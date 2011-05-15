Trending

Litscher wins short race in Saalhausen

Engen fastest among the women

Image 1 of 21

The start of the men's short race

The start of the men's short race
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion)
Image 2 of 21

Elite men's short race podium at Saalhausen

Elite men's short race podium at Saalhausen
(Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth)
Image 3 of 21

Markus Bauer (Lexware Racing Team) and Julian Schelb (Lexware Racing Team)

Markus Bauer (Lexware Racing Team) and Julian Schelb (Lexware Racing Team)
(Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth)
Image 4 of 21

Alexandra Engan (Rothaus Poison-Bikes)

Alexandra Engan (Rothaus Poison-Bikes)
(Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth)
Image 5 of 21

Heiko Gutmann (Rothaus Poison-Bikes) goes under the banners

Heiko Gutmann (Rothaus Poison-Bikes) goes under the banners
(Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth)
Image 6 of 21

Thomas Litscher (Felt-Ötztal-X Bionic) takes a corner

Thomas Litscher (Felt-Ötztal-X Bionic) takes a corner
(Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth)
Image 7 of 21

The start of the men's race

The start of the men's race
(Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth)
Image 8 of 21

Thomas Litscher (Felt-Ötztal-X Bionic) in the tunnel

Thomas Litscher (Felt-Ötztal-X Bionic) in the tunnel
(Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth)
Image 9 of 21

Marco Minnaard (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) through the tunnel

Marco Minnaard (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) through the tunnel
(Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth)
Image 10 of 21

Thomas Litscher (Felt-Ötztal-X Bionic) and Heiko Gutmann (Rothaus Poison Bikes)

Thomas Litscher (Felt-Ötztal-X Bionic) and Heiko Gutmann (Rothaus Poison Bikes)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion)
Image 11 of 21

Thomas Litscher (Felt-Ötztal-X Bionic) has time to wheelie at the finish

Thomas Litscher (Felt-Ötztal-X Bionic) has time to wheelie at the finish
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion)
Image 12 of 21

Thomas Litscher (Felt-Ötztal-X Bionic) nails a corner

Thomas Litscher (Felt-Ötztal-X Bionic) nails a corner
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion)
Image 13 of 21

The elite men's short race podium

The elite men's short race podium
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion)
Image 14 of 21

The elite women's short race podium

The elite women's short race podium
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion)
Image 15 of 21

Alexandra Engen (Rothaus Poison-Bikes) celebrates a win in the short race

Alexandra Engen (Rothaus Poison-Bikes) celebrates a win in the short race
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion)
Image 16 of 21

Alexandra Engen (Rothaus Poison-Bikes) leads

Alexandra Engen (Rothaus Poison-Bikes) leads
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion)
Image 17 of 21

Alexandra Engen (Rothaus Poison-Bikes) with Elisabeth Sveum (Merida Smart Safety) close behind

Alexandra Engen (Rothaus Poison-Bikes) with Elisabeth Sveum (Merida Smart Safety) close behind
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion)
Image 18 of 21

Alexandra Engen (Rothaus Poison-Bikes) with others close behind

Alexandra Engen (Rothaus Poison-Bikes) with others close behind
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion)
Image 19 of 21

Heiko Gutmann (Rothaus Poison Bikes)

Heiko Gutmann (Rothaus Poison Bikes)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion)
Image 20 of 21

Thomas Litscher (Felt-Ötztal-X Bionic) and Heiko Gutmann (Rothaus Poison Bikes) at the start

Thomas Litscher (Felt-Ötztal-X Bionic) and Heiko Gutmann (Rothaus Poison Bikes) at the start
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion)
Image 21 of 21

The announcer Sven Simon

The announcer Sven Simon
(Image credit: Philipp von Ditfurth)

Thomas Litscher (Felt-Ötztal-X-Bionic) won the short race of the International MTB Bundesliga in Saalhausen on Saturday. The Swiss rider finished ahead of Sweden's Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant) and Dutchman Marco Minnaard (Rabobank-Giant). Swede Alexandra Engen was the fastest of a small women's field.

From the start, Litscher rode well as he marched through the six 400-meter rounds. Heiko Gutmann (Rothaus Poison-Bikes) tried to follow him, but he felt the fatigue of his earlier rounds.

"I wanted a little practice before the sprint at the Dalby World Cup," said Litscher. "When you go to the front, you have no dust in the lungs from the man in front."

Lindgren was second place at four seconds. The Swede has fought his way to that place from behind. "Thomas was too quick from the beginning, but in the end, I was probably just as fast," said Lindgren. "I'm happy, but last year, I was second, too. I like this position."

Minnaard had a strong last round, when he was able to pass three competitors. "In the beginning, I felt tired. I was surprised because I could 'do so well'," said Minnaard.

Markus Bauer (Lexware) powered to fourth in front of Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Focus-MiG) and Jochen Kaess (Multivan-Merida), who complained that he had been mistakenly placed in the second row and therefore had a clear disadvantage.

The men's short race was held with two semi-finals, in which each of the top 15 qualified for the final.

In the women's short race, Alexandra Engen had a similar experience to that of Litscher. She went to the front right from the start. Behind the Swede, who had won the Münsingen sprint race, 'cross specialist Sabrina Swier (Focus-MiG) took the sprint for second place narrowly ahead of Elisabeth Sveum (Merida Smart Safety).

There were only eight women at the start.

(Report translated from mtb.rad-net.de).

Full Results

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Engen (Swe) Rothaus Poison-Bikes0:23:35
2Sabrina Swier (Ger) Focus-MiG0:00:03
3Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Merida Smart Safety0:00:03
4Annika Langvad (Den) Easton Rockets0:00:04
5Kajsa Snihs (Swe) IK Jarl Rattvik0:00:06
6Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Racing0:00:17
7Hanna Klein (Ger) Rothaus Poison-Bikes0:00:29

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt-Ötztal-X Bionic0:38:44
2Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:04
3Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:06
4Markus Bauer (Ger) Lexware Racing Team0:00:08
5Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team0:00:08
6Jochen Käss (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:00:09
7Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Easton Rockets0:00:09
8Ola Kjoeren (Nor) Fokus Danica0:00:09
9Wenzel Böhm- Gräber (Ger) Focus MIG Team0:00:11
10Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:12
11Julian Schelb (Ger) Lexware Racing Team0:00:15
12Heiko Gutmann (Ger) Rothaus Poison-Bikes0:00:15
13Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress0:00:16
14Henrik Kippernes (Nor) Fokus Danica0:00:17
15Håkan Löfström (Swe) IK Jarl Rättvik0:00:19
16Stephen Ettinger (USA) USA National Team0:00:23
17Sascha Bleher (Ger) Focus M.I.G Team0:00:25
18Christopher Kamphaus (Ger) RC Victoria Neheim0:00:27
19Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team0:00:28
20Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:29
21Ole Quast (Ger) Harvestehuder RSV0:00:29
22Kerry Werner (USA) USA National Team0:00:30
23Fabian Strecker (Ger) Lexware Racing Team0:00:30
24Thomas Pfrommer (Ger) Team HAICO Racing0:00:31
25Andi Weinhold (Ger) Easton Rockets0:00:32
26Adrian Sauer (Ger) SC Hausach Neumayer Tekfor0:00:42
27Rick Reimann (Swi) JB Felt Team0:00:43
28Tobias Rotermund (Ger) MTB Race Team Höxter Merida Bike0:00:48
29Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Team HAICO Racing0:00:49
30Christopher Maletz (Ger) Easton Rockets0:00:50

Latest on Cyclingnews