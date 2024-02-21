Belgian Waffle Ride past winners
BWR California enters 13th edition as anchor event in mixed-terrain series
|Date
|Men's winner
|Women's winner
|2023
|Russell Finsterwald
|Heather Jackson
|2022
|Alexey Vermeulen
|Moriah Wilson
|2021
|Peter Stetina
|Katerina Nash
|2020
|event cancelled
|2019
|Peter Stetina
|Sarah Sturm
|2018
|Brian McCulloch
|Larissa Connors
|2017
|Jesse Anthony
|Larissa Connors
|2016
|Josh Berry
|Amanda Nauman
|2015
|Cam Wurf
|Rhonda Quick
|2014
|Neil Shirley
|Rhonda Quick
|2013
|Neil Shirley
|Jess Cerra
|2012
|Steve Klasna, Dave Jaeger, Brent Prenzlow
|Rhonda Quick
|Date
|Men's winner
|Women's winner
|2023
|Keegan Swenson
|Sofia Gomez Villafañe
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Date
|Men's winner
|Women's winner
|2023
|Brendan Johnston
|Melisa Rollins
|2022
|Peter Stetina
|Whitney Allison
|2021
|Peter Stetina
|Whitney Allison
|2020
|Keegan Swenson
|Rose Grant
|Date
|Men's winner
|Women's winner
|2023
|Adam Roberge
|Austin Killips
|2022
|Peter Stetina
|Sarah Max
|2021
|Ian Boswell
|Sofia Gomez Villafañe
|Date
|Men's winner
|Women's winner
|2023
|Rob Britton
|Haley Smith
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Date
|Men's winner
|Women's winner
|2023
|Adam Roberge
|Anet Barerra
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Date
|Men's winner
|Women's winner
|2023
|Torbjørn Røed
|Cecily Decker
|2022
|Adam Roberge
|Rebecca Fahringer
|2021
|Tanner Ward
|Tiffany Cromwell
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Belgian Waffle Ride past winnersBWR California enters 13th edition as anchor event in mixed-terrain series
-
Carapaz, Urán lighthearted but seriously motivated for success in O Gran CamiñoEF Education-EasyPost leaders kick off European season in tough four-day stage race
-
'It will be harder to win' - Jonas Vingegard expects tougher Tour competition in 2024Dane enters the fray at O Gran Camiño
-
William Junior Lecerf wins reduced sprint to secure stage 4 at Tour du RwandaSoudal-QuickStep Devo teammate Pepijn Reinderink maintains overall race lead in Rubavu