and went full gas," said Milatz.

Emil Lindgren tried to chase and did close the gap, but not enough to catch the German Champion again. "He was too strong on the uphill, but second place is not too bad," said Lindgren.

Milatz nearly couldn't believe that he had grabbed another series win. "I don"t know what to say. During the week, I never thought I'd be able to win here," he said. It was his third Bundesliga title in a row, something that no one else has done before in the men's category.

Jukka Vastarante got the third spot on the podium for the day. "It's my best cross country result, I think. It's good to beat some strong riders," Vastarante said.

In the men's under 23 race, Markus Bauer beat Andy Eyring in a sprint finish for the win. Bauer, who was also winner of the season opener in Münsingen, grabbed the overall title. Frenchman Gilles Sarrazin took third position by eight seconds.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moritz Milatz (Ger) 1:44:46 2 Emil Lindgren (Swe) 0:00:08 3 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) 0:00:19 4 Manuel Fumic (Ger) 0:00:25 5 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) 0:01:12 6 Ralph Naef (Swi) 0:01:50 7 Martin Gujan (Swi) 0:01:56 8 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) 0:02:28 9 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) 0:03:53 10 Robert Mennen (Ger) 0:04:09 11 Klaus Nielsen (Den) 0:04:17 12 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) 0:04:29 13 Christopher Maletz (Ger) 0:04:48 14 Fabian Giger (Swi) 0:05:01 15 Bas Peters (Ned) 0:05:26 16 Tim Bohme (Ger) 0:06:13 17 Marco Schätzing (Ger) 0:07:28 18 Bjorn Brems (Bel) 0:07:39 19 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 0:11:01 20 Heiko Gutmann (Ger) 0:11:21 21 Sebastian Mordmuller (Ger) 0:14:14 22 Andi Weinhold (Ger) 0:15:18 23 Rumen Voigt (Ger) 24 Steffen Thum (Ger) 25 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) 26 Christopher Kamphaus (Ger) 27 Robert Michaelis (Ger) 28 Konstantin Jung (Ger) 29 Benjamin Oesterle (Ger) 30 Sascha Schwindling (Ger) 31 Marc Oosterhof (Ned) 32 Markus Moeller (Ger) 33 Lukas Schmitz (Ger) 34 Yues Kellogg (Ger) 35 Bert Jan Mensink (Ned) DNF Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) DNS Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) DNS Fabian Brzezinski (Ger) DNS Bart Brentjens (Ned) DNS Tim Wynants (Bel) DNS Frank Beemer (Ned) DNS Robert Kircher (Aut) DNS Olaf Rochow (Ger) DNS Wilko Rochow (Ger) DNS Kasper Busk (Den) DNS Steffen Greger (Ger) DNS Gerrit Rosenkranz (Ger) DNS Benjamin Brochhagen (Ger) DNS Christophe Schuldt (Ger) DNS Marc Odrosek (Ger) DNS Sven Pieper (Ger) DNS Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabine Spitz (Ger) 1:34:40 2 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) 0:00:19 3 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:00:23 4 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) 0:01:56 5 Alexandra Engen (Swe) 0:03:03 6 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) 0:03:40 7 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 0:05:37 8 Laura Turpijn (Ned) 0:06:49 9 Tatjana Dold (Ger) 0:08:08 10 Silke Schmidt (Ger) 0:09:29 11 Katrin Schwing (Ger) 0:12:11 12 Rozanne Slik (Ned) 0:13:49 13 Nadine Rieder (Ger) 0:16:43 14 Vanessa Mosch (Ger) DNF Luisa Moser (Ger) DNS Annika Langvad (Den) DNS Irina Kalentieva (Rus) DNS Barbara Benko (Hun) DNS Anja Gradl (Ger) DNS Anne Terpstra (Ned) DNS Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) DNS Alexa Hüni (Ger) DNS Gesa Bruchmann (Ger) DNS Julia Haase (Ger) DNS Adelheid Morath (Ger) DNF Cora Paulukat (Ger)