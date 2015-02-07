Sweeck triumphs in Bpost Bank Trophy finale
Aerts and Vanthourenhout on the podium in Lille
U23 Men: Lille -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|2
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|3
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|4
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|5
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|6
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
|7
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|8
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
|9
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|10
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|11
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|12
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|13
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|14
|Koen Weijers (Ned)
|15
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|16
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned)
|17
|Ward Van Laer (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|18
|Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
|19
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Avia Crabbe Cycling Team
|20
|Yves Coolen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|21
|Kyle De Proost (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|22
|Stef Claeys (Bel) C.T.- DJ.Matic-Kortrijk
|23
|Lawrence Tibackx (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|24
|Dario Tielen (Bel)
|25
|Jorn Verbraken (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|26
|Nick Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem
|27
|Senne De Meyer (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R
|28
|Dario Kloeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
|29
|Sibe Smets (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|30
|Gianni Vermeiren (Ita) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|31
|Yelle Leaerts (Bel) WSC Hand In Hand Baal
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy