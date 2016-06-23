Trending

Campenaerts wins Belgium time trial title

Lampaerts second and Hermans third

Image 1 of 33

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 33

Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo) enjoying his first Belgian time trial title

Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo) enjoying his first Belgian time trial title
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 33

Contrasting emotions for Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick-Step) and Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Contrasting emotions for Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick-Step) and Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 33

Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo) enjoying his Belgian TT win

Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo) enjoying his Belgian TT win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 33

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick-Step) and Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick-Step) and Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 33

A smiling Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo)

A smiling Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 33

Ben Hermans (BMC) wondering what could have been

Ben Hermans (BMC) wondering what could have been
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 33

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick-Step) wondering where he could have made up three seconds

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quick-Step) wondering where he could have made up three seconds
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 33

Ben Hermans

Ben Hermans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 33

Sean De Bie

Sean De Bie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 33

Gaeten Bille

Gaeten Bille
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 33

Thomas De Gendt

Thomas De Gendt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 33

Rob Peeters

Rob Peeters
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 33

Boris Dron

Boris Dron
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 33

Frederik Frison

Frederik Frison
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 33

Olivier Pardini

Olivier Pardini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 33

Julien Vermote (Etixx)

Julien Vermote (Etixx)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 33

Joeri Calleeuw

Joeri Calleeuw
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 33

Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal)

Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 33

Philippe Gilbert

Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 33

Sep Vanmarcke

Sep Vanmarcke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 33

Victor Campenaerts

Victor Campenaerts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 33

Antoine Warnier

Antoine Warnier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 33

Ruben Pols

Ruben Pols
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 33

Boris Dron

Boris Dron
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 33

Benjamin Verraes

Benjamin Verraes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 33

Laurent Vanden Bak

Laurent Vanden Bak
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 33

Ruben Pols

Ruben Pols
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 33

Jonathan Dufrasane

Jonathan Dufrasane
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 33

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 33

Laurens De Plus

Laurens De Plus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 33

Yves Lampaert

Yves Lampaert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 33

Guillaume VAN KEIRSBULCK

Guillaume VAN KEIRSBULCK
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Lotto Nl-Jumbo0:46:18
2Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quickstep0:00:03
3Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:00:57
5Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Lotto Nl-Jumbo0:01:17
6Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:01:19
7Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quickstep0:01:38
8Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:01:39
9Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quickstep0:01:50
10Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:58
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
12Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
13Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quickstep0:02:57
14Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
15Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:03:21
16Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:03:22
17Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:31
18Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Development Team0:03:34
19Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:04:19
20Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:04:20
21Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:04:28
22Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:06
23Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:05:10
24Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:12
25Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:21

