Vandenbulcke surprises with Belgian women's road title

Hometown win for 23-year-old

Image 1 of 4

Jesse Vandenbulcke (Doltcini-Van Eyck)

Jesse Vandenbulcke (Doltcini-Van Eyck)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 4

Jesse Vandenbulcke (Doltcini-Van Eyck) wins the Belgian road race title

Jesse Vandenbulcke (Doltcini-Van Eyck) wins the Belgian road race title
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 4

Ann-Sophie Duyck (Parkhotel) Jesse Vandenbulcke (Doltcini-Van Eyck) and Julie Van de Velde (Lotto-Soudal)

Ann-Sophie Duyck (Parkhotel) Jesse Vandenbulcke (Doltcini-Van Eyck) and Julie Van de Velde (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 4

Jesse Vandenbulcke emotional after winning the Belgian title

Jesse Vandenbulcke emotional after winning the Belgian title
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Jesse Vandenbulcke (Doltcini-Van Eyck) is the surprise winner of the Belgian championships on a 120km-long, flat course in Ghent. After three hours of racing, the 23-year-old out-sprinted Ann-Sophie Duyck (Parkhotel) and Julie Van de Velde (Lotto-Soudal) and teammate Mieke Docx.

"Winning the jersey was something that I only thought about in my dreams. I live in Ghent and now I win here. My son turns two in two weeks. It's my first real win, apart of a time-trial victory," Vandenbulcke told Sporza in the post-race flash interview. "I was crying at the finish line and so did my son, Fabian, because he didn't know what was going on. This is the most beautiful thing that could happen."

It was Laura Verdonschot, mainly known from her cyclo-cross performances, who set up the large breakaway group of 12 riders shortly after Walter Godefroot fired the race underway in Ghent. Top favourite Jolien D'Hoore lacked teammates to control the breakaway group and co-favourites Lotte Kopecky and defending champion Annelies Dom had Van de Velde in front.

The breakaway group collected a bonus of four minutes and Vandenbulcke realised that she had a chance to win. During the penultimate lap, only Duyck, Van de Velde, Vandenbulcke and Mieke Docx survived a few accelerations. The four leaders were still more than two minutes ahead of the beaten peloton. A few late attempts to avoid the sprint ended up going nowhere, with Docx keeping the pace high for Vandenbulcke. Already at 500m from the finish line, Vandenbulcke already started her sprint.

She quickly gapped Duyck and Van de Velde but started to struggle in the final metres. Duyck came back to half a bike length from Vandenbulcke who narrowly held on for the win. Alana Castrique (Lotto-Soudal) finished solo ahead of the first chase group to grab the Women Under 23 title. Defending champion Dom won the sprint of the main chase group for sixth place.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport3:00:59
2Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
3Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
4Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:00:09
5Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:10
6Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:18
7Kaat Hannes (Bel)
8Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
9Nathalie Bex (Bel)
10Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
11Shari Bossuyt (Bel)
12Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
13Laura Verdonschot (Bel)
14Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
15Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel)
16Lynn Marien (Bel)
17Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
18Britt Knaven (Bel)0:01:22
19Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:03:04
20Loes Sels (Bel)
21Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
22Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Memorial-Santos
23Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
24Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
25Lenny Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
26Julie Stockman (Bel)
27Jessy Druyts (Bel)
28Shana Dalving (Bel)
29Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel)
30Lotte Rotman (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
31Jinse Peeters (Bel)
32Kim Van Den Steen (Bel)
33Cameron Vandenbroucke (Bel)
34Isabelle Beckers (Bel)
35Glacia Dhont (Bel)
36Noa Selosse (Bel)
37Tara Gins (Bel)
38Marthe Truyen (Bel)
39Ellen Feytens (Bel)
40Laura Van Geyt (Bel)
41Lone Meertens (Bel)
42Katie Van Geyte (Bel)
43Nele Armee (Bel)
44Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
45Fien Van Eynde (Bel)
46Malou Van Hooste (Bel)
47Isabel Vandewalle (Bel)
48Julie Debock (Bel)
49Naïka Deneef (Bel)
50Amber Lacompte (Bel)
51Maxime Roes (Bel)
52Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
53Silke D´Hont (Bel)
54Marie Dessart (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
55Amber Aernouts (Bel)
56Alicia Franck (Bel)
57Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
58Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
59Jolien D`Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
60Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
61Sanne Cant (Bel)
62Marjon Claus (Bel)
63Demmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
64Aiko Uyttenhove (Bel)
65Sarah Ten Hartog (Bel)
66Evelien Debboudt (Bel)0:03:14
67Sarah Borremans (Bel)
68Lara Defour (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
69Lynn Vanhoof (Bel)
70Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)0:03:17
71Caren Commissaris (Bel)0:03:30
72Tiana Troch (Bel)
DNFDelphine Brits (Bel)
DNFLaura Bragano (Bel)
DNFMargot Bourguignon (Bel)
DNFElise Anthonissen (Bel)
DNFLiena Vanderheyden (Bel)
DNFFleur Vandecaveye (Bel)
DNFInes Malfait (Bel)
DNFEveline Baele (Bel)
DNFNancy Wittock (Bel)
DNFAnke Van Rompay (Bel)
DNFJasmien De Boeck (Bel)
DNFKatrien Rubbens (Bel)
DNFEline Coudeville (Bel)
DNFEveline Dergent (Bel)
DNFTine Rombouts (Bel)
DNFRiena Vermunicht (Bel)
DNFNaomi De Roeck (Bel)
DNFFien De Paepe (Bel)
DNFNele De Vos (Bel)
DNFInge Nys (Bel)
DNFMyrthe De Ruysscher (Bel)
DNFAxelle Bellaert (Bel)
DNFLisa Vermeire (Bel)
DNFHerlinde Coudeville (Bel)
DNFJoyce De Loof (Bel)
DNFElien Mercier (Bel)
DNFMarjolijn Boerjan (Bel)
DNFTiana Poffé (Bel)
DNFSine Van Win (Bel)
DNFSarah Vloemans (Bel)
DNFAurelie Vermeir (Bel)
DNFMeg De Bruyne (Bel)
DNFPaquita Derie (Bel)
DNFMieke Leeman (Bel)
DNFAlyssa Lurquin (Bel)
DNFMarjolein Moreau (Bel)
DNFAmber Spriet (Bel)
DNFBrenda Goessens (Bel)
DNFLana Petit (Bel)
DNFLeonie Vanderjeugt (Bel)
DNFAyse Van Laethem (Bel)
DNFChayenne Vranken (Bel)
DNFSofie Driesen (Bel)
DNFCarolien Haers (Bel)
DNFLiliane Leenknegt (Bel)
DNFLies De Vleminck (Bel)
DNFMarisa Dirks (Bel)
DNFCelestien Van Ael (Bel)
DNFShana Van Glabeke (Bel)
DNFYasmine De Wulf (Bel)
DNFEvy Tillaert (Bel)

