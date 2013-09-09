Rosskopf speeds to criterium win
Martin, Guttenplan scoop minor placings
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear)
|1:51:48
|2
|Paul Martin (Panther / Bakehouse)
|0:00:03
|3
|David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:05
|4
|Tyler Magner (Hincapie Sportswear)
|5
|Marco Zanotti (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)
|6
|Keck Baker (Battley Ducati p/b Spokes Etc.)
|7
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|8
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|9
|Rafael German meran (Foundation Cycling Team)
|10
|Kirk Albers (Panther / Bakehouse)
|11
|Devin Clark (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|12
|David Kessler (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|13
|Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicycles)
|14
|Adam Carr (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|15
|Allan Rego (Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|16
|Jacob Mueller (Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin)
|17
|Tim Mitchell (CCB Cycling)
|18
|Anthony Canevari (Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13)
|19
|Steven Davis (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|20
|Brandon Etzl (Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicycles)
|21
|Conor Mullervy (Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|22
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17 - Cylance)
|23
|Warclaw Godycki (Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling T)
|24
|Thomas Schubert (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 70)
|25
|Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling T)
|26
|Peter Morse (OCTTO-Cervélo)
|27
|Andrew Seitz (Panther / Bakehouse)
|28
|Shane Braley (Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|29
|Sean Barrie (Battley Ducati p/b Spokes Etc.)
|30
|Winston David (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 70)
|31
|Kennett Peterson (Battley Ducati p/b Spokes Etc.)
|32
|Abraham Soler (Foundation Cycling Team)
|33
|Osmond Bakker (OCTTO-Cervélo)
|34
|Brett Kielick (Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13)
|35
|Marcos Lazzarottos (Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13)
|36
|Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|37
|Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall)
|38
|Isaac Howe (SmartStop presented by Mountain Kha)
|39
|Steven Perezluha (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|40
|Kevin Black (OCTTO-Cervélo)
|41
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|42
|Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV)
|43
|Michael Margarite (Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin)
|44
|Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear)
|45
|Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|46
|Cameron Cogburn (CCB Cycling)
|47
|Daniel Lam (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|48
|Thomas Wrona (Hincapie Sportswear)
|49
|Garrett Olsen (Battley Ducati p/b Spokes Etc.)
|50
|Braydon Bourne (Ride with Rendall)
|51
|Jonathan D'alba (Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV)
|52
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicycles)
|53
|Dustin Cottle (Team Novo Nordisk)
|54
|Joshua Thorton (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|55
|Rob Thompson (Panther / Bakehouse)
|56
|Nick Rogers (Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13)
|57
|Andrew Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 70)
|58
|Scott Catanzaro (Battley Ducati p/b Spokes Etc.)
|59
|Gabriel Baca (Stage 17 - Cylance)
|60
|Daniel Patten (SmartStop presented by Mountain Kha)
|61
|Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande Cycling)
|62
|John Loehner (Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin)
|63
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|64
|Jeremy Shirock (Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13)
|65
|Andrew Baker (Hincapie Sportswear)
|66
|Kevin Massicotte (Ride with Rendall)
|67
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|68
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear)
|69
|Stephen Keeping (Ride with Rendall)
|DNF
|Alexander Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|DNF
|Michael Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|DNF
|Giancarlo Bianchi (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|DNF
|Drew Christopher (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|DNF
|Max Korus (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Dustin Morici (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|DNF
|James Schurman (Champion Systems p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|DNF
|Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Matteo Lyons (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Christopher Meacham (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Connor McCutcheon (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Renan Maia (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|DNF
|Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|DNF
|Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|DNF
|Yuri Hrycaj (Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicycles)
|DNF
|Chris Freeland (Jet Fuel Coffee / Norco Bicycles)
|DNF
|Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling T)
|DNF
|John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling T)
|DNF
|David Byer (OCTTO-Cervélo)
|DNF
|Brian Trafford (OCTTO-Cervélo)
|DNF
|Martin Vecchio (Panther / Bakehouse)
|DNF
|Casey Roth (Ride with Rendall)
|DNF
|John Simes (SmartStop presented by Mountain Kha)
|DNF
|Christopher Monteleone (SmartStop presented by Mountain Kha)
|DNF
|Curtis Winsor (SmartStop presented by Mountain Kha)
|DNF
|Christopher Uberti (SmartStop presented by Mountain Kha)
|DNF
|Daniel Zmolik (Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin)
|DNF
|Ryan Mele (Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin)
|DNF
|Chase Goldstein (Stan's No Tubes p/b Proferrin)
|DNF
|Matthew Kyle Brooks (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Artem Kraitor (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Ezra Matthias Ward-Packard (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Peter Jonas Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Shawn Gravois (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 70)
|DNF
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV)
|DNF
|Benjamin Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV)
|DNF
|Alex Cox (CCB Cycling)
|DNF
|Phil Wong (CCB Cycling)
|DNF
|David Casale (Breakaway Bikes.com p/b Vie13)
|DNF
|Geron Williams (Foundation Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Gerardo Medina robles (Stage 17 - Cylance)
|DNF
|Ian Moore (Stage 17 - Cylance)
|DNF
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 - Cylance)
|DNF
|Daniel Harm (Stage 17 - Cylance)
