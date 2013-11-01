Trending

Peeters tops juniors in Koppenbergcross

Eenkhoorn, Teirlinck on podium

Junior men's podium at Koppenbergcross (L-R): Pascal Eenkhoorn, Yannick Peeters and Jens Teirlinck

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Belgian junior champion Yannick Peeters prevailed at Koppenbergcross

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yannick Peeters (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:40:24
2Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:00:23
3Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Arta-Building Deschacht Plastics Cycling Team0:00:25
4Thomas Joseph (Bel) Arta-Building Deschacht Plastics Cycling Team0:00:34
5Jordi Andries (Bel) VZW De Demerspurters0:01:11
6Valentin Ortillon (Fra)0:01:30
7Kelvin Bakx (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek0:02:04
8Briek Hermans (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.0:02:20
9Nick Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem0:02:42
10Jenko Bonne (Bel) Kon. VC ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare0:02:52
11Pim Van De Klundert (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit0:02:57
12Nick Verheyen (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
13Sybren Jacobs (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:02:59
14Yari Crollet (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:03:17
15Jorn Verbraken (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team0:03:24
16Mehdy Henriet (Fra)0:03:34
17Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek0:03:41
18Wesley Floren (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek0:03:45
19Gavin Haley (USA)0:03:51
20Lawrence Tibackx (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
21Jorden Bothuyne (Bel)0:03:57
22Rob Vanden Haesevelde (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
23Simon Jaecques (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:04:20
24Timo Verberckmoes (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes0:04:28
25Sven Driesen (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team0:04:35
26Jorn Montaigne (Bel) Asfra Racing Team
27Josey Weik (USA)0:04:42
28Senne De Meyer (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R0:05:05
29Glenn De Visscher (Bel) K.V.C. Deinze Vzw
30Gianni Vermeiren (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team0:05:25
31Loïc Hennaux (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team0:05:30
32Lander Loockx (Bel) Lotto Olympia Tienen0:05:40
33Sylvain Leonard (Bel) Team Verandas Willems CC Chevigny0:05:46
34Martin Oliveira (Fra)0:05:49
35Robin Alderweireld (Bel)0:05:52
36Richard Valentin (Bel)0:05:57
37Robbert Brughmans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:06:14
38Mathias Moenaert (Bel) KVC de Zeemeeuw Oostende0:06:20
39Bert Eeckman (Bel) KVC de Zeemeeuw Oostende0:06:21
40Stijn Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
41Stijn Deruyter (Bel) Prov. Afd. West-Vlaanderen WBV0:06:38
42Dorian De Maeght (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant0:07:01
43Steven Schreiber (Ger)0:07:11
44Thomas Van De Velde (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team0:07:25
45Thomas Vereecken (Bel) Rudyco Cycling Team0:07:29
46Tom Diependaele (Bel) VZW Wielerclub " Onder Ons - Parike "0:07:54
47Jens Quartier (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust0:08:05
48Jordy Deltomme (Bel) K.V.C. Deinze Vzw
49Laurens Coudeville (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust0:08:30
50Olaf Remmerswaal (Ned)0:08:44
51Arne De Priester (Bel)0:08:46
52Bjarne Van Malderghem (Bel) Asfra Racing Team0:09:04
53James Flury (GBr)0:09:05
54Jebbe Maene (Bel) KVC de Zeemeeuw Oostende0:10:01
55Laurens De Jonghe (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team0:10:19

