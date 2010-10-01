Trending

Guarnieri leads Liquigas sweep

Italian takes over race lead

Image 1 of 16

Jacopo Guarnieri sprints to victory in stage two leading a Liquigas - Doimo sweep of the top three.

Jacopo Guarnieri sprints to victory in stage two leading a Liquigas - Doimo sweep of the top three.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 16

Jacopo Guarnieri, second from left, leads a one-two-three finish for Liquigas-Doimo in stage two of the Circuit Franco-Belge.

Jacopo Guarnieri, second from left, leads a one-two-three finish for Liquigas-Doimo in stage two of the Circuit Franco-Belge.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 16

Wim De Vocht (Milram)

Wim De Vocht (Milram)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 16

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Doimo) also leads the young riders classification.

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Doimo) also leads the young riders classification.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 16

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Doimo) celebrates his yellow jersey.

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Doimo) celebrates his yellow jersey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 16

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Doimo) takes over the overall lead after stage two.

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Doimo) takes over the overall lead after stage two.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 16

Stage two winner Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Doimo) on the podium.

Stage two winner Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Doimo) on the podium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 16

Overnight race leader Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto) was unable to defend the yellow jersey.

Overnight race leader Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto) was unable to defend the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 16

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) remains the leader in the mountains classification.

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) remains the leader in the mountains classification.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 16

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 16

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma - Lotto)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma - Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 16

Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step) leads the break.

Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step) leads the break.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 16

Omega Pharma - Lotto riders look for their feeds.

Omega Pharma - Lotto riders look for their feeds.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 16

Australian road champion Travis Meyer (Garmin - Transitions)

Australian road champion Travis Meyer (Garmin - Transitions)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 16

Liquigas-Doimo riders dominate the sprint finish.

Liquigas-Doimo riders dominate the sprint finish.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 16

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Doimo) wins stage two while teammate Francesco Chicchi celebrates.

Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Doimo) wins stage two while teammate Francesco Chicchi celebrates.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Jacopo Guarnieri won stage two of the Circuit Franco-Belge as his Liquigas-Doimo team swept the top three places at the finish in Poperinge. Guarnieri's teammates Elia Viviani and Francesco Chicchi crossed the line in second and third respectively.

With the winner's ten-second time bonus and a two-second gap over the peloton at the finish, Jacopo Guarnieri took over the race lead from stage one winner Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) by two seconds. Sep Van Marcke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) hold third and fourth, as both riders trail Guarnieri by three seconds.

"We had a perfect day and we could not ask for more," said Guarnieri. "This is my first win in Belgium, the cycling country par excellence. Circuit Franco-Belge was a chance to show that the team can count on me. I owe my victory to the fantastic work of the team."

Fifteen kilometres into the 181.5km stage between Lessines and Poperinge, five riders went on the attack: Timmy Duggan (Garmin-Transitions), Roy Curvers (Skil-Shimano), Maxime Mederel (Big Mat-Auber 93), Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step) and Sep Van Marcke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator).

The quintet's lead hovered around four minutes for much of their escape but their efforts to vie for the stage win came to an end with 10 kilometres remaining in the stage.

Fifteen riders counter-attacked, including race leader Adam Blythe, but they, too, were swept up as the teams of the sprinters brought the peloton back together for a bunch gallop at the finish in Poperinge.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4:15:49
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
3Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
4Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
5Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
6Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:00:02
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
8Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
9Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
12Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
13Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
14Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
15Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
16Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
17Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
18Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
19Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
20Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
21Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
22Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
24Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
26Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
27Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
28Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
29Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
30Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
31Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
32Reiner Honing (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
33Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
34Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
35Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
36Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
37David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
38Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
39Clinton Avery (NZl) Team Radioshack
40Robin Chaingneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
41Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
42Jochen Deweer (Bel) Belgium
43Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
44Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
45Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
46Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
47Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
48James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
49Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
50Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
51Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
52Maarten Tjallingi (Ned) Rabobank
53Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank
54Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
55Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
56Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
57Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
58Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
59Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
60Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
61Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
62Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
63Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
64Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
65Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
66Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
67Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
68Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
69Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
71Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
72Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
73Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
74André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
75Juraj Sagan SVR Liquigas-Doimo
76Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
77Stefan Schafer (Ger) Team Milram
78Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
79Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
80Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
81Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
82Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
83Mickaël Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
85Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
86Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack
87Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
88Kévin Reza (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
89Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
90Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
91Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
92Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
93Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
94David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
95Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
96Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
97Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
98Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
99Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
100Francesco Reda (Bel) Quick Step
101Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step0:00:27
102Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:02
103Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Belgium0:01:00
104Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
105Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
106Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Belgium
107Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
108Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin - Transitions
109Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:30
110Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
111Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
112Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
113Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
114Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
115Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
116Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
117Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
118Christophe Premont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
119Yuri Krivstov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
120Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
121Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
122Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
123Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
124Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
125Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
126Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
127Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
128Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
129Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
130Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
131Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
132Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
133Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:47
134Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
135Frank Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
136Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:23
137Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:25
138Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
139Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
140Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium
141Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
142Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
143Kevin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
144Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
145Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
146Mathew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
147Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:02:35
148Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:02:45
149Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
150Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
151Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
152Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
153Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
154Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
155Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
156David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
157Gatis Smukulis LET AG2R La Mondiale
158Michael Weicht (Ger) Team Milram
159Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
160Cole House (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:50
161Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
162Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
163Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
164Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
165Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
166Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:01:30
167Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:02:50
168Timmy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
169Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:02:55
170Jérôme Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:03
171Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:04:24
172Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:00
173Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:15
174Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:22
175Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:05:25
176Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:05:42
177Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:44
178Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:18
179Ronny Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:55
180Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:13:56
DNFGianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
DNFIvan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
DNFKevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
DNFRomain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFMatthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Time bonuses
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10pts
2Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator9
3Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano6
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo6
5Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
6Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932
7Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step1

KOM 1 - Côte du Beau Site, km. 15.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step6pts
2Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
3Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 933
4Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4:15:49
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
3Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
5Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:00:02
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
7Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
10Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
11Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
12Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
13Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
14Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
15Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas - Doimo12:47:27
2Team Milram0:00:04
3Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator0:00:06
4Skil Shimano
5Landbouwkrediet
6Omega Pharma Lotto
7Big Mat Auber 93
8Katusha
9Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
10Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
11Ag2R La Mondiale
12Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
13Garmin - Transitions
14Radioschack
15Rabobank
16Roubaix Lille Metropole
17Team Saxo Bank
18Saur Sojasun
19FDJ
20Bbox Bouygues Telecom
21Verandas Willems
22Quick Step
23Lotto Bodysol
24Belgium0:01:04
25BMC Racing Team0:01:34

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo8:32:59
2Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:02
3Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:03
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
5Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:00:04
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
7Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:06
8Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
10Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:08
11Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:10
12Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:12
13Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
14Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
15Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
16Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
18Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
19Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
21Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
23Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
24Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
25Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
26Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
27Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
28Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
29David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
30Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
31Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
32Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
33Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
34Maarten Tjallingi (Ned) Rabobank
35Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
36Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Reiner Honing (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
38James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
39Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
40Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
41Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
43Clinton Avery (NZl) Team Radioshack
44Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
45Jochen Deweer (Bel) Belgium
46Kévin Reza (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
47Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
48Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
49Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
50Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
51Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
52Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
53Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
54Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank
55Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
56Mickaël Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
58Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
59Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
60Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
61Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
62Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
63André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
64Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
65Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
66Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
67Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
68Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
70Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
71Robin Chaingneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
72Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
73Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
74Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
75Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
76Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
77Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
78Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
79Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
80Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
81Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
82Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
83Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
84Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
85Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack
86Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
87Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
88David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
89Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
90Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
91Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
92Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
93Juraj Sagan SVR Liquigas-Doimo
94Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
95Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
96Stefan Schafer (Ger) Team Milram
97Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
98Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
99Francesco Reda (Bel) Quick Step
100Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
101Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:36
102Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step0:00:37
103Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Belgium0:01:10
104Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
105Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
106Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
107Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin - Transitions
108Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Belgium
109Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
110Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:38
111Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
112Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram0:01:40
113Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
114Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
115Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
116Yuri Krivstov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
117Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
118Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
119Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
120Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
121Christophe Premont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
122Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
123Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
124Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
125Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
126Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
127Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
128Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
129Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
130Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
131Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
132Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
133Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
134Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
135Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:57
136Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
137Frank Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
138Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:33
139Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:02:35
140Kevin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
141Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
142Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
143Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
144Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium
145Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
146Mathew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
147Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
148Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:02:45
149Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:55
150Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
151David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
152Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
153Gatis Smukulis LET AG2R La Mondiale
154Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
156Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
157Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
158Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
159Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:59
160Timmy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:03:00
161Cole House (USA) BMC Racing Team
162Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
163Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
164Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
165Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:03:05
166Jérôme Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:36
167Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:04:34
168Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:25
169Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:32
170Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:05:35
171Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:05:54
172Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium0:06:13
173Michael Weicht (Ger) Team Milram0:06:14
174Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:06:17
175Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:07:55
176Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:03
177Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:28
178Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:09:34
179Ronny Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:05
180Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:06

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team28pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank14
3Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems14
4Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6
5Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step6
6Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
7Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
8Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
9Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 933
10Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1
11Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo8:32:59
2Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:02
3Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:03
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
5Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:00:04
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:06
8Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:08
9Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:10
10Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:00:12
11Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
12Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
14Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
15Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas - Doimo25:39:27
2Team Milram0:00:04
3Saur Sojasun0:00:06
4Big Mat Auber 93
5Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator
6Landbouwkrediet
7Skil Shimano
8Bbox Bouygues Telecom
9Omega Pharma Lotto
10Roubaix Lille Metropole
11Garmin - Transitions
12Ag2R La Mondiale
13Katusha
14Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
15Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
16Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
17Lotto Bodysol
18Rabobank
19Radioschack
20Team Saxo Bank
21FDJ
22Verandas Willems
23Quick Step
24Belgium0:01:04
25BMC Racing Team0:01:34

Latest on Cyclingnews