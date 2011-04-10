Trending

Atherton speeds to victory in Moelfre

Ragot fastest among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gee Atherton (GBr)
2Steve Peat (GBr)
3Brendan Fairclough (GBr)
4Matti Lehikoinen (Fin)
5Joseph Smith (GBr)
6Marc Beaumont (GBr)
7Josh Bryceland (GBr)
8Adam Brayton (GBr)
9Dan Atherton (GBr)
9Ben Cathro (GBr)
11Jack Reading (GBr)
12Robert Smith (GBr)
13Sam Dale (GBr)
14Ralph Jones (GBr)
15Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
16Bernard Kerr (GBr)
17Fergus Lamb (GBr)
18Jack Geoghegan (GBr)
19Daniel Wolfe (Irl)
20Scott Mears (GBr)
21Greg Williamson (GBr)
22Harry Heath (GBr)
23Gerard Wolfe (Irl)
24Peter Williams (GBr)
25Richard Thomas (GBr)
26David Smith (GBr)
27Mark Scott (GBr)
28Dan Stanbridge (GBr)
29Joel Chidley (GBr)
30Nathan Vials (GBr)
31Sam Shucksmith (GBr)
32Neil Donoghue (GBr)
33Joe Connell (GBr)
34Alex Bond (GBr)
35Emyr Davies (GBr)
36Will Soffe (GBr)
37Brad Mather (GBr)
38Joel Moore (GBr)
39Joe Flanagan (GBr)
40Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
41Ben Baker (GBr)
42Kurtis Knowles (GBr)
43Joe Barnes (GBr)
44Will Mapstone (GBr)
45Gareth Brewin (GBr)
46Brandon Love (GBr)
47Guy Gibbs (GBr)
48Josh Lewis (GBr)
49Simon Parsons (GBr)
50Leon Rosser (GBr)
51Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)
52Jack Graham (GBr)
53Jono Jones (GBr)
54Arran Gannicott (GBr)
55Tom Attlee (GBr)
56David Kynaston (GBr)
57James Mcknight (GBr)
58Jason Davies (GBr)
59Chris Hutchens (GBr)
60George Belk (GBr)
61David Duggan (GBr)
62Kyle Farrow (GBr)
63Elliott Machin (GBr)
64Dale Russell (GBr)
65John Owen (GBr)
66Nick Geoghegan (GBr)
67William Jones (GBr)
68Joseph Taylor (GBr)
69Martin Young (GBr)
70Richard Challinor (GBr)
71James Coneron (GBr)
72Greg Callaghan (Irl)
73Sam Boardman (GBr)
74Dan Sheridan (Irl)
75Ronan Taylor (GBr)
76James Flinders (GBr)
77Arran Lever (GBr)
78Ashley Mullane (GBr)
79Stephen Simms (GBr)
80Gary Drake (GBr)
81Charlie Collins (GBr)
82Jay Williamson (GBr)
83Billy Matthews (GBr)
84James Owain (GBr)
85Perry Gardener (GBr)
86Jim Shaw (GBr)
87Micky Boswell (GBr)
88Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr)
89Thomas Kelly (GBr)
90Brad Sheehan (GBr)
91Alasdair Maclennan (GBr)
92Tom Knight (GBr)
93Adam Price (GBr)
94Sam Wakefield (GBr)
95Isaac Anderson (GBr)
96Thomas Evans (GBr)
97Michael Vickers (GBr)
98Ryan Telling (GBr)
99Thomas Gleave (GBr)
100Rhys Evans (GBr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Emmeline Ragot (Fra)
2Fionn Griffiths (GBr)
3Jessica Stone (GBr)
4Manon Carpenter (GBr)
5Katy Curd (GBr)
6Emily Horridge (GBr)
7Monet Adams (GBr)
8Rhian Atherton (GBr)
9Lianne Bartleman (GBr)
10Bex Reilly (GBr)
11Angela Coates (GBr)
12Emma Wareham (GBr)

