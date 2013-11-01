Trending

Meeusen claims Koppenbergcross cobble

Pauwels, Vantornout trail in as Nys makes error on last lap

Image 1 of 14

Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) celebrates victory at Koppenbergcross

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 14

Jan Denuwelaere (Style & Concept) rode the final race of his career at Koppenbergcross

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 14

Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) feels the strain of the Koppenbergcross's hills

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 14

While Sven Nys wasn't able to win Koppenbergcross for a 10th time today, he still leads the bpost bank trofee series

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 14

British champion Ian Field (Hargroves) was an early leader at Koppenbergcross

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 14

Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) leads Philipp Wasleben (BKCP-Powerplus) and Sven Nys (Crelan KDL) through a section of mud

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 14

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) sported a disc brake-equipped Colnago at Koppenbergcross

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 14

World champion Sven Nys (Crelan KDL) was trying for the 10th Koppenbergcross win of his career

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 14

Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) leads the chase of early leader Ian Field

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 14

World champion Sven Nys (Crelan KDL) is very familiar with the climbs of the Koppenbergcross

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 14

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) would finish Koppenbergcross on the podium in 2nd place

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 14

Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) en route to a 3rd place result at Koppenbergcross

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 14

Koppenbergcross was the final race of 25-year-old Belgian Jan Denuwelaere's (Style & Concept Cycling Team) career

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 14

Elite men's Koppenbergcross podium (L-R): Kevin Pauwels, Tom Meeusen and Klaas Vantornout

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Young Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) grabbed the biggest win of his career at the Koppenbergcross on Friday afternoon. The 24-year-old Belgian showed off his fast legs in a blistering fast final lap in a tactical race at a dry Koppenberg, near Oudenaarde, Belgium.

“Sven Nys describes this race as the second most important race of the season so to win this one is really nice. It’s the most beautiful win of my career,” Meeusen said.

Sunweb-Napoleon Games teammates Kevin Pauwels and Klaas Vantornout rounded out the podium in the second round of the Bpost Bank cyclo-cross series. World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) was expected to grab his tenth Koppenbergcross victory but he made a technical mistake late in the race and finished fifth, nevertheless extending his overall lead in the series over Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), who only managed an eighth place at the Koppenberg.

“I’m not bad but not on top of the rest like last year. Nevertheless I should’ve been able to sprint with four for the win but I was in too big of a gear when hopping back on the bike after the descent,” Nys said.

The first lap was significant in the story of the whole race. British champion Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) led the bunch over the meadow on the first stretches of the Koppenberg. Belgian champion Vantornout didn’t keep up with ‘Ian de Brit’ and for two laps the rest of the field kept their guns quiet. For Field it was a highlight of his ‘cross career. “I thought, ‘I’m leading on the Koppenberg.’ It was like a dream. In a way, Vantornout let me go but I seized the opportunity,” Field told Cyclingnews.

During the third of eight laps, German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) attacked a first time. It provoked a first reaction from Nys who brought the bunch back to the front. “It was necessary,” Nys said while Walsleben simply tried to make the selection. “Everybody was waiting. A fast final lap doesn’t suit me. It’s too explosive so I tried to make the race hard,” Walsleben said.

Eventually eight riders survived the series of accelerations and cease-fires. World champion Nys seemed to be playing a poker game as he was often spotted at the back of the group. “It cost a lot of energy to stay in the top-4 but that wasn’t necessary here. I rode my own pace and closed gaps on the hard sections,” Nys said. It turned out Meeusen had the best cards in his hands as he surged forward in the last lap. “I wanted to get a gap on the final climb but figured it was too far from the finish as there was still a long meadow with headwind towards the finish line,” Meeusen said.

Vantornout tried his luck but he was caught back by Meeusen just before riding out of the meadow onto the finishing straight. Pauwels sat on Meeusen’s wheel but he didn’t stand a chance against the fierce sprint from the 25-year-old Belgian.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:59:06
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:02
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:05
4Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:09
5Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:00:10
6Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:24
7Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:25
8Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
9Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:00:40
10Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:00:46
11Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:01
12Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:01:18
13Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:01:19
14Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:01:24
15Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:01:28
16Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:38
17Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:01:44
18Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:02:32
19Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:02:34
20Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:02:37
21Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company0:02:44
22Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team0:03:11
23Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:03:24
24Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:03:47
25Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam0:04:13
26Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team0:04:18
27Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba-Superano Ham0:04:53
28Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:05:08
29Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW0:05:20
30Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:05:43
31Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:06:01
32 (-2 laps)Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles
33 (-3 laps)Angus Edmond (NZl)
DNFMartin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
DNFDave De Cleyn (Bel)

Fastest lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:07:00
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:07:02
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:07:06

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles15pts
2Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team10
3Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team5

Elite men classification after 2 races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team1:56:07
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:00:45
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:13
4Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:01:48
5Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:50
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:05
7Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:02:57
8Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:15
9Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:03:21
10Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:40
11Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:04:00
12Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:04:09
13Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:04:31
14Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:04:48
15Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:05:02
16Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:05:12
17Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:06:01
18Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:06:09
19Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:06:20
20Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:06:33
21Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:07:39
22Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:07:42
23Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company0:07:43
24Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:07:57
25Kevin Eeckhout0:08:04
26Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:08:15
27Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:08:26
28Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:08:52
29Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist0:09:04
30Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam0:09:18
31Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team0:09:23
32Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga0:09:45
33Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:09:48
34Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
35Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba-Superano Ham0:09:58
36Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:10:05
37Bart Hofman
38Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
39Tom Van den Bosch
40Angus Edmond (NZl)
41Dave De Cleyn
42Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex
43Mathieu Willemyns
44Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
45Niels Koyen (Bel) Van Goethem-Prorace Cycling Team
46Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team3pts
1Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles3
3Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team2
4Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team2
5Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team1
6Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1

