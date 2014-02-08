Trending

Cant wins women's Krawatencross

Belgian outsprints world champion Vos

Sanne Cant outsprints Marianne Vos in Lille

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Elite women's podium in Lille

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sanne Cant outsprints Marianne Vos in Lille

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Elite women's podium in Lille

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) beat world champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team) at the seventh round of the Bpost Bank Trophy (Bpo) cyclo-cross series in Lille, Belgium on Saturday. Cant surprisingly beat Vos in the sprint after a fast race. In the general classification of the Bpost-series, Cant closes in to half a minute of European champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing), who finished third at more than a minute in Lille.

Cant lives near the course and was delighted to win in front of her home crowd, especially when beating someone like Marianne Vos. "There's only one chance a year to win in front of your home crowd," Cant told cyclo-cross.info, "which makes me very happy to succeed in doing so."

Cant, Vos and Wyman were the early leaders in Lille. Once series leader Wyman got dropped, Cant worked hard to increase the gap on her rival. Wyman will regret that Vos didn't mind doing her share of the work in front. "Hats off to Vos for sharing the work because she could have stayed in my wheel, as she's not playing a role in the classification," Cant said.

The gap grew up to a minute and Wyman had to work hard to hold off compatriot Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) and Loes Sels.

Meanwhile Cant and Vos were not able to drop each other and the duo headed for the sprint. Vos led it out but Cant surprisingly emerged from her slipstream to come level with the world champion. When Vos suddenly clicked out of her pedal, Cant sped away to a great win. "I didn't know she clicked out of her pedal. I sprinted with my head down," Cant said.

The final round of the Bpost-series will be held in Oostmalle in two weeks time. Cant feels confident, claiming she could still win the series. "I made up more than a minute here. The odds are in my favour," Cant said.

There'll be no Marianne Vos in Oostmalle to help Cant like she did in Lille. The world champion from Hoogerheide concluded her cyclo-cross season in Lille today. "Sanne and I were well matched to each other today," Vos told cyclo-cross.info.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP0:41:22
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
3Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:00:53
4Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:00
5Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:03
6Sophie de Boer (Ned) KDL Cycling Team0:01:09
7Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust0:02:09
8Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:26
9Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:44
10Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team0:02:58
11Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team0:03:06
12Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:30
13Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom0:04:12
14Esmee Oosterman (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars0:04:18
15Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling0:04:28
16Maud Kaptheyns (Bel)0:04:34
17Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team0:05:57
18Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:06:19
19Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol0:06:49
20Kim Banga (Ned)0:07:09
21Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens0:07:21
22Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team0:07:31
23Ilona Meter (Ned) Giant
24Nele Van Maldeghem0:07:56
25Suzie Godart (Lux)0:08:32
26Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
-1lapMeg De Bruyne (Bel) Rijschool AH -Gentse VS
-1lapGertie Willems (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team
-1lapLena Bischof (Ger)
-1lapTine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
-1lapNathalie Nijns (Bel)
-1lapLene Vrijsen (Bel)
-1lapMara Schwager (Ger)
-1lapValerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers
-1lapCaren Commissaris (Bel) UP Cyclingteam
-1lapLaura Krans (Ned)
-2lapsAnja Geldhof (Bel)
-2lapsYenthe Boons (Bel)
-2lapsBrenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel)
-2lapsJessika Timmermans (Bel)
-2lapsCindy Diericx (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren Solar CT
-2lapsMarijke De Pauw (Bel) Noord-West Brabant
-3lapsBritta Werners (Ger)
-3lapsCaitlyn La Haye (Bel)
-3lapsSandra Sintobin (Bel)

 

