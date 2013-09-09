Trending

Rosskopf speeds to criterium win

Martin, Guttenplan scoop minor placings

Image 1 of 23

Thompson Bucks 2012 winner, Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) signs in with hopes for a repeat.

Thompson Bucks 2012 winner, Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) signs in with hopes for a repeat.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 2 of 23

The field looks strung out on the downhill - but the sky has cleared.

The field looks strung out on the downhill - but the sky has cleared.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 3 of 23

With a few laps to go, Allan Rigo (Champion Systems p/b Stan's notubes) takes a shot and gets out front.

With a few laps to go, Allan Rigo (Champion Systems p/b Stan's notubes) takes a shot and gets out front.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 4 of 23

Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategy) breaks with three laps left and takes a lead.

Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategy) breaks with three laps left and takes a lead.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 5 of 23

Team Smart Shop/Mountain Khakis responds with a 4 rider wolf pack and chases him down.

Team Smart Shop/Mountain Khakis responds with a 4 rider wolf pack and chases him down.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 6 of 23

The entire field takes a breath in anticipation of the final lap.

The entire field takes a breath in anticipation of the final lap.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 7 of 23

With a super quick move, Joey Rosskopf (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear) takes a flyer for the entire last lap.

With a super quick move, Joey Rosskopf (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear) takes a flyer for the entire last lap.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 8 of 23

Rosskopf (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear) manages to pull it off taking a first place victory.

Rosskopf (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear) manages to pull it off taking a first place victory.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 9 of 23

Thompson Bucks 2012 winner, Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) signs in with hopes for a repeat.

Thompson Bucks 2012 winner, Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) signs in with hopes for a repeat.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 10 of 23

Miss Philadelphia 2013 joins the Thompson family sponsors on the final day's podium to assist with the jersey presentation.

Miss Philadelphia 2013 joins the Thompson family sponsors on the final day's podium to assist with the jersey presentation.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 11 of 23

America's fastest growing sport rides by some friends enjoying an old fashioned viewing mode: Porchsurfing.

America's fastest growing sport rides by some friends enjoying an old fashioned viewing mode: Porchsurfing.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 12 of 23

Ryan Mele (Stan's notubes p/b Proferrin) had an active day, making a few breaks.

Ryan Mele (Stan's notubes p/b Proferrin) had an active day, making a few breaks.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 13 of 23

A heroic effort from Paul Martin (Panther/Bakehouse) yielded a 10-lap solo break- just amazing considering the very strong field.

A heroic effort from Paul Martin (Panther/Bakehouse) yielded a 10-lap solo break- just amazing considering the very strong field.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 14 of 23

The field lines up for the start and are issued a 'one lap wrap for lightening' warning.

The field lines up for the start and are issued a 'one lap wrap for lightening' warning.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 15 of 23

A member of the Bissell team tries to keep up with the changing weather by taking a quick shower before the start.

A member of the Bissell team tries to keep up with the changing weather by taking a quick shower before the start.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 16 of 23

Yesterday's best climber and current King of the Mountains jersey holder, Gerardo Robles (Stage 17-CyLance) gets a call up for the start.

Yesterday's best climber and current King of the Mountains jersey holder, Gerardo Robles (Stage 17-CyLance) gets a call up for the start.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 17 of 23

Despite weather warnings, the take off looks great.

Despite weather warnings, the take off looks great.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 18 of 23

Dan Zmolik (Stan's notubes p/b Proferrin) takes a tight corner as he tries to push a break.

Dan Zmolik (Stan's notubes p/b Proferrin) takes a tight corner as he tries to push a break.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 19 of 23

Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) make a break and takes Joey Rosskopf (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear) with him.

Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) make a break and takes Joey Rosskopf (BMC/Hincapie Sportswear) with him.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 20 of 23

The tricky decent has Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance) with both hands on the breaks.

The tricky decent has Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance) with both hands on the breaks.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 21 of 23

The field tries not to be distracted by the scenery because the course is so technical with over eight corners.

The field tries not to be distracted by the scenery because the course is so technical with over eight corners.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 22 of 23

John Loehner aka J-LO (Stan's notubes p/b Proferrin) stays focused and steady.

John Loehner aka J-LO (Stan's notubes p/b Proferrin) stays focused and steady.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 23 of 23

A member of the Bissell team tries to keep up with the changing weather by taking a quick shower before the start.

A member of the Bissell team tries to keep up with the changing weather by taking a quick shower before the start.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)1:51:48
2Paul Martin (Panther / Bakehouse)0:00:03
3David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:05
4Tyler Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
5Marco Zanotti (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)
6Keck Baker (Battley Ducati p/b Spokes Etc.)
7Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
8Gavriel Epstein (Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes)
9Rafael German meran (Foundation Cycling Team)
10Kirk Albers (Panther / Bakehouse)
11Devin Clark (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
12David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
13Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicycles)
14Adam Carr (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
15Allan Rego (Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes)
16Jacob Mueller (Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin)
17Tim Mitchell (CCB Cycling)
18Anthony Canevari (Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13)
19Steven Davis (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
20Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicycles)
21Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes)
22Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17 - Cylance)
23Warclaw Godycki (Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling T)
24Thomas Schubert (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 70)
25Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling T)
26Peter Morse (OCTTO-Cervélo)
27Andrew Seitz (Panther / Bakehouse)
28Shane Braley (Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes)
29Sean Barrie (Battley Ducati p/b Spokes Etc.)
30Winston David (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 70)
31Kennett Peterson (Battley Ducati p/b Spokes Etc.)
32Abraham Soler (Foundation Cycling Team)
33Osmond Bakker (OCTTO-Cervélo)
34Brett Kielick (Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13)
35Marcos Lazzarottos (Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13)
36Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
37Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall)
38Isaac Howe (SmartStop presented by Mountain Kha)
39Steven Perezluha (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
40Kevin Black (OCTTO-Cervélo)
41Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
42Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV)
43Michael Margarite (Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin)
44Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)
45Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
46Cameron Cogburn (CCB Cycling)
47Daniel Lam (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
48Thomas Wrona (Hincapie Sportswear)
49Garrett Olsen (Battley Ducati p/b Spokes Etc.)
50Braydon Bourne (Ride with Rendall)
51Jonathan D'alba (Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV)
52Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicycles)
53Dustin Cottle (Team Novo Nordisk)
54Joshua Thorton (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
55Rob Thompson (Panther / Bakehouse)
56Nick Rogers (Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13)
57Andrew Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 70)
58Scott Catanzaro (Battley Ducati p/b Spokes Etc.)
59Gabriel Baca (Stage 17 - Cylance)
60Daniel Patten (SmartStop presented by Mountain Kha)
61Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
62John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin)
63Hogan Sills (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
64Jeremy Shirock (Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13)
65Andrew Baker (Hincapie Sportswear)
66Kevin Massicotte (Ride with Rendall)
67Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
68Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
69Stephen Keeping (Ride with Rendall)
DNFAlexander Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFMichael Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFGiancarlo Bianchi (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
DNFDrew Christopher (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
DNFMax Korus (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
DNFCortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
DNFDustin Morici (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
DNFGraham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
DNFJames Schurman (Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes)
DNFPatrick Kos (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)
DNFMatteo Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)
DNFChristopher Meacham (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)
DNFConnor McCutcheon (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)
DNFRenan Maia (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)
DNFChris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFJonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFRyan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFYuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicycles)
DNFChris Freeland (Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicycles)
DNFDylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling T)
DNFJohn Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling T)
DNFDavid Byer (OCTTO-Cervélo)
DNFBrian Trafford (OCTTO-Cervélo)
DNFMartin Vecchio (Panther / Bakehouse)
DNFCasey Roth (Ride with Rendall)
DNFJohn Simes (SmartStop presented by Mountain Kha)
DNFChristopher Monteleone (SmartStop presented by Mountain Kha)
DNFCurtis Winsor (SmartStop presented by Mountain Kha)
DNFChristopher Uberti (SmartStop presented by Mountain Kha)
DNFDaniel Zmolik (Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin)
DNFRyan Mele (Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin)
DNFChase Goldstein (Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin)
DNFMatthew Kyle Brooks (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFMichael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFArtem Kraitor (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFEzra Matthias Ward-Packard (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFPeter Jonas Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFShawn Gravois (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 70)
DNFKevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV)
DNFBenjamin Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV)
DNFAlex Cox (CCB Cycling)
DNFPhil Wong (CCB Cycling)
DNFDavid Casale (Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13)
DNFGeron Williams (Foundation Cycling Team)
DNFGerardo Medina robles (Stage 17 - Cylance)
DNFIan Moore (Stage 17 - Cylance)
DNFDaniel Katz (Stage 17 - Cylance)
DNFDaniel Harm (Stage 17 - Cylance)

Latest on Cyclingnews