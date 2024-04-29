Belgian Waffle Ride: Matt Beers and Sofia Gomez Villafañe win in California

By Simone Giuliani, Jackie Tyson
published

Early flat doesn't stop Villafañe delivering clean sweep of women’s Tripel Crown, Peter Stetina wins men’s crown

Sofia Gomez Villafañe has had a habit of breaking away solo to take victory, pictured here in one of the early races of the Tripel Crown, Arizona
Sofia Gomez Villafañe has had a habit of breaking away solo to take victory, pictured here in one of the early races of the Tripel Crown, Arizona (Image credit: Unroad UNLTD)
Jump to:

Matt Beers (Specialized Off-Road) and Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-Road) both surged away on long solo breaks to claim victory at Belgian Waffle Ride California, the final round of the Tripel Crown Series.

Villafañe was also the clear cut winner of the Tripel Crown series – which has a $25,500 prize purse split evenly between the top five men and top five women –
taking a sweep of the waffle distance races at Arizona, Utah and also the weighted points round of California. Peter Stetina (Canyon Waffeleurs & Ale drinkeurs) claimed the men's Tripel Crown, finishing fourth in the 119.7 miles (192km) Californian race but he was the first of those competing across the three race series over the line.

In the Californian event, with its 10,000 feet (3,048m) of climbing and the signature unpaved Double Peak just a few miles from the finish, it was Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE/Q+M) who crossed the line second in the men's race. He was less than a minute behind South Africa's Beers while Petr Vakoč (Canyon Integray L27) finished almost two minutes further back in third.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
BWR California – top 5 Elite Women
PositionRider Time
1Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-Road)6:15:29
2Courtney Sherwell (Prova Cycles/QOM/Ekoi/Schwalbe/SRAM)6:30:45
3Caroline Wreszin (CINCH Cycling)6:30:48
4Heather Jackson (Canyon CLLCTV GRVL)6:32:23
5Isabel King (Scott/Shimano)6:44:18
Swipe to scroll horizontally
BWR California – top 5 Elite Men
PositionRiderTime
1Matt Beers (Specialized Off-Road)5:28:38
2 Alexey Vermeulen (ENVE/Q+M)5:29:15
3Petr Vakoč (Canyon Integray L27)5:31:08
4Peter Stetina (Canyon Waffeleurs & Ale drinkeurs)5:32:48
5Brendan Johnston (Giant Off Road)5:34:08

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

Latest on Cyclingnews