Image 1 of 21 The start of the men's short race (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion) Image 2 of 21 Elite men's short race podium at Saalhausen (Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth) Image 3 of 21 Markus Bauer (Lexware Racing Team) and Julian Schelb (Lexware Racing Team) (Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth) Image 4 of 21 Alexandra Engan (Rothaus Poison-Bikes) (Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth) Image 5 of 21 Heiko Gutmann (Rothaus Poison-Bikes) goes under the banners (Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth) Image 6 of 21 Thomas Litscher (Felt-Ötztal-X Bionic) takes a corner (Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth) Image 7 of 21 The start of the men's race (Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth) Image 8 of 21 Thomas Litscher (Felt-Ötztal-X Bionic) in the tunnel (Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth) Image 9 of 21 Marco Minnaard (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) through the tunnel (Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth) Image 10 of 21 Thomas Litscher (Felt-Ötztal-X Bionic) and Heiko Gutmann (Rothaus Poison Bikes) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion) Image 11 of 21 Thomas Litscher (Felt-Ötztal-X Bionic) has time to wheelie at the finish (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion) Image 12 of 21 Thomas Litscher (Felt-Ötztal-X Bionic) nails a corner (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion) Image 13 of 21 The elite men's short race podium (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion) Image 14 of 21 The elite women's short race podium (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion) Image 15 of 21 Alexandra Engen (Rothaus Poison-Bikes) celebrates a win in the short race (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion) Image 16 of 21 Alexandra Engen (Rothaus Poison-Bikes) leads (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion) Image 17 of 21 Alexandra Engen (Rothaus Poison-Bikes) with Elisabeth Sveum (Merida Smart Safety) close behind (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion) Image 18 of 21 Alexandra Engen (Rothaus Poison-Bikes) with others close behind (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion) Image 19 of 21 Heiko Gutmann (Rothaus Poison Bikes) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion) Image 20 of 21 Thomas Litscher (Felt-Ötztal-X Bionic) and Heiko Gutmann (Rothaus Poison Bikes) at the start (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion) Image 21 of 21 The announcer Sven Simon (Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth)

Thomas Litscher (Felt-Ötztal-X-Bionic) won the short race of the International MTB Bundesliga in Saalhausen on Saturday. The Swiss rider finished ahead of Sweden's Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant) and Dutchman Marco Minnaard (Rabobank-Giant). Swede Alexandra Engen was the fastest of a small women's field.

From the start, Litscher rode well as he marched through the six 400-meter rounds. Heiko Gutmann (Rothaus Poison-Bikes) tried to follow him, but he felt the fatigue of his earlier rounds.

"I wanted a little practice before the sprint at the Dalby World Cup," said Litscher. "When you go to the front, you have no dust in the lungs from the man in front."

Lindgren was second place at four seconds. The Swede has fought his way to that place from behind. "Thomas was too quick from the beginning, but in the end, I was probably just as fast," said Lindgren. "I'm happy, but last year, I was second, too. I like this position."

Minnaard had a strong last round, when he was able to pass three competitors. "In the beginning, I felt tired. I was surprised because I could 'do so well'," said Minnaard.

Markus Bauer (Lexware) powered to fourth in front of Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Focus-MiG) and Jochen Kaess (Multivan-Merida), who complained that he had been mistakenly placed in the second row and therefore had a clear disadvantage.

The men's short race was held with two semi-finals, in which each of the top 15 qualified for the final.

In the women's short race, Alexandra Engen had a similar experience to that of Litscher. She went to the front right from the start. Behind the Swede, who had won the Münsingen sprint race, 'cross specialist Sabrina Swier (Focus-MiG) took the sprint for second place narrowly ahead of Elisabeth Sveum (Merida Smart Safety).

There were only eight women at the start.

(Report translated from mtb.rad-net.de).

Full Results

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Rothaus Poison-Bikes 0:23:35 2 Sabrina Swier (Ger) Focus-MiG 0:00:03 3 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Merida Smart Safety 0:00:03 4 Annika Langvad (Den) Easton Rockets 0:00:04 5 Kajsa Snihs (Swe) IK Jarl Rattvik 0:00:06 6 Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Racing 0:00:17 7 Hanna Klein (Ger) Rothaus Poison-Bikes 0:00:29