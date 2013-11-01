Trending

Wyman adds a third cobble trophy to her collection in Koppenbergcross

Cant, Harris round out podium

Image 1 of 8

European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) has won Koppenbergcross for a third time

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 8

Helen Wyman (Kona) celebrates victory in the 2013 Koppenbergcross

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 8

Elite women's Koppenbergcross podium (L-R): Sanne Cant, Helen Wyman and Nikki Harris

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 8

Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) crosses the line for 2nd place at Koppenbergcross

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 8

Christel Ferrier-Bruneau awaits the start of Koppenbergcross, the final race of her career

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 8

Elite women's Koppenbergcross podium (L-R): Sanne Cant, Helen Wyman and Nikki Harris

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 8

Helen Wyman (Kona) adds a third Koppenbergcross trophy to her collection

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 8

Helen Wyman (Kona) wins Koppenbergcross for the third time

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Helen Wyman (Kona) won the Koppenbercross on Thursday afternoon, the second round of the Bpost Bank cyclo-cross series. It's the eighth win of the season for Wyman. The European champion won ahead of Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) and British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea).

Harris remains leader in the overall ranking of the Bpost Bank cyclo-cross series with a 29 second lead on Wyman. It was the farewell race of French rider Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Faren Kuota).

"My mantelpiece is getting heavy. It's my third cobble already," Wyman said. Three wins isn't quite near the number of wins of Sven Nys in the Elite Men category. Then again, Wyman is the only woman who managed to win the Koppenbergcross more than once.

After last week's win in Ruddervoorde defending champion Wyman heads to the European championships in Mlada Boleska, Czech Republic, as top-favourite. "The European championships are a goal. You have to defend your title. The freshest and strongest rider will win there. I'm pretty fresh," Wyman said.

At the Koppenbergcross Wyman always seemed in control of affairs. Wyman led most of the first lap. Uphill she showed her power and only Cant managed to stay within touching distance of the British rider who resides in Oudenaarde, near the Koppenberg. A group with Ferrier-Bruneau, Sophie de Boer (Young Telenet-Fidea), Harris and Ellen Van Loy (DNCS/PRO2012) trailed the duo by eight seconds.

During the second of four laps Harris closed the gap to the two leaders just before the ascent of the Koppenberg. Wyman didn't allow Harris to recover and she quickly upped the pace. "Cant didn't push on the sections where I gained time so I went again," Wyman said.

Harris quickly popped while Cant stood tall. In the meadow on the steepest part of the Koppenberg, Wyman stood on the pedals again and left Cant behind. At the top of the climb Cant trailed already by 10 seconds, with Harris five more seconds down. "In the descent I came back to about five seconds of Helen," said Cant, "but then I flatted and lost five more seconds when switching bikes. I think Helen and I were matched to each other today. Too bad I flatted but I'm pleased that I was in the mix for the win," Cant said.

During the third and fourth lap Wyman kept Cant in check. The Belgian rider came back to four seconds when hitting the final lap but she couldn't close the final meters. "She came close but not completely back. I just had to do two good climbs," Wyman said.

Meanwhile behind the duo Harris lost a bit of ground and settled for third place. In the background Christel Ferrier-Bruneau came to a crash in the descent. "I wanted to finish on the podium in my last race. I gave everything but it didn't work . I crashed because I wasn't lucid enough," Ferrier-Bruneau told Cyclingnews.

The third round of the Bpost Bank cyclo-cross series is held in Hasselt in two weeks time.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona0:34:24
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:00:08
3Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:18
4Sophie De Boer (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:58
5Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team0:01:20
6Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:29
7Githa Michiels (Bel)0:01:46
8Gabriella Durrin (GBr)0:01:52
9Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)0:02:04
10Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:02:36
11Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:02:56
12Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:02:57
13Katrien Thijs (Bel) UP Cycling Team0:04:13
14Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)0:04:21
15Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Feestcomiteit Drogenboom0:04:22
16Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen0:04:26
17Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:04:27
18Karine Temporelli (Fra)0:04:51
19Cindy Bauwens (Bel)0:05:24
20Delia Beddis (GBr)0:05:37
21Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:05:50
22Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:06:03
23Axelle Bellaert (Bel) KVC de Zeemeeuw Oostende0:06:14
24Petra Mermans (Bel) Vanomobil MTB Cycling Team0:06:20
25Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)0:06:37
26Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel)0:06:44
27Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo0:07:12
28Gertie Willems (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo0:07:19
29Ilona Meter (Ned) RCP Stevens0:08:20
30Claire Smith (GBr)0:08:25
31Claire Beaumont (GBr)0:08:35
32Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling0:08:43
33Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Pol)0:10:07
34Anja Geldhof (Bel)0:11:15
35Katleen Fraeye (Bel) Feestcomiteit Drogenboom0:11:57
36 (-1 lap)Aurélie Vermeir (Bel) Kon. VC ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare
37 (-2 laps)Cindy Diericx (Bel)
38Sandie Verriest (Bel) Asfra Racing Team

Elite women standings after 2 races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1:12:11
2Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:00:29
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP0:01:01
4Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:05
5Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:03:52
6Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:04:50
7Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team0:05:44
8Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:06:38
9Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus0:07:14
10Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota0:07:26
11Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:07:58
12Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team0:08:18
13Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube0:08:19
14Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team0:09:35
15Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force0:09:43
16Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom0:09:44
17Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Bioracer0:09:48
18Bianca van den Hoek0:09:49
19Karine Temporelli0:10:13
20Cindy Bauwens (Bel)0:10:22

