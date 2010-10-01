Image 1 of 16 Jacopo Guarnieri sprints to victory in stage two leading a Liquigas - Doimo sweep of the top three. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 16 Jacopo Guarnieri, second from left, leads a one-two-three finish for Liquigas-Doimo in stage two of the Circuit Franco-Belge. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 16 Wim De Vocht (Milram) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 16 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Doimo) also leads the young riders classification. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 16 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Doimo) celebrates his yellow jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 16 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Doimo) takes over the overall lead after stage two. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 16 Stage two winner Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Doimo) on the podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 16 Overnight race leader Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto) was unable to defend the yellow jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 16 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) remains the leader in the mountains classification. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 16 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma - Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 16 Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step) leads the break. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 16 Omega Pharma - Lotto riders look for their feeds. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 16 Australian road champion Travis Meyer (Garmin - Transitions) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 16 Liquigas-Doimo riders dominate the sprint finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 16 Jacopo Guarnieri (Liquigas - Doimo) wins stage two while teammate Francesco Chicchi celebrates. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Jacopo Guarnieri won stage two of the Circuit Franco-Belge as his Liquigas-Doimo team swept the top three places at the finish in Poperinge. Guarnieri's teammates Elia Viviani and Francesco Chicchi crossed the line in second and third respectively.

With the winner's ten-second time bonus and a two-second gap over the peloton at the finish, Jacopo Guarnieri took over the race lead from stage one winner Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) by two seconds. Sep Van Marcke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) hold third and fourth, as both riders trail Guarnieri by three seconds.

"We had a perfect day and we could not ask for more," said Guarnieri. "This is my first win in Belgium, the cycling country par excellence. Circuit Franco-Belge was a chance to show that the team can count on me. I owe my victory to the fantastic work of the team."

Fifteen kilometres into the 181.5km stage between Lessines and Poperinge, five riders went on the attack: Timmy Duggan (Garmin-Transitions), Roy Curvers (Skil-Shimano), Maxime Mederel (Big Mat-Auber 93), Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step) and Sep Van Marcke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator).

The quintet's lead hovered around four minutes for much of their escape but their efforts to vie for the stage win came to an end with 10 kilometres remaining in the stage.

Fifteen riders counter-attacked, including race leader Adam Blythe, but they, too, were swept up as the teams of the sprinters brought the peloton back together for a bunch gallop at the finish in Poperinge.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4:15:49 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 5 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 6 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:02 7 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 8 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 9 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 12 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 13 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 14 Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 16 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 17 Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 18 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 19 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 20 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 21 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 24 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 27 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 28 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 29 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 31 Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 32 Reiner Honing (Ned) Acqua & Sapone 33 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 34 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 36 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 37 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 38 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 39 Clinton Avery (NZl) Team Radioshack 40 Robin Chaingneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 41 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 42 Jochen Deweer (Bel) Belgium 43 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 44 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 45 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 46 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 47 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 48 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 49 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 50 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 51 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 52 Maarten Tjallingi (Ned) Rabobank 53 Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank 54 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 55 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 56 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 57 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 58 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 59 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 60 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 61 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 62 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 63 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 64 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 65 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 66 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 67 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 68 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 69 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux 71 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 72 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 73 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 74 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 75 Juraj Sagan SVR Liquigas-Doimo 76 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 77 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Team Milram 78 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 79 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 80 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 81 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 82 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 83 Mickaël Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 84 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 85 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 86 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack 87 Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 88 Kévin Reza (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 89 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 90 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 91 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 92 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 93 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 94 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 95 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 96 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems 97 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 98 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 99 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 100 Francesco Reda (Bel) Quick Step 101 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:27 102 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:02 103 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Belgium 0:01:00 104 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 105 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 106 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Belgium 107 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 108 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin - Transitions 109 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:30 110 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 111 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 112 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 113 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 114 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 115 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 116 Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems 117 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 118 Christophe Premont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 119 Yuri Krivstov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 121 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 122 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 123 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 124 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 125 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 126 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 127 Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 128 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram 129 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 130 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 131 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 132 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 133 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:47 134 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 135 Frank Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 136 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:23 137 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:25 138 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 139 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 140 Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium 141 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 142 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 143 Kevin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 144 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 145 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 146 Mathew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 147 Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:02:35 148 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:45 149 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 150 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 151 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 152 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 153 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 154 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 155 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 156 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 157 Gatis Smukulis LET AG2R La Mondiale 158 Michael Weicht (Ger) Team Milram 159 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 160 Cole House (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:50 161 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 162 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 163 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 164 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 165 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 166 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:30 167 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:50 168 Timmy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions 169 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:55 170 Jérôme Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:03 171 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:04:24 172 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:00 173 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:15 174 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:22 175 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:05:25 176 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:05:42 177 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:44 178 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:18 179 Ronny Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:10:55 180 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:13:56 DNF Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux DNF Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack DNF Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne DNF Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Time bonuses # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 pts 2 Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 3 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 6 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 5 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 6 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 2 7 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 1

KOM 1 - Côte du Beau Site, km. 15.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 6 pts 2 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 3 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 3 4 Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4:15:49 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3 Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 5 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:02 6 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 7 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 10 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 11 Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 13 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 15 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liquigas - Doimo 12:47:27 2 Team Milram 0:00:04 3 Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator 0:00:06 4 Skil Shimano 5 Landbouwkrediet 6 Omega Pharma Lotto 7 Big Mat Auber 93 8 Katusha 9 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci 11 Ag2R La Mondiale 12 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 13 Garmin - Transitions 14 Radioschack 15 Rabobank 16 Roubaix Lille Metropole 17 Team Saxo Bank 18 Saur Sojasun 19 FDJ 20 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 21 Verandas Willems 22 Quick Step 23 Lotto Bodysol 24 Belgium 0:01:04 25 BMC Racing Team 0:01:34

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 8:32:59 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:02 3 Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:03 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:04 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 7 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:06 8 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:08 11 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:10 12 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:12 13 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 14 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 15 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 16 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 17 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 18 Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 19 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 21 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 23 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 24 Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 25 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 26 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 27 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 28 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 29 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 30 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 31 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 32 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 33 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 34 Maarten Tjallingi (Ned) Rabobank 35 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 36 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 37 Reiner Honing (Ned) Acqua & Sapone 38 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 39 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 40 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 41 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 43 Clinton Avery (NZl) Team Radioshack 44 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 45 Jochen Deweer (Bel) Belgium 46 Kévin Reza (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 47 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 48 Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium 50 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 51 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 52 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 53 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 54 Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank 55 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 56 Mickaël Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 58 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 59 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 60 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 61 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 62 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 63 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 64 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 65 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 66 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 67 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 68 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 70 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 71 Robin Chaingneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 72 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 73 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 74 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 75 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 76 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 77 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 78 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 79 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 80 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems 81 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 82 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 83 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 84 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 85 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack 86 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux 87 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 88 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 89 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 90 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack 91 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 92 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 93 Juraj Sagan SVR Liquigas-Doimo 94 Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 95 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 96 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Team Milram 97 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 98 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 99 Francesco Reda (Bel) Quick Step 100 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 101 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:00:36 102 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:37 103 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Belgium 0:01:10 104 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 105 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 106 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 107 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin - Transitions 108 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Belgium 109 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 110 Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:38 111 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 112 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram 0:01:40 113 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 114 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 115 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 116 Yuri Krivstov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 118 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 119 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 120 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 121 Christophe Premont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 122 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 123 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 124 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 125 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 126 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 127 Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 128 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 129 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 130 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 131 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 132 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 133 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 134 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 135 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:57 136 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 137 Frank Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 138 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:33 139 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:02:35 140 Kevin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 141 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 142 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 143 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 144 Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium 145 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 146 Mathew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 147 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 148 Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:02:45 149 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:55 150 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 151 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 152 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 153 Gatis Smukulis LET AG2R La Mondiale 154 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 156 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 157 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 158 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 159 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:59 160 Timmy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:00 161 Cole House (USA) BMC Racing Team 162 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 163 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 164 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 165 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:05 166 Jérôme Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:36 167 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:04:34 168 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:25 169 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:32 170 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:05:35 171 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:05:54 172 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 0:06:13 173 Michael Weicht (Ger) Team Milram 0:06:14 174 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:06:17 175 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:07:55 176 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:03 177 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:28 178 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:09:34 179 Ronny Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:05 180 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:06

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 28 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 14 3 Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems 14 4 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 5 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 6 6 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 7 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 8 Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 9 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 3 10 Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1 11 Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 8:32:59 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:02 3 Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:03 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:04 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:06 8 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:08 9 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:10 10 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:12 11 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 12 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 14 Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 15 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator