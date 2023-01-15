Cameron Mason wins British cyclocross championships in Cumbria

An emotional Cameron Mason said that winning the elite British cyclo-cross championship title was a career highlight.

The 22-year-old was beaten by Thomas Mein after an epic battle last year but was not to be denied again riding clear of his rivals by the midway point and building a winning margin of two minutes and 34 seconds.

"Last year was quite disappointing but I did everything right today and I'm really happy," said Mason after clinching the national crown.

"Today was my career highlight 100%. Nationals is a hard one, it's a big week and you can be inside your own head a lot. "I'm really happy with how I managed it trying to stay as chilled as possible has really paid off. Taking the jersey to Belgium will be super important.

"I think Tom (Pidcock) showed that with the worlds jersey that having a British rider in a big jersey at the front of the race is important, so I'll be happy to do that."

Defending British champion Mein set the early pace on a muddy course in Cumbria as Mason recovered from a slow start.

However, once the Trinity Racing rider took the lead before the midway point he set a formidable pace distancing Joseph Blackmore in second and Mein in third.

"I had a rubbish start but it is what it is," added Mason.

"Joe (Blackmore) and Thomas (Mein) were setting a really hard pace I just wanted to sit back a bit and let them do that.

"On this course as soon as you go over your limit and mistake you will pay for it so I was just holding back and naturally I came to the front. I got a small gap, but that's all you really need to break them a little bit and from there it was just riding my own pace."

Mason finished fifth in the under-23 category at last year's cyclo-cross world championships in Fayetteville narrowly missing out on a medal in a sprint finish.

The British rider will be making his elite world championships debut next month and has ambitions of a top-10 finish.

"Worlds is my next goal, I'll go training and then go full gas for the worlds which is my next big goal," he added.

"With the elites, I want to make an impression there. I think a top-10 will be what is achievable but there are so many guys that can finish inside that top 10.

"It will be important to show that Great Britain jersey when Tom (Pidcock) is not there. I'll have one more race before the worlds in Hammer (January 28)."

The 22-year-old has finished in the top 10 in both World Cup rounds he has entered this season at Gavere and Dublin.

Mason also impressed during a spell racing in Belgium over the Christmas period finishing fourth in Loenhout and fifth at Herentals.

"I hit a good bit of form physically and mentally," he added.

"I confidence and mental side of things with 'cross are so important, how much you are racing and you need to carry that momentum. You can have one bad day but you need to keep that momentum going.

"Coming off a period of so much racing it can go two ways – you can get better or worse. I think I've levelled up again so I'm really happy with that."

Mason is another multi-discipline rider combining cyclo-cross with mountain bike and road racing with Trinity.

With the mountain bike world championships in his home nation of Scotland next year Mason is targeting another breakout performance.

"After 'cross the home world championships for the mountain bike in Glentress Forst is super important for me," Mason added.

"It will be my first you elite and I want to do a good job there. I rode this year's (mountain bike) world championships in Les Gets in the under-23 (finishing 21st) and I felt like I was just finding my feet.

"I want to carry this level into the mountain bike during 2022/23. I'll have a few road races as well with Trinity Racing I'm really lucky to have such a mixed programme.

"There will be stage races and single-day races as well. I don't enjoy the road as much as cross but it's a nice way to mix it up.

"It's so different from the mountain bike, a different stimulus so it's a good thing. It definitely helps my main goals."