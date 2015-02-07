Jacobs tops junior race in Lille
Wolsink and Iserbyt round out podium
Junior Men: Lille -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|2
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|3
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|4
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|5
|Briek Hermans (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|6
|Gert Smets (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
|7
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|8
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|9
|Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|10
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|11
|Erik Boer (Ned) VA-Cycling Team Zele
|12
|Alex Colman (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|13
|Jari De Clercq (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|14
|Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|15
|Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|16
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) DCM Cycling Team
|17
|Michiel Breugelmans (Bel) Team 185
|18
|Thomas Verheyen (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
|19
|Stijn Siemons (Bel) RS-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos
|20
|Glenn Eestermans (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
|21
|Jorn Montaigne (Bel) Asfra Racing Team
|22
|Liam Helsocht (Bel) Lotto Olympia Tienen
|23
|Jarne Boden (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|24
|Tomas Szedelyi (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|25
|Dorian De Maeght (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|26
|Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|27
|Jens Roelants (Bel) Lotto Olympia Tienen
|28
|Jenko Bonne (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|29
|Jens Quartier (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust
|30
|Einar Steegmans (Bel)
|31
|Hakan Proost (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|32
|Carlos Schreuder (Ned)
|33
|Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|34
|Niels Willaerts (Bel) BMX Vlijtingen
|35
|Jasper Knaeps (Bel)
|36
|Gregory Quintyn (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
|37
|Bjarne Bertels (Bel) DCM Cycling Team
|38
|Killian De Groodt (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel
|39
|Stan Vandenkerckhove (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|40
|Andreas Van Driessche (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|41
|Roel Vandael (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|42
|Niels Hendrickx (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|43
|Stef Hendrickx (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|44
|Wouter Wynants (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|45
|Nick Peeters (Bel) Wielerclub Noord-Limburg
