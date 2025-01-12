British Cyclocross National Championships: Xan Crees holds off Cat Ferguson to win elite women's title
Ferguson claims under-23 women's national title in Gravesend
Xan Crees (Spectra Racing) secured the elite women's title at the British Cyclocross Championships held at Gravesend on Sunday.
Crees opened a gap on lone chaser Cat Ferguson (Movistar) extending her lead on the final lap and crossed the line first, donning her first elite cyclocross national champion's jersey of her career.
Imogen Wolff (Visma-Lease a Bike) rounded out the podium in third place.
Although Ferguson secured the silver medal in the elite women's race, she also won the under-23 national title as the first rider of that category to cross the line. Wolff finished second in the under-23 category and Hope Inglis (Spectra Racing) was third.
How it unfolded
The elite women's field lined up under cold temperatures but crisp blue skies in the race for the national title.
On the second lap, Crees and Ferguson had already emerged as the strongest riders, as they raced neck-to-neck, opening a sizeable gap on chasers Imogen Wolff and former national champion Anna Kay.
It was on the third lap that Crees took the solo lead of the race forcing Ferguson and Wolff to fight on for the remaining two podium places.
Crees extended her lead on the last lap to 20 seconds over Ferguson, as Wolff slipped further off pace into third place.
Ferguson put forth a strong chase, but Crees held her off by just five seconds as she crossed the line with the victory.
SHE’S DONE IT!! 👑Xan Crees holds off the challenge from a chasing Cat Ferguson to win the elite women’s national title! pic.twitter.com/ehaXniUH05January 12, 2025
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
