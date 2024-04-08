Dominant Gomez Villafane and resurgent Stetina win Belgian Waffle Ride Utah

By Simone Giuliani
published

Courtney Sherwell and Adam Roberge second in race which was shortened after freezing conditions, high winds and snow on run in

Peter Stetina (Canyon Waffeleurs & Ale drinkeurs) on his way to victory at the 2024 Belgian Waffle Ride Utah
Peter Stetina (Canyon Waffeleurs & Ale drinkeurs) on his way to victory at the 2024 Belgian Waffle Ride Utah

Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-Road) continued her dominant performances at the Belgian Waffle Ride series this year, winning the pro women's category by over 13 minutes at the Utah event, which was shortened slightly in light of tough weather conditions. It was closer in the men's pro race but still a clear-cut victory for a cramping Peter Stetina, who managed to fend off a spirited pursuit.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's top ten
PositionRiderTime
1Sofia Gomez Villafane (Specialized Off Road)5:19:04
2Courtney Sherwell+13:10
3Emily Newsom+13:55
4Hannah Otto (Pivot Cycles-DT Swiss)+14:45
5Caroline Wreszin (CINCH Cycling)+18:38
6Cecily Decker (Scuderia Pinarello)+20:36
7Whitney Allison (Bike Sports)+20:58
8Eva Poidevin (Maxxis Factory Racing)+26:17
9Cassia Boglio (Liv Brazillian Butterfly Racing p/b Willing & Twin Peaks)+27:55
10Diana Penuela (DNA Pro Cycling)+30:01
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's top ten
PositionRiderTime
1Peter Stetina (Canyon Waffeleurs & Ale drinkeurs)4:53:48
2Adam Roberge (Felt UN1TD)+46
3Andrew L'esperance (Maxxis Factory Racing)+1:26
4Julien Gagne (Equipe Qui Roule)+1:27
5Torbjorn Andre Roed (Trek-Driftless)
6Joe Goettl (Scheels/Goettl Media)+4:43
7Kyle Trudeau (Slow Twitch Goodlife Racing)+4:46
8Cobe Freeburn (Bear Gravel Team)+4:47
9Bjorn Larson (Toll Training)+4:51
10Griffin Easter (OpiCure Foundation Gravel Team)+4:53

