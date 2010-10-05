Trending

Viviani wins in Belgium

Liquigas-Doimo strikes again in Memorial Frank Vandenbroucke

Image 1 of 13

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) on the top step of the podium

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) on the top step of the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 13

Manuel Medina keeps the lead in the general classification

Manuel Medina keeps the lead in the general classification
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 13

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) raises his arms in celebration.

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) raises his arms in celebration.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 13

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) used to race the track.

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) used to race the track.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 13

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) celebrates a win at Binche - Tournai - Binche

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) celebrates a win at Binche - Tournai - Binche
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 13

Race winner Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo)

Race winner Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 13

Arms in the air for Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo)

Arms in the air for Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 13

A joyous Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo)

A joyous Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 13

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) pumps his arms in triumph.

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) pumps his arms in triumph.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 13

There was plenty of time for Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) to enjoy his victory.

There was plenty of time for Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) to enjoy his victory.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 13

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) speeds to the line and to victory.

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) speeds to the line and to victory.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 13

Podium: Jakob Fuglsang (Team Saxo Bank), Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) and Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)

Podium: Jakob Fuglsang (Team Saxo Bank), Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) and Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 13

The podium finishers open the bubbly.

The podium finishers open the bubbly.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Italy’s Elia Viviani continued his successful transition from the track to road racing during his first season as a professional with victory in the Binche-Tournai-Binche/Memorial Frank Vandenbroucke race in Belgium.

Viviani used his track pursuiting speed and fast finish to win the Memorial Pantani race in Italy recently and again used his brilliant form to surge past late attackers Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) and Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil) in sight of the line and win by a second. It is his third win of his debut season as a professional with Liquigas-Doimo after also winning a stage at the Presidential Tour of Turkey.

“It was a tough finishing circuit, with a few short climbs and sections of cobbles. My teammates were fundamental in helping me win. They chased down the moves and then I went across to the two attackers with four hundred metres to go, anticipating the sprint; it was the only way to win,” Vivani said.

“My experience from the track has helped me a lot and thanks to my excellent form I’ve built up in the last few months, I’m able to give it everything. I’m really happy with my success and can’t wait for the next race. I’ll never get tired of trying to win races.”
 

Full Results
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4:36:14
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:01
3Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
4Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
5Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
6Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
7Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
8Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
9Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
10Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
11Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
12Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
13Gerben Mijnheer Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
17Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
18Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
19Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
20Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
21Jérom Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
23Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
24Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
25Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
26Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
27Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
28Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
29Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
31Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
32Yuriy Krivstov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
33James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
34Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
35Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
36Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
37Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
38Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
39Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
40Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
41Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
43Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
44Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
45Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
46Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
47Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:18
48Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:00:20
49Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
50Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
51Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
52Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:00:26
53Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:28
54Matthieu Spriek (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
55Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
56Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
57Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
58Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
59Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
60Tim Declercq (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
61Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
62Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
63Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
64Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:33
65Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:51
67Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
68Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
69Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
70Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
71Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
72Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
73José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
74Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:23
75Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:25
76Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:27
77Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
78Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
79Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:01:45
80Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:02:00
81Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack0:02:06
82Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:18

 

