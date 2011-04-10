Atherton speeds to victory in Moelfre
Ragot fastest among the women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gee Atherton (GBr)
|2
|Steve Peat (GBr)
|3
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr)
|4
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin)
|5
|Joseph Smith (GBr)
|6
|Marc Beaumont (GBr)
|7
|Josh Bryceland (GBr)
|8
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|9
|Dan Atherton (GBr)
|9
|Ben Cathro (GBr)
|11
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|12
|Robert Smith (GBr)
|13
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|14
|Ralph Jones (GBr)
|15
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|16
|Bernard Kerr (GBr)
|17
|Fergus Lamb (GBr)
|18
|Jack Geoghegan (GBr)
|19
|Daniel Wolfe (Irl)
|20
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|21
|Greg Williamson (GBr)
|22
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|23
|Gerard Wolfe (Irl)
|24
|Peter Williams (GBr)
|25
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|26
|David Smith (GBr)
|27
|Mark Scott (GBr)
|28
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr)
|29
|Joel Chidley (GBr)
|30
|Nathan Vials (GBr)
|31
|Sam Shucksmith (GBr)
|32
|Neil Donoghue (GBr)
|33
|Joe Connell (GBr)
|34
|Alex Bond (GBr)
|35
|Emyr Davies (GBr)
|36
|Will Soffe (GBr)
|37
|Brad Mather (GBr)
|38
|Joel Moore (GBr)
|39
|Joe Flanagan (GBr)
|40
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|41
|Ben Baker (GBr)
|42
|Kurtis Knowles (GBr)
|43
|Joe Barnes (GBr)
|44
|Will Mapstone (GBr)
|45
|Gareth Brewin (GBr)
|46
|Brandon Love (GBr)
|47
|Guy Gibbs (GBr)
|48
|Josh Lewis (GBr)
|49
|Simon Parsons (GBr)
|50
|Leon Rosser (GBr)
|51
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)
|52
|Jack Graham (GBr)
|53
|Jono Jones (GBr)
|54
|Arran Gannicott (GBr)
|55
|Tom Attlee (GBr)
|56
|David Kynaston (GBr)
|57
|James Mcknight (GBr)
|58
|Jason Davies (GBr)
|59
|Chris Hutchens (GBr)
|60
|George Belk (GBr)
|61
|David Duggan (GBr)
|62
|Kyle Farrow (GBr)
|63
|Elliott Machin (GBr)
|64
|Dale Russell (GBr)
|65
|John Owen (GBr)
|66
|Nick Geoghegan (GBr)
|67
|William Jones (GBr)
|68
|Joseph Taylor (GBr)
|69
|Martin Young (GBr)
|70
|Richard Challinor (GBr)
|71
|James Coneron (GBr)
|72
|Greg Callaghan (Irl)
|73
|Sam Boardman (GBr)
|74
|Dan Sheridan (Irl)
|75
|Ronan Taylor (GBr)
|76
|James Flinders (GBr)
|77
|Arran Lever (GBr)
|78
|Ashley Mullane (GBr)
|79
|Stephen Simms (GBr)
|80
|Gary Drake (GBr)
|81
|Charlie Collins (GBr)
|82
|Jay Williamson (GBr)
|83
|Billy Matthews (GBr)
|84
|James Owain (GBr)
|85
|Perry Gardener (GBr)
|86
|Jim Shaw (GBr)
|87
|Micky Boswell (GBr)
|88
|Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr)
|89
|Thomas Kelly (GBr)
|90
|Brad Sheehan (GBr)
|91
|Alasdair Maclennan (GBr)
|92
|Tom Knight (GBr)
|93
|Adam Price (GBr)
|94
|Sam Wakefield (GBr)
|95
|Isaac Anderson (GBr)
|96
|Thomas Evans (GBr)
|97
|Michael Vickers (GBr)
|98
|Ryan Telling (GBr)
|99
|Thomas Gleave (GBr)
|100
|Rhys Evans (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra)
|2
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr)
|3
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|4
|Manon Carpenter (GBr)
|5
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|6
|Emily Horridge (GBr)
|7
|Monet Adams (GBr)
|8
|Rhian Atherton (GBr)
|9
|Lianne Bartleman (GBr)
|10
|Bex Reilly (GBr)
|11
|Angela Coates (GBr)
|12
|Emma Wareham (GBr)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy