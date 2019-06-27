Trending

Wout Van Aert takes Belgian men's time trial title

Lampaert is second, Evenepoel third

Image 1 of 21

Remco Evenepoel on the podium for third at the Belgian time trial championship

Remco Evenepoel on the podium for third at the Belgian time trial championship
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 21

Yves Lampart on the podium for second at the Belgian time trial championship

Yves Lampart on the podium for second at the Belgian time trial championship
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 21

Wout van Aert on the podium after winning the Belgian time trial championship

Wout van Aert on the podium after winning the Belgian time trial championship
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 21

Wout van Aert on the podium after winning the Belgian time trial championship

Wout van Aert on the podium after winning the Belgian time trial championship
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 21

Lampaert, Van Aert and Evenepoel on the Belgian time trial podium

Lampaert, Van Aert and Evenepoel on the Belgian time trial podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 21

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 21

Lampaert, Van Aert and Evenepoel on the Belgian time trial podium

Lampaert, Van Aert and Evenepoel on the Belgian time trial podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 21

Wout van Aert celebrates after winning the Belgian time trial championship

Wout van Aert celebrates after winning the Belgian time trial championship
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 21

Wout van Aert en route to winning the Belgian time trial title

Wout van Aert en route to winning the Belgian time trial title
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 21

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 21

Julien Vermote (Team Dimension Data)

Julien Vermote (Team Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 21

Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck - Quick Step)

Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck - Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 21

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 21

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck - Quick Step)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck - Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 21

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck - Quick Step)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck - Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 21

Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck - Quick Step)

Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck - Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 21

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 21

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 21

Julien Vermote (Team Dimension Data)

Julien Vermote (Team Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 21

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 21

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal)

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:44:47
2Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:32
3Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:39
4Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:05
5Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:42
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:58
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:04
8Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:02:07
9Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:02:31
10Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:02:36
11Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:02:38

