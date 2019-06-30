Tim Merlier claims Belgian road race title
Cyclo-cross specialist gets the better of Dupont and Van Aert in sprint finish
Road Race - Men: Gent -
The 224km-long flat course for the Belgian men's road race championship resulted in what was to be expected - a bunch sprint - and Tim Merlier (Corendon-Circus) claimed victory ahead of Timothy Dupont (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).
"In the sprint the team was able to deliver me in a perfect position," Merlier told Sporza in the post-race flash interview.
"I started my sprint from the wheel of [Edward] Theuns but when I launched my sprint I panicked a little and kept my legs still for a moment. Then I told myself to lean forward and I was able to hold it until the line. It’s unbelievable."
Only two weeks ago, Merlier was signed by Corendon-Circus to race on the road this summer. In cyclo-cross, he is racing for the Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice team. Last week, the 26-year-old already showed off his fast legs with a surprise sprint victory over Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in the Elfstedenronde.
Once again, a cyclo-cross rider turns out to be a top-class road cyclist. Merlier was asked the obvious question if he would focus on cyclo-cross or road.
"I was asked the question already a billion times and I’ll hear it a billion more times. Now I’ll just enjoy this win and take in that I’ll wear this jersey for a whole year. Then we will see," Merlier said.
The first part of the 224km long course included a triple passage over famous stretches of pavé near Zottegem: Lange Munte, Paddestraat and Lippenhovestraat. It was flat-out racing on the cobbles and the peloton split into several pieces.
"I was quite alright," Merlier explained. "Early on during the pavé loops I was riding near the front when we were away with about 40 riders. That was an ideal scenario. I wasn’t losing strength there while some favourites were running into trouble, like [Sep] Vanmarcke, Theuns and a QuickStep rider who crashed. I thought to myself ‘Oh, maybe I should start to believe in my chances," Merlier said.
After two hours of racing, on the final passage of the cobbles, Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Dries De Bondt (Corendon-Circus) attacked. They were quickly joined by Lotto-Soudal riders Stan Dewulf and Jelle Wallays. The four leaders carved out a lead of 2:30 when reaching the finish for the first time, still having seven laps of the 15km finishing circuit to cover.
The peloton controlled the breakaway and slowly brought the gap back down to one minute with three laps to go. At 33km from the finish, on one of the few bridges on the flat course, Evenepoel accelerated. His move cost Stan Dewulf his spot up front. From that point on, De Bondt and Wallays skipped more turns than Evenepoel wanted and the gap continued to come down. At 20km from the finish, Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) escaped the peloton while Evenepoel continued to put his companions, Stuyven and the peloton under pressure.
When hitting the final lap and final 15km, the trio in front was 15s ahead of Stuyven and 25s ahead of the stretched-out peloton. At 11km from the finish, the leaders were caught back. Stijn Steels (Roompot-Charles) attacked after an acceleration from Jens Keukeleire (Lotto-Soudal) was neutralized. His solo effort was over at 7km from the finish.
Wanty-Groupe Gobert took command of the peloton in the final kilometres, later being joined by Corendon-Circus, and Tim Merlier perfectly timed his sprint to win ahead of Dupont, Wout van Aert and Philippe Gilbert.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|4:59:12
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|8
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:02
|12
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|13
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|14
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|16
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|17
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|19
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel
|22
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:08
|24
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Glenn Debruyne (Bel) Cibel
|26
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Team Dimension Data
|27
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|29
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|30
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|31
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|32
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|33
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|34
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|36
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|38
|Jacob Relaes (Bel) Cibel
|39
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|40
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|41
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|42
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|46
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:15
|47
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:17
|48
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|49
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|50
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:21
|52
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:00:23
|53
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|54
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Ef Education First
|55
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|56
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|57
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:28
|58
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:31
|59
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|60
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel
|61
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:35
|62
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|63
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|64
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|65
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:00:38
|66
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|67
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Dauner | Akkon
|0:00:41
|68
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:43
|69
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|70
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|72
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|74
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|75
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|76
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|77
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:48
|78
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|81
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|83
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|84
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:53
|85
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:03
|86
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|87
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|90
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|91
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|92
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|93
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:01:09
|94
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:01:17
|95
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|96
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|97
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|98
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|99
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:48
|100
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|101
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:02:18
|102
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|104
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:03:14
|105
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:03:55
|DNF
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Tuur Deprez (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Jelle Cant (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)
|DNF
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Meridiana Kamen Team
|DNF
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|DNF
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNF
|Bryan Boussaer (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|DNF
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Braam Merlier (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Alex Colman (Bel) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
|DNF
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Louis Deguide (Bel) Team Differdange Geba
|DNF
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Team Differdange Geba
|DNF
|Jeroen Pattyn (Bel) Team Differdange Geba
|DNF
|Yves Coolen (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Guillaume Seye (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
