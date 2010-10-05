Image 1 of 13 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) on the top step of the podium (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 13 Manuel Medina keeps the lead in the general classification (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 13 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) raises his arms in celebration. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 13 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) used to race the track. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 13 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) celebrates a win at Binche - Tournai - Binche (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 13 Race winner Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 13 Arms in the air for Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 13 A joyous Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 13 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) pumps his arms in triumph. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 13 There was plenty of time for Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) to enjoy his victory. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 13 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) speeds to the line and to victory. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 13 Podium: Jakob Fuglsang (Team Saxo Bank), Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) and Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 13 The podium finishers open the bubbly. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Italy’s Elia Viviani continued his successful transition from the track to road racing during his first season as a professional with victory in the Binche-Tournai-Binche/Memorial Frank Vandenbroucke race in Belgium.

Viviani used his track pursuiting speed and fast finish to win the Memorial Pantani race in Italy recently and again used his brilliant form to surge past late attackers Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) and Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil) in sight of the line and win by a second. It is his third win of his debut season as a professional with Liquigas-Doimo after also winning a stage at the Presidential Tour of Turkey.

“It was a tough finishing circuit, with a few short climbs and sections of cobbles. My teammates were fundamental in helping me win. They chased down the moves and then I went across to the two attackers with four hundred metres to go, anticipating the sprint; it was the only way to win,” Vivani said.

“My experience from the track has helped me a lot and thanks to my excellent form I’ve built up in the last few months, I’m able to give it everything. I’m really happy with my success and can’t wait for the next race. I’ll never get tired of trying to win races.”

