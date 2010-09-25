Image 1 of 30 Elia Viviani (Liquigas - Doimo) sprints to victory in the Memorial Marco Pantani. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 30 Volodymyr Starchyk (Amore & Vita - Conad) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 30 Pasquale Muto (Miche) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 30 De Rosa - Stac Plastic sets the pace. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 30 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) attacked on the key climb, but couldn't hold off the chasers. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 30 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 30 Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 30 Race winner Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 30 Thumbs up from victor Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Doimo). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 30 The Colnago - CSF Inox team was active throughout the day. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 30 Elia Viviani (Liquigas - Doimo) is congratulated following his victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 30 Elia Viviani (Liquigas - Doimo) is metres away from winning the Memorial Marco Pantani. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 30 Elia Viviani (Liquigas - Doimo) outsprinted Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Androni Giocattoli) and Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) for the victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 30 Neo-pro Elia Viviani (Liquigas - Doimo) won the Memorial Marco Pantani from a 22-rider group. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 30 Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) on the podium for his third place finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 30 Runner-up Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 30 Memorial Marco Pantani winner Elia Viviani (Liquigas - Doimo) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 30 Elia Viviani lets loose with the bubbly. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 30 Third place finisher Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 30 Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre - Farnese Vini) attacked the lead group 15km from the finish in an attempt to win solo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 30 Neo-pro Elia Viviani (Liquigas - Doimo) takes his third victory of the season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 30 Members of the Itera - Katusha squad await the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 30 The Memorial Marco Pantani started in Cesena. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 30 Riccardo Ricco (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 30 The riders begin the Memorial Marco Pantani. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 30 Colnago - CSF Inox teammates Manuel Belletti and Marco Frapporti made the race winning selection. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 30 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 30 The 22-rider lead group sprints to the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 30 Podium (l-r): Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez, 2nd; Elia Viviani, 1st; Manuel Belletti, 3rd (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 30 Memorial Marco Pantani podium (l-r): Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez Androni Giocattoli), Elia Viviani (Liquigas - Doimo) and Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

First year professional Elia Viviani gave the Liquigas-Doimo team its 35th victory of the season by taking the Memorial Marco Pantani with a powerful sprint finish.

Viviani sparked the early breakaway that decided the race and then won the sprint thanks to some work from teammate Tiziano Dall'Antonia. He beat Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) and local hero Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF) in the sprint, hitting the front with 150 metres to go.

Viviani only turned professional in April after an impressive amateur career on the track. He used his sprint skills to take his first win at the Presidential Tour of Turkey.

"After studying the course yesterday, I thought there'd be a split and that's why I really tried to make the early break," Viviani said.

"Thanks to everyone working hard, we made it to the finish and I got on Belletti's wheel, which was the right one. I went past him with 150 metres to go and I was able to do it thanks to the great work done by my teammate Dall'Antonia.

"When I first turned professional I was scared it'd be a big step up but it was happened quicker than I thought. I've worked really hard to be physically stronger and be on form for the end of the season. I feel good and despite winning two races, I'm not going to ease up. My next goal is the Circuit Franco-Belge."

The Memorial Marco Pantani is held every year to remember the late Italian climber who won the 1998 Giro d'Italia and Tour de France but who died tragically after a cocaine overdose.

The race was held on Pantani's training roads near Cesenatico on the Italian Adriatic coast and Viviani sparked the break after just 29 kilometres of racing. He was quickly joined by other riders until a group of 26 formed and worked closely together.

The peloton tried to chase the move but the break was determined to stay away and the peloton sat up after 122km of fast racing. The peloton was eventually pulled out by race officials worried about the road safety.

Dutchman Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) attacked alone on the key climb of the hilly main circuit but was caught as the break headed back to Cesenatico for the final flat finishing circuits. Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-Farnese Vini) tried a solo move but the work of Dall'Antonia brought the race back together and set up Viviani for his winning sprint.

