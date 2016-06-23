Campenaerts wins Belgium time trial title
Lampaerts second and Hermans third
Time Trial - Men: Mol-Postel -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Lotto Nl-Jumbo
|0:46:18
|2
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quickstep
|0:00:03
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:57
|5
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Lotto Nl-Jumbo
|0:01:17
|6
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:19
|7
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quickstep
|0:01:38
|8
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:39
|9
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quickstep
|0:01:50
|10
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:58
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|12
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quickstep
|0:02:57
|14
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|15
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|16
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|17
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:31
|18
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Development Team
|0:03:34
|19
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:04:19
|20
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:04:20
|21
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:04:28
|22
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:06
|23
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:05:10
|24
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:12
|25
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:21
