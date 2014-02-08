Trending

Nys wins Krawatencross

Belgian outsprints van der Haar for the win in Lille

Image 1 of 11

Tom Meeusen

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 11

Bart Aernouts

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 11

Sven Nys flies around the course

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 11

Sven Nys in sloppy conditions

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 11

Niels Albert

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 11

Niels Albert

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 11

Lars van der Haar

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 11

Sven Nys wins in Lille

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 11

Sven Nys wins in Lille

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 11

Elite men's podium in Lille

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 11

Sven Nys

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink) won the seventh round of the Bpost Bank Trophy cyclo-cross series by winning a three-man sprint with Lars van der Haar (Rabobank Development Team) and Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea). The Belgian champion extended his lead in the Bpost-series up to a massive gap of 4:05 over Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), who finished fifth in Lille at more than a minute from the three leaders. Meeusen moves into third overall at 8:33 from Nys.

The 37-year-old Belgian champion Nys was forced to work hard for it in Lille, Belgium. His last rival for the general classification, Niels Albert, took a great start, much in contrast with his disastrous opening lap at the world championships last weekend. Nys went wide on the first corner and ended up riding outside the top-10. At the intermediate sprint in the second lap, Albert grabbed 15 bonus seconds for the general classification, with Tom Meeusen on his wheel taking 10 seconds. Lars van der Haar led the chase group at nearly half a minute, taking the last five bonus seconds.

When Meeusen took over the initiative in front, Albert made some mistakes and quickly faded back. In the background, locomotive Nys got under steam with only Van der Haar being able to attach his wagon. Albert was quickly caught back and left behind by the duo. Meeusen was much harder to catch. He held on to a 10-second lead for a couple of laps.

"I had a hard job to come back on a strong Meeusen. I was confident that I would close it down because it's not easy to hold on to a 10-second lead. From there, it was a tactical battle," Nys told Sporza.

Meeusen and Nys then exchanged accelerations with Van der Haar often hanging in the ropes but always managing to come back. The young Dutch champion switched bikes every two laps while his rivals never entered the pit.

"I was never comfortably in the group, always the third wheel. When I returned to the front, they exchanged attacks," Van der Haar said.

When hitting the final lap, the three remained in the lead. Meeusen and Nys both believed in their chances to nail the win.

"Today I was as good as Nys. In the tactical battle I felt I had things under control," Meeusen told Sporza.

Nys made a strong acceleration halfway the final lap, but Meeusen managed to come back and just before entering the finishing straight, Van der Haar caught back up as well.

"I led out the sprint because after my earlier attack, I recovered a little while the others were on their limit to close it back down," Nys said. When starting the sprint, Meeusen suddenly sat up, waving his arms in frustration.

Nys easily won the sprint ahead of Van der Haar and Meeusen. Meeusen explained to Sporza what ruined his sprint. "In the sprint, my chain skipped a gear. It wasn't a shifting mistake because I was already in the right gear. Just like in Leuven [flatting in the last lap in a two-man battle with Nys], I'm losing out on the win due to details."

Nys didn't know what happened behind him. "I don't know if he [Tom] ran into trouble in the sprint, but I also held off Lars van der Haar who's a fast man, too," Nys said.

Van der Haar regretted Meeusen's bad luck as he wanted to use him to grab the victory. "In the sprint, Tom's chain blocked, and so I wasn't able to get back on Sven," Van der Haar said.

Pauwels was fourth at 38 seconds, well ahead of Albert and Corné van Kessel. US national champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) was 19th in Lille.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team1:03:06
2Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
3Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:04
4Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:38
5Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:01:08
6Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
7Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:01:16
8Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb–Napoleon Games0:01:23
9Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
10Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:44
11Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team
12Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team
13Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:01:51
14Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex0:01:53
15Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:01:54
16Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:02:28
17Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:02:37
18Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
19Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus0:02:48
20Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:03
21Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:05
22Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:03:08
23Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:03:20
24Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:03:46
25Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk0:03:53
26Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Specialized-Garmar0:03:54
27Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:04:16
28Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist0:04:24
29Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:04:26
30Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Team Thielemans-Van Cauter0:04:36
31Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam0:04:57
32Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:05:20
33Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company0:05:55
34Micki Van Empel (Ned) KDL Cycling Team0:06:03
-1lapNiels Koyen (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
-2lapsKevin Eeckhout (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team
-2lapsJens Gys (Bel)
-2lapsBart Verschueren (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
-3lapsAaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
-3lapsIngmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)
-3lapsWouter Goosen (Bel) Zannata Cycling Team
-4lapsEdwin De Wit (Bel)
-5lapsTeemu Viholainen (Bel)

 

