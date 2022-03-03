Bloeizone Fryslan Tour 2022
Stages
Bloeizone Fryslan Tour 20223 March 2022 - 5 March 2022 | Netherlands | 2.1 WE
Stage 2 | Eastermar - Bakkeveen2022-03-04 135.9km
Stage 3 | Drachten - Drachten2022-03-05 139.5km
