British Cyclocross National Championships: Three-in-a-row as Cameron Mason claims another elite title
Ben Chilton claims under-23 title in Gravesend
Cameron Mason (Seven Racing) claimed this third elite cyclocross title in a row at the British Cyclocross National Championships in Gravesend on Sunday.
In a dominant performance for the victory, Mason put more than three minutes into his nearest rivals Ben Chilton (Derny Mercury RC), who finished second, and Daniel Barnes (Spectra Racing), who finished in third place on the day.
Chilton was the first under-23 rider to cross the line and became the national champion in that category, while Ben Askey (CC Étupes) received the silver medal and Luke Gibson (4T+ Cyclopark) took the bronze.
Some 65 riders lined up to start the combined elite and under-23 event, as the last race of these National Championships.
Mason started as the outright favourite after winning titles in 2023 and 2024, but as he shot off the start line, Thomas Mein (Hope Factory Racing) was quick to follow and the pair gained a small early advantage on the rest of the field.
Mein surged into the lead in the opening laps, but a tumble at the top of the stairs on the course caused him to lose valuable time to Mason, who quickly took back the race lead. Unfortunately, Mein was forced to abandon the race after his fall.
Without any clear competition, Mason flawlessly orbited the circuit and opened a gap of more than three minutes on his closest rivals and waved at the crowds as he crossed the finish line with a hat-trick of victories at the most recent three editions of the British Cyclocross Championships.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
