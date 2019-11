Image 1 of 9 Dignitaries kick off the Gran Premio Città di Modena (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 9 Chicchi claims his 8th win of the season in Modena (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 9 It was a drizzly start to the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 9 Quite a nice crowd despite some dreary weather in Modena (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 9 The breakaway in the Gran Premio Città di Modena (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 9 The breakaway took over 7 minutes out of the peloton, but was pulled back with 2km to go. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 9 "The Sheriff", Francesco Chicchi, shows who's in charge in the Gran Premio Città di Modena (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 9 Chicchi celebrates his win over Manuel Belletti (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 9 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) wins the Gran Premio Città di Modena (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Liquigas-Doimo enjoyed a double celebration on Saturday, with sprinter Francesco Chicchi adding victory in the Gran Premio Città di Modena - Memorial Viviana Manservisi race to Vincenzo Nibali’s successful defence of the leader’s jersey at the Vuelta a España.

Chicchi out sprinted fellow Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF) and teammate Elia Viviani after the five-rider early break was pulled back on the lap around Modena.

It was Chicchi’s eighth victory of the season but could be his last for Liquigas-Doimo after signing a contract with Quick Step for 2011.