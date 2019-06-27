Trending

Kopecky wins Belgian women's time trial championship

D'Hoore is second, Dom third

D'Hoore, Kopecky and Dom on the Belgian TT podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lotte Kopecky celebrates winning the 2019 Belgian TT title

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lotte Kopecky en route to winning the 2019 Belgian TT title

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:34:45
2Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:44
3Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:48
4Sanne Cantt (Bel)0:00:54
5Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:58
6Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:01
7Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:13
8Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:01:15
9Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:01:47
10Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:58

