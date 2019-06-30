Vandenbulcke surprises with Belgian women's road title
Hometown win for 23-year-old
Road Race - Women: Gent -
Jesse Vandenbulcke (Doltcini-Van Eyck) is the surprise winner of the Belgian championships on a 120km-long, flat course in Ghent. After three hours of racing, the 23-year-old out-sprinted Ann-Sophie Duyck (Parkhotel) and Julie Van de Velde (Lotto-Soudal) and teammate Mieke Docx.
"Winning the jersey was something that I only thought about in my dreams. I live in Ghent and now I win here. My son turns two in two weeks. It's my first real win, apart of a time-trial victory," Vandenbulcke told Sporza in the post-race flash interview. "I was crying at the finish line and so did my son, Fabian, because he didn't know what was going on. This is the most beautiful thing that could happen."
It was Laura Verdonschot, mainly known from her cyclo-cross performances, who set up the large breakaway group of 12 riders shortly after Walter Godefroot fired the race underway in Ghent. Top favourite Jolien D'Hoore lacked teammates to control the breakaway group and co-favourites Lotte Kopecky and defending champion Annelies Dom had Van de Velde in front.
The breakaway group collected a bonus of four minutes and Vandenbulcke realised that she had a chance to win. During the penultimate lap, only Duyck, Van de Velde, Vandenbulcke and Mieke Docx survived a few accelerations. The four leaders were still more than two minutes ahead of the beaten peloton. A few late attempts to avoid the sprint ended up going nowhere, with Docx keeping the pace high for Vandenbulcke. Already at 500m from the finish line, Vandenbulcke already started her sprint.
She quickly gapped Duyck and Van de Velde but started to struggle in the final metres. Duyck came back to half a bike length from Vandenbulcke who narrowly held on for the win. Alana Castrique (Lotto-Soudal) finished solo ahead of the first chase group to grab the Women Under 23 title. Defending champion Dom won the sprint of the main chase group for sixth place.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|3:00:59
|2
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|4
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:00:09
|5
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:10
|6
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:18
|7
|Kaat Hannes (Bel)
|8
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|9
|Nathalie Bex (Bel)
|10
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|11
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel)
|12
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|13
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel)
|14
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|15
|Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel)
|16
|Lynn Marien (Bel)
|17
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|18
|Britt Knaven (Bel)
|0:01:22
|19
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:03:04
|20
|Loes Sels (Bel)
|21
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
|22
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Memorial-Santos
|23
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|24
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|25
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|26
|Julie Stockman (Bel)
|27
|Jessy Druyts (Bel)
|28
|Shana Dalving (Bel)
|29
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel)
|30
|Lotte Rotman (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|31
|Jinse Peeters (Bel)
|32
|Kim Van Den Steen (Bel)
|33
|Cameron Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|34
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel)
|35
|Glacia Dhont (Bel)
|36
|Noa Selosse (Bel)
|37
|Tara Gins (Bel)
|38
|Marthe Truyen (Bel)
|39
|Ellen Feytens (Bel)
|40
|Laura Van Geyt (Bel)
|41
|Lone Meertens (Bel)
|42
|Katie Van Geyte (Bel)
|43
|Nele Armee (Bel)
|44
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|45
|Fien Van Eynde (Bel)
|46
|Malou Van Hooste (Bel)
|47
|Isabel Vandewalle (Bel)
|48
|Julie Debock (Bel)
|49
|Naïka Deneef (Bel)
|50
|Amber Lacompte (Bel)
|51
|Maxime Roes (Bel)
|52
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|53
|Silke D´Hont (Bel)
|54
|Marie Dessart (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|55
|Amber Aernouts (Bel)
|56
|Alicia Franck (Bel)
|57
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
|58
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|59
|Jolien D`Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|60
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
|61
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|62
|Marjon Claus (Bel)
|63
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|64
|Aiko Uyttenhove (Bel)
|65
|Sarah Ten Hartog (Bel)
|66
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel)
|0:03:14
|67
|Sarah Borremans (Bel)
|68
|Lara Defour (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|69
|Lynn Vanhoof (Bel)
|70
|Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
|0:03:17
|71
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|0:03:30
|72
|Tiana Troch (Bel)
|DNF
|Delphine Brits (Bel)
|DNF
|Laura Bragano (Bel)
|DNF
|Margot Bourguignon (Bel)
|DNF
|Elise Anthonissen (Bel)
|DNF
|Liena Vanderheyden (Bel)
|DNF
|Fleur Vandecaveye (Bel)
|DNF
|Ines Malfait (Bel)
|DNF
|Eveline Baele (Bel)
|DNF
|Nancy Wittock (Bel)
|DNF
|Anke Van Rompay (Bel)
|DNF
|Jasmien De Boeck (Bel)
|DNF
|Katrien Rubbens (Bel)
|DNF
|Eline Coudeville (Bel)
|DNF
|Eveline Dergent (Bel)
|DNF
|Tine Rombouts (Bel)
|DNF
|Riena Vermunicht (Bel)
|DNF
|Naomi De Roeck (Bel)
|DNF
|Fien De Paepe (Bel)
|DNF
|Nele De Vos (Bel)
|DNF
|Inge Nys (Bel)
|DNF
|Myrthe De Ruysscher (Bel)
|DNF
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel)
|DNF
|Lisa Vermeire (Bel)
|DNF
|Herlinde Coudeville (Bel)
|DNF
|Joyce De Loof (Bel)
|DNF
|Elien Mercier (Bel)
|DNF
|Marjolijn Boerjan (Bel)
|DNF
|Tiana Poffé (Bel)
|DNF
|Sine Van Win (Bel)
|DNF
|Sarah Vloemans (Bel)
|DNF
|Aurelie Vermeir (Bel)
|DNF
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|DNF
|Paquita Derie (Bel)
|DNF
|Mieke Leeman (Bel)
|DNF
|Alyssa Lurquin (Bel)
|DNF
|Marjolein Moreau (Bel)
|DNF
|Amber Spriet (Bel)
|DNF
|Brenda Goessens (Bel)
|DNF
|Lana Petit (Bel)
|DNF
|Leonie Vanderjeugt (Bel)
|DNF
|Ayse Van Laethem (Bel)
|DNF
|Chayenne Vranken (Bel)
|DNF
|Sofie Driesen (Bel)
|DNF
|Carolien Haers (Bel)
|DNF
|Liliane Leenknegt (Bel)
|DNF
|Lies De Vleminck (Bel)
|DNF
|Marisa Dirks (Bel)
|DNF
|Celestien Van Ael (Bel)
|DNF
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel)
|DNF
|Yasmine De Wulf (Bel)
|DNF
|Evy Tillaert (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy