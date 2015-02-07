Trending

Sweeck triumphs in Bpost Bank Trophy finale

Aerts and Vanthourenhout on the podium in Lille

Laurens Sweeck (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team) wins the Hoogerheide World Cup

Laurens Sweeck (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team) wins the Hoogerheide World Cup
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
2Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
3Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
4Diether Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
5Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
6Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
7Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
8Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
9Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
10Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
11Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
12Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
13Thomas Joseph (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
14Koen Weijers (Ned)
15Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
16Koen Van Dijke (Ned)
17Ward Van Laer (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
18Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
19Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Avia Crabbe Cycling Team
20Yves Coolen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
21Kyle De Proost (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
22Stef Claeys (Bel) C.T.- DJ.Matic-Kortrijk
23Lawrence Tibackx (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
24Dario Tielen (Bel)
25Jorn Verbraken (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
26Nick Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem
27Senne De Meyer (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R
28Dario Kloeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
29Sibe Smets (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
30Gianni Vermeiren (Ita) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
31Yelle Leaerts (Bel) WSC Hand In Hand Baal

Latest on Cyclingnews