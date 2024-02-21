Belgian Waffle Ride past winners

By Jackie Tyson
published

BWR California enters 13th edition as anchor event in mixed-terrain series

BWR UTAH women's elite podium in 2023, with winner Melisa Rollins on top step (middle)
BWR California
DateMen's winnerWomen's winner
2023Russell FinsterwaldHeather Jackson
2022Alexey VermeulenMoriah Wilson
2021Peter StetinaKaterina Nash
2020event cancelled 
2019Peter StetinaSarah Sturm
2018Brian McCullochLarissa Connors
2017Jesse AnthonyLarissa Connors
2016Josh BerryAmanda Nauman
2015Cam WurfRhonda Quick
2014Neil ShirleyRhonda Quick
2013Neil ShirleyJess Cerra
2012Steve Klasna, Dave Jaeger, Brent PrenzlowRhonda Quick
BWR Arizona
DateMen's winnerWomen's winner
2023Keegan SwensonSofia Gomez Villafañe
BWR Utah
DateMen's winnerWomen's winner
2023Brendan JohnstonMelisa Rollins
2022Peter StetinaWhitney Allison
2021Peter StetinaWhitney Allison
2020Keegan SwensonRose Grant
BWR North Carolina
DateMen's winnerWomen's winner
2023Adam RobergeAustin Killips
2022Peter StetinaSarah Max
2021Ian BoswellSofia Gomez Villafañe
BWR British Columbia
DateMen's winnerWomen's winner
2023Rob BrittonHaley Smith
BWR Mexico
DateMen's winnerWomen's winner
2023Adam RobergeAnet Barerra
BWR Kansas
DateMen's winnerWomen's winner
2023Torbjørn RøedCecily Decker
2022Adam RobergeRebecca Fahringer
2021Tanner WardTiffany Cromwell

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

