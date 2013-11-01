Image 1 of 14 Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) celebrates victory at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 14 Jan Denuwelaere (Style & Concept) rode the final race of his career at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 14 Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) feels the strain of the Koppenbergcross's hills (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 14 While Sven Nys wasn't able to win Koppenbergcross for a 10th time today, he still leads the bpost bank trofee series (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 14 British champion Ian Field (Hargroves) was an early leader at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 14 Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) leads Philipp Wasleben (BKCP-Powerplus) and Sven Nys (Crelan KDL) through a section of mud (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 14 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) sported a disc brake-equipped Colnago at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 14 World champion Sven Nys (Crelan KDL) was trying for the 10th Koppenbergcross win of his career (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 14 Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) leads the chase of early leader Ian Field (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 14 World champion Sven Nys (Crelan KDL) is very familiar with the climbs of the Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 14 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) would finish Koppenbergcross on the podium in 2nd place (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 14 Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) en route to a 3rd place result at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 14 Koppenbergcross was the final race of 25-year-old Belgian Jan Denuwelaere's (Style & Concept Cycling Team) career (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 14 Elite men's Koppenbergcross podium (L-R): Kevin Pauwels, Tom Meeusen and Klaas Vantornout (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Young Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) grabbed the biggest win of his career at the Koppenbergcross on Friday afternoon. The 24-year-old Belgian showed off his fast legs in a blistering fast final lap in a tactical race at a dry Koppenberg, near Oudenaarde, Belgium.

“Sven Nys describes this race as the second most important race of the season so to win this one is really nice. It’s the most beautiful win of my career,” Meeusen said.

Sunweb-Napoleon Games teammates Kevin Pauwels and Klaas Vantornout rounded out the podium in the second round of the Bpost Bank cyclo-cross series. World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) was expected to grab his tenth Koppenbergcross victory but he made a technical mistake late in the race and finished fifth, nevertheless extending his overall lead in the series over Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), who only managed an eighth place at the Koppenberg.

“I’m not bad but not on top of the rest like last year. Nevertheless I should’ve been able to sprint with four for the win but I was in too big of a gear when hopping back on the bike after the descent,” Nys said.

The first lap was significant in the story of the whole race. British champion Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) led the bunch over the meadow on the first stretches of the Koppenberg. Belgian champion Vantornout didn’t keep up with ‘Ian de Brit’ and for two laps the rest of the field kept their guns quiet. For Field it was a highlight of his ‘cross career. “I thought, ‘I’m leading on the Koppenberg.’ It was like a dream. In a way, Vantornout let me go but I seized the opportunity,” Field told Cyclingnews.

During the third of eight laps, German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) attacked a first time. It provoked a first reaction from Nys who brought the bunch back to the front. “It was necessary,” Nys said while Walsleben simply tried to make the selection. “Everybody was waiting. A fast final lap doesn’t suit me. It’s too explosive so I tried to make the race hard,” Walsleben said.

Eventually eight riders survived the series of accelerations and cease-fires. World champion Nys seemed to be playing a poker game as he was often spotted at the back of the group. “It cost a lot of energy to stay in the top-4 but that wasn’t necessary here. I rode my own pace and closed gaps on the hard sections,” Nys said. It turned out Meeusen had the best cards in his hands as he surged forward in the last lap. “I wanted to get a gap on the final climb but figured it was too far from the finish as there was still a long meadow with headwind towards the finish line,” Meeusen said.

Vantornout tried his luck but he was caught back by Meeusen just before riding out of the meadow onto the finishing straight. Pauwels sat on Meeusen’s wheel but he didn’t stand a chance against the fierce sprint from the 25-year-old Belgian.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:59:06 2 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:05 4 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:09 5 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:00:10 6 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:24 7 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:25 8 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 9 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:00:40 10 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:46 11 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:01 12 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:01:18 13 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 0:01:19 14 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:01:24 15 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:01:28 16 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:38 17 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:01:44 18 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:02:32 19 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:02:34 20 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:02:37 21 Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company 0:02:44 22 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team 0:03:11 23 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:03:24 24 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:03:47 25 Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam 0:04:13 26 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team 0:04:18 27 Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba-Superano Ham 0:04:53 28 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 0:05:08 29 Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW 0:05:20 30 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:05:43 31 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team 0:06:01 32 (-2 laps) Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles 33 (-3 laps) Angus Edmond (NZl) DNF Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team DNF Dave De Cleyn (Bel)

Fastest lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:07:00 2 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:07:02 3 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:07:06

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 15 pts 2 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 10 3 Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 5

Elite men classification after 2 races # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 1:56:07 2 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:00:45 3 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:01:13 4 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:01:48 5 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:01:50 6 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:05 7 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:02:57 8 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:15 9 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:03:21 10 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:03:40 11 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:04:00 12 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:04:09 13 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:04:31 14 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:04:48 15 Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:05:02 16 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:05:12 17 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:06:01 18 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 0:06:09 19 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:06:20 20 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 0:06:33 21 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:07:39 22 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:07:42 23 Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company 0:07:43 24 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:07:57 25 Kevin Eeckhout 0:08:04 26 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team 0:08:15 27 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 0:08:26 28 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:08:52 29 Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist 0:09:04 30 Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam 0:09:18 31 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team 0:09:23 32 Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga 0:09:45 33 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team 0:09:48 34 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team 35 Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba-Superano Ham 0:09:58 36 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 0:10:05 37 Bart Hofman 38 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 39 Tom Van den Bosch 40 Angus Edmond (NZl) 41 Dave De Cleyn 42 Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex 43 Mathieu Willemyns 44 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team 45 Niels Koyen (Bel) Van Goethem-Prorace Cycling Team 46 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team