Cant wins women's Krawatencross
Belgian outsprints world champion Vos
Elite women: -
Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) beat world champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team) at the seventh round of the Bpost Bank Trophy (Bpo) cyclo-cross series in Lille, Belgium on Saturday. Cant surprisingly beat Vos in the sprint after a fast race. In the general classification of the Bpost-series, Cant closes in to half a minute of European champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing), who finished third at more than a minute in Lille.
Cant lives near the course and was delighted to win in front of her home crowd, especially when beating someone like Marianne Vos. "There's only one chance a year to win in front of your home crowd," Cant told cyclo-cross.info, "which makes me very happy to succeed in doing so."
Cant, Vos and Wyman were the early leaders in Lille. Once series leader Wyman got dropped, Cant worked hard to increase the gap on her rival. Wyman will regret that Vos didn't mind doing her share of the work in front. "Hats off to Vos for sharing the work because she could have stayed in my wheel, as she's not playing a role in the classification," Cant said.
The gap grew up to a minute and Wyman had to work hard to hold off compatriot Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) and Loes Sels.
Meanwhile Cant and Vos were not able to drop each other and the duo headed for the sprint. Vos led it out but Cant surprisingly emerged from her slipstream to come level with the world champion. When Vos suddenly clicked out of her pedal, Cant sped away to a great win. "I didn't know she clicked out of her pedal. I sprinted with my head down," Cant said.
The final round of the Bpost-series will be held in Oostmalle in two weeks time. Cant feels confident, claiming she could still win the series. "I made up more than a minute here. The odds are in my favour," Cant said.
There'll be no Marianne Vos in Oostmalle to help Cant like she did in Lille. The world champion from Hoogerheide concluded her cyclo-cross season in Lille today. "Sanne and I were well matched to each other today," Vos told cyclo-cross.info.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|0:41:22
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:00:53
|4
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|5
|Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|6
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) KDL Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|7
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|0:02:09
|8
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|9
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|10
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|0:02:58
|11
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|12
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|13
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom
|0:04:12
|14
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars
|0:04:18
|15
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling
|0:04:28
|16
|Maud Kaptheyns (Bel)
|0:04:34
|17
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|18
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:06:19
|19
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol
|0:06:49
|20
|Kim Banga (Ned)
|0:07:09
|21
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens
|0:07:21
|22
|Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team
|0:07:31
|23
|Ilona Meter (Ned) Giant
|24
|Nele Van Maldeghem
|0:07:56
|25
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|0:08:32
|26
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|-1lap
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel) Rijschool AH -Gentse VS
|-1lap
|Gertie Willems (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team
|-1lap
|Lena Bischof (Ger)
|-1lap
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|-1lap
|Nathalie Nijns (Bel)
|-1lap
|Lene Vrijsen (Bel)
|-1lap
|Mara Schwager (Ger)
|-1lap
|Valerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers
|-1lap
|Caren Commissaris (Bel) UP Cyclingteam
|-1lap
|Laura Krans (Ned)
|-2laps
|Anja Geldhof (Bel)
|-2laps
|Yenthe Boons (Bel)
|-2laps
|Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel)
|-2laps
|Jessika Timmermans (Bel)
|-2laps
|Cindy Diericx (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren Solar CT
|-2laps
|Marijke De Pauw (Bel) Noord-West Brabant
|-3laps
|Britta Werners (Ger)
|-3laps
|Caitlyn La Haye (Bel)
|-3laps
|Sandra Sintobin (Bel)
