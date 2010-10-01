Guarnieri leads Liquigas sweep
Italian takes over race lead
Jacopo Guarnieri won stage two of the Circuit Franco-Belge as his Liquigas-Doimo team swept the top three places at the finish in Poperinge. Guarnieri's teammates Elia Viviani and Francesco Chicchi crossed the line in second and third respectively.
With the winner's ten-second time bonus and a two-second gap over the peloton at the finish, Jacopo Guarnieri took over the race lead from stage one winner Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) by two seconds. Sep Van Marcke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) hold third and fourth, as both riders trail Guarnieri by three seconds.
"We had a perfect day and we could not ask for more," said Guarnieri. "This is my first win in Belgium, the cycling country par excellence. Circuit Franco-Belge was a chance to show that the team can count on me. I owe my victory to the fantastic work of the team."
Fifteen kilometres into the 181.5km stage between Lessines and Poperinge, five riders went on the attack: Timmy Duggan (Garmin-Transitions), Roy Curvers (Skil-Shimano), Maxime Mederel (Big Mat-Auber 93), Kevin Seeldrayers (Quick Step) and Sep Van Marcke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator).
The quintet's lead hovered around four minutes for much of their escape but their efforts to vie for the stage win came to an end with 10 kilometres remaining in the stage.
Fifteen riders counter-attacked, including race leader Adam Blythe, but they, too, were swept up as the teams of the sprinters brought the peloton back together for a bunch gallop at the finish in Poperinge.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4:15:49
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:02
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|8
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|9
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|12
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|13
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|14
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|16
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|19
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|20
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|24
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|27
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|28
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|29
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|31
|Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|32
|Reiner Honing (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
|33
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|34
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|36
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|37
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|39
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Team Radioshack
|40
|Robin Chaingneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|41
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|42
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Belgium
|43
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|44
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|45
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|46
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|47
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|48
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|49
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|50
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|51
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|52
|Maarten Tjallingi (Ned) Rabobank
|53
|Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|54
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|55
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|56
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|57
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|58
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|59
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|60
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|61
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|62
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|63
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|64
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|65
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|66
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|67
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|68
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|69
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|71
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|72
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|74
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|75
|Juraj Sagan SVR Liquigas-Doimo
|76
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|77
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) Team Milram
|78
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|79
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|80
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|81
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|82
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|83
|Mickaël Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|85
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|86
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack
|87
|Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|89
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|90
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|91
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|92
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|93
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|94
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|95
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|96
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|97
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|98
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|99
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|100
|Francesco Reda (Bel) Quick Step
|101
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:27
|102
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:02
|103
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:00
|104
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|105
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|106
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Belgium
|107
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|108
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|109
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:30
|110
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|111
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|112
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|113
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|114
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|115
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|116
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|117
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|118
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|119
|Yuri Krivstov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|121
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|122
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|123
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|124
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|125
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|127
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|128
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|129
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|130
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|131
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|132
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:47
|134
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Frank Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|136
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:23
|137
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|138
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|139
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|140
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium
|141
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|142
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|143
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|144
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|145
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|146
|Mathew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|147
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:02:35
|148
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:45
|149
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|152
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|153
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|154
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|155
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|156
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|Gatis Smukulis LET AG2R La Mondiale
|158
|Michael Weicht (Ger) Team Milram
|159
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Cole House (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:50
|161
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|162
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|163
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|164
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|165
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|166
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:30
|167
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:50
|168
|Timmy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|169
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:55
|170
|Jérôme Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:03
|171
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:04:24
|172
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:00
|173
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:15
|174
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:22
|175
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:05:25
|176
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:05:42
|177
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:44
|178
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:18
|179
|Ronny Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:55
|180
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:56
|DNF
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|DNF
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|pts
|2
|Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|3
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|6
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|5
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|6
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2
|7
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|pts
|2
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|3
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|3
|4
|Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4:15:49
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:02
|6
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|7
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|10
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|13
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas - Doimo
|12:47:27
|2
|Team Milram
|0:00:04
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator
|0:00:06
|4
|Skil Shimano
|5
|Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Omega Pharma Lotto
|7
|Big Mat Auber 93
|8
|Katusha
|9
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Garmin - Transitions
|14
|Radioschack
|15
|Rabobank
|16
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|17
|Team Saxo Bank
|18
|Saur Sojasun
|19
|FDJ
|20
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|21
|Verandas Willems
|22
|Quick Step
|23
|Lotto Bodysol
|24
|Belgium
|0:01:04
|25
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|8:32:59
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:02
|3
|Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:03
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:04
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:06
|8
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|11
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:10
|12
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:12
|13
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|14
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|15
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|18
|Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|21
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|23
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|24
|Rob Ruygh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|26
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|27
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|28
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|29
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|31
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|33
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|34
|Maarten Tjallingi (Ned) Rabobank
|35
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|36
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Reiner Honing (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
|38
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|39
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|40
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|41
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|43
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Team Radioshack
|44
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|45
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Belgium
|46
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|47
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|48
|Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium
|50
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|51
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|52
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|53
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|54
|Rik Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|55
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|56
|Mickaël Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|58
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|59
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|60
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|61
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|62
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|63
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|64
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|65
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|66
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|68
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|70
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|71
|Robin Chaingneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|72
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|73
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|74
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|75
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|76
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|77
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|78
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|79
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|80
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|81
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|82
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|83
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|84
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|85
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack
|86
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|87
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|88
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|89
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|90
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|91
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|92
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|93
|Juraj Sagan SVR Liquigas-Doimo
|94
|Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|96
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) Team Milram
|97
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|98
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|99
|Francesco Reda (Bel) Quick Step
|100
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|101
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:36
|102
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:37
|103
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:10
|104
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|105
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|106
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|108
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Belgium
|109
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|110
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:38
|111
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|112
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|0:01:40
|113
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|114
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|115
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|116
|Yuri Krivstov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|118
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|119
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|120
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|121
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|122
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|123
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|124
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|125
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|126
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|127
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|128
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|129
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|131
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|132
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|133
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|134
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:57
|136
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|137
|Frank Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|138
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:33
|139
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:02:35
|140
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|141
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|142
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|143
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|144
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Belgium
|145
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Mathew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|147
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|148
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:02:45
|149
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:55
|150
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|151
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|152
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|153
|Gatis Smukulis LET AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|156
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|158
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|159
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:59
|160
|Timmy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:00
|161
|Cole House (USA) BMC Racing Team
|162
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|163
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|164
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|165
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:05
|166
|Jérôme Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:36
|167
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:04:34
|168
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:25
|169
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:32
|170
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:05:35
|171
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:05:54
|172
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|0:06:13
|173
|Michael Weicht (Ger) Team Milram
|0:06:14
|174
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:06:17
|175
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:07:55
|176
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:03
|177
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:28
|178
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:09:34
|179
|Ronny Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:05
|180
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|3
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|14
|4
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|5
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|6
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|7
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|8
|Gerben Lowik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|9
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|3
|10
|Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|11
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|8:32:59
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:02
|3
|Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:03
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Gérald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:04
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:06
|8
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|9
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:10
|10
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:12
|11
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|12
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|14
|Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas - Doimo
|25:39:27
|2
|Team Milram
|0:00:04
|3
|Saur Sojasun
|0:00:06
|4
|Big Mat Auber 93
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator
|6
|Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Skil Shimano
|8
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|9
|Omega Pharma Lotto
|10
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|11
|Garmin - Transitions
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|13
|Katusha
|14
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|16
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Lotto Bodysol
|18
|Rabobank
|19
|Radioschack
|20
|Team Saxo Bank
|21
|FDJ
|22
|Verandas Willems
|23
|Quick Step
|24
|Belgium
|0:01:04
|25
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:34
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy