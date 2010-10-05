Viviani wins in Belgium
Liquigas-Doimo strikes again in Memorial Frank Vandenbroucke
Italy’s Elia Viviani continued his successful transition from the track to road racing during his first season as a professional with victory in the Binche-Tournai-Binche/Memorial Frank Vandenbroucke race in Belgium.
Related Articles
Viviani used his track pursuiting speed and fast finish to win the Memorial Pantani race in Italy recently and again used his brilliant form to surge past late attackers Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) and Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil) in sight of the line and win by a second. It is his third win of his debut season as a professional with Liquigas-Doimo after also winning a stage at the Presidential Tour of Turkey.
“It was a tough finishing circuit, with a few short climbs and sections of cobbles. My teammates were fundamental in helping me win. They chased down the moves and then I went across to the two attackers with four hundred metres to go, anticipating the sprint; it was the only way to win,” Vivani said.
“My experience from the track has helped me a lot and thanks to my excellent form I’ve built up in the last few months, I’m able to give it everything. I’m really happy with my success and can’t wait for the next race. I’ll never get tired of trying to win races.”
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4:36:14
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:01
|3
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|5
|Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|8
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|11
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|12
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|13
|Gerben Mijnheer Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|15
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|17
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|18
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|19
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
|20
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|21
|Jérom Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|23
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|24
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|27
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|28
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|29
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|31
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|32
|Yuriy Krivstov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|34
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|35
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|36
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|39
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|41
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|43
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|44
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|47
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:18
|48
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:20
|49
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|50
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|51
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|52
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:00:26
|53
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:28
|54
|Matthieu Spriek (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|55
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|57
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|58
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|59
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|60
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|61
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|62
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|63
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|64
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:33
|65
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:51
|67
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|70
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|71
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|72
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|73
|José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|74
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:23
|75
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:25
|76
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:27
|77
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|78
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|79
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:01:45
|80
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:00
|81
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:02:06
|82
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:18
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy