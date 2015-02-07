Trending

Jacobs tops junior race in Lille

Wolsink and Iserbyt round out podium

Swiss champion Johan Jacobs wins the junior men's event at Superprestige Middelkerke

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Johan Jacobs (Swi) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
2Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
3Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
4Mitch Groot (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
5Briek Hermans (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
6Gert Smets (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
7Alessio Dhoore (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
8Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
9Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
10Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
11Erik Boer (Ned) VA-Cycling Team Zele
12Alex Colman (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
13Jari De Clercq (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
14Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
15Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
16Seppe Rombouts (Bel) DCM Cycling Team
17Michiel Breugelmans (Bel) Team 185
18Thomas Verheyen (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
19Stijn Siemons (Bel) RS-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos
20Glenn Eestermans (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
21Jorn Montaigne (Bel) Asfra Racing Team
22Liam Helsocht (Bel) Lotto Olympia Tienen
23Jarne Boden (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
24Tomas Szedelyi (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
25Dorian De Maeght (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
26Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
27Jens Roelants (Bel) Lotto Olympia Tienen
28Jenko Bonne (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
29Jens Quartier (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust
30Einar Steegmans (Bel)
31Hakan Proost (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
32Carlos Schreuder (Ned)
33Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
34Niels Willaerts (Bel) BMX Vlijtingen
35Jasper Knaeps (Bel)
36Gregory Quintyn (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
37Bjarne Bertels (Bel) DCM Cycling Team
38Killian De Groodt (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel
39Stan Vandenkerckhove (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
40Andreas Van Driessche (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
41Roel Vandael (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
42Niels Hendrickx (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
43Stef Hendrickx (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
44Wouter Wynants (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
45Nick Peeters (Bel) Wielerclub Noord-Limburg

