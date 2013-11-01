Peeters tops juniors in Koppenbergcross
Eenkhoorn, Teirlinck on podium
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:40:24
|2
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:00:23
|3
|Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Arta-Building Deschacht Plastics Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|4
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Arta-Building Deschacht Plastics Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|5
|Jordi Andries (Bel) VZW De Demerspurters
|0:01:11
|6
|Valentin Ortillon (Fra)
|0:01:30
|7
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
|0:02:04
|8
|Briek Hermans (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|0:02:20
|9
|Nick Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem
|0:02:42
|10
|Jenko Bonne (Bel) Kon. VC ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare
|0:02:52
|11
|Pim Van De Klundert (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|0:02:57
|12
|Nick Verheyen (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|13
|Sybren Jacobs (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:02:59
|14
|Yari Crollet (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|15
|Jorn Verbraken (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|16
|Mehdy Henriet (Fra)
|0:03:34
|17
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
|0:03:41
|18
|Wesley Floren (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
|0:03:45
|19
|Gavin Haley (USA)
|0:03:51
|20
|Lawrence Tibackx (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|21
|Jorden Bothuyne (Bel)
|0:03:57
|22
|Rob Vanden Haesevelde (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|23
|Simon Jaecques (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:04:20
|24
|Timo Verberckmoes (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
|0:04:28
|25
|Sven Driesen (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|26
|Jorn Montaigne (Bel) Asfra Racing Team
|27
|Josey Weik (USA)
|0:04:42
|28
|Senne De Meyer (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R
|0:05:05
|29
|Glenn De Visscher (Bel) K.V.C. Deinze Vzw
|30
|Gianni Vermeiren (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|0:05:25
|31
|Loïc Hennaux (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|32
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Lotto Olympia Tienen
|0:05:40
|33
|Sylvain Leonard (Bel) Team Verandas Willems CC Chevigny
|0:05:46
|34
|Martin Oliveira (Fra)
|0:05:49
|35
|Robin Alderweireld (Bel)
|0:05:52
|36
|Richard Valentin (Bel)
|0:05:57
|37
|Robbert Brughmans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:06:14
|38
|Mathias Moenaert (Bel) KVC de Zeemeeuw Oostende
|0:06:20
|39
|Bert Eeckman (Bel) KVC de Zeemeeuw Oostende
|0:06:21
|40
|Stijn Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
|41
|Stijn Deruyter (Bel) Prov. Afd. West-Vlaanderen WBV
|0:06:38
|42
|Dorian De Maeght (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|0:07:01
|43
|Steven Schreiber (Ger)
|0:07:11
|44
|Thomas Van De Velde (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:07:25
|45
|Thomas Vereecken (Bel) Rudyco Cycling Team
|0:07:29
|46
|Tom Diependaele (Bel) VZW Wielerclub " Onder Ons - Parike "
|0:07:54
|47
|Jens Quartier (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust
|0:08:05
|48
|Jordy Deltomme (Bel) K.V.C. Deinze Vzw
|49
|Laurens Coudeville (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust
|0:08:30
|50
|Olaf Remmerswaal (Ned)
|0:08:44
|51
|Arne De Priester (Bel)
|0:08:46
|52
|Bjarne Van Malderghem (Bel) Asfra Racing Team
|0:09:04
|53
|James Flury (GBr)
|0:09:05
|54
|Jebbe Maene (Bel) KVC de Zeemeeuw Oostende
|0:10:01
|55
|Laurens De Jonghe (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:10:19
