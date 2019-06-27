Wout Van Aert takes Belgian men's time trial title
Lampaert is second, Evenepoel third
Time Trial - Men: -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:44:47
|2
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:32
|3
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:39
|4
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|5
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:42
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:58
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:04
|8
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:02:07
|9
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:02:31
|10
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:02:36
|11
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:02:38
